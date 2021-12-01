replace_query — Flag that converts INSERT INTO queries to REPLACE INTO . Possible values:

on_duplicate_clause — The ON DUPLICATE KEY on_duplicate_clause expression that is added to the INSERT query. Can be specified only with replace_query = 0 (if you simultaneously pass replace_query = 1 and on_duplicate_clause , ClickHouse generates an exception).

Example: INSERT INTO t (c1,c2) VALUES ('a', 2) ON DUPLICATE KEY UPDATE c2 = c2 + 1;