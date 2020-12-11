On this page

Manipulations with Table TTL

You can change table TTL with a request of the following form:

ALTER TABLE table_name MODIFY TTL ttl_expression ;



TTL-property can be removed from table with the following query:

ALTER TABLE table_name REMOVE TTL



Example

Consider the table with table TTL :

CREATE TABLE table_with_ttl

(

event_time DateTime ,

UserID UInt64 ,

Comment String

)

ENGINE MergeTree ( )

ORDER BY tuple ( )

TTL event_time + INTERVAL 3 MONTH ;

SETTINGS min_bytes_for_wide_part = 0 ;



INSERT INTO table_with_ttl VALUES ( now ( ) , 1 , 'username1' ) ;



INSERT INTO table_with_ttl VALUES ( now ( ) - INTERVAL 4 MONTH , 2 , 'username2' ) ;



Run OPTIMIZE to force TTL cleanup:

OPTIMIZE TABLE table_with_ttl FINAL ;

SELECT * FROM table_with_ttl FORMAT PrettyCompact ;



Second row was deleted from table.

┌─────────event_time────┬──UserID─┬─────Comment──┐

│ 2020-12-11 12:44:57 │ 1 │ username1 │

└───────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────┘



Now remove table TTL with the following query:

ALTER TABLE table_with_ttl REMOVE TTL ;



Re-insert the deleted row and force the TTL cleanup again with OPTIMIZE :

INSERT INTO table_with_ttl VALUES ( now ( ) - INTERVAL 4 MONTH , 2 , 'username2' ) ;

OPTIMIZE TABLE table_with_ttl FINAL ;

SELECT * FROM table_with_ttl FORMAT PrettyCompact ;



The TTL is no longer there, so the second row is not deleted:

┌─────────event_time────┬──UserID─┬─────Comment──┐

│ 2020-12-11 12:44:57 │ 1 │ username1 │

│ 2020-08-11 12:44:57 │ 2 │ username2 │

└───────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────┘



See Also