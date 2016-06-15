Type Conversion Functions
Common Issues of Numeric Conversions
When you convert a value from one to another data type, you should remember that in common case, it is an unsafe operation that can lead to a data loss. A data loss can occur if you try to fit value from a larger data type to a smaller data type, or if you convert values between different data types.
ClickHouse has the same behavior as C++ programs.
toInt(8|16|32|64|128|256)
Converts an input value to the Int data type. This function family includes:
toInt8(expr)— Results in the
Int8data type.
toInt16(expr)— Results in the
Int16data type.
toInt32(expr)— Results in the
Int32data type.
toInt64(expr)— Results in the
Int64data type.
toInt128(expr)— Results in the
Int128data type.
toInt256(expr)— Results in the
Int256data type.
Arguments
expr— Expression returning a number or a string with the decimal representation of a number. Binary, octal, and hexadecimal representations of numbers are not supported. Leading zeroes are stripped.
Returned value
Integer value in the
Int8,
Int16,
Int32,
Int64,
Int128 or
Int256 data type.
Functions use rounding towards zero, meaning they truncate fractional digits of numbers.
The behavior of functions for the NaN and Inf arguments is undefined. Remember about numeric convertions issues, when using the functions.
Example
Query:
SELECT toInt64(nan), toInt32(32), toInt16('16'), toInt8(8.8);
Result:
┌─────────toInt64(nan)─┬─toInt32(32)─┬─toInt16('16')─┬─toInt8(8.8)─┐
│ -9223372036854775808 │ 32 │ 16 │ 8 │
└──────────────────────┴─────────────┴───────────────┴─────────────┘
toInt(8|16|32|64|128|256)OrZero
It takes an argument of type String and tries to parse it into Int (8 | 16 | 32 | 64 | 128 | 256). If failed, returns 0.
Example
Query:
SELECT toInt64OrZero('123123'), toInt8OrZero('123qwe123');
Result:
┌─toInt64OrZero('123123')─┬─toInt8OrZero('123qwe123')─┐
│ 123123 │ 0 │
└─────────────────────────┴───────────────────────────┘
toInt(8|16|32|64|128|256)OrNull
It takes an argument of type String and tries to parse it into Int (8 | 16 | 32 | 64 | 128 | 256). If failed, returns NULL.
Example
Query:
SELECT toInt64OrNull('123123'), toInt8OrNull('123qwe123');
Result:
┌─toInt64OrNull('123123')─┬─toInt8OrNull('123qwe123')─┐
│ 123123 │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │
└─────────────────────────┴───────────────────────────┘
toInt(8|16|32|64|128|256)OrDefault
It takes an argument of type String and tries to parse it into Int (8 | 16 | 32 | 64 | 128 | 256). If failed, returns the default type value.
Example
Query:
SELECT toInt64OrDefault('123123', cast('-1' as Int64)), toInt8OrDefault('123qwe123', cast('-1' as Int8));
Result:
┌─toInt64OrDefault('123123', CAST('-1', 'Int64'))─┬─toInt8OrDefault('123qwe123', CAST('-1', 'Int8'))─┐
│ 123123 │ -1 │
└─────────────────────────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
toUInt(8|16|32|64|256)
Converts an input value to the UInt data type. This function family includes:
toUInt8(expr)— Results in the
UInt8data type.
toUInt16(expr)— Results in the
UInt16data type.
toUInt32(expr)— Results in the
UInt32data type.
toUInt64(expr)— Results in the
UInt64data type.
toUInt256(expr)— Results in the
UInt256data type.
Arguments
expr— Expression returning a number or a string with the decimal representation of a number. Binary, octal, and hexadecimal representations of numbers are not supported. Leading zeroes are stripped.
Returned value
Integer value in the
UInt8,
UInt16,
UInt32,
UInt64 or
UInt256 data type.
Functions use rounding towards zero, meaning they truncate fractional digits of numbers.
The behavior of functions for negative agruments and for the NaN and Inf arguments is undefined. If you pass a string with a negative number, for example
'-32', ClickHouse raises an exception. Remember about numeric convertions issues, when using the functions.
Example
Query:
SELECT toUInt64(nan), toUInt32(-32), toUInt16('16'), toUInt8(8.8);
Result:
┌───────toUInt64(nan)─┬─toUInt32(-32)─┬─toUInt16('16')─┬─toUInt8(8.8)─┐
│ 9223372036854775808 │ 4294967264 │ 16 │ 8 │
└─────────────────────┴───────────────┴────────────────┴──────────────┘
toUInt(8|16|32|64|256)OrZero
toUInt(8|16|32|64|256)OrNull
toUInt(8|16|32|64|256)OrDefault
toFloat(32|64)
toFloat(32|64)OrZero
toFloat(32|64)OrNull
toFloat(32|64)OrDefault
toDate
Alias:
DATE.
toDateOrZero
toDateOrNull
toDateOrDefault
toDateTime
toDateTimeOrZero
toDateTimeOrNull
toDateTimeOrDefault
toDate32
Converts the argument to the Date32 data type. If the value is outside the range returns the border values supported by
Date32. If the argument has Date type, borders of
Date are taken into account.
Syntax
toDate32(expr)
Arguments
Returned value
- A calendar date.
Type: Date32.
