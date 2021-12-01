On this page

ARRAY JOIN Clause

It is a common operation for tables that contain an array column to produce a new table that has a column with each individual array element of that initial column, while values of other columns are duplicated. This is the basic case of what ARRAY JOIN clause does.

Its name comes from the fact that it can be looked at as executing JOIN with an array or nested data structure. The intent is similar to the arrayJoin function, but the clause functionality is broader.

Syntax:

SELECT < expr_list >

FROM < left_subquery >

[ LEFT ] ARRAY JOIN < array >

[ WHERE | PREWHERE < expr > ]

. . .



You can specify only one ARRAY JOIN clause in a SELECT query.

Supported types of ARRAY JOIN are listed below:

ARRAY JOIN - In base case, empty arrays are not included in the result of JOIN .

- In base case, empty arrays are not included in the result of . LEFT ARRAY JOIN - The result of JOIN contains rows with empty arrays. The value for an empty array is set to the default value for the array element type (usually 0, empty string or NULL).

The examples below demonstrate the usage of the ARRAY JOIN and LEFT ARRAY JOIN clauses. Let’s create a table with an Array type column and insert values into it:

CREATE TABLE arrays_test

(

s String ,

arr Array ( UInt8 )

) ENGINE = Memory ;



INSERT INTO arrays_test

VALUES ( 'Hello' , [ 1 , 2 ] ) , ( 'World' , [ 3 , 4 , 5 ] ) , ( 'Goodbye' , [ ] ) ;



┌─s───────────┬─arr─────┐

│ Hello │ [1,2] │

│ World │ [3,4,5] │

│ Goodbye │ [] │

└─────────────┴─────────┘



The example below uses the ARRAY JOIN clause:

SELECT s , arr

FROM arrays_test

ARRAY JOIN arr ;



┌─s─────┬─arr─┐

│ Hello │ 1 │

│ Hello │ 2 │

│ World │ 3 │

│ World │ 4 │

│ World │ 5 │

└───────┴─────┘



The next example uses the LEFT ARRAY JOIN clause:

SELECT s , arr

FROM arrays_test

LEFT ARRAY JOIN arr ;



┌─s───────────┬─arr─┐

│ Hello │ 1 │

│ Hello │ 2 │

│ World │ 3 │

│ World │ 4 │

│ World │ 5 │

│ Goodbye │ 0 │

└─────────────┴─────┘



An alias can be specified for an array in the ARRAY JOIN clause. In this case, an array item can be accessed by this alias, but the array itself is accessed by the original name. Example:

SELECT s , arr , a

FROM arrays_test

ARRAY JOIN arr AS a ;



┌─s─────┬─arr─────┬─a─┐

│ Hello │ [1,2] │ 1 │

│ Hello │ [1,2] │ 2 │

│ World │ [3,4,5] │ 3 │

│ World │ [3,4,5] │ 4 │

│ World │ [3,4,5] │ 5 │

└───────┴─────────┴───┘



Using aliases, you can perform ARRAY JOIN with an external array. For example:

SELECT s , arr_external

FROM arrays_test

ARRAY JOIN [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] AS arr_external ;



┌─s───────────┬─arr_external─┐

│ Hello │ 1 │

│ Hello │ 2 │

│ Hello │ 3 │

│ World │ 1 │

│ World │ 2 │

│ World │ 3 │

│ Goodbye │ 1 │

│ Goodbye │ 2 │

│ Goodbye │ 3 │

└─────────────┴──────────────┘



Multiple arrays can be comma-separated in the ARRAY JOIN clause. In this case, JOIN is performed with them simultaneously (the direct sum, not the cartesian product). Note that all the arrays must have the same size by default. Example:

SELECT s , arr , a , num , mapped

FROM arrays_test

ARRAY JOIN arr AS a , arrayEnumerate ( arr ) AS num , arrayMap ( x - > x + 1 , arr ) AS mapped ;



┌─s─────┬─arr─────┬─a─┬─num─┬─mapped─┐

│ Hello │ [1,2] │ 1 │ 1 │ 2 │

│ Hello │ [1,2] │ 2 │ 2 │ 3 │

│ World │ [3,4,5] │ 3 │ 1 │ 4 │

│ World │ [3,4,5] │ 4 │ 2 │ 5 │

│ World │ [3,4,5] │ 5 │ 3 │ 6 │

└───────┴─────────┴───┴─────┴────────┘



The example below uses the arrayEnumerate function:

SELECT s , arr , a , num , arrayEnumerate ( arr )

FROM arrays_test

ARRAY JOIN arr AS a , arrayEnumerate ( arr ) AS num ;



┌─s─────┬─arr─────┬─a─┬─num─┬─arrayEnumerate(arr)─┐

│ Hello │ [1,2] │ 1 │ 1 │ [1,2] │

│ Hello │ [1,2] │ 2 │ 2 │ [1,2] │

│ World │ [3,4,5] │ 3 │ 1 │ [1,2,3] │

│ World │ [3,4,5] │ 4 │ 2 │ [1,2,3] │

│ World │ [3,4,5] │ 5 │ 3 │ [1,2,3] │

└───────┴─────────┴───┴─────┴─────────────────────┘



Multiple arrays with different sizes can be joined by using: SETTINGS enable_unaligned_array_join = 1 . Example:

