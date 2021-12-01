REVOKE Statement

On this page

Revokes privileges from users or roles.

Revoking privileges from users

REVOKE [ ON CLUSTER cluster_name ] privilege [ ( column_name [ , . . . ] ) ] [ , . . . ] ON {db . table | db . * | * . * | table | * } FROM { user | CURRENT_USER } [ , . . . ] | ALL | ALL EXCEPT { user | CURRENT_USER } [ , . . . ]



Revoking roles from users

REVOKE [ ON CLUSTER cluster_name ] [ ADMIN OPTION FOR ] role [ , . . . ] FROM { user | role | CURRENT_USER } [ , . . . ] | ALL | ALL EXCEPT {user_name | role_name | CURRENT_USER } [ , . . . ]



To revoke some privilege you can use a privilege of a wider scope than you plan to revoke. For example, if a user has the SELECT (x,y) privilege, administrator can execute REVOKE SELECT(x,y) ... , or REVOKE SELECT * ... , or even REVOKE ALL PRIVILEGES ... query to revoke this privilege.

You can revoke a part of a privilege. For example, if a user has the SELECT *.* privilege you can revoke from it a privilege to read data from some table or a database.

Grant the john user account with a privilege to select from all the databases, excepting the accounts one:

GRANT SELECT ON * . * TO john ;

REVOKE SELECT ON accounts . * FROM john ;



Grant the mira user account with a privilege to select from all the columns of the accounts.staff table, excepting the wage one.

GRANT SELECT ON accounts . staff TO mira ;

REVOKE SELECT ( wage ) ON accounts . staff FROM mira ;



