Apply mask of deleted rows

ALTER TABLE [ db ] . name [ ON CLUSTER cluster ] APPLY DELETED MASK [ IN PARTITION partition_id ]



The command applies mask created by lightweight delete and forcefully removes rows marked as deleted from disk. This command is a heavyweight mutation and it semantically equals to query ALTER TABLE [db].name DELETE WHERE _row_exists = 0 .

note It only works for tables in the MergeTree family (including replicated tables).

See also