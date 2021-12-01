On this page

Functions for Working with Tuples

A function that allows grouping multiple columns. For columns with the types T1, T2, …, it returns a Tuple(T1, T2, …) type tuple containing these columns. There is no cost to execute the function. Tuples are normally used as intermediate values for an argument of IN operators, or for creating a list of formal parameters of lambda functions. Tuples can’t be written to a table.

The function implements the operator (x, y, …) .

Syntax

tuple ( x , y , … )



A function that allows getting a column from a tuple. ‘N’ is the column index, starting from 1. ‘N’ must be a constant. ‘N’ must be a strict postive integer no greater than the size of the tuple. There is no cost to execute the function.

The function implements the operator x.N .

Syntax

tupleElement ( tuple , n )



Performs syntactic substitution of tuple elements in the call location.

Syntax

untuple ( x )



You can use the EXCEPT expression to skip columns as a result of the query.

Arguments

x — A tuple function, column, or tuple of elements. Tuple.

Returned value

None.

Examples

Input table:

┌─key─┬─v1─┬─v2─┬─v3─┬─v4─┬─v5─┬─v6────────┐

│ 1 │ 10 │ 20 │ 40 │ 30 │ 15 │ (33,'ab') │

│ 2 │ 25 │ 65 │ 70 │ 40 │ 6 │ (44,'cd') │

│ 3 │ 57 │ 30 │ 20 │ 10 │ 5 │ (55,'ef') │

│ 4 │ 55 │ 12 │ 7 │ 80 │ 90 │ (66,'gh') │

│ 5 │ 30 │ 50 │ 70 │ 25 │ 55 │ (77,'kl') │

└─────┴────┴────┴────┴────┴────┴───────────┘



Example of using a Tuple -type column as the untuple function parameter:

Query:

SELECT untuple ( v6 ) FROM kv ;



Result:

┌─_ut_1─┬─_ut_2─┐

│ 33 │ ab │

│ 44 │ cd │

│ 55 │ ef │

│ 66 │ gh │

│ 77 │ kl │

└───────┴───────┘



Note: the names are implementation specific and are subject to change. You should not assume specific names of the columns after application of the untuple .

Example of using an EXCEPT expression:

Query:

SELECT untuple ( ( * EXCEPT ( v2 , v3 ) , ) ) FROM kv ;



Result:

┌─key─┬─v1─┬─v4─┬─v5─┬─v6────────┐

│ 1 │ 10 │ 30 │ 15 │ (33,'ab') │

│ 2 │ 25 │ 40 │ 6 │ (44,'cd') │

│ 3 │ 57 │ 10 │ 5 │ (55,'ef') │

│ 4 │ 55 │ 80 │ 90 │ (66,'gh') │

│ 5 │ 30 │ 25 │ 55 │ (77,'kl') │

└─────┴────┴────┴────┴───────────┘



Returns the Hamming Distance between two tuples of the same size.

Syntax

tupleHammingDistance ( tuple1 , tuple2 )



Arguments

tuple1 — First tuple. Tuple.

— First tuple. Tuple. tuple2 — Second tuple. Tuple.

Tuples should have the same type of the elements.

Returned value

The Hamming distance.

Type: The result type is calculed the same way it is for Arithmetic functions, based on the number of elements in the input tuples.

SELECT

toTypeName ( tupleHammingDistance ( tuple ( 0 ) , tuple ( 0 ) ) ) AS t1 ,

toTypeName ( tupleHammingDistance ( ( 0 , 0 ) , ( 0 , 0 ) ) ) AS t2 ,

toTypeName ( tupleHammingDistance ( ( 0 , 0 , 0 ) , ( 0 , 0 , 0 ) ) ) AS t3 ,

toTypeName ( tupleHammingDistance ( ( 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 ) , ( 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 ) ) ) AS t4 ,

toTypeName ( tupleHammingDistance ( ( 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 ) , ( 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 ) ) ) AS t5



┌─t1────┬─t2─────┬─t3─────┬─t4─────┬─t5─────┐

│ UInt8 │ UInt16 │ UInt32 │ UInt64 │ UInt64 │

└───────┴────────┴────────┴────────┴────────┘



Examples

Query:

SELECT tupleHammingDistance ( ( 1 , 2 , 3 ) , ( 3 , 2 , 1 ) ) AS HammingDistance ;



Result:

┌─HammingDistance─┐

│ 2 │

└─────────────────┘



Can be used with MinHash functions for detection of semi-duplicate strings:

SELECT tupleHammingDistance ( wordShingleMinHash ( string ) , wordShingleMinHashCaseInsensitive ( string ) ) as HammingDistance FROM ( SELECT 'ClickHouse is a column-oriented database management system for online analytical processing of queries.' AS string ) ;



Result:

┌─HammingDistance─┐

│ 2 │

└─────────────────┘



Turns a named tuple into an array of (name, value) pairs. For a Tuple(a T, b T, ..., c T) returns Array(Tuple(String, T), ...) in which the Strings represents the named fields of the tuple and T are the values associated with those names. All values in the tuple should be of the same type.

