ARRAY JOIN Clause
It is a common operation for tables that contain an array column to produce a new table that has a column with each individual array element of that initial column, while values of other columns are duplicated. This is the basic case of what
ARRAY JOIN clause does.
Its name comes from the fact that it can be looked at as executing
JOIN with an array or nested data structure. The intent is similar to the arrayJoin function, but the clause functionality is broader.
Syntax:
SELECT <expr_list>
FROM <left_subquery>
[LEFT] ARRAY JOIN <array>
[WHERE|PREWHERE <expr>]
...
You can specify only one
ARRAY JOIN clause in a
SELECT query.
Supported types of
ARRAY JOIN are listed below:
ARRAY JOIN- In base case, empty arrays are not included in the result of
JOIN.
LEFT ARRAY JOIN- The result of
JOINcontains rows with empty arrays. The value for an empty array is set to the default value for the array element type (usually 0, empty string or NULL).
Basic ARRAY JOIN Examples
The examples below demonstrate the usage of the
ARRAY JOIN and
LEFT ARRAY JOIN clauses. Let’s create a table with an Array type column and insert values into it:
CREATE TABLE arrays_test
(
s String,
arr Array(UInt8)
) ENGINE = Memory;
INSERT INTO arrays_test
VALUES ('Hello', [1,2]), ('World', [3,4,5]), ('Goodbye', []);
┌─s───────────┬─arr─────┐
│ Hello │ [1,2] │
│ World │ [3,4,5] │
│ Goodbye │ [] │
└─────────────┴─────────┘
The example below uses the
ARRAY JOIN clause:
SELECT s, arr
FROM arrays_test
ARRAY JOIN arr;
┌─s─────┬─arr─┐
│ Hello │ 1 │
│ Hello │ 2 │
│ World │ 3 │
│ World │ 4 │
│ World │ 5 │
└───────┴─────┘
The next example uses the
LEFT ARRAY JOIN clause:
SELECT s, arr
FROM arrays_test
LEFT ARRAY JOIN arr;
┌─s───────────┬─arr─┐
│ Hello │ 1 │
│ Hello │ 2 │
│ World │ 3 │
│ World │ 4 │
│ World │ 5 │
│ Goodbye │ 0 │
└─────────────┴─────┘
Using Aliases
An alias can be specified for an array in the
ARRAY JOIN clause. In this case, an array item can be accessed by this alias, but the array itself is accessed by the original name. Example:
SELECT s, arr, a
FROM arrays_test
ARRAY JOIN arr AS a;
┌─s─────┬─arr─────┬─a─┐
│ Hello │ [1,2] │ 1 │
│ Hello │ [1,2] │ 2 │
│ World │ [3,4,5] │ 3 │
│ World │ [3,4,5] │ 4 │
│ World │ [3,4,5] │ 5 │
└───────┴─────────┴───┘
Using aliases, you can perform
ARRAY JOIN with an external array. For example:
SELECT s, arr_external
FROM arrays_test
ARRAY JOIN [1, 2, 3] AS arr_external;
┌─s───────────┬─arr_external─┐
│ Hello │ 1 │
│ Hello │ 2 │
│ Hello │ 3 │
│ World │ 1 │
│ World │ 2 │
│ World │ 3 │
│ Goodbye │ 1 │
│ Goodbye │ 2 │
│ Goodbye │ 3 │
└─────────────┴──────────────┘
Multiple arrays can be comma-separated in the
ARRAY JOIN clause. In this case,
JOIN is performed with them simultaneously (the direct sum, not the cartesian product). Note that all the arrays must have the same size by default. Example:
SELECT s, arr, a, num, mapped
FROM arrays_test
ARRAY JOIN arr AS a, arrayEnumerate(arr) AS num, arrayMap(x -> x + 1, arr) AS mapped;
┌─s─────┬─arr─────┬─a─┬─num─┬─mapped─┐
│ Hello │ [1,2] │ 1 │ 1 │ 2 │
│ Hello │ [1,2] │ 2 │ 2 │ 3 │
│ World │ [3,4,5] │ 3 │ 1 │ 4 │
│ World │ [3,4,5] │ 4 │ 2 │ 5 │
│ World │ [3,4,5] │ 5 │ 3 │ 6 │
└───────┴─────────┴───┴─────┴────────┘
The example below uses the arrayEnumerate function:
SELECT s, arr, a, num, arrayEnumerate(arr)
FROM arrays_test
ARRAY JOIN arr AS a, arrayEnumerate(arr) AS num;
┌─s─────┬─arr─────┬─a─┬─num─┬─arrayEnumerate(arr)─┐
