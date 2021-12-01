mysql
Allows
SELECT and
INSERT queries to be performed on data that is stored on a remote MySQL server.
Syntax
mysql('host:port', 'database', 'table', 'user', 'password'[, replace_query, 'on_duplicate_clause'])
Arguments
host:port— MySQL server address.
database— Remote database name.
table— Remote table name.
user— MySQL user.
password— User password.
replace_query— Flag that converts
INSERT INTOqueries to
REPLACE INTO. Possible values:
0- The query is executed as
INSERT INTO.
1- The query is executed as
REPLACE INTO.
on_duplicate_clause— The
ON DUPLICATE KEY on_duplicate_clauseexpression that is added to the
INSERTquery. Can be specified only with
replace_query = 0(if you simultaneously pass
replace_query = 1and
on_duplicate_clause, ClickHouse generates an exception).
Example:
INSERT INTO t (c1,c2) VALUES ('a', 2) ON DUPLICATE KEY UPDATE c2 = c2 + 1;
on_duplicate_clausehere is
UPDATE c2 = c2 + 1. See the MySQL documentation to find which
on_duplicate_clauseyou can use with the
ON DUPLICATE KEYclause.
Simple
WHERE clauses such as
=, !=, >, >=, <, <= are currently executed on the MySQL server.
The rest of the conditions and the
LIMIT sampling constraint are executed in ClickHouse only after the query to MySQL finishes.
Supports multiple replicas that must be listed by
|. For example:
SELECT name FROM mysql(`mysql{1|2|3}:3306`, 'mysql_database', 'mysql_table', 'user', 'password');
or
SELECT name FROM mysql(`mysql1:3306|mysql2:3306|mysql3:3306`, 'mysql_database', 'mysql_table', 'user', 'password');
Returned Value
A table object with the same columns as the original MySQL table.
note
In the
INSERT query to distinguish table function
mysql(...) from table name with column names list, you must use keywords
FUNCTION or
TABLE FUNCTION. See examples below.
Examples
Table in MySQL:
mysql> CREATE TABLE `test`.`test` (
-> `int_id` INT NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT,
-> `float` FLOAT NOT NULL,
-> PRIMARY KEY (`int_id`));
mysql> INSERT INTO test (`int_id`, `float`) VALUES (1,2);
mysql> SELECT * FROM test;
+--------+-------+
| int_id | float |
+--------+-------+
| 1 | 2 |
+--------+-------+
Selecting data from ClickHouse:
SELECT * FROM mysql('localhost:3306', 'test', 'test', 'bayonet', '123');
┌─int_id─┬─float─┐
│ 1 │ 2 │
└────────┴───────┘
Replacing and inserting:
INSERT INTO FUNCTION mysql('localhost:3306', 'test', 'test', 'bayonet', '123', 1) (int_id, float) VALUES (1, 3);
INSERT INTO TABLE FUNCTION mysql('localhost:3306', 'test', 'test', 'bayonet', '123', 0, 'UPDATE int_id = int_id + 1') (int_id, float) VALUES (1, 4);
SELECT * FROM mysql('localhost:3306', 'test', 'test', 'bayonet', '123');
┌─int_id─┬─float─┐
│ 1 │ 3 │
│ 2 │ 4 │
└────────┴───────┘
See Also