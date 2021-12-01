On this page

EXCHANGE Statement

Exchanges the names of two tables or dictionaries atomically. This task can also be accomplished with a RENAME query using a temporary name, but the operation is not atomic in that case.

note The EXCHANGE query is supported by the Atomic database engine only.

Syntax

EXCHANGE TABLES | DICTIONARIES [ db0 . ] name_A AND [ db1 . ] name_B



Exchanges the names of two tables.

Syntax

EXCHANGE TABLES [ db0 . ] table_A AND [ db1 . ] table_B



Exchanges the names of two dictionaries.

Syntax

EXCHANGE DICTIONARIES [ db0 . ] dict_A AND [ db1 . ] dict_B



See Also