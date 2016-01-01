Manipulating Data Skipping Indices
The following operations are available:
ALTER TABLE [db].table_name [ON CLUSTER cluster] ADD INDEX name expression TYPE type GRANULARITY value [FIRST|AFTER name]- Adds index description to tables metadata.
ALTER TABLE [db].table_name [ON CLUSTER cluster] DROP INDEX name- Removes index description from tables metadata and deletes index files from disk.
ALTER TABLE [db.]table_name [ON CLUSTER cluster] MATERIALIZE INDEX name [IN PARTITION partition_name]- Rebuilds the secondary index
namefor the specified
partition_name. Implemented as a mutation. If
IN PARTITIONpart is omitted then it rebuilds the index for the whole table data.
The first two commands are lightweight in a sense that they only change metadata or remove files.
Also, they are replicated, syncing indices metadata via ZooKeeper.
note
Index manipulation is supported only for tables with
*MergeTree engine (including replicated variants).