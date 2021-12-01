CREATE FUNCTION

Creates a user defined function from a lambda expression. The expression must consist of function parameters, constants, operators, or other function calls.

Syntax

CREATE FUNCTION name AS ( parameter0 , . . . ) - > expression



A function can have an arbitrary number of parameters.

There are a few restrictions:

The name of a function must be unique among user defined and system functions.

Recursive functions are not allowed.

All variables used by a function must be specified in its parameter list.

If any restriction is violated then an exception is raised.

Example

Query:

CREATE FUNCTION linear_equation AS ( x , k , b ) - > k * x + b ;

SELECT number , linear_equation ( number , 2 , 1 ) FROM numbers ( 3 ) ;



Result:

┌─number─┬─plus(multiply(2, number), 1)─┐

│ 0 │ 1 │

│ 1 │ 3 │

│ 2 │ 5 │

└────────┴──────────────────────────────┘



A conditional function is called in a user defined function in the following query:

CREATE FUNCTION parity_str AS ( n ) - > if ( n % 2 , 'odd' , 'even' ) ;

SELECT number , parity_str ( number ) FROM numbers ( 3 ) ;



Result: