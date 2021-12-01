On this page

CREATE SETTINGS PROFILE

Creates settings profiles that can be assigned to a user or a role.

Syntax:

CREATE SETTINGS PROFILE [ IF NOT EXISTS | OR REPLACE ] TO name1 [ ON CLUSTER cluster_name1 ]

[ , name2 [ ON CLUSTER cluster_name2 ] . . . ]

[ SETTINGS variable [ = value ] [ MIN [ = ] min_value ] [ MAX [ = ] max_value ] [ READONLY | WRITABLE ] | INHERIT 'profile_name' ] [ , . . . ]



ON CLUSTER clause allows creating settings profiles on a cluster, see Distributed DDL.

Create the max_memory_usage_profile settings profile with value and constraints for the max_memory_usage setting and assign it to user robin :