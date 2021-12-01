CREATE QUOTA
Creates a quota that can be assigned to a user or a role.
Syntax:
CREATE QUOTA [IF NOT EXISTS | OR REPLACE] name [ON CLUSTER cluster_name]
[KEYED BY {user_name | ip_address | client_key | client_key,user_name | client_key,ip_address} | NOT KEYED]
[FOR [RANDOMIZED] INTERVAL number {second | minute | hour | day | week | month | quarter | year}
{MAX { {queries | query_selects | query_inserts | errors | result_rows | result_bytes | read_rows | read_bytes | execution_time} = number } [,...] |
NO LIMITS | TRACKING ONLY} [,...]]
[TO {role [,...] | ALL | ALL EXCEPT role [,...]}]
Keys
user_name,
ip_address,
client_key,
client_key, user_name and
client_key, ip_address correspond to the fields in the system.quotas table.
Parameters
queries,
query_selects,
query_inserts,
errors,
result_rows,
result_bytes,
read_rows,
read_bytes,
execution_time correspond to the fields in the system.quotas_usage table.
ON CLUSTER clause allows creating quotas on a cluster, see Distributed DDL.
Examples
Limit the maximum number of queries for the current user with 123 queries in 15 months constraint:
CREATE QUOTA qA FOR INTERVAL 15 month MAX queries = 123 TO CURRENT_USER;
For the default user limit the maximum execution time with half a second in 30 minutes, and limit the maximum number of queries with 321 and the maximum number of errors with 10 in 5 quaters:
CREATE QUOTA qB FOR INTERVAL 30 minute MAX execution_time = 0.5, FOR INTERVAL 5 quarter MAX queries = 321, errors = 10 TO default;