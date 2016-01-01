Manipulating Column Statistics
The following operations are available:
ALTER TABLE [db].table ADD STATISTICS (columns list) TYPE (type list)- Adds statistic description to tables metadata.
ALTER TABLE [db].table MODIFY STATISTICS (columns list) TYPE (type list)- Modifies statistic description to tables metadata.
ALTER TABLE [db].table DROP STATISTICS (columns list)- Removes statistics from the metadata of the specified columns and deletes all statistics objects in all parts for the specified columns.
ALTER TABLE [db].table CLEAR STATISTICS (columns list)- Deletes all statistics objects in all parts for the specified columns. Statistics objects can be rebuild using
ALTER TABLE MATERIALIZE STATISTICS.
ALTER TABLE [db.]table MATERIALIZE STATISTICS (columns list)- Rebuilds the statistic for columns. Implemented as a mutation.
The first two commands are lightweight in a sense that they only change metadata or remove files.
Also, they are replicated, syncing statistics metadata via ZooKeeper.
There is an example adding two statistics types to two columns:
ALTER TABLE t1 MODIFY STATISTICS c, d TYPE TDigest, Uniq;
Statistic manipulation is supported only for tables with
*MergeTree engine (including replicated variants).