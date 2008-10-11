On this page

Operators

ClickHouse transforms operators to their corresponding functions at the query parsing stage according to their priority, precedence, and associativity.

a[N] – Access to an element of an array. The arrayElement(a, N) function.

a.N – Access to a tuple element. The tupleElement(a, N) function.

-a – The negate (a) function.

For tuple negation: tupleNegate.

a * b – The multiply (a, b) function.

For multiplying tuple by number: tupleMultiplyByNumber, for scalar profuct: dotProduct.

a / b – The divide(a, b) function.

For dividing tuple by number: tupleDivideByNumber.

a % b – The modulo(a, b) function.

a + b – The plus(a, b) function.

For tuple addiction: tuplePlus.

a - b – The minus(a, b) function.

For tuple subtraction: tupleMinus.

a = b – The equals(a, b) function.

a == b – The equals(a, b) function.

a != b – The notEquals(a, b) function.

a <> b – The notEquals(a, b) function.

a <= b – The lessOrEquals(a, b) function.

a >= b – The greaterOrEquals(a, b) function.

a < b – The less(a, b) function.

a > b – The greater(a, b) function.

a LIKE s – The like(a, b) function.

a NOT LIKE s – The notLike(a, b) function.

a ILIKE s – The ilike(a, b) function.

a BETWEEN b AND c – The same as a >= b AND a <= c .

a NOT BETWEEN b AND c – The same as a < b OR a > c .

See IN operators and EXISTS operator.

a IN ... – The in(a, b) function.

a NOT IN ... – The notIn(a, b) function.

a GLOBAL IN ... – The globalIn(a, b) function.

a GLOBAL NOT IN ... – The globalNotIn(a, b) function.

a = ANY (subquery) – The in(a, subquery) function.

a != ANY (subquery) – The same as a NOT IN (SELECT singleValueOrNull(*) FROM subquery) .

a = ALL (subquery) – The same as a IN (SELECT singleValueOrNull(*) FROM subquery) .

a != ALL (subquery) – The notIn(a, subquery) function.

Examples

Query with ALL:

SELECT number AS a FROM numbers ( 10 ) WHERE a > ALL ( SELECT number FROM numbers ( 3 , 3 ) ) ;



Result:

┌─a─┐

│ 6 │

│ 7 │

│ 8 │

│ 9 │

└───┘



Query with ANY:

SELECT number AS a FROM numbers ( 10 ) WHERE a > ANY ( SELECT number FROM numbers ( 3 , 3 ) ) ;



Result:

┌─a─┐

│ 4 │

│ 5 │

│ 6 │

│ 7 │

│ 8 │

│ 9 │

└───┘



EXTRACT ( part FROM date ) ;



Extract parts from a given date. For example, you can retrieve a month from a given date, or a second from a time.

The part parameter specifies which part of the date to retrieve. The following values are available:

DAY — The day of the month. Possible values: 1–31.

— The day of the month. Possible values: 1–31. MONTH — The number of a month. Possible values: 1–12.

— The number of a month. Possible values: 1–12. YEAR — The year.

— The year. SECOND — The second. Possible values: 0–59.

— The second. Possible values: 0–59. MINUTE — The minute. Possible values: 0–59.

— The minute. Possible values: 0–59. HOUR — The hour. Possible values: 0–23.

The part parameter is case-insensitive.

The date parameter specifies the date or the time to process. Either Date or DateTime type is supported.

Examples:

SELECT EXTRACT ( DAY FROM toDate ( '2017-06-15' ) ) ;

SELECT EXTRACT ( MONTH FROM toDate ( '2017-06-15' ) ) ;

SELECT EXTRACT ( YEAR FROM toDate ( '2017-06-15' ) ) ;



In the following example we create a table and insert into it a value with the DateTime type.

CREATE TABLE test . Orders

(

OrderId UInt64 ,

OrderName String ,

OrderDate DateTime

)

ENGINE = Log ;



INSERT INTO test . Orders VALUES ( 1 , 'Jarlsberg Cheese' , toDateTime ( '2008-10-11 13:23:44' ) ) ;



SELECT

toYear ( OrderDate ) AS OrderYear ,

toMonth ( OrderDate ) AS OrderMonth ,

toDayOfMonth ( OrderDate ) AS OrderDay ,

toHour ( OrderDate ) AS OrderHour ,

toMinute ( OrderDate ) AS OrderMinute ,

toSecond ( OrderDate ) AS OrderSecond

FROM test . Orders ;



┌─OrderYear─┬─OrderMonth─┬─OrderDay─┬─OrderHour─┬─OrderMinute─┬─OrderSecond─┐

│ 2008 │ 10 │ 11 │ 13 │ 23 │ 44 │

└───────────┴────────────┴──────────┴───────────┴─────────────┴─────────────┘



You can see more examples in tests.

Creates an Interval-type value that should be used in arithmetical operations with Date and DateTime-type values.

