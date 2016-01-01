Skip to main content

loop

Syntax

SELECT ... FROM loop(database, table);
SELECT ... FROM loop(database.table);
SELECT ... FROM loop(table);
SELECT ... FROM loop(other_table_function(...));

Parameters

  • database — database name.
  • table — table name.
  • other_table_function(...) — other table function. Example: SELECT * FROM loop(numbers(10));other_table_function(...) here is numbers(10).

Returned Value

Infinite loop to return query results.

Examples

Selecting data from ClickHouse:

SELECT * FROM loop(test_database, test_table);
SELECT * FROM loop(test_database.test_table);
SELECT * FROM loop(test_table);

Or using other table function:

SELECT * FROM loop(numbers(3)) LIMIT 7;
   ┌─number─┐
1.0
2.1
3.2
   └────────┘
   ┌─number─┐
4.0
5.1
6.2
   └────────┘
   ┌─number─┐
7.0
   └────────┘
SELECT * FROM loop(mysql('localhost:3306', 'test', 'test', 'user', 'password'));
...