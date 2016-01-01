Skip to main content

Functions for Working with ULID

generateULID

Generates the ULID.

Syntax

generateULID([x])

Arguments

Returned value

The FixedString type value.

Usage example

SELECT generateULID()
┌─generateULID()─────────────┐
│ 01GNB2S2FGN2P93QPXDNB4EN2R │
└────────────────────────────┘

Usage example if it is needed to generate multiple values in one row

SELECT generateULID(1), generateULID(2)
┌─generateULID(1)────────────┬─generateULID(2)────────────┐
│ 01GNB2SGG4RHKVNT9ZGA4FFMNP │ 01GNB2SGG4V0HMQVH4VBVPSSRB │
└────────────────────────────┴────────────────────────────┘

See Also