hudi Table Function

Provides a read-only table-like interface to Apache Hudi tables in Amazon S3.

hudi ( url [ , aws_access_key_id , aws_secret_access_key ] [ , format ] [ , structure ] [ , compression ] )



url — Bucket url with the path to an existing Hudi table in S3.

— Bucket url with the path to an existing Hudi table in S3. aws_access_key_id , aws_secret_access_key - Long-term credentials for the AWS account user. You can use these to authenticate your requests. These parameters are optional. If credentials are not specified, they are used from the ClickHouse configuration. For more information see Using S3 for Data Storage.

, - Long-term credentials for the AWS account user. You can use these to authenticate your requests. These parameters are optional. If credentials are not specified, they are used from the ClickHouse configuration. For more information see Using S3 for Data Storage. format — The format of the file.

— The format of the file. structure — Structure of the table. Format 'column1_name column1_type, column2_name column2_type, ...' .

— Structure of the table. Format . compression — Parameter is optional. Supported values: none , gzip/gz , brotli/br , xz/LZMA , zstd/zst . By default, compression will be autodetected by the file extension.

Returned value

A table with the specified structure for reading data in the specified Hudi table in S3.

