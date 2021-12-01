On this page

Column Manipulations

A set of queries that allow changing the table structure.

Syntax:

ALTER TABLE [ db ] . name [ ON CLUSTER cluster ] ADD | DROP | RENAME | CLEAR | COMMENT | { MODIFY | ALTER } | MATERIALIZE COLUMN . . .



In the query, specify a list of one or more comma-separated actions. Each action is an operation on a column.

The following actions are supported:

These actions are described in detail below.

ADD COLUMN [ IF NOT EXISTS ] name [ type ] [ default_expr ] [ codec ] [ AFTER name_after | FIRST ]



Adds a new column to the table with the specified name , type , codec and default_expr (see the section Default expressions).

If the IF NOT EXISTS clause is included, the query won’t return an error if the column already exists. If you specify AFTER name_after (the name of another column), the column is added after the specified one in the list of table columns. If you want to add a column to the beginning of the table use the FIRST clause. Otherwise, the column is added to the end of the table. For a chain of actions, name_after can be the name of a column that is added in one of the previous actions.

Adding a column just changes the table structure, without performing any actions with data. The data does not appear on the disk after ALTER . If the data is missing for a column when reading from the table, it is filled in with default values (by performing the default expression if there is one, or using zeros or empty strings). The column appears on the disk after merging data parts (see MergeTree).

This approach allows us to complete the ALTER query instantly, without increasing the volume of old data.

Example:

ALTER TABLE alter_test ADD COLUMN Added1 UInt32 FIRST ;

ALTER TABLE alter_test ADD COLUMN Added2 UInt32 AFTER NestedColumn ;

ALTER TABLE alter_test ADD COLUMN Added3 UInt32 AFTER ToDrop ;

DESC alter_test FORMAT TSV ;



Added1 UInt32

CounterID UInt32

StartDate Date

UserID UInt32

VisitID UInt32

NestedColumn.A Array(UInt8)

NestedColumn.S Array(String)

Added2 UInt32

ToDrop UInt32

Added3 UInt32



DROP COLUMN [ IF EXISTS ] name



Deletes the column with the name name . If the IF EXISTS clause is specified, the query won’t return an error if the column does not exist.

Deletes data from the file system. Since this deletes entire files, the query is completed almost instantly.

warning You can’t delete a column if it is referenced by materialized view. Otherwise, it returns an error.

Example:

ALTER TABLE visits DROP COLUMN browser



RENAME COLUMN [ IF EXISTS ] name to new_name



Renames the column name to new_name . If the IF EXISTS clause is specified, the query won’t return an error if the column does not exist. Since renaming does not involve the underlying data, the query is completed almost instantly.

NOTE: Columns specified in the key expression of the table (either with ORDER BY or PRIMARY KEY ) cannot be renamed. Trying to change these columns will produce SQL Error [524] .

Example:

ALTER TABLE visits RENAME COLUMN webBrowser TO browser



CLEAR COLUMN [ IF EXISTS ] name IN PARTITION partition_name



Resets all data in a column for a specified partition. Read more about setting the partition name in the section How to specify the partition expression.

If the IF EXISTS clause is specified, the query won’t return an error if the column does not exist.

Example:

ALTER TABLE visits CLEAR COLUMN browser IN PARTITION tuple ( )



COMMENT COLUMN [ IF EXISTS ] name 'Text comment'



Adds a comment to the column. If the IF EXISTS clause is specified, the query won’t return an error if the column does not exist.

Each column can have one comment. If a comment already exists for the column, a new comment overwrites the previous comment.

Comments are stored in the comment_expression column returned by the DESCRIBE TABLE query.

Example:

ALTER TABLE visits COMMENT COLUMN browser 'The table shows the browser used for accessing the site.'



MODIFY COLUMN [ IF EXISTS ] name [ type ] [ default_expr ] [ codec ] [ TTL ] [ AFTER name_after | FIRST ]

ALTER COLUMN [ IF EXISTS ] name TYPE [ type ] [ default_expr ] [ codec ] [ TTL ] [ AFTER name_after | FIRST ]



This query changes the name column properties:

Type

Default expression

Compression Codec

TTL

For examples of columns compression CODECS modifying, see Column Compression Codecs.

For examples of columns TTL modifying, see Column TTL.

If the IF EXISTS clause is specified, the query won’t return an error if the column does not exist.

