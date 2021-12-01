Functions for Working with UUID
The functions for working with UUID are listed below.
generateUUIDv4
Generates the UUID of version 4.
Syntax
generateUUIDv4([x])
Arguments
x— Expression resulting in any of the supported data types. The resulting value is discarded, but the expression itself if used for bypassing common subexpression elimination if the function is called multiple times in one query. Optional parameter.
Returned value
The UUID type value.
Usage example
This example demonstrates creating a table with the UUID type column and inserting a value into the table.
CREATE TABLE t_uuid (x UUID) ENGINE=TinyLog
INSERT INTO t_uuid SELECT generateUUIDv4()
SELECT * FROM t_uuid
┌────────────────────────────────────x─┐
│ f4bf890f-f9dc-4332-ad5c-0c18e73f28e9 │
└──────────────────────────────────────┘
Usage example if it is needed to generate multiple values in one row
SELECT generateUUIDv4(1), generateUUIDv4(2)
┌─generateUUIDv4(1)────────────────────┬─generateUUIDv4(2)────────────────────┐
│ 2d49dc6e-ddce-4cd0-afb8-790956df54c1 │ 8abf8c13-7dea-4fdf-af3e-0e18767770e6 │
└──────────────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────────────┘
empty
Checks whether the input UUID is empty.
Syntax
empty(UUID)
The UUID is considered empty if it contains all zeros (zero UUID).
The function also works for arrays or strings.
Arguments
x— Input UUID. UUID.
Returned value
- Returns
1for an empty UUID or
0for a non-empty UUID.
Type: UInt8.
Example
To generate the UUID value, ClickHouse provides the generateUUIDv4 function.
Query:
SELECT empty(generateUUIDv4());
Result:
┌─empty(generateUUIDv4())─┐
│ 0 │
└─────────────────────────┘
notEmpty
Checks whether the input UUID is non-empty.
Syntax
notEmpty(UUID)
The UUID is considered empty if it contains all zeros (zero UUID).
The function also works for arrays or strings.
Arguments
x— Input UUID. UUID.
Returned value
- Returns
1for a non-empty UUID or
0for an empty UUID.
Type: UInt8.
Example
To generate the UUID value, ClickHouse provides the generateUUIDv4 function.
Query:
SELECT notEmpty(generateUUIDv4());
Result:
┌─notEmpty(generateUUIDv4())─┐
│ 1 │
└────────────────────────────┘
toUUID (x)
Converts String type value to UUID type.
toUUID(String)
Returned value
The UUID type value.
Usage example
SELECT toUUID('61f0c404-5cb3-11e7-907b-a6006ad3dba0') AS uuid
┌─────────────────────────────────uuid─┐
│ 61f0c404-5cb3-11e7-907b-a6006ad3dba0 │
└──────────────────────────────────────┘
toUUIDOrNull (x)
It takes an argument of type String and tries to parse it into UUID. If failed, returns NULL.
toUUIDOrNull(String)
Returned value
The Nullable(UUID) type value.
Usage example
SELECT toUUIDOrNull('61f0c404-5cb3-11e7-907b-a6006ad3dba0T') AS uuid
┌─uuid─┐
│ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │
└──────┘
toUUIDOrZero (x)
It takes an argument of type String and tries to parse it into UUID. If failed, returns zero UUID.
toUUIDOrZero(String)
Returned value
The UUID type value.
Usage example
SELECT toUUIDOrZero('61f0c404-5cb3-11e7-907b-a6006ad3dba0T') AS uuid
┌─────────────────────────────────uuid─┐
│ 00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000 │
└──────────────────────────────────────┘
UUIDStringToNum
Accepts a string containing 36 characters in the format
xxxxxxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxxxxxxxxxx, and returns it as a set of bytes in a FixedString(16).
UUIDStringToNum(String)
Returned value
FixedString(16)
Usage examples
SELECT
'612f3c40-5d3b-217e-707b-6a546a3d7b29' AS uuid,
UUIDStringToNum(uuid) AS bytes
┌─uuid─────────────────────────────────┬─bytes────────────┐
│ 612f3c40-5d3b-217e-707b-6a546a3d7b29 │ a/<@];!~p{jTj={) │
└──────────────────────────────────────┴──────────────────┘
UUIDNumToString
Accepts a FixedString(16) value, and returns a string containing 36 characters in text format.
UUIDNumToString(FixedString(16))
Returned value
String.
Usage example
SELECT
'a/<@];!~p{jTj={)' AS bytes,
UUIDNumToString(toFixedString(bytes, 16)) AS uuid
┌─bytes────────────┬─uuid─────────────────────────────────┐
│ a/<@];!~p{jTj={) │ 612f3c40-5d3b-217e-707b-6a546a3d7b29 │
└──────────────────┴──────────────────────────────────────┘
serverUUID()
Returns the random and unique UUID, which is generated when the server is first started and stored forever. The result writes to the file
uuid created in the ClickHouse server directory
/var/lib/clickhouse/.
Syntax
serverUUID()
Returned value
- The UUID of the server.
Type: UUID.