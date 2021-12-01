CREATE SETTINGS PROFILE
Creates settings profiles that can be assigned to a user or a role.
Syntax:
CREATE SETTINGS PROFILE [IF NOT EXISTS | OR REPLACE] TO name1 [ON CLUSTER cluster_name1]
[, name2 [ON CLUSTER cluster_name2] ...]
[SETTINGS variable [= value] [MIN [=] min_value] [MAX [=] max_value] [READONLY|WRITABLE] | INHERIT 'profile_name'] [,...]
ON CLUSTER clause allows creating settings profiles on a cluster, see Distributed DDL.
Example
Create the
max_memory_usage_profile settings profile with value and constraints for the
max_memory_usage setting and assign it to user
robin:
CREATE SETTINGS PROFILE max_memory_usage_profile SETTINGS max_memory_usage = 100000001 MIN 90000000 MAX 110000000 TO robin