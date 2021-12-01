Skip to main content

mysql

Allows SELECT and INSERT queries to be performed on data that is stored on a remote MySQL server.

Syntax

mysql('host:port', 'database', 'table', 'user', 'password'[, replace_query, 'on_duplicate_clause'])

Arguments

  • host:port — MySQL server address.

  • database — Remote database name.

  • table — Remote table name.

  • user — MySQL user.

  • password — User password.

  • replace_query — Flag that converts INSERT INTO queries to REPLACE INTO. Possible values:

    • 0 - The query is executed as INSERT INTO.
    • 1 - The query is executed as REPLACE INTO.

  • on_duplicate_clause — The ON DUPLICATE KEY on_duplicate_clause expression that is added to the INSERT query. Can be specified only with replace_query = 0 (if you simultaneously pass replace_query = 1 and on_duplicate_clause, ClickHouse generates an exception).

    Example: INSERT INTO t (c1,c2) VALUES ('a', 2) ON DUPLICATE KEY UPDATE c2 = c2 + 1;

    on_duplicate_clause here is UPDATE c2 = c2 + 1. See the MySQL documentation to find which on_duplicate_clause you can use with the ON DUPLICATE KEY clause.

Simple WHERE clauses such as =, !=, >, >=, <, <= are currently executed on the MySQL server.

The rest of the conditions and the LIMIT sampling constraint are executed in ClickHouse only after the query to MySQL finishes.

Supports multiple replicas that must be listed by |. For example:

SELECT name FROM mysql(`mysql{1|2|3}:3306`, 'mysql_database', 'mysql_table', 'user', 'password');

or

SELECT name FROM mysql(`mysql1:3306|mysql2:3306|mysql3:3306`, 'mysql_database', 'mysql_table', 'user', 'password');

Returned Value

A table object with the same columns as the original MySQL table.

note

In the INSERT query to distinguish table function mysql(...) from table name with column names list, you must use keywords FUNCTION or TABLE FUNCTION. See examples below.

Examples

Table in MySQL:

mysql> CREATE TABLE `test`.`test` (
    ->   `int_id` INT NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT,
    ->   `float` FLOAT NOT NULL,
    ->   PRIMARY KEY (`int_id`));

mysql> INSERT INTO test (`int_id`, `float`) VALUES (1,2);

mysql> SELECT * FROM test;
+--------+-------+
| int_id | float |
+--------+-------+
|      1 |     2 |
+--------+-------+

Selecting data from ClickHouse:

SELECT * FROM mysql('localhost:3306', 'test', 'test', 'bayonet', '123');
┌─int_id─┬─float─┐
│      1 │     2 │
└────────┴───────┘

Replacing and inserting:

INSERT INTO FUNCTION mysql('localhost:3306', 'test', 'test', 'bayonet', '123', 1) (int_id, float) VALUES (1, 3);
INSERT INTO TABLE FUNCTION mysql('localhost:3306', 'test', 'test', 'bayonet', '123', 0, 'UPDATE int_id = int_id + 1') (int_id, float) VALUES (1, 4);
SELECT * FROM mysql('localhost:3306', 'test', 'test', 'bayonet', '123');
┌─int_id─┬─float─┐
│      1 │     3 │
│      2 │     4 │
└────────┴───────┘

See Also