Types of intervals:

SECOND

MINUTE

HOUR

DAY

WEEK

MONTH

QUARTER

YEAR

You can also use a string literal when setting the INTERVAL value. For example, INTERVAL 1 HOUR is identical to the INTERVAL '1 hour' or INTERVAL '1' hour .

warning Intervals with different types can’t be combined. You can’t use expressions like INTERVAL 4 DAY 1 HOUR . Specify intervals in units that are smaller or equal to the smallest unit of the interval, for example, INTERVAL 25 HOUR . You can use consecutive operations, like in the example below.

Examples:

SELECT now ( ) AS current_date_time , current_date_time + INTERVAL 4 DAY + INTERVAL 3 HOUR ;



┌───current_date_time─┬─plus(plus(now(), toIntervalDay(4)), toIntervalHour(3))─┐

│ 2020-11-03 22:09:50 │ 2020-11-08 01:09:50 │

└─────────────────────┴────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘



SELECT now ( ) AS current_date_time , current_date_time + INTERVAL '4 day' + INTERVAL '3 hour' ;



┌───current_date_time─┬─plus(plus(now(), toIntervalDay(4)), toIntervalHour(3))─┐

│ 2020-11-03 22:12:10 │ 2020-11-08 01:12:10 │

└─────────────────────┴────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘



SELECT now ( ) AS current_date_time , current_date_time + INTERVAL '4' day + INTERVAL '3' hour ;



┌───current_date_time─┬─plus(plus(now(), toIntervalDay('4')), toIntervalHour('3'))─┐

│ 2020-11-03 22:33:19 │ 2020-11-08 01:33:19 │

└─────────────────────┴────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘



You can work with dates without using INTERVAL , just by adding or subtracting seconds, minutes, and hours. For example, an interval of one day can be set by adding 60*60*24 .

note The INTERVAL syntax or addDays function are always preferred. Simple addition or subtraction (syntax like now() + ... ) doesn't consider time settings. For example, daylight saving time.

Examples:

SELECT toDateTime ( '2014-10-26 00:00:00' , 'Asia/Istanbul' ) AS time , time + 60 * 60 * 24 AS time_plus_24_hours , time + toIntervalDay ( 1 ) AS time_plus_1_day ;



┌────────────────time─┬──time_plus_24_hours─┬─────time_plus_1_day─┐

│ 2014-10-26 00:00:00 │ 2014-10-26 23:00:00 │ 2014-10-27 00:00:00 │

└─────────────────────┴─────────────────────┴─────────────────────┘



See Also

Interval data type

toInterval type conversion functions

Syntax SELECT a AND b — calculates logical conjunction of a and b with the function and.

Syntax SELECT a OR b — calculates logical disjunction of a and b with the function or.

Syntax SELECT NOT a — calculates logical negation of a with the function not.

a ? b : c – The if(a, b, c) function.

Note:

The conditional operator calculates the values of b and c, then checks whether condition a is met, and then returns the corresponding value. If b or C is an arrayJoin() function, each row will be replicated regardless of the “a” condition.

CASE [ x ]

WHEN a THEN b

[ WHEN . . . THEN . . . ]

[ ELSE c ]

END



If x is specified, then transform(x, [a, ...], [b, ...], c) function is used. Otherwise – multiIf(a, b, ..., c) .

If there is no ELSE c clause in the expression, the default value is NULL .

The transform function does not work with NULL .

s1 || s2 – The concat(s1, s2) function.

x -> expr – The lambda(x, expr) function.

The following operators do not have a priority since they are brackets:

[x1, ...] – The array(x1, ...) function.

(x1, x2, ...) – The tuple(x2, x2, ...) function.

All binary operators have left associativity. For example, 1 + 2 + 3 is transformed to plus(plus(1, 2), 3) . Sometimes this does not work the way you expect. For example, SELECT 4 > 2 > 3 will result in 0.

For efficiency, the and and or functions accept any number of arguments. The corresponding chains of AND and OR operators are transformed into a single call of these functions.

ClickHouse supports the IS NULL and IS NOT NULL operators.

For Nullable type values, the IS NULL operator returns: 1 , if the value is NULL . 0 otherwise.

operator returns: For other values, the IS NULL operator always returns 0 .

Can be optimized by enabling the optimize_functions_to_subcolumns setting. With optimize_functions_to_subcolumns = 1 the function reads only null subcolumn instead of reading and processing the whole column data. The query SELECT n IS NULL FROM table transforms to SELECT n.null FROM TABLE .

SELECT x + 100 FROM t_null WHERE y IS NULL



┌─plus(x, 100)─┐

│ 101 │

└──────────────┘



For Nullable type values, the IS NOT NULL operator returns: 0 , if the value is NULL . 1 otherwise.

operator returns: For other values, the IS NOT NULL operator always returns 1 .

SELECT * FROM t_null WHERE y IS NOT NULL



┌─x─┬─y─┐

│ 2 │ 3 │

└───┴───┘

