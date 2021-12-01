ALTER QUOTA

Changes quotas.

Syntax:

ALTER QUOTA [ IF EXISTS ] name [ ON CLUSTER cluster_name ]

[ RENAME TO new_name ]

[ KEYED BY {user_name | ip_address | client_key | client_key , user_name | client_key , ip_address} | NOT KEYED ]

[ FOR [ RANDOMIZED ] INTERVAL number { second | minute | hour | day | week | month | quarter | year }

{MAX { {queries | query_selects | query_inserts | errors | result_rows | result_bytes | read_rows | read_bytes | execution_time} = number } [ , . . . ] |

NO LIMITS | TRACKING ONLY} [ , . . . ] ]

[ TO {role [ , . . . ] | ALL | ALL EXCEPT role [ , . . . ] } ]



Keys user_name , ip_address , client_key , client_key, user_name and client_key, ip_address correspond to the fields in the system.quotas table.

Parameters queries , query_selects , 'query_inserts', errors , result_rows , result_bytes , read_rows , read_bytes , execution_time` correspond to the fields in the system.quotas_usage table.

ON CLUSTER clause allows creating quotas on a cluster, see Distributed DDL.

Examples

Limit the maximum number of queries for the current user with 123 queries in 15 months constraint:

ALTER QUOTA IF EXISTS qA FOR INTERVAL 15 month MAX queries = 123 TO CURRENT_USER ;



For the default user limit the maximum execution time with half a second in 30 minutes, and limit the maximum number of queries with 321 and the maximum number of errors with 10 in 5 quaters: