ALTER TABLE … MODIFY QUERY Statement

You can modify SELECT query that was specified when a materialized view was created with the ALTER TABLE … MODIFY QUERY statement. Use it when the materialized view was created without the TO [db.]name clause. The allow_experimental_alter_materialized_view_structure setting must be enabled.

If a materialized view uses the TO [db.]name construction, you must DETACH the view, run ALTER TABLE query for the target table, and then ATTACH the previously detached ( DETACH ) view.

Example

CREATE TABLE src_table ( ` a ` UInt32 ) ENGINE = MergeTree ORDER BY a ;

CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW mv ( ` a ` UInt32 ) ENGINE = MergeTree ORDER BY a AS SELECT a FROM src_table ;

INSERT INTO src_table ( a ) VALUES ( 1 ) , ( 2 ) ;

SELECT * FROM mv ;



┌─a─┐

│ 1 │

│ 2 │

└───┘



ALTER TABLE mv MODIFY QUERY SELECT a * 2 as a FROM src_table ;

INSERT INTO src_table ( a ) VALUES ( 3 ) , ( 4 ) ;

SELECT * FROM mv ;



┌─a─┐

│ 6 │

│ 8 │

└───┘

┌─a─┐

│ 1 │

│ 2 │

└───┘