│ Hello │ [1,2] │ 1 │ 1 │ [1,2] │
│ Hello │ [1,2] │ 2 │ 2 │ [1,2] │
│ World │ [3,4,5] │ 3 │ 1 │ [1,2,3] │
│ World │ [3,4,5] │ 4 │ 2 │ [1,2,3] │
│ World │ [3,4,5] │ 5 │ 3 │ [1,2,3] │
└───────┴─────────┴───┴─────┴─────────────────────┘
Multiple arrays with different sizes can be joined by using:
SETTINGS enable_unaligned_array_join = 1. Example:
SELECT s, arr, a, b
FROM arrays_test ARRAY JOIN arr as a, [['a','b'],['c']] as b
SETTINGS enable_unaligned_array_join = 1;
┌─s───────┬─arr─────┬─a─┬─b─────────┐
│ Hello │ [1,2] │ 1 │ ['a','b'] │
│ Hello │ [1,2] │ 2 │ ['c'] │
│ World │ [3,4,5] │ 3 │ ['a','b'] │
│ World │ [3,4,5] │ 4 │ ['c'] │
│ World │ [3,4,5] │ 5 │ [] │
│ Goodbye │ [] │ 0 │ ['a','b'] │
│ Goodbye │ [] │ 0 │ ['c'] │
└─────────┴─────────┴───┴───────────┘
ARRAY JOIN with Nested Data Structure
ARRAY JOIN also works with nested data structures:
CREATE TABLE nested_test
(
s String,
nest Nested(
x UInt8,
y UInt32)
) ENGINE = Memory;
INSERT INTO nested_test
VALUES ('Hello', [1,2], [10,20]), ('World', [3,4,5], [30,40,50]), ('Goodbye', [], []);
┌─s───────┬─nest.x──┬─nest.y─────┐
│ Hello │ [1,2] │ [10,20] │
│ World │ [3,4,5] │ [30,40,50] │
│ Goodbye │ [] │ [] │
└─────────┴─────────┴────────────┘
SELECT s, `nest.x`, `nest.y`
FROM nested_test
ARRAY JOIN nest;
┌─s─────┬─nest.x─┬─nest.y─┐
│ Hello │ 1 │ 10 │
│ Hello │ 2 │ 20 │
│ World │ 3 │ 30 │
│ World │ 4 │ 40 │
│ World │ 5 │ 50 │
└───────┴────────┴────────┘
When specifying names of nested data structures in
ARRAY JOIN, the meaning is the same as
ARRAY JOIN with all the array elements that it consists of. Examples are listed below:
SELECT s, `nest.x`, `nest.y`
FROM nested_test
ARRAY JOIN `nest.x`, `nest.y`;
┌─s─────┬─nest.x─┬─nest.y─┐
│ Hello │ 1 │ 10 │
│ Hello │ 2 │ 20 │
│ World │ 3 │ 30 │
│ World │ 4 │ 40 │
│ World │ 5 │ 50 │
└───────┴────────┴────────┘
This variation also makes sense:
SELECT s, `nest.x`, `nest.y`
FROM nested_test
ARRAY JOIN `nest.x`;
┌─s─────┬─nest.x─┬─nest.y─────┐
│ Hello │ 1 │ [10,20] │
│ Hello │ 2 │ [10,20] │
│ World │ 3 │ [30,40,50] │
│ World │ 4 │ [30,40,50] │
│ World │ 5 │ [30,40,50] │
└───────┴────────┴────────────┘
An alias may be used for a nested data structure, in order to select either the
JOIN result or the source array. Example:
SELECT s, `n.x`, `n.y`, `nest.x`, `nest.y`
FROM nested_test
ARRAY JOIN nest AS n;
┌─s─────┬─n.x─┬─n.y─┬─nest.x──┬─nest.y─────┐
│ Hello │ 1 │ 10 │ [1,2] │ [10,20] │
│ Hello │ 2 │ 20 │ [1,2] │ [10,20] │
│ World │ 3 │ 30 │ [3,4,5] │ [30,40,50] │
│ World │ 4 │ 40 │ [3,4,5] │ [30,40,50] │
│ World │ 5 │ 50 │ [3,4,5] │ [30,40,50] │
└───────┴─────┴─────┴─────────┴────────────┘
Example of using the arrayEnumerate function:
SELECT s, `n.x`, `n.y`, `nest.x`, `nest.y`, num
FROM nested_test
ARRAY JOIN nest AS n, arrayEnumerate(`nest.x`) AS num;
┌─s─────┬─n.x─┬─n.y─┬─nest.x──┬─nest.y─────┬─num─┐
│ Hello │ 1 │ 10 │ [1,2] │ [10,20] │ 1 │
│ Hello │ 2 │ 20 │ [1,2] │ [10,20] │ 2 │
│ World │ 3 │ 30 │ [3,4,5] │ [30,40,50] │ 1 │
│ World │ 4 │ 40 │ [3,4,5] │ [30,40,50] │ 2 │
│ World │ 5 │ 50 │ [3,4,5] │ [30,40,50] │ 3 │
└───────┴─────┴─────┴─────────┴────────────┴─────┘
Implementation Details
The query execution order is optimized when running
ARRAY JOIN. Although
ARRAY JOIN must always be specified before the WHERE/PREWHERE clause in a query, technically they can be performed in any order, unless result of
ARRAY JOIN is used for filtering. The processing order is controlled by the query optimizer.