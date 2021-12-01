Functions for Searching in Strings
The search is case-sensitive by default in all these functions. There are separate variants for case insensitive search.
note
Functions for replacing and other manipulations with strings are described separately.
position(haystack, needle), locate(haystack, needle)
Searches for the substring
needle in the string
haystack.
Returns the position (in bytes) of the found substring in the string, starting from 1.
For a case-insensitive search, use the function positionCaseInsensitive.
Syntax
position(haystack, needle[, start_pos])
position(needle IN haystack)
Alias:
locate(haystack, needle[, start_pos]).
note
Syntax of
position(needle IN haystack) provides SQL-compatibility, the function works the same way as to
position(haystack, needle).
Arguments
haystack— String, in which substring will to be searched. String.
needle— Substring to be searched. String.
start_pos– Position of the first character in the string to start search. UInt. Optional.
Returned values
- Starting position in bytes (counting from 1), if substring was found.
- 0, if the substring was not found.
Type:
Integer.
Examples
The phrase “Hello, world!” contains a set of bytes representing a single-byte encoded text. The function returns some expected result:
Query:
SELECT position('Hello, world!', '!');
Result:
┌─position('Hello, world!', '!')─┐
│ 13 │
└────────────────────────────────┘
SELECT
position('Hello, world!', 'o', 1),
position('Hello, world!', 'o', 7)
┌─position('Hello, world!', 'o', 1)─┬─position('Hello, world!', 'o', 7)─┐
│ 5 │ 9 │
└───────────────────────────────────┴───────────────────────────────────┘
The same phrase in Russian contains characters which can’t be represented using a single byte. The function returns some unexpected result (use positionUTF8 function for multi-byte encoded text):
Query:
SELECT position('Привет, мир!', '!');
Result:
┌─position('Привет, мир!', '!')─┐
│ 21 │
└───────────────────────────────┘
Examples for POSITION(needle IN haystack) syntax
Query:
SELECT 3 = position('c' IN 'abc');
Result:
┌─equals(3, position('abc', 'c'))─┐
│ 1 │
└─────────────────────────────────┘
Query:
SELECT 6 = position('/' IN s) FROM (SELECT 'Hello/World' AS s);
Result:
┌─equals(6, position(s, '/'))─┐
│ 1 │
└─────────────────────────────┘
positionCaseInsensitive
The same as position returns the position (in bytes) of the found substring in the string, starting from 1. Use the function for a case-insensitive search.
Works under the assumption that the string contains a set of bytes representing a single-byte encoded text. If this assumption is not met and a character can’t be represented using a single byte, the function does not throw an exception and returns some unexpected result. If character can be represented using two bytes, it will use two bytes and so on.
Syntax
positionCaseInsensitive(haystack, needle[, start_pos])
Arguments
haystack— String, in which substring will to be searched. String.
needle— Substring to be searched. String.
start_pos— Optional parameter, position of the first character in the string to start search. UInt.
Returned values
- Starting position in bytes (counting from 1), if substring was found.
- 0, if the substring was not found.
Type:
Integer.
Example
Query:
SELECT positionCaseInsensitive('Hello, world!', 'hello');
Result:
┌─positionCaseInsensitive('Hello, world!', 'hello')─┐
│ 1 │
└───────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
positionUTF8
Returns the position (in Unicode points) of the found substring in the string, starting from 1.
Works under the assumption that the string contains a set of bytes representing a UTF-8 encoded text. If this assumption is not met, the function does not throw an exception and returns some unexpected result. If character can be represented using two Unicode points, it will use two and so on.
For a case-insensitive search, use the function positionCaseInsensitiveUTF8.
Syntax
positionUTF8(haystack, needle[, start_pos])
Arguments
haystack— String, in which substring will to be searched. String.
needle— Substring to be searched. String.
start_pos— Optional parameter, position of the first character in the string to start search. UInt
Returned values
- Starting position in Unicode points (counting from 1), if substring was found.
- 0, if the substring was not found.
Type:
Integer.