Example
- The value is within the range:
SELECT toDate32('1955-01-01') AS value, toTypeName(value);
┌──────value─┬─toTypeName(toDate32('1925-01-01'))─┐
│ 1955-01-01 │ Date32 │
└────────────┴────────────────────────────────────┘
- The value is outside the range:
SELECT toDate32('1924-01-01') AS value, toTypeName(value);
┌──────value─┬─toTypeName(toDate32('1925-01-01'))─┐
│ 1925-01-01 │ Date32 │
└────────────┴────────────────────────────────────┘
- With
Date-type argument:
SELECT toDate32(toDate('1924-01-01')) AS value, toTypeName(value);
┌──────value─┬─toTypeName(toDate32(toDate('1924-01-01')))─┐
│ 1970-01-01 │ Date32 │
└────────────┴────────────────────────────────────────────┘
toDate32OrZero
The same as toDate32 but returns the min value of Date32 if invalid argument is received.
Example
Query:
SELECT toDate32OrZero('1924-01-01'), toDate32OrZero('');
Result:
┌─toDate32OrZero('1924-01-01')─┬─toDate32OrZero('')─┐
│ 1925-01-01 │ 1925-01-01 │
└──────────────────────────────┴────────────────────┘
toDate32OrNull
The same as toDate32 but returns
NULL if invalid argument is received.
Example
Query:
SELECT toDate32OrNull('1955-01-01'), toDate32OrNull('');
Result:
┌─toDate32OrNull('1955-01-01')─┬─toDate32OrNull('')─┐
│ 1955-01-01 │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │
└──────────────────────────────┴────────────────────┘
toDate32OrDefault
Converts the argument to the Date32 data type. If the value is outside the range returns the lower border value supported by
Date32. If the argument has Date type, borders of
Date are taken into account. Returns default value if invalid argument is received.
Example
Query:
SELECT
toDate32OrDefault('1930-01-01', toDate32('2020-01-01')),
toDate32OrDefault('xx1930-01-01', toDate32('2020-01-01'));
Result:
┌─toDate32OrDefault('1930-01-01', toDate32('2020-01-01'))─┬─toDate32OrDefault('xx1930-01-01', toDate32('2020-01-01'))─┐
│ 1930-01-01 │ 2020-01-01 │
└─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┴───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
toDecimal(32|64|128|256)
Converts
value to the Decimal data type with precision of
S. The
value can be a number or a string. The
S (scale) parameter specifies the number of decimal places.
toDecimal32(value, S)
toDecimal64(value, S)
toDecimal128(value, S)
toDecimal256(value, S)
toDecimal(32|64|128|256)OrNull
Converts an input string to a Nullable(Decimal(P,S)) data type value. This family of functions include:
toDecimal32OrNull(expr, S)— Results in
Nullable(Decimal32(S))data type.
toDecimal64OrNull(expr, S)— Results in
Nullable(Decimal64(S))data type.
toDecimal128OrNull(expr, S)— Results in
Nullable(Decimal128(S))data type.
toDecimal256OrNull(expr, S)— Results in
Nullable(Decimal256(S))data type.
These functions should be used instead of
toDecimal*() functions, if you prefer to get a
NULL value instead of an exception in the event of an input value parsing error.
Arguments
expr— Expression, returns a value in the String data type. ClickHouse expects the textual representation of the decimal number. For example,
'1.111'.
S— Scale, the number of decimal places in the resulting value.
Returned value
A value in the
Nullable(Decimal(P,S)) data type. The value contains:
- Number with
Sdecimal places, if ClickHouse interprets the input string as a number.
NULL, if ClickHouse can’t interpret the input string as a number or if the input number contains more than
Sdecimal places.
Examples
Query:
SELECT toDecimal32OrNull(toString(-1.111), 5) AS val, toTypeName(val);
Result:
┌────val─┬─toTypeName(toDecimal32OrNull(toString(-1.111), 5))─┐
│ -1.111 │ Nullable(Decimal(9, 5)) │
└────────┴────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
Query:
SELECT toDecimal32OrNull(toString(-1.111), 2) AS val, toTypeName(val);
Result:
┌──val─┬─toTypeName(toDecimal32OrNull(toString(-1.111), 2))─┐
│ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ Nullable(Decimal(9, 2)) │
└──────┴────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
toDecimal(32|64|128|256)OrDefault
Converts an input string to a Decimal(P,S) data type value. This family of functions include:
toDecimal32OrDefault(expr, S)— Results in
Decimal32(S)data type.
toDecimal64OrDefault(expr, S)— Results in
Decimal64(S)data type.
toDecimal128OrDefault(expr, S)— Results in
Decimal128(S)data type.
toDecimal256OrDefault(expr, S)— Results in
Decimal256(S)data type.
These functions should be used instead of
toDecimal*() functions, if you prefer to get a default value instead of an exception in the event of an input value parsing error.
Arguments
expr— Expression, returns a value in the String data type. ClickHouse expects the textual representation of the decimal number. For example,
'1.111'.
S— Scale, the number of decimal places in the resulting value.
Returned value
A value in the
Decimal(P,S) data type. The value contains:
- Number with
Sdecimal places, if ClickHouse interprets the input string as a number.
- Default
Decimal(P,S)data type value, if ClickHouse can’t interpret the input string as a number or if the input number contains more than
Sdecimal places.
