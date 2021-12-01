JOIN Clause
Join produces a new table by combining columns from one or multiple tables by using values common to each. It is a common operation in databases with SQL support, which corresponds to relational algebra join. The special case of one table join is often referred to as “self-join”.
Syntax
SELECT <expr_list>
FROM <left_table>
[GLOBAL] [INNER|LEFT|RIGHT|FULL|CROSS] [OUTER|SEMI|ANTI|ANY|ASOF] JOIN <right_table>
(ON <expr_list>)|(USING <column_list>) ...
Expressions from
ON clause and columns from
USING clause are called “join keys”. Unless otherwise stated, join produces a Cartesian product from rows with matching “join keys”, which might produce results with much more rows than the source tables.
Supported Types of JOIN
All standard SQL JOIN types are supported:
INNER JOIN, only matching rows are returned.
LEFT OUTER JOIN, non-matching rows from left table are returned in addition to matching rows.
RIGHT OUTER JOIN, non-matching rows from right table are returned in addition to matching rows.
FULL OUTER JOIN, non-matching rows from both tables are returned in addition to matching rows.
CROSS JOIN, produces cartesian product of whole tables, “join keys” are not specified.
JOIN without specified type implies
INNER. Keyword
OUTER can be safely omitted. Alternative syntax for
CROSS JOIN is specifying multiple tables in FROM clause separated by commas.
Additional join types available in ClickHouse:
LEFT SEMI JOINand
RIGHT SEMI JOIN, a whitelist on “join keys”, without producing a cartesian product.
LEFT ANTI JOINand
RIGHT ANTI JOIN, a blacklist on “join keys”, without producing a cartesian product.
LEFT ANY JOIN,
RIGHT ANY JOINand
INNER ANY JOIN, partially (for opposite side of
LEFTand
RIGHT) or completely (for
INNERand
FULL) disables the cartesian product for standard
JOINtypes.
ASOF JOINand
LEFT ASOF JOIN, joining sequences with a non-exact match.
ASOF JOINusage is described below.
note
When join_algorithm is set to
partial_merge,
RIGHT JOIN and
FULL JOIN are supported only with
ALL strictness (
SEMI,
ANTI,
ANY, and
ASOF are not supported).
Settings
The default join type can be overridden using join_default_strictness setting.
The behavior of ClickHouse server for
ANY JOIN operations depends on the any_join_distinct_right_table_keys setting.
See also
- join_algorithm
- join_any_take_last_row
- join_use_nulls
- partial_merge_join_optimizations
- partial_merge_join_rows_in_right_blocks
- join_on_disk_max_files_to_merge
- any_join_distinct_right_table_keys
ON Section Conditions
An
ON section can contain several conditions combined using the
AND and
OR operators. Conditions specifying join keys must refer both left and right tables and must use the equality operator. Other conditions may use other logical operators but they must refer either the left or the right table of a query.
Rows are joined if the whole complex condition is met. If the conditions are not met, still rows may be included in the result depending on the
JOIN type. Note that if the same conditions are placed in a
WHERE section and they are not met, then rows are always filtered out from the result.
The
OR operator inside the
ON clause works using the hash join algorithm — for each
OR argument with join keys for
JOIN, a separate hash table is created, so memory consumption and query execution time grow linearly with an increase in the number of expressions
OR of the
ON clause.
note
If a condition refers columns from different tables, then only the equality operator (
=) is supported so far.
Example
Consider
table_1 and
table_2:
┌─Id─┬─name─┐ ┌─Id─┬─text───────────┬─scores─┐
│ 1 │ A │ │ 1 │ Text A │ 10 │
│ 2 │ B │ │ 1 │ Another text A │ 12 │
│ 3 │ C │ │ 2 │ Text B │ 15 │
└────┴──────┘ └────┴────────────────┴────────┘
Query with one join key condition and an additional condition for
table_2:
SELECT name, text FROM table_1 LEFT OUTER JOIN table_2
ON table_1.Id = table_2.Id AND startsWith(table_2.text, 'Text');
Note that the result contains the row with the name
C and the empty text column. It is included into the result because an
OUTER type of a join is used.
