Creates a table from a file. This table function is similar to url and hdfs ones.

file function can be used in SELECT and INSERT queries on data in File tables.

Syntax

file ( path , format , structure )



Parameters

path — The relative path to the file from user_files_path. Path to file support following globs in read-only mode: * , ? , {abc,def} and {N..M} where N , M — numbers, 'abc', 'def' — strings.

— The format of the file. structure — Structure of the table. Format: 'column1_name column1_type, column2_name column2_type, ...' .

Returned value

A table with the specified structure for reading or writing data in the specified file.

Examples

Setting user_files_path and the contents of the file test.csv :

$ grep user_files_path /etc/clickhouse-server/config.xml

< user_files_path > /var/lib/clickhouse/user_files/ < /user_files_path >



$ cat /var/lib/clickhouse/user_files/test.csv

1,2 ,3

3,2 ,1

78,43 ,45



Getting data from a table in test.csv and selecting the first two rows from it:

SELECT * FROM file ( 'test.csv' , 'CSV' , 'column1 UInt32, column2 UInt32, column3 UInt32' ) LIMIT 2 ;



┌─column1─┬─column2─┬─column3─┐

│ 1 │ 2 │ 3 │

│ 3 │ 2 │ 1 │

└─────────┴─────────┴─────────┘



Getting the first 10 lines of a table that contains 3 columns of UInt32 type from a CSV file:

SELECT * FROM file ( 'test.csv' , 'CSV' , 'column1 UInt32, column2 UInt32, column3 UInt32' ) LIMIT 10 ;



Inserting data from a file into a table:

INSERT INTO FUNCTION file ( 'test.csv' , 'CSV' , 'column1 UInt32, column2 UInt32, column3 UInt32' ) VALUES ( 1 , 2 , 3 ) , ( 3 , 2 , 1 ) ;

SELECT * FROM file ( 'test.csv' , 'CSV' , 'column1 UInt32, column2 UInt32, column3 UInt32' ) ;



┌─column1─┬─column2─┬─column3─┐

│ 1 │ 2 │ 3 │

│ 3 │ 2 │ 1 │

└─────────┴─────────┴─────────┘



Multiple path components can have globs. For being processed file must exist and match to the whole path pattern (not only suffix or prefix).

* — Substitutes any number of any characters except / including empty string.

— Substitutes any single character. {some_string,another_string,yet_another_one} — Substitutes any of strings 'some_string', 'another_string', 'yet_another_one' .

— Substitutes any of strings . {N..M} — Substitutes any number in range from N to M including both borders.

Constructions with {} are similar to the remote table function.

Example

Suppose we have several files with the following relative paths:

'some_dir/some_file_1'

'some_dir/some_file_2'

'some_dir/some_file_3'

'another_dir/some_file_1'

'another_dir/some_file_2'

'another_dir/some_file_3'

Query the number of rows in these files:

SELECT count ( * ) FROM file ( '{some,another}_dir/some_file_{1..3}' , 'TSV' , 'name String, value UInt32' ) ;



Query the number of rows in all files of these two directories:

SELECT count ( * ) FROM file ( '{some,another}_dir/*' , 'TSV' , 'name String, value UInt32' ) ;



warning If your listing of files contains number ranges with leading zeros, use the construction with braces for each digit separately or use ? .

Example

Query the data from files named file000 , file001 , … , file999 :

SELECT count ( * ) FROM file ( 'big_dir/file{0..9}{0..9}{0..9}' , 'CSV' , 'name String, value UInt32' ) ;



_path — Path to the file.

— Path to the file. _file — Name of the file.

See Also