Examples
Query:
SELECT toDecimal32OrDefault(toString(-1.111), 5) AS val, toTypeName(val);
Result:
┌────val─┬─toTypeName(toDecimal32OrDefault(toString(-1.111), 5))─┐
│ -1.111 │ Decimal(9, 5) │
└────────┴───────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
Query:
SELECT toDecimal32OrDefault(toString(-1.111), 2) AS val, toTypeName(val);
Result:
┌─val─┬─toTypeName(toDecimal32OrDefault(toString(-1.111), 2))─┐
│ 0 │ Decimal(9, 2) │
└─────┴───────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
toDecimal(32|64|128|256)OrZero
Converts an input value to the Decimal(P,S) data type. This family of functions include:
toDecimal32OrZero( expr, S)— Results in
Decimal32(S)data type.
toDecimal64OrZero( expr, S)— Results in
Decimal64(S)data type.
toDecimal128OrZero( expr, S)— Results in
Decimal128(S)data type.
toDecimal256OrZero( expr, S)— Results in
Decimal256(S)data type.
These functions should be used instead of
toDecimal*() functions, if you prefer to get a
0 value instead of an exception in the event of an input value parsing error.
Arguments
expr— Expression, returns a value in the String data type. ClickHouse expects the textual representation of the decimal number. For example,
'1.111'.
S— Scale, the number of decimal places in the resulting value.
Returned value
A value in the
Nullable(Decimal(P,S)) data type. The value contains:
- Number with
Sdecimal places, if ClickHouse interprets the input string as a number.
- 0 with
Sdecimal places, if ClickHouse can’t interpret the input string as a number or if the input number contains more than
Sdecimal places.
Example
Query:
SELECT toDecimal32OrZero(toString(-1.111), 5) AS val, toTypeName(val);
Result:
┌────val─┬─toTypeName(toDecimal32OrZero(toString(-1.111), 5))─┐
│ -1.111 │ Decimal(9, 5) │
└────────┴────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
Query:
SELECT toDecimal32OrZero(toString(-1.111), 2) AS val, toTypeName(val);
Result:
┌──val─┬─toTypeName(toDecimal32OrZero(toString(-1.111), 2))─┐
│ 0.00 │ Decimal(9, 2) │
└──────┴────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
toString
Functions for converting between numbers, strings (but not fixed strings), dates, and dates with times. All these functions accept one argument.
When converting to or from a string, the value is formatted or parsed using the same rules as for the TabSeparated format (and almost all other text formats). If the string can’t be parsed, an exception is thrown and the request is canceled.
When converting dates to numbers or vice versa, the date corresponds to the number of days since the beginning of the Unix epoch. When converting dates with times to numbers or vice versa, the date with time corresponds to the number of seconds since the beginning of the Unix epoch.
The date and date-with-time formats for the toDate/toDateTime functions are defined as follows:
YYYY-MM-DD
YYYY-MM-DD hh:mm:ss
As an exception, if converting from UInt32, Int32, UInt64, or Int64 numeric types to Date, and if the number is greater than or equal to 65536, the number is interpreted as a Unix timestamp (and not as the number of days) and is rounded to the date. This allows support for the common occurrence of writing ‘toDate(unix_timestamp)’, which otherwise would be an error and would require writing the more cumbersome ‘toDate(toDateTime(unix_timestamp))’.
Conversion between a date and date with time is performed the natural way: by adding a null time or dropping the time.
Conversion between numeric types uses the same rules as assignments between different numeric types in C++.
Additionally, the toString function of the DateTime argument can take a second String argument containing the name of the time zone. Example:
Asia/Yekaterinburg In this case, the time is formatted according to the specified time zone.
Example
Query:
SELECT
now() AS now_local,
toString(now(), 'Asia/Yekaterinburg') AS now_yekat;
Result:
┌───────────now_local─┬─now_yekat───────────┐
│ 2016-06-15 00:11:21 │ 2016-06-15 02:11:21 │
└─────────────────────┴─────────────────────┘
Also see the
toUnixTimestamp function.
toFixedString(s, N)
Converts a String type argument to a FixedString(N) type (a string with fixed length N). N must be a constant. If the string has fewer bytes than N, it is padded with null bytes to the right. If the string has more bytes than N, an exception is thrown.
toStringCutToZero(s)
Accepts a String or FixedString argument. Returns the String with the content truncated at the first zero byte found.
Example
Query:
SELECT toFixedString('foo', 8) AS s, toStringCutToZero(s) AS s_cut;
Result:
┌─s─────────────┬─s_cut─┐
│ foo\0\0\0\0\0 │ foo │
└───────────────┴───────┘
Query:
SELECT toFixedString('foo\0bar', 8) AS s, toStringCutToZero(s) AS s_cut;
Result:
┌─s──────────┬─s_cut─┐
│ foo\0bar\0 │ foo │
└────────────┴───────┘
reinterpretAsUInt(8|16|32|64)
reinterpretAsInt(8|16|32|64)
reinterpretAsFloat(32|64)
reinterpretAsDate
reinterpretAsDateTime
These functions accept a string and interpret the bytes placed at the beginning of the string as a number in host order (little endian). If the string isn’t long enough, the functions work as if the string is padded with the necessary number of null bytes. If the string is longer than needed, the extra bytes are ignored. A date is interpreted as the number of days since the beginning of the Unix Epoch, and a date with time is interpreted as the number of seconds since the beginning of the Unix Epoch.
reinterpretAsString
This function accepts a number or date or date with time, and returns a string containing bytes representing the corresponding value in host order (little endian). Null bytes are dropped from the end. For example, a UInt32 type value of 255 is a string that is one byte long.
reinterpretAsFixedString
This function accepts a number or date or date with time, and returns a FixedString containing bytes representing the corresponding value in host order (little endian). Null bytes are dropped from the end. For example, a UInt32 type value of 255 is a FixedString that is one byte long.
reinterpretAsUUID
Accepts 16 bytes string and returns UUID containing bytes representing the corresponding value in network byte order (big-endian). If the string isn't long enough, the function works as if the string is padded with the necessary number of null bytes to the end. If the string longer than 16 bytes, the extra bytes at the end are ignored.
