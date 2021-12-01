dictionary

Displays the dictionary data as a ClickHouse table. Works the same way as Dictionary engine.

Syntax

dictionary ( 'dict' )



Arguments

dict — A dictionary name. String.

Returned value

A ClickHouse table.

Example

Input table dictionary_source_table :

┌─id─┬─value─┐

│ 0 │ 0 │

│ 1 │ 1 │

└────┴───────┘



Create a dictionary:

CREATE DICTIONARY new_dictionary ( id UInt64 , value UInt64 DEFAULT 0 ) PRIMARY KEY id

SOURCE ( CLICKHOUSE ( HOST 'localhost' PORT tcpPort ( ) USER 'default' TABLE 'dictionary_source_table' ) ) LAYOUT ( DIRECT ( ) ) ;



Query:

SELECT * FROM dictionary ( 'new_dictionary' ) ;



Result:

┌─id─┬─value─┐

│ 0 │ 0 │

│ 1 │ 1 │

└────┴───────┘



See Also