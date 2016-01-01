On this page

uniqTheta Functions

uniqTheta functions work for two uniqThetaSketch objects to do set operation calculations such as ∪ / ∩ / × (union/intersect/not), it is to return a new uniqThetaSketch object contain the result.

A uniqThetaSketch object is to be constructed by aggregation function uniqTheta with -State.

UniqThetaSketch is a data structure storage of approximate values set. For more information on RoaringBitmap, see: Theta Sketch Framework.

Two uniqThetaSketch objects to do union calculation(set operation ∪), the result is a new uniqThetaSketch.

uniqThetaUnion ( uniqThetaSketch , uniqThetaSketch )



Arguments

uniqThetaSketch – uniqThetaSketch object.

Example

select finalizeAggregation ( uniqThetaUnion ( a , b ) ) as a_union_b , finalizeAggregation ( a ) as a_cardinality , finalizeAggregation ( b ) as b_cardinality

from

( select arrayReduce ( 'uniqThetaState' , [ 1 , 2 ] ) as a , arrayReduce ( 'uniqThetaState' , [ 2 , 3 , 4 ] ) as b ) ;



┌─a_union_b─┬─a_cardinality─┬─b_cardinality─┐

│ 4 │ 2 │ 3 │

└───────────┴───────────────┴───────────────┘



Two uniqThetaSketch objects to do intersect calculation(set operation ∩), the result is a new uniqThetaSketch.

uniqThetaIntersect ( uniqThetaSketch , uniqThetaSketch )



Arguments

uniqThetaSketch – uniqThetaSketch object.

Example

select finalizeAggregation ( uniqThetaIntersect ( a , b ) ) as a_intersect_b , finalizeAggregation ( a ) as a_cardinality , finalizeAggregation ( b ) as b_cardinality

from

( select arrayReduce ( 'uniqThetaState' , [ 1 , 2 ] ) as a , arrayReduce ( 'uniqThetaState' , [ 2 , 3 , 4 ] ) as b ) ;



┌─a_intersect_b─┬─a_cardinality─┬─b_cardinality─┐

│ 1 │ 2 │ 3 │

└───────────────┴───────────────┴───────────────┘



Two uniqThetaSketch objects to do a_not_b calculation(set operation ×), the result is a new uniqThetaSketch.

uniqThetaNot ( uniqThetaSketch , uniqThetaSketch )



Arguments

uniqThetaSketch – uniqThetaSketch object.

Example

select finalizeAggregation ( uniqThetaNot ( a , b ) ) as a_not_b , finalizeAggregation ( a ) as a_cardinality , finalizeAggregation ( b ) as b_cardinality

from

( select arrayReduce ( 'uniqThetaState' , [ 2 , 3 , 4 ] ) as a , arrayReduce ( 'uniqThetaState' , [ 1 , 2 ] ) as b ) ;



┌─a_not_b─┬─a_cardinality─┬─b_cardinality─┐

│ 2 │ 3 │ 2 │

└─────────┴───────────────┴───────────────┘