Syntax
reinterpretAsUUID(fixed_string)
Arguments
fixed_string— Big-endian byte string. FixedString.
Returned value
- The UUID type value. UUID.
Examples
String to UUID.
Query:
SELECT reinterpretAsUUID(reverse(unhex('000102030405060708090a0b0c0d0e0f')));
Result:
┌─reinterpretAsUUID(reverse(unhex('000102030405060708090a0b0c0d0e0f')))─┐
│ 08090a0b-0c0d-0e0f-0001-020304050607 │
└───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
Going back and forth from String to UUID.
Query:
WITH
generateUUIDv4() AS uuid,
identity(lower(hex(reverse(reinterpretAsString(uuid))))) AS str,
reinterpretAsUUID(reverse(unhex(str))) AS uuid2
SELECT uuid = uuid2;
Result:
┌─equals(uuid, uuid2)─┐
│ 1 │
└─────────────────────┘
reinterpret(x, T)
Uses the same source in-memory bytes sequence for
x value and reinterprets it to destination type.
Syntax
reinterpret(x, type)
Arguments
x— Any type.
type— Destination type. String.
Returned value
- Destination type value.
Examples
Query:
SELECT reinterpret(toInt8(-1), 'UInt8') as int_to_uint,
reinterpret(toInt8(1), 'Float32') as int_to_float,
reinterpret('1', 'UInt32') as string_to_int;
Result:
┌─int_to_uint─┬─int_to_float─┬─string_to_int─┐
│ 255 │ 1e-45 │ 49 │
└─────────────┴──────────────┴───────────────┘
CAST(x, T)
Converts an input value to the specified data type. Unlike the reinterpret function,
CAST tries to present the same value using the new data type. If the conversion can not be done then an exception is raised.
Several syntax variants are supported.
Syntax
CAST(x, T)
CAST(x AS t)
x::t
Arguments
x— A value to convert. May be of any type.
T— The name of the target data type. String.
t— The target data type.
Returned value
- Converted value.
note
If the input value does not fit the bounds of the target type, the result overflows. For example,
CAST(-1, 'UInt8') returns
255.
Examples
Query:
SELECT
CAST(toInt8(-1), 'UInt8') AS cast_int_to_uint,
CAST(1.5 AS Decimal(3,2)) AS cast_float_to_decimal,
'1'::Int32 AS cast_string_to_int;
Result:
┌─cast_int_to_uint─┬─cast_float_to_decimal─┬─cast_string_to_int─┐
│ 255 │ 1.50 │ 1 │
└──────────────────┴───────────────────────┴────────────────────┘
Query:
SELECT
'2016-06-15 23:00:00' AS timestamp,
CAST(timestamp AS DateTime) AS datetime,
CAST(timestamp AS Date) AS date,
CAST(timestamp, 'String') AS string,
CAST(timestamp, 'FixedString(22)') AS fixed_string;
Result:
┌─timestamp───────────┬────────────datetime─┬───────date─┬─string──────────────┬─fixed_string──────────────┐
│ 2016-06-15 23:00:00 │ 2016-06-15 23:00:00 │ 2016-06-15 │ 2016-06-15 23:00:00 │ 2016-06-15 23:00:00\0\0\0 │
└─────────────────────┴─────────────────────┴────────────┴─────────────────────┴───────────────────────────┘
Conversion to FixedString(N) only works for arguments of type String or FixedString.
Type conversion to Nullable and back is supported.
Example
Query:
SELECT toTypeName(x) FROM t_null;
Result:
┌─toTypeName(x)─┐
│ Int8 │
│ Int8 │
└───────────────┘
Query:
SELECT toTypeName(CAST(x, 'Nullable(UInt16)')) FROM t_null;
Result:
┌─toTypeName(CAST(x, 'Nullable(UInt16)'))─┐
│ Nullable(UInt16) │
│ Nullable(UInt16) │
└─────────────────────────────────────────┘
See also
- cast_keep_nullable setting
accurateCast(x, T)
Converts
x to the
T data type.
The difference from cast(x, T) is that
accurateCast does not allow overflow of numeric types during cast if type value
x does not fit the bounds of type
T. For example,
accurateCast(-1, 'UInt8') throws an exception.
Example
Query:
SELECT cast(-1, 'UInt8') as uint8;
Result:
┌─uint8─┐
│ 255 │
└───────┘
Query:
SELECT accurateCast(-1, 'UInt8') as uint8;
Result:
Code: 70. DB::Exception: Received from localhost:9000. DB::Exception: Value in column Int8 cannot be safely converted into type UInt8: While processing accurateCast(-1, 'UInt8') AS uint8.
accurateCastOrNull(x, T)
Converts input value
x to the specified data type
T. Always returns Nullable type and returns NULL if the casted value is not representable in the target type.
Syntax
accurateCastOrNull(x, T)
Parameters
x— Input value.
