EXCHANGE Statement

Exchanges the names of two tables or dictionaries atomically. This task can also be accomplished with a RENAME query using a temporary name, but the operation is not atomic in that case.

note

The EXCHANGE query is supported by the Atomic database engine only.

Syntax

EXCHANGE TABLES|DICTIONARIES [db0.]name_A AND [db1.]name_B

EXCHANGE TABLES

Exchanges the names of two tables.

Syntax

EXCHANGE TABLES [db0.]table_A AND [db1.]table_B

EXCHANGE DICTIONARIES

Exchanges the names of two dictionaries.

Syntax

EXCHANGE DICTIONARIES [db0.]dict_A AND [db1.]dict_B