┌─name─┬─text───┐
│ A │ Text A │
│ B │ Text B │
│ C │ │
└──────┴────────┘
Query with
INNER type of a join and multiple conditions:
SELECT name, text, scores FROM table_1 INNER JOIN table_2
ON table_1.Id = table_2.Id AND table_2.scores > 10 AND startsWith(table_2.text, 'Text');
Result:
┌─name─┬─text───┬─scores─┐
│ B │ Text B │ 15 │
└──────┴────────┴────────┘
Query with
INNER type of a join and condition with
OR:
CREATE TABLE t1 (`a` Int64, `b` Int64) ENGINE = MergeTree() ORDER BY a;
CREATE TABLE t2 (`key` Int32, `val` Int64) ENGINE = MergeTree() ORDER BY key;
INSERT INTO t1 SELECT number as a, -a as b from numbers(5);
INSERT INTO t2 SELECT if(number % 2 == 0, toInt64(number), -number) as key, number as val from numbers(5);
SELECT a, b, val FROM t1 INNER JOIN t2 ON t1.a = t2.key OR t1.b = t2.key;
Result:
┌─a─┬──b─┬─val─┐
│ 0 │ 0 │ 0 │
│ 1 │ -1 │ 1 │
│ 2 │ -2 │ 2 │
│ 3 │ -3 │ 3 │
│ 4 │ -4 │ 4 │
└───┴────┴─────┘
Query with
INNER type of a join and conditions with
OR and
AND:
SELECT a, b, val FROM t1 INNER JOIN t2 ON t1.a = t2.key OR t1.b = t2.key AND t2.val > 3;
Result:
┌─a─┬──b─┬─val─┐
│ 0 │ 0 │ 0 │
│ 2 │ -2 │ 2 │
│ 4 │ -4 │ 4 │
└───┴────┴─────┘
ASOF JOIN Usage
ASOF JOIN is useful when you need to join records that have no exact match.
Algorithm requires the special column in tables. This column:
- Must contain an ordered sequence.
- Can be one of the following types: Int, UInt, Float, Date, DateTime, Decimal.
- Can’t be the only column in the
JOINclause.
Syntax
ASOF JOIN ... ON:
SELECT expressions_list
FROM table_1
ASOF LEFT JOIN table_2
ON equi_cond AND closest_match_cond
You can use any number of equality conditions and exactly one closest match condition. For example,
SELECT count() FROM table_1 ASOF LEFT JOIN table_2 ON table_1.a == table_2.b AND table_2.t <= table_1.t.
Conditions supported for the closest match:
>,
>=,
<,
<=.
Syntax
ASOF JOIN ... USING:
SELECT expressions_list
FROM table_1
ASOF JOIN table_2
USING (equi_column1, ... equi_columnN, asof_column)
ASOF JOIN uses
equi_columnX for joining on equality and
asof_column for joining on the closest match with the
table_1.asof_column >= table_2.asof_column condition. The
asof_column column is always the last one in the
USING clause.
For example, consider the following tables:
table_1 table_2
event | ev_time | user_id event | ev_time | user_id
----------|---------|---------- ----------|---------|----------
... ...
event_1_1 | 12:00 | 42 event_2_1 | 11:59 | 42
... event_2_2 | 12:30 | 42
event_1_2 | 13:00 | 42 event_2_3 | 13:00 | 42
... ...
ASOF JOIN can take the timestamp of a user event from
table_1 and find an event in
table_2 where the timestamp is closest to the timestamp of the event from
table_1 corresponding to the closest match condition. Equal timestamp values are the closest if available. Here, the
user_id column can be used for joining on equality and the
ev_time column can be used for joining on the closest match. In our example,
event_1_1 can be joined with
event_2_1 and
event_1_2 can be joined with
event_2_3, but
event_2_2 can’t be joined.
note
ASOF join is not supported in the Join table engine.
Distributed JOIN
There are two ways to execute join involving distributed tables:
- When using a normal
JOIN, the query is sent to remote servers. Subqueries are run on each of them in order to make the right table, and the join is performed with this table. In other words, the right table is formed on each server separately.
- When using
GLOBAL ... JOIN, first the requestor server runs a subquery to calculate the right table. This temporary table is passed to each remote server, and queries are run on them using the temporary data that was transmitted.
Be careful when using
GLOBAL. For more information, see the Distributed subqueries section.
Implicit Type Conversion
INNER JOIN,
LEFT JOIN,
RIGHT JOIN, and
FULL JOIN queries support the implicit type conversion for "join keys". However the query can not be executed, if join keys from the left and the right tables cannot be converted to a single type (for example, there is no data type that can hold all values from both
UInt64 and
Int64, or
String and
Int32).