SELECT s , arr , a , b

FROM arrays_test ARRAY JOIN arr as a , [ [ 'a' , 'b' ] , [ 'c' ] ] as b

SETTINGS enable_unaligned_array_join = 1 ;



┌─s───────┬─arr─────┬─a─┬─b─────────┐

│ Hello │ [1,2] │ 1 │ ['a','b'] │

│ Hello │ [1,2] │ 2 │ ['c'] │

│ World │ [3,4,5] │ 3 │ ['a','b'] │

│ World │ [3,4,5] │ 4 │ ['c'] │

│ World │ [3,4,5] │ 5 │ [] │

│ Goodbye │ [] │ 0 │ ['a','b'] │

│ Goodbye │ [] │ 0 │ ['c'] │

└─────────┴─────────┴───┴───────────┘



ARRAY JOIN also works with nested data structures:

CREATE TABLE nested_test

(

s String ,

nest Nested (

x UInt8 ,

y UInt32 )

) ENGINE = Memory ;



INSERT INTO nested_test

VALUES ( 'Hello' , [ 1 , 2 ] , [ 10 , 20 ] ) , ( 'World' , [ 3 , 4 , 5 ] , [ 30 , 40 , 50 ] ) , ( 'Goodbye' , [ ] , [ ] ) ;



┌─s───────┬─nest.x──┬─nest.y─────┐

│ Hello │ [1,2] │ [10,20] │

│ World │ [3,4,5] │ [30,40,50] │

│ Goodbye │ [] │ [] │

└─────────┴─────────┴────────────┘



SELECT s , ` nest.x ` , ` nest.y `

FROM nested_test

ARRAY JOIN nest ;



┌─s─────┬─nest.x─┬─nest.y─┐

│ Hello │ 1 │ 10 │

│ Hello │ 2 │ 20 │

│ World │ 3 │ 30 │

│ World │ 4 │ 40 │

│ World │ 5 │ 50 │

└───────┴────────┴────────┘



When specifying names of nested data structures in ARRAY JOIN , the meaning is the same as ARRAY JOIN with all the array elements that it consists of. Examples are listed below:

SELECT s , ` nest.x ` , ` nest.y `

FROM nested_test

ARRAY JOIN ` nest.x ` , ` nest.y ` ;



┌─s─────┬─nest.x─┬─nest.y─┐

│ Hello │ 1 │ 10 │

│ Hello │ 2 │ 20 │

│ World │ 3 │ 30 │

│ World │ 4 │ 40 │

│ World │ 5 │ 50 │

└───────┴────────┴────────┘



This variation also makes sense:

SELECT s , ` nest.x ` , ` nest.y `

FROM nested_test

ARRAY JOIN ` nest.x ` ;



┌─s─────┬─nest.x─┬─nest.y─────┐

│ Hello │ 1 │ [10,20] │

│ Hello │ 2 │ [10,20] │

│ World │ 3 │ [30,40,50] │

│ World │ 4 │ [30,40,50] │

│ World │ 5 │ [30,40,50] │

└───────┴────────┴────────────┘



An alias may be used for a nested data structure, in order to select either the JOIN result or the source array. Example:

SELECT s , ` n.x ` , ` n.y ` , ` nest.x ` , ` nest.y `

FROM nested_test

ARRAY JOIN nest AS n ;



┌─s─────┬─n.x─┬─n.y─┬─nest.x──┬─nest.y─────┐

│ Hello │ 1 │ 10 │ [1,2] │ [10,20] │

│ Hello │ 2 │ 20 │ [1,2] │ [10,20] │

│ World │ 3 │ 30 │ [3,4,5] │ [30,40,50] │

│ World │ 4 │ 40 │ [3,4,5] │ [30,40,50] │

│ World │ 5 │ 50 │ [3,4,5] │ [30,40,50] │

└───────┴─────┴─────┴─────────┴────────────┘



Example of using the arrayEnumerate function:

SELECT s , ` n.x ` , ` n.y ` , ` nest.x ` , ` nest.y ` , num

FROM nested_test

ARRAY JOIN nest AS n , arrayEnumerate ( ` nest.x ` ) AS num ;



┌─s─────┬─n.x─┬─n.y─┬─nest.x──┬─nest.y─────┬─num─┐

│ Hello │ 1 │ 10 │ [1,2] │ [10,20] │ 1 │

│ Hello │ 2 │ 20 │ [1,2] │ [10,20] │ 2 │

│ World │ 3 │ 30 │ [3,4,5] │ [30,40,50] │ 1 │

│ World │ 4 │ 40 │ [3,4,5] │ [30,40,50] │ 2 │

│ World │ 5 │ 50 │ [3,4,5] │ [30,40,50] │ 3 │

└───────┴─────┴─────┴─────────┴────────────┴─────┘