Syntax

tupleToNameValuePairs ( tuple )



Arguments

tuple — Named tuple. Tuple with any types of values.

Returned value

An array with (name, value) pairs.

Type: Array(Tuple(String, ...)).

Example

Query:

CREATE TABLE tupletest ( ` col ` Tuple ( user_ID UInt64 , session_ID UInt64 ) ENGINE = Memory ;



INSERT INTO tupletest VALUES ( tuple ( 100 , 2502 ) ) , ( tuple ( 1 , 100 ) ) ;



SELECT tupleToNameValuePairs ( col ) FROM tupletest ;



Result:

┌─tupleToNameValuePairs(col)────────────┐

│ [('user_ID',100),('session_ID',2502)] │

│ [('user_ID',1),('session_ID',100)] │

└───────────────────────────────────────┘



It is possible to transform colums to rows using this function:

CREATE TABLE tupletest ( ` col ` Tuple ( CPU Float64 , Memory Float64 , Disk Float64 ) ) ENGINE = Memory ;



INSERT INTO tupletest VALUES ( tuple ( 3.3 , 5.5 , 6.6 ) ) ;



SELECT arrayJoin ( tupleToNameValuePairs ( col ) ) FROM tupletest ;



Result:

┌─arrayJoin(tupleToNameValuePairs(col))─┐

│ ('CPU',3.3) │

│ ('Memory',5.5) │

│ ('Disk',6.6) │

└───────────────────────────────────────┘



If you pass a simple tuple to the function, ClickHouse uses the indexes of the values as their names:

SELECT tupleToNameValuePairs ( tuple ( 3 , 2 , 1 ) ) ;



Result:

┌─tupleToNameValuePairs(tuple(3, 2, 1))─┐

│ [('1',3),('2',2),('3',1)] │

└───────────────────────────────────────┘



Calculates the sum of corresponding values of two tuples of the same size.

Syntax

tuplePlus ( tuple1 , tuple2 )



Alias: vectorSum .

Arguments

tuple1 — First tuple. Tuple.

— First tuple. Tuple. tuple2 — Second tuple. Tuple.

Returned value

Tuple with the sum.

Type: Tuple.

Example

Query:

SELECT tuplePlus ( ( 1 , 2 ) , ( 2 , 3 ) ) ;



Result:

┌─tuplePlus((1, 2), (2, 3))─┐

│ (3,5) │

└───────────────────────────┘



Calculates the subtraction of corresponding values of two tuples of the same size.

Syntax

tupleMinus ( tuple1 , tuple2 )



Alias: vectorDifference .

Arguments

tuple1 — First tuple. Tuple.

— First tuple. Tuple. tuple2 — Second tuple. Tuple.

Returned value

Tuple with the result of subtraction.

Type: Tuple.

Example

Query:

SELECT tupleMinus ( ( 1 , 2 ) , ( 2 , 3 ) ) ;



Result:

┌─tupleMinus((1, 2), (2, 3))─┐

│ (-1,-1) │

└────────────────────────────┘



Calculates the multiplication of corresponding values of two tuples of the same size.

Syntax

tupleMultiply ( tuple1 , tuple2 )



Arguments

tuple1 — First tuple. Tuple.

— First tuple. Tuple. tuple2 — Second tuple. Tuple.

Returned value

Tuple with the multiplication.

Type: Tuple.

Example

Query:

SELECT tupleMultiply ( ( 1 , 2 ) , ( 2 , 3 ) ) ;



Result:

┌─tupleMultiply((1, 2), (2, 3))─┐

│ (2,6) │

└───────────────────────────────┘



Calculates the division of corresponding values of two tuples of the same size. Note that division by zero will return inf .

Syntax

tupleDivide ( tuple1 , tuple2 )



Arguments

tuple1 — First tuple. Tuple.

— First tuple. Tuple. tuple2 — Second tuple. Tuple.

Returned value

Tuple with the result of division.

Type: Tuple.

Example

Query:

SELECT tupleDivide ( ( 1 , 2 ) , ( 2 , 3 ) ) ;



Result:

┌─tupleDivide((1, 2), (2, 3))─┐

│ (0.5,0.6666666666666666) │

└─────────────────────────────┘



Calculates the negation of the tuple values.

