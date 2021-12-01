Skip to main content

INTO OUTFILE Clause

INTO OUTFILE clause redirects the result of a SELECT query to a file on the client side.

Compressed files are supported. Compression type is detected by the extension of the file name (mode 'auto' is used by default). Or it can be explicitly specified in a COMPRESSION clause.

Syntax

SELECT <expr_list> INTO OUTFILE file_name [COMPRESSION type]

file_name and type are string literals. Supported compression types are: 'none', 'gzip', 'deflate', 'br', 'xz', 'zstd', 'lz4', 'bz2'.

Implementation Details

Example

Execute the following query using command-line client:

clickhouse-client --query="SELECT 1,'ABC' INTO OUTFILE 'select.gz' FORMAT CSV;"
zcat select.gz

Result:

1,"ABC"