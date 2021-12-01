LIMIT Clause
LIMIT m allows to select the first
m rows from the result.
LIMIT n, m allows to select the
m rows from the result after skipping the first
n rows. The
LIMIT m OFFSET n syntax is equivalent.
n and
m must be non-negative integers.
If there is no ORDER BY clause that explicitly sorts results, the choice of rows for the result may be arbitrary and non-deterministic.
note
The number of rows in the result set can also depend on the limit setting.
LIMIT … WITH TIES Modifier
When you set
WITH TIES modifier for
LIMIT n[,m] and specify
ORDER BY expr_list, you will get in result first
n or
n,m rows and all rows with same
ORDER BY fields values equal to row at position
n for
LIMIT n and
m for
LIMIT n,m.
This modifier also can be combined with ORDER BY … WITH FILL modifier.
For example, the following query
SELECT * FROM (
SELECT number%50 AS n FROM numbers(100)
) ORDER BY n LIMIT 0,5
returns
┌─n─┐
│ 0 │
│ 0 │
│ 1 │
│ 1 │
│ 2 │
└───┘
but after apply
WITH TIES modifier
SELECT * FROM (
SELECT number%50 AS n FROM numbers(100)
) ORDER BY n LIMIT 0,5 WITH TIES
it returns another rows set
┌─n─┐
│ 0 │
│ 0 │
│ 1 │
│ 1 │
│ 2 │
│ 2 │
└───┘
cause row number 6 have same value “2” for field
n as row number 5