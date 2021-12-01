On this page

hdfs

Creates a table from files in HDFS. This table function is similar to url and file ones.

hdfs ( URI , format , structure )



Input parameters

URI — The relative URI to the file in HDFS. Path to file support following globs in readonly mode: * , ? , {abc,def} and {N..M} where N , M — numbers, ` 'abc', 'def' — strings.

— The relative URI to the file in HDFS. Path to file support following globs in readonly mode: , , and where , — numbers, ` — strings. format — The format of the file.

— The format of the file. structure — Structure of the table. Format 'column1_name column1_type, column2_name column2_type, ...' .

Returned value

A table with the specified structure for reading or writing data in the specified file.

Example

Table from hdfs://hdfs1:9000/test and selection of the first two rows from it:

SELECT *

FROM hdfs ( 'hdfs://hdfs1:9000/test' , 'TSV' , 'column1 UInt32, column2 UInt32, column3 UInt32' )

LIMIT 2



┌─column1─┬─column2─┬─column3─┐

│ 1 │ 2 │ 3 │

│ 3 │ 2 │ 1 │

└─────────┴─────────┴─────────┘



Globs in path

Multiple path components can have globs. For being processed file should exists and matches to the whole path pattern (not only suffix or prefix).

* — Substitutes any number of any characters except / including empty string.

— Substitutes any number of any characters except including empty string. ? — Substitutes any single character.

— Substitutes any single character. {some_string,another_string,yet_another_one} — Substitutes any of strings 'some_string', 'another_string', 'yet_another_one' .

— Substitutes any of strings . {N..M} — Substitutes any number in range from N to M including both borders.

Constructions with {} are similar to the remote table function).

Example

Suppose that we have several files with following URIs on HDFS:

‘hdfs://hdfs1:9000/some_dir/some_file_1’

‘hdfs://hdfs1:9000/some_dir/some_file_2’

‘hdfs://hdfs1:9000/some_dir/some_file_3’

‘hdfs://hdfs1:9000/another_dir/some_file_1’

‘hdfs://hdfs1:9000/another_dir/some_file_2’

‘hdfs://hdfs1:9000/another_dir/some_file_3’

Query the amount of rows in these files:

SELECT count ( * )

FROM hdfs ( 'hdfs://hdfs1:9000/{some,another}_dir/some_file_{1..3}' , 'TSV' , 'name String, value UInt32' )



Query the amount of rows in all files of these two directories:

SELECT count ( * )

FROM hdfs ( 'hdfs://hdfs1:9000/{some,another}_dir/*' , 'TSV' , 'name String, value UInt32' )



warning If your listing of files contains number ranges with leading zeros, use the construction with braces for each digit separately or use ? .

Example

Query the data from files named file000 , file001 , … , file999 :

SELECT count ( * )

FROM hdfs ( 'hdfs://hdfs1:9000/big_dir/file{0..9}{0..9}{0..9}' , 'CSV' , 'name String, value UInt32' )



_path — Path to the file.

— Path to the file. _file — Name of the file.

See Also