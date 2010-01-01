numbers

numbers(N) – Returns a table with the single ‘number’ column (UInt64) that contains integers from 0 to N-1. numbers(N, M) - Returns a table with the single ‘number’ column (UInt64) that contains integers from N to (N + M - 1).

Similar to the system.numbers table, it can be used for testing and generating successive values, numbers(N, M) more efficient than system.numbers .

The following queries are equivalent:

SELECT * FROM numbers ( 10 ) ;

SELECT * FROM numbers ( 0 , 10 ) ;

SELECT * FROM system . numbers LIMIT 10 ;