Examples
The phrase “Hello, world!” in Russian contains a set of Unicode points representing a single-point encoded text. The function returns some expected result:
Query:
SELECT positionUTF8('Привет, мир!', '!');
Result:
┌─positionUTF8('Привет, мир!', '!')─┐
│ 12 │
└───────────────────────────────────┘
The phrase “Salut, étudiante!”, where character
é can be represented using a one point (
U+00E9) or two points (
U+0065U+0301) the function can be returned some unexpected result:
Query for the letter
é, which is represented one Unicode point
U+00E9:
SELECT positionUTF8('Salut, étudiante!', '!');
Result:
┌─positionUTF8('Salut, étudiante!', '!')─┐
│ 17 │
└────────────────────────────────────────┘
Query for the letter
é, which is represented two Unicode points
U+0065U+0301:
SELECT positionUTF8('Salut, étudiante!', '!');
Result:
┌─positionUTF8('Salut, étudiante!', '!')─┐
│ 18 │
└────────────────────────────────────────┘
positionCaseInsensitiveUTF8
The same as positionUTF8, but is case-insensitive. Returns the position (in Unicode points) of the found substring in the string, starting from 1.
Works under the assumption that the string contains a set of bytes representing a UTF-8 encoded text. If this assumption is not met, the function does not throw an exception and returns some unexpected result. If character can be represented using two Unicode points, it will use two and so on.
Syntax
positionCaseInsensitiveUTF8(haystack, needle[, start_pos])
Arguments
haystack— String, in which substring will to be searched. String.
needle— Substring to be searched. String.
start_pos— Optional parameter, position of the first character in the string to start search. UInt
Returned value
- Starting position in Unicode points (counting from 1), if substring was found.
- 0, if the substring was not found.
Type:
Integer.
Example
Query:
SELECT positionCaseInsensitiveUTF8('Привет, мир!', 'Мир');
Result:
┌─positionCaseInsensitiveUTF8('Привет, мир!', 'Мир')─┐
│ 9 │
└────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
multiSearchAllPositions
The same as position but returns
Array of positions (in bytes) of the found corresponding substrings in the string. Positions are indexed starting from 1.
The search is performed on sequences of bytes without respect to string encoding and collation.
- For case-insensitive ASCII search, use the function
multiSearchAllPositionsCaseInsensitive.
- For search in UTF-8, use the function multiSearchAllPositionsUTF8.
- For case-insensitive UTF-8 search, use the function multiSearchAllPositionsCaseInsensitiveUTF8.
Syntax
multiSearchAllPositions(haystack, [needle1, needle2, ..., needlen])
Arguments
haystack— String, in which substring will to be searched. String.
needle— Substring to be searched. String.
Returned values
- Array of starting positions in bytes (counting from 1), if the corresponding substring was found and 0 if not found.
Example
Query:
SELECT multiSearchAllPositions('Hello, World!', ['hello', '!', 'world']);
Result:
┌─multiSearchAllPositions('Hello, World!', ['hello', '!', 'world'])─┐
│ [0,13,0] │
└───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
multiSearchAllPositionsUTF8
See
multiSearchAllPositions.
multiSearchFirstPosition(haystack, [needle1, needle2, …, needlen])
The same as
position but returns the leftmost offset of the string
haystack that is matched to some of the needles.
For a case-insensitive search or/and in UTF-8 format use functions
multiSearchFirstPositionCaseInsensitive, multiSearchFirstPositionUTF8, multiSearchFirstPositionCaseInsensitiveUTF8.
multiSearchFirstIndex(haystack, [needle1, needle2, …, needlen])
Returns the index
i (starting from 1) of the leftmost found needlei in the string
haystack and 0 otherwise.
For a case-insensitive search or/and in UTF-8 format use functions
multiSearchFirstIndexCaseInsensitive, multiSearchFirstIndexUTF8, multiSearchFirstIndexCaseInsensitiveUTF8.
multiSearchAny(haystack, [needle1, needle2, …, needlen])
Returns 1, if at least one string needlei matches the string
haystack and 0 otherwise.
For a case-insensitive search or/and in UTF-8 format use functions
multiSearchAnyCaseInsensitive, multiSearchAnyUTF8, multiSearchAnyCaseInsensitiveUTF8.
note
In all
multiSearch* functions the number of needles should be less than 28 because of implementation specification.
match(haystack, pattern)
Checks whether the string matches the
pattern regular expression. A
re2 regular expression. The syntax of the
re2 regular expressions is more limited than the syntax of the Perl regular expressions.
