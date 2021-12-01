On this page

s3 Table Function

Provides table-like interface to select/insert files in Amazon S3. This table function is similar to hdfs, but provides S3-specific features.

Syntax

s3 ( path , [ aws_access_key_id , aws_secret_access_key , ] format , structure , [ compression ] )



Arguments

path — Bucket url with path to file. Supports following wildcards in readonly mode: * , ? , {abc,def} and {N..M} where N , M — numbers, 'abc' , 'def' — strings. For more information see here.

format — The format of the file.

structure — Structure of the table. Format 'column1_name column1_type, column2_name column2_type, ...' .

compression — Parameter is optional. Supported values: none , gzip/gz , brotli/br , xz/LZMA , zstd/zst . By default, it will autodetect compression by file extension.

Returned value

A table with the specified structure for reading or writing data in the specified file.

Examples

Selecting the first two rows from the table from S3 file https://clickhouse-public-datasets.s3.amazonaws.com/my-test-bucket-768/data.csv :

SELECT *

FROM s3 ( 'https://clickhouse-public-datasets.s3.amazonaws.com/my-test-bucket-768/data.csv' , 'CSV' , 'column1 UInt32, column2 UInt32, column3 UInt32' )

LIMIT 2 ;



┌─column1─┬─column2─┬─column3─┐

│ 1 │ 2 │ 3 │

│ 3 │ 2 │ 1 │

└─────────┴─────────┴─────────┘



The similar but from file with gzip compression:

SELECT *

FROM s3 ( 'https://clickhouse-public-datasets.s3.amazonaws.com/my-test-bucket-768/data.csv.gz' , 'CSV' , 'column1 UInt32, column2 UInt32, column3 UInt32' , 'gzip' )

LIMIT 2 ;



┌─column1─┬─column2─┬─column3─┐

│ 1 │ 2 │ 3 │

│ 3 │ 2 │ 1 │

└─────────┴─────────┴─────────┘



Suppose that we have several files with following URIs on S3:

Count the amount of rows in files ending with numbers from 1 to 3:

SELECT count ( * )

FROM s3 ( 'https://clickhouse-public-datasets.s3.amazonaws.com/my-test-bucket-768/{some,another}_prefix/some_file_{1..3}.csv' , 'CSV' , 'name String, value UInt32' )



┌─count()─┐

│ 18 │

└─────────┘



Count the total amount of rows in all files in these two directories:

SELECT count ( * )

FROM s3 ( 'https://clickhouse-public-datasets.s3.amazonaws.com/my-test-bucket-768/{some,another}_prefix/*' , 'CSV' , 'name String, value UInt32' )



┌─count()─┐

│ 24 │

└─────────┘



warning If your listing of files contains number ranges with leading zeros, use the construction with braces for each digit separately or use ? .

Count the total amount of rows in files named file-000.csv , file-001.csv , … , file-999.csv :

SELECT count ( * )

FROM s3 ( 'https://clickhouse-public-datasets.s3.amazonaws.com/my-test-bucket-768/big_prefix/file-{000..999}.csv' , 'CSV' , 'name String, value UInt32' ) ;



┌─count()─┐

│ 12 │

└─────────┘



Insert data into file test-data.csv.gz :

INSERT INTO FUNCTION s3 ( 'https://clickhouse-public-datasets.s3.amazonaws.com/my-test-bucket-768/test-data.csv.gz' , 'CSV' , 'name String, value UInt32' , 'gzip' )

VALUES ( 'test-data' , 1 ) , ( 'test-data-2' , 2 ) ;



Insert data into file test-data.csv.gz from existing table:

INSERT INTO FUNCTION s3 ( 'https://clickhouse-public-datasets.s3.amazonaws.com/my-test-bucket-768/test-data.csv.gz' , 'CSV' , 'name String, value UInt32' , 'gzip' )

SELECT name , value FROM existing_table ;



If you specify PARTITION BY expression when inserting data into S3 table, a separate file is created for each partition value. Splitting the data into separate files helps to improve reading operations efficiency.



Using partition ID in a key creates separate files:

INSERT INTO TABLE FUNCTION

s3 ( 'http://bucket.amazonaws.com/my_bucket/file_{_partition_id}.csv' , 'CSV' , 'a String, b UInt32, c UInt32' )

PARTITION BY a VALUES ( 'x' , 2 , 3 ) , ( 'x' , 4 , 5 ) , ( 'y' , 11 , 12 ) , ( 'y' , 13 , 14 ) , ( 'z' , 21 , 22 ) , ( 'z' , 23 , 24 ) ;



As a result, the data is written into three files: file_x.csv , file_y.csv , and file_z.csv .

Using partition ID in a bucket name creates files in different buckets:

INSERT INTO TABLE FUNCTION

s3 ( 'http://bucket.amazonaws.com/my_bucket_{_partition_id}/file.csv' , 'CSV' , 'a UInt32, b UInt32, c UInt32' )

PARTITION BY a VALUES ( 1 , 2 , 3 ) , ( 1 , 4 , 5 ) , ( 10 , 11 , 12 ) , ( 10 , 13 , 14 ) , ( 20 , 21 , 22 ) , ( 20 , 23 , 24 ) ;



As a result, the data is written into three files in different buckets: my_bucket_1/file.csv , my_bucket_10/file.csv , and my_bucket_20/file.csv .

See Also