T— The name of the returned data type.
Returned value
- The value, converted to the specified data type
T.
Example
Query:
SELECT toTypeName(accurateCastOrNull(5, 'UInt8'));
Result:
┌─toTypeName(accurateCastOrNull(5, 'UInt8'))─┐
│ Nullable(UInt8) │
└────────────────────────────────────────────┘
Query:
SELECT
accurateCastOrNull(-1, 'UInt8') as uint8,
accurateCastOrNull(128, 'Int8') as int8,
accurateCastOrNull('Test', 'FixedString(2)') as fixed_string;
Result:
┌─uint8─┬─int8─┬─fixed_string─┐
│ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │
└───────┴──────┴──────────────┘
accurateCastOrDefault(x, T[, default_value])
Converts input value
x to the specified data type
T. Returns default type value or
default_value if specified if the casted value is not representable in the target type.
Syntax
accurateCastOrDefault(x, T)
Parameters
x— Input value.
T— The name of the returned data type.
default_value— Default value of returned data type.
Returned value
- The value converted to the specified data type
T.
Example
Query:
SELECT toTypeName(accurateCastOrDefault(5, 'UInt8'));
Result:
┌─toTypeName(accurateCastOrDefault(5, 'UInt8'))─┐
│ UInt8 │
└───────────────────────────────────────────────┘
Query:
SELECT
accurateCastOrDefault(-1, 'UInt8') as uint8,
accurateCastOrDefault(-1, 'UInt8', 5) as uint8_default,
accurateCastOrDefault(128, 'Int8') as int8,
accurateCastOrDefault(128, 'Int8', 5) as int8_default,
accurateCastOrDefault('Test', 'FixedString(2)') as fixed_string,
accurateCastOrDefault('Test', 'FixedString(2)', 'Te') as fixed_string_default;
Result:
┌─uint8─┬─uint8_default─┬─int8─┬─int8_default─┬─fixed_string─┬─fixed_string_default─┐
│ 0 │ 5 │ 0 │ 5 │ │ Te │
└───────┴───────────────┴──────┴──────────────┴──────────────┴──────────────────────┘
toInterval(Year|Quarter|Month|Week|Day|Hour|Minute|Second)
Converts a Number type argument to an Interval data type.
Syntax
toIntervalSecond(number)
toIntervalMinute(number)
toIntervalHour(number)
toIntervalDay(number)
toIntervalWeek(number)
toIntervalMonth(number)
toIntervalQuarter(number)
toIntervalYear(number)
Arguments
number— Duration of interval. Positive integer number.
Returned values
- The value in
Intervaldata type.
Example
Query:
WITH
toDate('2019-01-01') AS date,
INTERVAL 1 WEEK AS interval_week,
toIntervalWeek(1) AS interval_to_week
SELECT
date + interval_week,
date + interval_to_week;
Result:
┌─plus(date, interval_week)─┬─plus(date, interval_to_week)─┐
│ 2019-01-08 │ 2019-01-08 │
└───────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────┘
parseDateTimeBestEffort
parseDateTime32BestEffort
Converts a date and time in the String representation to DateTime data type.
The function parses ISO 8601, RFC 1123 - 5.2.14 RFC-822 Date and Time Specification, ClickHouse’s and some other date and time formats.
Syntax
parseDateTimeBestEffort(time_string [, time_zone])
Arguments
time_string— String containing a date and time to convert. String.
time_zone— Time zone. The function parses
time_stringaccording to the time zone. String.
Supported non-standard formats
- A string containing 9..10 digit unix timestamp.
- A string with a date and a time component:
YYYYMMDDhhmmss,
DD/MM/YYYY hh:mm:ss,
DD-MM-YY hh:mm,
YYYY-MM-DD hh:mm:ss, etc.
- A string with a date, but no time component:
YYYY,
YYYYMM,
YYYY*MM,
DD/MM/YYYY,
DD-MM-YYetc.
- A string with a day and time:
DD,
DD hh,
DD hh:mm. In this case
YYYY-MMare substituted as
2000-01.
- A string that includes the date and time along with time zone offset information:
YYYY-MM-DD hh:mm:ss ±h:mm, etc. For example,
2020-12-12 17:36:00 -5:00.
For all of the formats with separator the function parses months names expressed by their full name or by the first three letters of a month name. Examples:
24/DEC/18,
24-Dec-18,
01-September-2018.
Returned value
time_stringconverted to the
DateTimedata type.