Returns 0 if it does not match, or 1 if it matches.
The regular expression works with the string as if it is a set of bytes. The regular expression can’t contain null bytes. For patterns to search for substrings in a string, it is better to use LIKE or ‘position’, since they work much faster.
multiMatchAny(haystack, [pattern1, pattern2, …, patternn])
The same as
match, but returns 0 if none of the regular expressions are matched and 1 if any of the patterns matches. It uses hyperscan library. For patterns to search substrings in a string, it is better to use
multiSearchAny since it works much faster.
note
The length of any of the
haystack string must be less than 232 bytes otherwise the exception is thrown. This restriction takes place because of hyperscan API.
multiMatchAnyIndex(haystack, [pattern1, pattern2, …, patternn])
The same as
multiMatchAny, but returns any index that matches the haystack.
multiMatchAllIndices(haystack, [pattern1, pattern2, …, patternn])
The same as
multiMatchAny, but returns the array of all indicies that match the haystack in any order.
multiFuzzyMatchAny(haystack, distance, [pattern1, pattern2, …, patternn])
The same as
multiMatchAny, but returns 1 if any pattern matches the haystack within a constant edit distance. This function relies on the experimental feature of hyperscan library, and can be slow for some corner cases. The performance depends on the edit distance value and patterns used, but it's always more expensive compared to a non-fuzzy variants.
multiFuzzyMatchAnyIndex(haystack, distance, [pattern1, pattern2, …, patternn])
The same as
multiFuzzyMatchAny, but returns any index that matches the haystack within a constant edit distance.
multiFuzzyMatchAllIndices(haystack, distance, [pattern1, pattern2, …, patternn])
The same as
multiFuzzyMatchAny, but returns the array of all indices in any order that match the haystack within a constant edit distance.
note
multiFuzzyMatch* functions do not support UTF-8 regular expressions, and such expressions are treated as bytes because of hyperscan restriction.
note
To turn off all functions that use hyperscan, use setting
SET allow_hyperscan = 0;.
extract(haystack, pattern)
Extracts a fragment of a string using a regular expression. If ‘haystack’ does not match the ‘pattern’ regex, an empty string is returned. If the regex does not contain subpatterns, it takes the fragment that matches the entire regex. Otherwise, it takes the fragment that matches the first subpattern.
extractAll(haystack, pattern)
Extracts all the fragments of a string using a regular expression. If ‘haystack’ does not match the ‘pattern’ regex, an empty string is returned. Returns an array of strings consisting of all matches to the regex. In general, the behavior is the same as the ‘extract’ function (it takes the first subpattern, or the entire expression if there isn’t a subpattern).
extractAllGroupsHorizontal
Matches all groups of the
haystack string using the
pattern regular expression. Returns an array of arrays, where the first array includes all fragments matching the first group, the second array - matching the second group, etc.
note
extractAllGroupsHorizontal function is slower than extractAllGroupsVertical.
Syntax
extractAllGroupsHorizontal(haystack, pattern)
Arguments
haystack— Input string. Type: String.
pattern— Regular expression with re2 syntax. Must contain groups, each group enclosed in parentheses. If
patterncontains no groups, an exception is thrown. Type: String.
Returned value
- Type: Array.
If
haystack does not match the
pattern regex, an array of empty arrays is returned.
Example
Query:
SELECT extractAllGroupsHorizontal('abc=111, def=222, ghi=333', '("[^"]+"|\\w+)=("[^"]+"|\\w+)');
Result:
┌─extractAllGroupsHorizontal('abc=111, def=222, ghi=333', '("[^"]+"|\\w+)=("[^"]+"|\\w+)')─┐
│ [['abc','def','ghi'],['111','222','333']] │
└──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
See Also
extractAllGroupsVertical
Matches all groups of the
haystack string using the
pattern regular expression. Returns an array of arrays, where each array includes matching fragments from every group. Fragments are grouped in order of appearance in the
haystack.
Syntax
extractAllGroupsVertical(haystack, pattern)
Arguments
haystack— Input string. Type: String.
pattern— Regular expression with re2 syntax. Must contain groups, each group enclosed in parentheses. If
patterncontains no groups, an exception is thrown. Type: String.
Returned value
- Type: Array.
If
haystack does not match the
pattern regex, an empty array is returned.
