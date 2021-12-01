TRUNCATE Statement

TRUNCATE TABLE [ IF EXISTS ] [ db . ] name [ ON CLUSTER cluster ]



Removes all data from a table. When the clause IF EXISTS is omitted, the query returns an error if the table does not exist.

The TRUNCATE query is not supported for View, File, URL, Buffer and Null table engines.

You can use the replication_alter_partitions_sync setting to set up waiting for actions to be executed on replicas.

You can specify how long (in seconds) to wait for inactive replicas to execute TRUNCATE queries with the replication_wait_for_inactive_replica_timeout setting.