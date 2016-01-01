PARALLEL WITH Clause

Allows to execute multiple statements in parallel.

statement1 PARALLEL WITH statement2 [ PARALLEL WITH statement3 . . . ]



Executes statements statement1 , statement2 , statement3 , ... in parallel with each other. The output of those statements is discarded.

Executing statements in parallel may be faster than just a sequence of the same statements in many cases. For example, statement1 PARALLEL WITH statement2 PARALLEL WITH statement3 is likely to be faster than statement1; statement2; statement3 .

Creates two tables in parallel:

CREATE TABLE table1 ( x Int32 ) ENGINE = MergeTree ORDER BY tuple ( )

PARALLEL WITH

CREATE TABLE table2 ( y String ) ENGINE = MergeTree ORDER BY tuple ( ) ;



Drops two tables in parallel:

DROP TABLE table1

PARALLEL WITH

DROP TABLE table2 ;



Setting max_threads controls how many threads are spawned.

The PARALLEL WITH clause is a bit similar to UNION, which also executes its operands in parallel. However there are some differences: