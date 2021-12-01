Skip to main content

dictionary

Displays the dictionary data as a ClickHouse table. Works the same way as Dictionary engine.

Syntax

dictionary('dict')

Arguments

  • dict — A dictionary name. String.

Returned value

A ClickHouse table.

Example

Input table dictionary_source_table:

┌─id─┬─value─┐
│  0 │     0 │
│  1 │     1 │
└────┴───────┘

Create a dictionary:

CREATE DICTIONARY new_dictionary(id UInt64, value UInt64 DEFAULT 0) PRIMARY KEY id
SOURCE(CLICKHOUSE(HOST 'localhost' PORT tcpPort() USER 'default' TABLE 'dictionary_source_table')) LAYOUT(DIRECT());

Query:

SELECT * FROM dictionary('new_dictionary');

Result:

┌─id─┬─value─┐
│  0 │     0 │
│  1 │     1 │
└────┴───────┘

