mongodb
Allows
SELECT queries to be performed on data that is stored on a remote MongoDB server.
Syntax
mongodb(host:port, database, collection, user, password, structure [, options])
Arguments
host:port— MongoDB server address.
database— Remote database name.
collection— Remote collection name.
user— MongoDB user.
password— User password.
structure- The schema for the ClickHouse table returned from this function.
options- MongoDB connection string options (optional parameter).
Returned Value
A table object with the same columns as the original MongoDB table.
Examples
Suppose we have a collection named
my_collection defined in a MongoDB database named
test, and we insert a couple of documents:
db.createUser({user:"test_user",pwd:"password",roles:[{role:"readWrite",db:"test"}]})
db.createCollection("my_collection")
db.my_collection.insertOne(
{ log_type: "event", host: "120.5.33.9", command: "check-cpu-usage -w 75 -c 90" }
)
db.my_collection.insertOne(
{ log_type: "event", host: "120.5.33.4", command: "system-check"}
)
Let's query the collection using the
mongodb table function:
SELECT * FROM mongodb(
'127.0.0.1:27017',
'test',
'my_collection',
'test_user',
'password',
'log_type String, host String, command String',
'connectTimeoutMS=10000'
)
See Also