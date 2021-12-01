EXCHANGE Statement
Exchanges the names of two tables or dictionaries atomically. This task can also be accomplished with a RENAME query using a temporary name, but the operation is not atomic in that case.
note
The
EXCHANGE query is supported by the Atomic database engine only.
Syntax
EXCHANGE TABLES|DICTIONARIES [db0.]name_A AND [db1.]name_B
EXCHANGE TABLES
Exchanges the names of two tables.
Syntax
EXCHANGE TABLES [db0.]table_A AND [db1.]table_B
EXCHANGE DICTIONARIES
Exchanges the names of two dictionaries.
Syntax
EXCHANGE DICTIONARIES [db0.]dict_A AND [db1.]dict_B