Examples
Query:
SELECT parseDateTimeBestEffort('12/12/2020 12:12:57')
AS parseDateTimeBestEffort;
Result:
┌─parseDateTimeBestEffort─┐
│ 2020-12-12 12:12:57 │
└─────────────────────────┘
Query:
SELECT parseDateTimeBestEffort('Sat, 18 Aug 2018 07:22:16 GMT', 'Asia/Istanbul')
AS parseDateTimeBestEffort;
Result:
┌─parseDateTimeBestEffort─┐
│ 2018-08-18 10:22:16 │
└─────────────────────────┘
Query:
SELECT parseDateTimeBestEffort('1284101485')
AS parseDateTimeBestEffort;
Result:
┌─parseDateTimeBestEffort─┐
│ 2015-07-07 12:04:41 │
└─────────────────────────┘
Query:
SELECT parseDateTimeBestEffort('2018-12-12 10:12:12')
AS parseDateTimeBestEffort;
Result:
┌─parseDateTimeBestEffort─┐
│ 2018-12-12 10:12:12 │
└─────────────────────────┘
Query:
SELECT parseDateTimeBestEffort('10 20:19');
Result:
┌─parseDateTimeBestEffort('10 20:19')─┐
│ 2000-01-10 20:19:00 │
└─────────────────────────────────────┘
See Also
parseDateTimeBestEffortUS
This function is similar to parseDateTimeBestEffort, the only difference is that this function prefers US date format (
MM/DD/YYYY etc.) in case of ambiguity.
Syntax
parseDateTimeBestEffortUS(time_string [, time_zone])
Arguments
time_string— String containing a date and time to convert. String.
time_zone— Time zone. The function parses
time_stringaccording to the time zone. String.
Supported non-standard formats
- A string containing 9..10 digit unix timestamp.
- A string with a date and a time component:
YYYYMMDDhhmmss,
MM/DD/YYYY hh:mm:ss,
MM-DD-YY hh:mm,
YYYY-MM-DD hh:mm:ss, etc.
- A string with a date, but no time component:
YYYY,
YYYYMM,
YYYY*MM,
MM/DD/YYYY,
MM-DD-YYetc.
- A string with a day and time:
DD,
DD hh,
DD hh:mm. In this case,
YYYY-MMare substituted as
2000-01.
- A string that includes the date and time along with time zone offset information:
YYYY-MM-DD hh:mm:ss ±h:mm, etc. For example,
2020-12-12 17:36:00 -5:00.
Returned value
time_stringconverted to the
DateTimedata type.
Examples
Query:
SELECT parseDateTimeBestEffortUS('09/12/2020 12:12:57')
AS parseDateTimeBestEffortUS;
Result:
┌─parseDateTimeBestEffortUS─┐
│ 2020-09-12 12:12:57 │
└─────────────────────────——┘
Query:
SELECT parseDateTimeBestEffortUS('09-12-2020 12:12:57')
AS parseDateTimeBestEffortUS;
Result:
┌─parseDateTimeBestEffortUS─┐
│ 2020-09-12 12:12:57 │
└─────────────────────────——┘
Query:
SELECT parseDateTimeBestEffortUS('09.12.2020 12:12:57')
AS parseDateTimeBestEffortUS;
Result:
┌─parseDateTimeBestEffortUS─┐
│ 2020-09-12 12:12:57 │
└─────────────────────────——┘
parseDateTimeBestEffortOrNull
parseDateTime32BestEffortOrNull
Same as for parseDateTimeBestEffort except that it returns
NULL when it encounters a date format that cannot be processed.
parseDateTimeBestEffortOrZero
parseDateTime32BestEffortOrZero
Same as for parseDateTimeBestEffort except that it returns zero date or zero date time when it encounters a date format that cannot be processed.
parseDateTimeBestEffortUSOrNull
Same as parseDateTimeBestEffortUS function except that it returns
NULL when it encounters a date format that cannot be processed.
Syntax
parseDateTimeBestEffortUSOrNull(time_string[, time_zone])
Parameters
time_string— String containing a date or date with time to convert. The date must be in the US date format (
MM/DD/YYYY, etc). String.
time_zone— Timezone. The function parses
time_stringaccording to the timezone. Optional. String.
Supported non-standard formats
- A string containing 9..10 digit unix timestamp.
- A string with a date and a time components:
YYYYMMDDhhmmss,
MM/DD/YYYY hh:mm:ss,
MM-DD-YY hh:mm,
YYYY-MM-DD hh:mm:ss, etc.
- A string with a date, but no time component:
YYYY,
YYYYMM,
YYYY*MM,
MM/DD/YYYY,
MM-DD-YY, etc.
- A string with a day and time:
DD,
DD hh,
DD hh:mm. In this case,
YYYY-MMare substituted with
2000-01.
- A string that includes date and time along with timezone offset information:
YYYY-MM-DD hh:mm:ss ±h:mm, etc. For example,
2020-12-12 17:36:00 -5:00.
Returned values
time_stringconverted to the DateTime data type.
NULLif the input string cannot be converted to the
DateTimedata type.
Examples
Query:
SELECT parseDateTimeBestEffortUSOrNull('02/10/2021 21:12:57') AS parseDateTimeBestEffortUSOrNull;
Result:
┌─parseDateTimeBestEffortUSOrNull─┐
│ 2021-02-10 21:12:57 │
└─────────────────────────────────┘
Query:
SELECT parseDateTimeBestEffortUSOrNull('02-10-2021 21:12:57 GMT', 'Asia/Istanbul') AS parseDateTimeBestEffortUSOrNull;
Result:
┌─parseDateTimeBestEffortUSOrNull─┐
│ 2021-02-11 00:12:57 │
└─────────────────────────────────┘
Query:
SELECT parseDateTimeBestEffortUSOrNull('02.10.2021') AS parseDateTimeBestEffortUSOrNull;
Result:
┌─parseDateTimeBestEffortUSOrNull─┐
│ 2021-02-10 00:00:00 │
└─────────────────────────────────┘
Query:
SELECT parseDateTimeBestEffortUSOrNull('10.2021') AS parseDateTimeBestEffortUSOrNull;
Result:
┌─parseDateTimeBestEffortUSOrNull─┐
│ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │
└─────────────────────────────────┘
parseDateTimeBestEffortUSOrZero
Same as parseDateTimeBestEffortUS function except that it returns zero date (
1970-01-01) or zero date with time (
1970-01-01 00:00:00) when it encounters a date format that cannot be processed.
