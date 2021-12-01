OFFSET FETCH Clause
OFFSET and
FETCH allow you to retrieve data by portions. They specify a row block which you want to get by a single query.
OFFSET offset_row_count {ROW | ROWS}] [FETCH {FIRST | NEXT} fetch_row_count {ROW | ROWS} {ONLY | WITH TIES}]
The
offset_row_count or
fetch_row_count value can be a number or a literal constant. You can omit
fetch_row_count; by default, it equals to 1.
OFFSET specifies the number of rows to skip before starting to return rows from the query result set.
The
FETCH specifies the maximum number of rows that can be in the result of a query.
The
ONLY option is used to return rows that immediately follow the rows omitted by the
OFFSET. In this case the
FETCH is an alternative to the LIMIT clause. For example, the following query
SELECT * FROM test_fetch ORDER BY a OFFSET 1 ROW FETCH FIRST 3 ROWS ONLY;
is identical to the query
SELECT * FROM test_fetch ORDER BY a LIMIT 3 OFFSET 1;
The
WITH TIES option is used to return any additional rows that tie for the last place in the result set according to the
ORDER BY clause. For example, if
fetch_row_count is set to 5 but two additional rows match the values of the
ORDER BY columns in the fifth row, the result set will contain seven rows.
note
According to the standard, the
OFFSET clause must come before the
FETCH clause if both are present.
note
The real offset can also depend on the offset setting.
Examples
Input table:
┌─a─┬─b─┐
│ 1 │ 1 │
│ 2 │ 1 │
│ 3 │ 4 │
│ 1 │ 3 │
│ 5 │ 4 │
│ 0 │ 6 │
│ 5 │ 7 │
└───┴───┘
Usage of the
ONLY option:
SELECT * FROM test_fetch ORDER BY a OFFSET 3 ROW FETCH FIRST 3 ROWS ONLY;
Result:
┌─a─┬─b─┐
│ 2 │ 1 │
│ 3 │ 4 │
│ 5 │ 4 │
└───┴───┘
Usage of the
WITH TIES option:
SELECT * FROM test_fetch ORDER BY a OFFSET 3 ROW FETCH FIRST 3 ROWS WITH TIES;
Result:
┌─a─┬─b─┐
│ 2 │ 1 │
│ 3 │ 4 │
│ 5 │ 4 │
│ 5 │ 7 │
└───┴───┘