The query also can change the order of the columns using FIRST | AFTER clause, see ADD COLUMN description.

When changing the type, values are converted as if the toType functions were applied to them. If only the default expression is changed, the query does not do anything complex, and is completed almost instantly.

Example:

ALTER TABLE visits MODIFY COLUMN browser Array ( String )



Changing the column type is the only complex action – it changes the contents of files with data. For large tables, this may take a long time.

The ALTER query is atomic. For MergeTree tables it is also lock-free.

The ALTER query for changing columns is replicated. The instructions are saved in ZooKeeper, then each replica applies them. All ALTER queries are run in the same order. The query waits for the appropriate actions to be completed on the other replicas. However, a query to change columns in a replicated table can be interrupted, and all actions will be performed asynchronously.

Removes one of the column properties: DEFAULT , ALIAS , MATERIALIZED , CODEC , COMMENT , TTL .

Syntax:

ALTER TABLE table_name MODIFY column_name REMOVE property ;



Example

Remove TTL:

ALTER TABLE table_with_ttl MODIFY COLUMN column_ttl REMOVE TTL ;



Materializes or updates a column with an expression for a default value ( DEFAULT or MATERIALIZED ). It is used if it is necessary to add or update a column with a complicated expression, because evaluating such an expression directly on SELECT executing turns out to be expensive.

Syntax:

ALTER TABLE table MATERIALIZE COLUMN col ;



Example

DROP TABLE IF EXISTS tmp ;

SET mutations_sync = 2 ;

CREATE TABLE tmp ( x Int64 ) ENGINE = MergeTree ( ) ORDER BY tuple ( ) PARTITION BY tuple ( ) ;

INSERT INTO tmp SELECT * FROM system . numbers LIMIT 5 ;

ALTER TABLE tmp ADD COLUMN s String MATERIALIZED toString ( x ) ;



ALTER TABLE tmp MATERIALIZE COLUMN s ;



SELECT groupArray ( x ) , groupArray ( s ) FROM ( select x , s from tmp order by x ) ;



┌─groupArray ( x ) ─┬─groupArray ( s ) ─────────┐

│ [ 0 , 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ] │ [ '0' , '1' , '2' , '3' , '4' ] │

└───────────────┴───────────────────────┘



ALTER TABLE tmp MODIFY COLUMN s String MATERIALIZED toString ( round ( 100 / x ) ) ;



INSERT INTO tmp SELECT * FROM system . numbers LIMIT 5 , 5 ;



SELECT groupArray ( x ) , groupArray ( s ) FROM tmp ;



┌─groupArray ( x ) ─────────┬─groupArray ( s ) ──────────────────────────────────┐

│ [ 0 , 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 , 9 ] │ [ '0' , '1' , '2' , '3' , '4' , '20' , '17' , '14' , '12' , '11' ] │

└───────────────────────┴────────────────────────────────────────────────┘



ALTER TABLE tmp MATERIALIZE COLUMN s ;



SELECT groupArray ( x ) , groupArray ( s ) FROM tmp ;



┌─groupArray ( x ) ─────────┬─groupArray ( s ) ─────────────────────────────────────────┐

│ [ 0 , 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 , 9 ] │ [ 'inf' , '100' , '50' , '33' , '25' , '20' , '17' , '14' , '12' , '11' ] │

└───────────────────────┴───────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘



The ALTER query lets you create and delete separate elements (columns) in nested data structures, but not whole nested data structures. To add a nested data structure, you can add columns with a name like name.nested_name and the type Array(T) . A nested data structure is equivalent to multiple array columns with a name that has the same prefix before the dot.

There is no support for deleting columns in the primary key or the sampling key (columns that are used in the ENGINE expression). Changing the type for columns that are included in the primary key is only possible if this change does not cause the data to be modified (for example, you are allowed to add values to an Enum or to change a type from DateTime to UInt32 ).

If the ALTER query is not sufficient to make the table changes you need, you can create a new table, copy the data to it using the INSERT SELECT query, then switch the tables using the RENAME query and delete the old table. You can use the clickhouse-copier as an alternative to the INSERT SELECT query.

The ALTER query blocks all reads and writes for the table. In other words, if a long SELECT is running at the time of the ALTER query, the ALTER query will wait for it to complete. At the same time, all new queries to the same table will wait while this ALTER is running.