mongodb

Allows SELECT queries to be performed on data that is stored on a remote MongoDB server.

Syntax

mongodb(host:port, database, collection, user, password, structure [, options])

Arguments

  • host:port — MongoDB server address.

  • database — Remote database name.

  • collection — Remote collection name.

  • user — MongoDB user.

  • password — User password.

  • structure - The schema for the ClickHouse table returned from this function.

  • options - MongoDB connection string options (optional parameter).

Returned Value

A table object with the same columns as the original MongoDB table.

Examples

Suppose we have a collection named my_collection defined in a MongoDB database named test, and we insert a couple of documents:

db.createUser({user:"test_user",pwd:"password",roles:[{role:"readWrite",db:"test"}]})

db.createCollection("my_collection")

db.my_collection.insertOne(
    { log_type: "event", host: "120.5.33.9", command: "check-cpu-usage -w 75 -c 90" }
)

db.my_collection.insertOne(
    { log_type: "event", host: "120.5.33.4", command: "system-check"}
)

Let's query the collection using the mongodb table function:

SELECT * FROM mongodb(
    '127.0.0.1:27017',
    'test',
    'my_collection',
    'test_user',
    'password',
    'log_type String, host String, command String',
    'connectTimeoutMS=10000'
)

