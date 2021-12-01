jdbc

jdbc(datasource, schema, table) - returns table that is connected via JDBC driver.

This table function requires separate clickhouse-jdbc-bridge program to be running. It supports Nullable types (based on DDL of remote table that is queried).

Examples

SELECT * FROM jdbc ( 'jdbc:mysql://localhost:3306/?user=root&password=root' , 'schema' , 'table' )



SELECT * FROM jdbc ( 'mysql://localhost:3306/?user=root&password=root' , 'select * from schema.table' )



SELECT * FROM jdbc ( 'mysql-dev?p1=233' , 'num Int32' , 'select toInt32OrZero(''{{p1}}'') as num' )



SELECT *

FROM jdbc ( 'mysql-dev?p1=233' , 'num Int32' , 'select toInt32OrZero(''{{p1}}'') as num' )



SELECT a . datasource AS server1 , b . datasource AS server2 , b . name AS db

FROM jdbc ( 'mysql-dev?datasource_column' , 'show databases' ) a

INNER JOIN jdbc ( 'self?datasource_column' , 'show databases' ) b ON a . Database = b . name