Example
Consider the table
t_1:
┌─a─┬─b─┬─toTypeName(a)─┬─toTypeName(b)─┐
│ 1 │ 1 │ UInt16 │ UInt8 │
│ 2 │ 2 │ UInt16 │ UInt8 │
└───┴───┴───────────────┴───────────────┘
and the table
t_2:
┌──a─┬────b─┬─toTypeName(a)─┬─toTypeName(b)───┐
│ -1 │ 1 │ Int16 │ Nullable(Int64) │
│ 1 │ -1 │ Int16 │ Nullable(Int64) │
│ 1 │ 1 │ Int16 │ Nullable(Int64) │
└────┴──────┴───────────────┴─────────────────┘
The query
SELECT a, b, toTypeName(a), toTypeName(b) FROM t_1 FULL JOIN t_2 USING (a, b);
returns the set:
┌──a─┬────b─┬─toTypeName(a)─┬─toTypeName(b)───┐
│ 1 │ 1 │ Int32 │ Nullable(Int64) │
│ 2 │ 2 │ Int32 │ Nullable(Int64) │
│ -1 │ 1 │ Int32 │ Nullable(Int64) │
│ 1 │ -1 │ Int32 │ Nullable(Int64) │
└────┴──────┴───────────────┴─────────────────┘
Usage Recommendations
Processing of Empty or NULL Cells
While joining tables, the empty cells may appear. The setting join_use_nulls define how ClickHouse fills these cells.
If the
JOIN keys are Nullable fields, the rows where at least one of the keys has the value NULL are not joined.
Syntax
The columns specified in
USING must have the same names in both subqueries, and the other columns must be named differently. You can use aliases to change the names of columns in subqueries.
The
USING clause specifies one or more columns to join, which establishes the equality of these columns. The list of columns is set without brackets. More complex join conditions are not supported.
Syntax Limitations
For multiple
JOIN clauses in a single
SELECT query:
- Taking all the columns via
*is available only if tables are joined, not subqueries.
- The
PREWHEREclause is not available.
For
ON,
WHERE, and
GROUP BY clauses:
- Arbitrary expressions cannot be used in
ON,
WHERE, and
GROUP BYclauses, but you can define an expression in a
SELECTclause and then use it in these clauses via an alias.
Performance
When running a
JOIN, there is no optimization of the order of execution in relation to other stages of the query. The join (a search in the right table) is run before filtering in
WHERE and before aggregation.
Each time a query is run with the same
JOIN, the subquery is run again because the result is not cached. To avoid this, use the special Join table engine, which is a prepared array for joining that is always in RAM.
In some cases, it is more efficient to use IN instead of
JOIN.
If you need a
JOIN for joining with dimension tables (these are relatively small tables that contain dimension properties, such as names for advertising campaigns), a
JOIN might not be very convenient due to the fact that the right table is re-accessed for every query. For such cases, there is an “external dictionaries” feature that you should use instead of
JOIN. For more information, see the External dictionaries section.
Memory Limitations
By default, ClickHouse uses the hash join algorithm. ClickHouse takes the right_table and creates a hash table for it in RAM. If
join_algorithm = 'auto' is enabled, then after some threshold of memory consumption, ClickHouse falls back to merge join algorithm. For
JOIN algorithms description see the join_algorithm setting.
If you need to restrict
JOIN operation memory consumption use the following settings:
- max_rows_in_join — Limits number of rows in the hash table.
- max_bytes_in_join — Limits size of the hash table.
When any of these limits is reached, ClickHouse acts as the join_overflow_mode setting instructs.
Examples
Example:
SELECT
CounterID,
hits,
visits
FROM
(
SELECT
CounterID,
count() AS hits
FROM test.hits
GROUP BY CounterID
) ANY LEFT JOIN
(
SELECT
CounterID,
sum(Sign) AS visits
FROM test.visits
GROUP BY CounterID
) USING CounterID
ORDER BY hits DESC
LIMIT 10
┌─CounterID─┬───hits─┬─visits─┐
│ 1143050 │ 523264 │ 13665 │
│ 731962 │ 475698 │ 102716 │
│ 722545 │ 337212 │ 108187 │
│ 722889 │ 252197 │ 10547 │
│ 2237260 │ 196036 │ 9522 │
│ 23057320 │ 147211 │ 7689 │
│ 722818 │ 90109 │ 17847 │
│ 48221 │ 85379 │ 4652 │
│ 19762435 │ 77807 │ 7026 │
│ 722884 │ 77492 │ 11056 │
└───────────┴────────┴────────┘