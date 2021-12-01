Manipulating Data Skipping Indices

The following operations are available:

ALTER TABLE [db].name ADD INDEX name expression TYPE type GRANULARITY value [FIRST|AFTER name] - Adds index description to tables metadata.

ALTER TABLE [db].name DROP INDEX name - Removes index description from tables metadata and deletes index files from disk.

ALTER TABLE [db.]table MATERIALIZE INDEX name [IN PARTITION partition_name] - Rebuilds the secondary index name for the specified partition_name . Implemented as a mutation. If IN PARTITION part is omitted then it rebuilds the index for the whole table data.

The first two commands are lightweight in a sense that they only change metadata or remove files.

Also, they are replicated, syncing indices metadata via ZooKeeper.