jdbc
jdbc(datasource, schema, table) - returns table that is connected via JDBC driver.
This table function requires separate clickhouse-jdbc-bridge program to be running. It supports Nullable types (based on DDL of remote table that is queried).
Examples
SELECT * FROM jdbc('jdbc:mysql://localhost:3306/?user=root&password=root', 'schema', 'table')
SELECT * FROM jdbc('mysql://localhost:3306/?user=root&password=root', 'select * from schema.table')
SELECT * FROM jdbc('mysql-dev?p1=233', 'num Int32', 'select toInt32OrZero(''{{p1}}'') as num')
SELECT *
FROM jdbc('mysql-dev?p1=233', 'num Int32', 'select toInt32OrZero(''{{p1}}'') as num')
SELECT a.datasource AS server1, b.datasource AS server2, b.name AS db
FROM jdbc('mysql-dev?datasource_column', 'show databases') a
INNER JOIN jdbc('self?datasource_column', 'show databases') b ON a.Database = b.name