Manipulating Column Statistics

The following operations are available:

ALTER TABLE [db].table ADD STATISTICS (columns list) TYPE (type list) - Adds statistic description to tables metadata.

ALTER TABLE [db].table MODIFY STATISTICS (columns list) TYPE (type list) - Modifies statistic description to tables metadata.

ALTER TABLE [db].table DROP STATISTICS (columns list) - Removes statistics from the metadata of the specified columns and deletes all statistics objects in all parts for the specified columns.

ALTER TABLE [db].table CLEAR STATISTICS (columns list) - Deletes all statistics objects in all parts for the specified columns. Statistics objects can be rebuild using ALTER TABLE MATERIALIZE STATISTICS .

ALTER TABLE [db.]table MATERIALIZE STATISTICS (columns list) - Rebuilds the statistic for columns. Implemented as a mutation.

The first two commands are lightweight in a sense that they only change metadata or remove files.

Also, they are replicated, syncing statistics metadata via ZooKeeper.

There is an example adding two statistics types to two columns:

ALTER TABLE t1 MODIFY STATISTICS c, d TYPE TDigest, Uniq;

