loop
Syntax
SELECT ... FROM loop(database, table);
SELECT ... FROM loop(database.table);
SELECT ... FROM loop(table);
SELECT ... FROM loop(other_table_function(...));
Parameters
database— database name.
table— table name.
other_table_function(...)— other table function. Example:
SELECT * FROM loop(numbers(10));
other_table_function(...)here is
numbers(10).
Returned Value
Infinite loop to return query results.
Examples
Selecting data from ClickHouse:
SELECT * FROM loop(test_database, test_table);
SELECT * FROM loop(test_database.test_table);
SELECT * FROM loop(test_table);
Or using other table function:
SELECT * FROM loop(numbers(3)) LIMIT 7;
┌─number─┐
1. │ 0 │
2. │ 1 │
3. │ 2 │
└────────┘
┌─number─┐
4. │ 0 │
5. │ 1 │
6. │ 2 │
└────────┘
┌─number─┐
7. │ 0 │
└────────┘
SELECT * FROM loop(mysql('localhost:3306', 'test', 'test', 'user', 'password'));
...