Syntax

tupleNegate ( tuple )



Arguments

tuple — Tuple.

Returned value

Tuple with the result of negation.

Type: Tuple.

Example

Query:

SELECT tupleNegate ( ( 1 , 2 ) ) ;



Result:

┌─tupleNegate((1, 2))─┐

│ (-1,-2) │

└─────────────────────┘



Returns a tuple with all values multiplied by a number.

Syntax

tupleMultiplyByNumber ( tuple , number )



Arguments

tuple — Tuple.

— Tuple. number — Multiplier. Int/UInt, Float or Decimal.

Returned value

Tuple with multiplied values.

Type: Tuple.

Example

Query:

SELECT tupleMultiplyByNumber ( ( 1 , 2 ) , - 2.1 ) ;



Result:

┌─tupleMultiplyByNumber((1, 2), -2.1)─┐

│ (-2.1,-4.2) │

└─────────────────────────────────────┘



Returns a tuple with all values divided by a number. Note that division by zero will return inf .

Syntax

tupleDivideByNumber ( tuple , number )



Arguments

tuple — Tuple.

— Tuple. number — Divider. Int/UInt, Float or Decimal.

Returned value

Tuple with divided values.

Type: Tuple.

Example

Query:

SELECT tupleDivideByNumber ( ( 1 , 2 ) , 0.5 ) ;



Result:

┌─tupleDivideByNumber((1, 2), 0.5)─┐

│ (2,4) │

└──────────────────────────────────┘



Calculates the scalar product of two tuples of the same size.

Syntax

dotProduct ( tuple1 , tuple2 )



Alias: scalarProduct .

Arguments

tuple1 — First tuple. Tuple.

— First tuple. Tuple. tuple2 — Second tuple. Tuple.

Returned value

Scalar product.

Type: Int/UInt, Float or Decimal.

Example

Query:

SELECT dotProduct ( ( 1 , 2 ) , ( 2 , 3 ) ) ;



Result:

┌─dotProduct((1, 2), (2, 3))─┐

│ 8 │

└────────────────────────────┘



Calculates the sum of absolute values of a tuple.

Syntax

L1Norm ( tuple )



Alias: normL1 .

Arguments

tuple — Tuple.

Returned value

L1-norm or taxicab geometry distance.

Type: UInt, Float or Decimal.

Example

Query:

SELECT L1Norm ( ( 1 , 2 ) ) ;



Result:

┌─L1Norm((1, 2))─┐

│ 3 │

└────────────────┘



Calculates the square root of the sum of the squares of the tuple values.

Syntax

L2Norm ( tuple )



Alias: normL2 .

Arguments

tuple — Tuple.

Returned value

L2-norm or Euclidean distance.

Type: Float.

Example

Query:

SELECT L2Norm ( ( 1 , 2 ) ) ;



Result:

┌───L2Norm((1, 2))─┐

│ 2.23606797749979 │

└──────────────────┘



Calculates the maximum of absolute values of a tuple.

Syntax

LinfNorm ( tuple )



Alias: normLinf .

Arguments

tuple — Tuple.

Returned value

Linf-norm or the maximum absolute value.

Type: Float.

Example

Query:

SELECT LinfNorm ( ( 1 , - 2 ) ) ;



Result:

┌─LinfNorm((1, -2))─┐

│ 2 │

└───────────────────┘



Calculates the root of p -th power of the sum of the absolute values of a tuple in the power of p .

Syntax

LpNorm ( tuple , p )



Alias: normLp .

Arguments

tuple — Tuple.

— Tuple. p — The power. Possible values: real number in [1; inf) . UInt or Float.

Returned value

Type: Float.

Example

Query:

SELECT LpNorm ( ( 1 , - 2 ) , 2 ) ;



Result:

┌─LpNorm((1, -2), 2)─┐

│ 2.23606797749979 │

└────────────────────┘



Calculates the distance between two points (the values of the tuples are the coordinates) in L1 space (1-norm (taxicab geometry distance)).

Syntax

L1Distance ( tuple1 , tuple2 )



Alias: distanceL1 .

Arguments

tuple1 — First tuple. Tuple.

— First tuple. Tuple. tuple1 — Second tuple. Tuple.

Returned value

1-norm distance.

Type: Float.

Example

Query:

SELECT L1Distance ( ( 1 , 2 ) , ( 2 , 3 ) ) ;



Result:

┌─L1Distance((1, 2), (2, 3))─┐

│ 2 │

└────────────────────────────┘



Calculates the distance between two points (the values of the tuples are the coordinates) in Euclidean space (Euclidean distance).

