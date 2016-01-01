mongodb

Allows SELECT queries to be performed on data that is stored on a remote MongoDB server.

Syntax

mongodb ( host:port , database , collection , user , password , structure [ , options ] )



Arguments

host:port — MongoDB server address.

database — Remote database name.

collection — Remote collection name.

user — MongoDB user.

password — User password.

structure - The schema for the ClickHouse table returned from this function.

options - MongoDB connection string options (optional parameter).

Returned Value

A table object with the same columns as the original MongoDB table.

Examples

Suppose we have a collection named my_collection defined in a MongoDB database named test , and we insert a couple of documents:

db . createUser ( { user : "test_user" , pwd: "password" , roles: [ {role: "readWrite" , db: "test" } ] } )



db . createCollection ( "my_collection" )



db . my_collection . insertOne (

{ log_type: "event" , host: "120.5.33.9" , command: "check-cpu-usage -w 75 -c 90" }

)



db . my_collection . insertOne (

{ log_type: "event" , host: "120.5.33.4" , command: "system-check" }

)



Let's query the collection using the mongodb table function:

SELECT * FROM mongodb (

'127.0.0.1:27017' ,

'test' ,

'my_collection' ,

'test_user' ,

'password' ,

'log_type String, host String, command String' ,

'connectTimeoutMS=10000'

)