Syntax
parseDateTimeBestEffortUSOrZero(time_string[, time_zone])
Parameters
time_string— String containing a date or date with time to convert. The date must be in the US date format (
MM/DD/YYYY, etc). String.
time_zone— Timezone. The function parses
time_stringaccording to the timezone. Optional. String.
Supported non-standard formats
- A string containing 9..10 digit unix timestamp.
- A string with a date and a time components:
YYYYMMDDhhmmss,
MM/DD/YYYY hh:mm:ss,
MM-DD-YY hh:mm,
YYYY-MM-DD hh:mm:ss, etc.
- A string with a date, but no time component:
YYYY,
YYYYMM,
YYYY*MM,
MM/DD/YYYY,
MM-DD-YY, etc.
- A string with a day and time:
DD,
DD hh,
DD hh:mm. In this case,
YYYY-MMare substituted with
2000-01.
- A string that includes date and time along with timezone offset information:
YYYY-MM-DD hh:mm:ss ±h:mm, etc. For example,
2020-12-12 17:36:00 -5:00.
Returned values
time_stringconverted to the DateTime data type.
- Zero date or zero date with time if the input string cannot be converted to the
DateTimedata type.
Examples
Query:
SELECT parseDateTimeBestEffortUSOrZero('02/10/2021 21:12:57') AS parseDateTimeBestEffortUSOrZero;
Result:
┌─parseDateTimeBestEffortUSOrZero─┐
│ 2021-02-10 21:12:57 │
└─────────────────────────────────┘
Query:
SELECT parseDateTimeBestEffortUSOrZero('02-10-2021 21:12:57 GMT', 'Asia/Istanbul') AS parseDateTimeBestEffortUSOrZero;
Result:
┌─parseDateTimeBestEffortUSOrZero─┐
│ 2021-02-11 00:12:57 │
└─────────────────────────────────┘
Query:
SELECT parseDateTimeBestEffortUSOrZero('02.10.2021') AS parseDateTimeBestEffortUSOrZero;
Result:
┌─parseDateTimeBestEffortUSOrZero─┐
│ 2021-02-10 00:00:00 │
└─────────────────────────────────┘
Query:
SELECT parseDateTimeBestEffortUSOrZero('02.2021') AS parseDateTimeBestEffortUSOrZero;
Result:
┌─parseDateTimeBestEffortUSOrZero─┐
│ 1970-01-01 00:00:00 │
└─────────────────────────────────┘
parseDateTime64BestEffort
Same as parseDateTimeBestEffort function but also parse milliseconds and microseconds and returns DateTime data type.
Syntax
parseDateTime64BestEffort(time_string [, precision [, time_zone]])
Parameters
time_string— String containing a date or date with time to convert. String.
precision— Required precision.
3— for milliseconds,
6— for microseconds. Default —
3. Optional. UInt8.
time_zone— Timezone. The function parses
time_stringaccording to the timezone. Optional. String.
Returned value
time_stringconverted to the DateTime data type.
Examples
Query:
SELECT parseDateTime64BestEffort('2021-01-01') AS a, toTypeName(a) AS t
UNION ALL
SELECT parseDateTime64BestEffort('2021-01-01 01:01:00.12346') AS a, toTypeName(a) AS t
UNION ALL
SELECT parseDateTime64BestEffort('2021-01-01 01:01:00.12346',6) AS a, toTypeName(a) AS t
UNION ALL
SELECT parseDateTime64BestEffort('2021-01-01 01:01:00.12346',3,'Asia/Istanbul') AS a, toTypeName(a) AS t
FORMAT PrettyCompactMonoBlock;
Result:
┌──────────────────────────a─┬─t──────────────────────────────┐
│ 2021-01-01 01:01:00.123000 │ DateTime64(3) │
│ 2021-01-01 00:00:00.000000 │ DateTime64(3) │
│ 2021-01-01 01:01:00.123460 │ DateTime64(6) │
│ 2020-12-31 22:01:00.123000 │ DateTime64(3, 'Asia/Istanbul') │
└────────────────────────────┴────────────────────────────────┘
parseDateTime64BestEffortOrNull
Same as for parseDateTime64BestEffort except that it returns
NULL when it encounters a date format that cannot be processed.
parseDateTime64BestEffortOrZero
Same as for parseDateTime64BestEffort except that it returns zero date or zero date time when it encounters a date format that cannot be processed.
toLowCardinality
Converts input parameter to the LowCardianlity version of same data type.
To convert data from the
LowCardinality data type use the CAST function. For example,
CAST(x as String).
Syntax
toLowCardinality(expr)
Arguments
expr— Expression resulting in one of the supported data types.
Returned values
- Result of
expr.
