numbers
numbers(N) – Returns a table with the single ‘number’ column (UInt64) that contains integers from 0 to N-1.
numbers(N, M) - Returns a table with the single ‘number’ column (UInt64) that contains integers from N to (N + M - 1).
Similar to the
system.numbers table, it can be used for testing and generating successive values,
numbers(N, M) more efficient than
system.numbers.
The following queries are equivalent:
SELECT * FROM numbers(10);
SELECT * FROM numbers(0, 10);
SELECT * FROM system.numbers LIMIT 10;
Examples:
-- Generate a sequence of dates from 2010-01-01 to 2010-12-31
select toDate('2010-01-01') + number as d FROM numbers(365);