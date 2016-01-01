deltaLake Table Function
Provides a read-only table-like interface to Delta Lake tables in Amazon S3.
Syntax
deltaLake(url [,aws_access_key_id, aws_secret_access_key] [,format] [,structure] [,compression])
Arguments
url— Bucket url with path to existing Delta Lake table in S3.
aws_access_key_id,
aws_secret_access_key- Long-term credentials for the AWS account user. You can use these to authenticate your requests. These parameters are optional. If credentials are not specified, they are used from the ClickHouse configuration. For more information see Using S3 for Data Storage.
format— The format of the file.
structure— Structure of the table. Format
'column1_name column1_type, column2_name column2_type, ...'.
compression— Parameter is optional. Supported values:
none,
gzip/gz,
brotli/br,
xz/LZMA,
zstd/zst. By default, compression will be autodetected by the file extension.
Returned value
A table with the specified structure for reading data in the specified Delta Lake table in S3.
Examples
Selecting rows from the table in S3
https://clickhouse-public-datasets.s3.amazonaws.com/delta_lake/hits/:
SELECT
URL,
UserAgent
FROM deltaLake('https://clickhouse-public-datasets.s3.amazonaws.com/delta_lake/hits/')
WHERE URL IS NOT NULL
LIMIT 2
┌─URL───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┬─UserAgent─┐
│ http://auto.ria.ua/search/index.kz/jobinmoscow/detail/55089/hasimages │ 1 │
│ http://auto.ria.ua/search/index.kz/jobinmoscow.ru/gosushi │ 1 │
└───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┴───────────┘
