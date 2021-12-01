merge
Creates a temporary Merge table. The table structure is taken from the first table encountered that matches the regular expression.
Syntax
merge('db_name', 'tables_regexp')
Arguments
db_name— Possible values:
- database name,
- constant expression that returns a string with a database name, for example,
currentDatabase(),
REGEXP(expression), where
expressionis a regular expression to match the DB names.
tables_regexp— A regular expression to match the table names in the specified DB or DBs.
See Also
- Merge table engine