Syntax

L2Distance ( tuple1 , tuple2 )



Alias: distanceL2 .

Arguments

tuple1 — First tuple. Tuple.

— First tuple. Tuple. tuple1 — Second tuple. Tuple.

Returned value

2-norm distance.

Type: Float.

Example

Query:

SELECT L2Distance ( ( 1 , 2 ) , ( 2 , 3 ) ) ;



Result:

┌─L2Distance((1, 2), (2, 3))─┐

│ 1.4142135623730951 │

└────────────────────────────┘



Calculates the distance between two points (the values of the tuples are the coordinates) in L_{inf} space (maximum norm).

Syntax

LinfDistance ( tuple1 , tuple2 )



Alias: distanceLinf .

Arguments

tuple1 — First tuple. Tuple.

— First tuple. Tuple. tuple1 — Second tuple. Tuple.

Returned value

Infinity-norm distance.

Type: Float.

Example

Query:

SELECT LinfDistance ( ( 1 , 2 ) , ( 2 , 3 ) ) ;



Result:

┌─LinfDistance((1, 2), (2, 3))─┐

│ 1 │

└──────────────────────────────┘



Calculates the distance between two points (the values of the tuples are the coordinates) in Lp space (p-norm distance).

Syntax

LpDistance ( tuple1 , tuple2 , p )



Alias: distanceLp .

Arguments

tuple1 — First tuple. Tuple.

— First tuple. Tuple. tuple1 — Second tuple. Tuple.

— Second tuple. Tuple. p — The power. Possible values: real number from [1; inf) . UInt or Float.

Returned value

p-norm distance.

Type: Float.

Example

Query:

SELECT LpDistance ( ( 1 , 2 ) , ( 2 , 3 ) , 3 ) ;



Result:

┌─LpDistance((1, 2), (2, 3), 3)─┐

│ 1.2599210498948732 │

└───────────────────────────────┘



Calculates the unit vector of a given vector (the values of the tuple are the coordinates) in L1 space (taxicab geometry).

Syntax

L1Normalize ( tuple )



Alias: normalizeL1 .

Arguments

tuple — Tuple.

Returned value

Unit vector.

Type: Tuple of Float.

Example

Query:

SELECT L1Normalize ( ( 1 , 2 ) ) ;



Result:

┌─L1Normalize((1, 2))─────────────────────┐

│ (0.3333333333333333,0.6666666666666666) │

└─────────────────────────────────────────┘



Calculates the unit vector of a given vector (the values of the tuple are the coordinates) in Euclidean space (using Euclidean distance).

Syntax

L2Normalize ( tuple )



Alias: normalizeL1 .

Arguments

tuple — Tuple.

Returned value

Unit vector.

Type: Tuple of Float.

Example

Query:

SELECT L2Normalize ( ( 3 , 4 ) ) ;



Result:

┌─L2Normalize((3, 4))─┐

│ (0.6,0.8) │

└─────────────────────┘



Calculates the unit vector of a given vector (the values of the tuple are the coordinates) in L_{inf} space (using maximum norm).

Syntax

LinfNormalize ( tuple )



Alias: normalizeLinf .

Arguments

tuple — Tuple.

Returned value

Unit vector.

Type: Tuple of Float.

Example

Query:

SELECT LinfNormalize ( ( 3 , 4 ) ) ;



Result:

┌─LinfNormalize((3, 4))─┐

│ (0.75,1) │

└───────────────────────┘



Calculates the unit vector of a given vector (the values of the tuple are the coordinates) in Lp space (using p-norm).

Syntax

LpNormalize ( tuple , p )



Alias: normalizeLp .

Arguments

tuple — Tuple.

— Tuple. p — The power. Possible values: any number from [1;inf). UInt or Float.

Returned value

Unit vector.

Type: Tuple of Float.

Example

Query:

SELECT LpNormalize ( ( 3 , 4 ) , 5 ) ;



Result:

┌─LpNormalize((3, 4), 5)──────────────────┐

│ (0.7187302630182624,0.9583070173576831) │

└─────────────────────────────────────────┘



Calculates the cosine distance between two vectors (the values of the tuples are the coordinates). The less the returned value is, the more similar are the vectors.

Syntax

cosineDistance ( tuple1 , tuple2 )



Arguments

tuple1 — First tuple. Tuple.

— First tuple. Tuple. tuple2 — Second tuple. Tuple.

Returned value

Cosine of the angle between two vectors substracted from one.

Type: Float.

Example

Query:

SELECT cosineDistance ( ( 1 , 2 ) , ( 2 , 3 ) ) ;



Result: