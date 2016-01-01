On this page

iceberg Table Function

Provides a read-only table-like interface to Apache Iceberg tables in Amazon S3.

iceberg ( url [ , aws_access_key_id , aws_secret_access_key ] [ , format ] [ , structure ] )



url — Bucket url with the path to an existing Iceberg table in S3.

— Bucket url with the path to an existing Iceberg table in S3. aws_access_key_id , aws_secret_access_key - Long-term credentials for the AWS account user. You can use these to authenticate your requests. These parameters are optional. If credentials are not specified, they are used from the ClickHouse configuration. For more information see Using S3 for Data Storage.

, - Long-term credentials for the AWS account user. You can use these to authenticate your requests. These parameters are optional. If credentials are not specified, they are used from the ClickHouse configuration. For more information see Using S3 for Data Storage. format — The format of the file. By default Parquet is used.

— The format of the file. By default is used. structure — Structure of the table. Format 'column1_name column1_type, column2_name column2_type, ...' .

Engine parameters can be specified using Named Collections

Returned value

A table with the specified structure for reading data in the specified Iceberg table in S3.

Example

SELECT * FROM iceberg ( 'http://test.s3.amazonaws.com/clickhouse-bucket/test_table' , 'test' , 'test' )



Using named collections:

< clickhouse >

< named_collections >

< iceberg_conf >

< url > http://test.s3.amazonaws.com/clickhouse-bucket/ </ url >

< access_key_id > test < access_key_id >

< secret_access_key > test </ secret_access_key >

< format > auto </ format >

< structure > auto </ structure >

</ iceberg_conf >

</ named_collections >

</ clickhouse >



SELECT * FROM iceberg ( iceberg_conf , filename = 'test_table' )

DESCRIBE iceberg ( iceberg_conf , filename = 'test_table' )



See Also