Type:
LowCardinality(expr_result_type)
Example
Query:
SELECT toLowCardinality('1');
Result:
┌─toLowCardinality('1')─┐
│ 1 │
└───────────────────────┘
toUnixTimestamp64Milli
toUnixTimestamp64Micro
toUnixTimestamp64Nano
Converts a
DateTime64 to a
Int64 value with fixed sub-second precision. Input value is scaled up or down appropriately depending on it precision.
note
The output value is a timestamp in UTC, not in the timezone of
DateTime64.
Syntax
toUnixTimestamp64Milli(value)
Arguments
value— DateTime64 value with any precision.
Returned value
valueconverted to the
Int64data type.
Examples
Query:
WITH toDateTime64('2019-09-16 19:20:12.345678910', 6) AS dt64
SELECT toUnixTimestamp64Milli(dt64);
Result:
┌─toUnixTimestamp64Milli(dt64)─┐
│ 1568650812345 │
└──────────────────────────────┘
Query:
WITH toDateTime64('2019-09-16 19:20:12.345678910', 6) AS dt64
SELECT toUnixTimestamp64Nano(dt64);
Result:
┌─toUnixTimestamp64Nano(dt64)─┐
│ 1568650812345678000 │
└─────────────────────────────┘
fromUnixTimestamp64Milli
fromUnixTimestamp64Micro
fromUnixTimestamp64Nano
Converts an
Int64 to a
DateTime64 value with fixed sub-second precision and optional timezone. Input value is scaled up or down appropriately depending on it’s precision. Please note that input value is treated as UTC timestamp, not timestamp at given (or implicit) timezone.
Syntax
fromUnixTimestamp64Milli(value [, ti])
Arguments
value—
Int64value with any precision.
timezone—
String(optional) timezone name of the result.
Returned value
valueconverted to the
DateTime64data type.
Example
Query:
WITH CAST(1234567891011, 'Int64') AS i64
SELECT fromUnixTimestamp64Milli(i64, 'UTC');
Result:
┌─fromUnixTimestamp64Milli(i64, 'UTC')─┐
│ 2009-02-13 23:31:31.011 │
└──────────────────────────────────────┘
formatRow
Converts arbitrary expressions into a string via given format.
Syntax
formatRow(format, x, y, ...)
Arguments
Returned value
- A formatted string (for text formats it's usually terminated with the new line character).
Example
Query:
SELECT formatRow('CSV', number, 'good')
FROM numbers(3);
Result:
┌─formatRow('CSV', number, 'good')─┐
│ 0,"good"
│
│ 1,"good"
│
│ 2,"good"
│
└──────────────────────────────────┘
formatRowNoNewline
Converts arbitrary expressions into a string via given format. The function trims the last
\n if any.
Syntax
formatRowNoNewline(format, x, y, ...)
Arguments
Returned value
- A formatted string.
Example
Query:
SELECT formatRowNoNewline('CSV', number, 'good')
FROM numbers(3);
Result:
┌─formatRowNoNewline('CSV', number, 'good')─┐
│ 0,"good" │
│ 1,"good" │
│ 2,"good" │
└───────────────────────────────────────────┘
snowflakeToDateTime
Extracts time from Snowflake ID as DateTime format.
Syntax
snowflakeToDateTime(value [, time_zone])
Parameters
value— Snowflake ID. Int64.
time_zone— Timezone. The function parses
time_stringaccording to the timezone. Optional. String.
Returned value
- Input value converted to the DateTime data type.
Example
Query:
SELECT snowflakeToDateTime(CAST('1426860702823350272', 'Int64'), 'UTC');
Result:
┌─snowflakeToDateTime(CAST('1426860702823350272', 'Int64'), 'UTC')─┐
│ 2021-08-15 10:57:56 │
└──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
snowflakeToDateTime64
Extracts time from Snowflake ID as DateTime64 format.
Syntax
snowflakeToDateTime64(value [, time_zone])
Parameters
value— Snowflake ID. Int64.
time_zone— Timezone. The function parses
time_stringaccording to the timezone. Optional. String.
Returned value
- Input value converted to the DateTime64 data type.
Example
Query:
SELECT snowflakeToDateTime64(CAST('1426860802823350272', 'Int64'), 'UTC');
Result:
┌─snowflakeToDateTime64(CAST('1426860802823350272', 'Int64'), 'UTC')─┐
│ 2021-08-15 10:58:19.841 │
└────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
dateTimeToSnowflake
Converts DateTime value to the first Snowflake ID at the giving time.
Syntax
dateTimeToSnowflake(value)
Parameters
value— Date and time. DateTime.
Returned value
- Input value converted to the Int64 data type as the first Snowflake ID at that time.
Example
Query:
WITH toDateTime('2021-08-15 18:57:56', 'Asia/Shanghai') AS dt SELECT dateTimeToSnowflake(dt);
Result:
┌─dateTimeToSnowflake(dt)─┐
│ 1426860702823350272 │
└─────────────────────────┘
dateTime64ToSnowflake
Convert DateTime64 to the first Snowflake ID at the giving time.
Syntax
dateTime64ToSnowflake(value)
Parameters
value— Date and time. DateTime64.
Returned value
- Input value converted to the Int64 data type as the first Snowflake ID at that time.
Example
Query:
WITH toDateTime64('2021-08-15 18:57:56.492', 3, 'Asia/Shanghai') AS dt64 SELECT dateTime64ToSnowflake(dt64);
Result:
┌─dateTime64ToSnowflake(dt64)─┐
│ 1426860704886947840 │
└─────────────────────────────┘