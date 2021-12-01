On this page

CREATE USER

Creates user accounts.

Syntax:

CREATE USER [ IF NOT EXISTS | OR REPLACE ] name1 [ ON CLUSTER cluster_name1 ]

[ , name2 [ ON CLUSTER cluster_name2 ] . . . ]

[ NOT IDENTIFIED | IDENTIFIED { [ WITH {no_password | plaintext_password | sha256_password | sha256_hash | double_sha1_password | double_sha1_hash} ] BY { 'password' | 'hash' }} | { WITH ldap SERVER 'server_name' } | { WITH kerberos [ REALM 'realm' ] } ]

[ HOST { LOCAL | NAME 'name' | REGEXP 'name_regexp' | IP 'address' | LIKE 'pattern' } [ , . . . ] | ANY | NONE ]

[ DEFAULT ROLE role [ , . . . ] ]

[ DEFAULT DATABASE database | NONE ]

[ GRANTEES { user | role | ANY | NONE} [ , . . . ] [ EXCEPT { user | role} [ , . . . ] ] ]

[ SETTINGS variable [ = value ] [ MIN [ = ] min_value ] [ MAX [ = ] max_value ] [ READONLY | WRITABLE ] | PROFILE 'profile_name' ] [ , . . . ]



ON CLUSTER clause allows creating users on a cluster, see Distributed DDL.

There are multiple ways of user identification:

IDENTIFIED WITH no_password

IDENTIFIED WITH plaintext_password BY 'qwerty'

IDENTIFIED WITH sha256_password BY 'qwerty' or IDENTIFIED BY 'password'

or IDENTIFIED WITH sha256_hash BY 'hash' or IDENTIFIED WITH sha256_hash BY 'hash' SALT 'salt'

or IDENTIFIED WITH double_sha1_password BY 'qwerty'

IDENTIFIED WITH double_sha1_hash BY 'hash'

IDENTIFIED WITH ldap SERVER 'server_name'

IDENTIFIED WITH kerberos or IDENTIFIED WITH kerberos REALM 'realm'

For identification with sha256_hash using SALT - hash must be calculated from concatination of 'password' and 'salt'.

User host is a host from which a connection to ClickHouse server could be established. The host can be specified in the HOST query section in the following ways:

HOST IP 'ip_address_or_subnetwork' — User can connect to ClickHouse server only from the specified IP address or a subnetwork. Examples: HOST IP '192.168.0.0/16' , HOST IP '2001:DB8::/32' . For use in production, only specify HOST IP elements (IP addresses and their masks), since using host and host_regexp might cause extra latency.

— User can connect to ClickHouse server only from the specified IP address or a subnetwork. Examples: , . For use in production, only specify elements (IP addresses and their masks), since using and might cause extra latency. HOST ANY — User can connect from any location. This is a default option.

— User can connect from any location. This is a default option. HOST LOCAL — User can connect only locally.

— User can connect only locally. HOST NAME 'fqdn' — User host can be specified as FQDN. For example, HOST NAME 'mysite.com' .

— User host can be specified as FQDN. For example, . HOST REGEXP 'regexp' — You can use pcre regular expressions when specifying user hosts. For example, HOST REGEXP '.*\.mysite\.com' .

— You can use pcre regular expressions when specifying user hosts. For example, . HOST LIKE 'template' — Allows you to use the LIKE operator to filter the user hosts. For example, HOST LIKE '%' is equivalent to HOST ANY , HOST LIKE '%.mysite.com' filters all the hosts in the mysite.com domain.

Another way of specifying host is to use @ syntax following the username. Examples:

CREATE USER [email protected]'127.0.0.1' — Equivalent to the HOST IP syntax.

— Equivalent to the syntax. CREATE USER [email protected]'localhost' — Equivalent to the HOST LOCAL syntax.

— Equivalent to the syntax. CREATE USER [email protected]'192.168.%.%' — Equivalent to the HOST LIKE syntax.

warning ClickHouse treats [email protected]'address' as a username as a whole. Thus, technically you can create multiple users with the same user_name and different constructions after @ . However, we do not recommend to do so.

Specifies users or roles which are allowed to receive privileges from this user on the condition this user has also all required access granted with GRANT OPTION. Options of the GRANTEES clause:

user — Specifies a user this user can grant privileges to.

— Specifies a user this user can grant privileges to. role — Specifies a role this user can grant privileges to.

— Specifies a role this user can grant privileges to. ANY — This user can grant privileges to anyone. It's the default setting.

— This user can grant privileges to anyone. It's the default setting. NONE — This user can grant privileges to none.

You can exclude any user or role by using the EXCEPT expression. For example, CREATE USER user1 GRANTEES ANY EXCEPT user2 . It means if user1 has some privileges granted with GRANT OPTION it will be able to grant those privileges to anyone except user2 .

Create the user account mira protected by the password qwerty :

CREATE USER mira HOST IP '127.0.0.1' IDENTIFIED WITH sha256_password BY 'qwerty' ;



mira should start client app at the host where the ClickHouse server runs.

Create the user account john , assign roles to it and make this roles default:

CREATE USER john DEFAULT ROLE role1 , role2 ;



Create the user account john and make all his future roles default:

CREATE USER john DEFAULT ROLE ALL ;



When some role is assigned to john in the future, it will become default automatically.

Create the user account john and make all his future roles default excepting role1 and role2 :

CREATE USER john DEFAULT ROLE ALL EXCEPT role1 , role2 ;



Create the user account john and allow him to grant his privileges to the user with jack account: