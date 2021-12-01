On this page

CREATE DATABASE

Creates a new database.

CREATE DATABASE [ IF NOT EXISTS ] db_name [ ON CLUSTER cluster ] [ ENGINE = engine ( . . . ) ] [ COMMENT 'Comment' ]



If the db_name database already exists, then ClickHouse does not create a new database and:

Doesn’t throw an exception if clause is specified.

Throws an exception if clause isn’t specified.

ClickHouse creates the db_name database on all the servers of a specified cluster. More details in a Distributed DDL article.

By default, ClickHouse uses its own Atomic database engine. There are also Lazy, MySQL, PostgresSQL, MaterializedMySQL, MaterializedPostgreSQL, Replicated, SQLite.

You can add a comment to the database when you creating it.

The comment is supported for all database engines.

Syntax

CREATE DATABASE db_name ENGINE = engine ( . . . ) COMMENT 'Comment'



Example

Query:

CREATE DATABASE db_comment ENGINE = Memory COMMENT 'The temporary database' ;

SELECT name , comment FROM system . databases WHERE name = 'db_comment' ;



Result: