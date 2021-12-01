On this page

Table Settings Manipulations

There is a set of queries to change table settings. You can modify settings or reset them to default values. A single query can change several settings at once. If a setting with the specified name does not exist, then the query raises an exception.

Syntax

ALTER TABLE [ db ] . name [ ON CLUSTER cluster ] MODIFY | RESET SETTING . . .



note These queries can be applied to MergeTree tables only.

Changes table settings.

Syntax

MODIFY SETTING setting_name = value [ , . . . ]



Example

CREATE TABLE example_table ( id UInt32 , data String ) ENGINE = MergeTree ( ) ORDER BY id ;



ALTER TABLE example_table MODIFY SETTING max_part_loading_threads = 8 , max_parts_in_total = 50000 ;



Resets table settings to their default values. If a setting is in a default state, then no action is taken.

Syntax

RESET SETTING setting_name [ , . . . ]



Example

CREATE TABLE example_table ( id UInt32 , data String ) ENGINE = MergeTree ( ) ORDER BY id

SETTINGS max_part_loading_threads = 8 ;



ALTER TABLE example_table RESET SETTING max_part_loading_threads ;