Example
Query:
SELECT extractAllGroupsVertical('abc=111, def=222, ghi=333', '("[^"]+"|\\w+)=("[^"]+"|\\w+)');
Result:
┌─extractAllGroupsVertical('abc=111, def=222, ghi=333', '("[^"]+"|\\w+)=("[^"]+"|\\w+)')─┐
│ [['abc','111'],['def','222'],['ghi','333']] │
└────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
See Also
like(haystack, pattern), haystack LIKE pattern operator
Checks whether a string matches a simple regular expression.
The regular expression can contain the metasymbols
% and
_.
% indicates any quantity of any bytes (including zero characters).
_ indicates any one byte.
Use the backslash (
\) for escaping metasymbols. See the note on escaping in the description of the ‘match’ function.
For regular expressions like
%needle%, the code is more optimal and works as fast as the
position function.
For other regular expressions, the code is the same as for the ‘match’ function.
notLike(haystack, pattern), haystack NOT LIKE pattern operator
The same thing as ‘like’, but negative.
ilike
Case insensitive variant of like function. You can use
ILIKE operator instead of the
ilike function.
Syntax
ilike(haystack, pattern)
Arguments
haystack— Input string. String.
pattern— If
patterndoes not contain percent signs or underscores, then the
patternonly represents the string itself. An underscore (
_) in
patternstands for (matches) any single character. A percent sign (
%) matches any sequence of zero or more characters.
Some
pattern examples:
'abc' ILIKE 'abc' true
'abc' ILIKE 'a%' true
'abc' ILIKE '_b_' true
'abc' ILIKE 'c' false
Returned values
- True, if the string matches
pattern.
- False, if the string does not match
pattern.
Example
Input table:
┌─id─┬─name─────┬─days─┐
│ 1 │ January │ 31 │
│ 2 │ February │ 29 │
│ 3 │ March │ 31 │
│ 4 │ April │ 30 │
└────┴──────────┴──────┘
Query:
SELECT * FROM Months WHERE ilike(name, '%j%');
Result:
┌─id─┬─name────┬─days─┐
│ 1 │ January │ 31 │
└────┴─────────┴──────┘
See Also
ngramDistance(haystack, needle)
Calculates the 4-gram distance between
haystack and
needle: counts the symmetric difference between two multisets of 4-grams and normalizes it by the sum of their cardinalities. Returns float number from 0 to 1 – the closer to zero, the more strings are similar to each other. If the constant
needle or
haystack is more than 32Kb, throws an exception. If some of the non-constant
haystack or
needle strings are more than 32Kb, the distance is always one.
For case-insensitive search or/and in UTF-8 format use functions
ngramDistanceCaseInsensitive, ngramDistanceUTF8, ngramDistanceCaseInsensitiveUTF8.
ngramSearch(haystack, needle)
Same as
ngramDistance but calculates the non-symmetric difference between
needle and
haystack – the number of n-grams from needle minus the common number of n-grams normalized by the number of
needle n-grams. The closer to one, the more likely
needle is in the
haystack. Can be useful for fuzzy string search.
For case-insensitive search or/and in UTF-8 format use functions
ngramSearchCaseInsensitive, ngramSearchUTF8, ngramSearchCaseInsensitiveUTF8.
note
For UTF-8 case we use 3-gram distance. All these are not perfectly fair n-gram distances. We use 2-byte hashes to hash n-grams and then calculate the (non-)symmetric difference between these hash tables – collisions may occur. With UTF-8 case-insensitive format we do not use fair
tolower function – we zero the 5-th bit (starting from zero) of each codepoint byte and first bit of zeroth byte if bytes more than one – this works for Latin and mostly for all Cyrillic letters.
countSubstrings
Returns the number of substring occurrences.
For a case-insensitive search, use countSubstringsCaseInsensitive or countSubstringsCaseInsensitiveUTF8 functions.
Syntax
countSubstrings(haystack, needle[, start_pos])
Arguments
haystack— The string to search in. String.
needle— The substring to search for. String.
start_pos– Position of the first character in the string to start search. Optional. UInt.
Returned values
- Number of occurrences.
Type: UInt64.
Examples
Query:
SELECT countSubstrings('foobar.com', '.');
Result:
┌─countSubstrings('foobar.com', '.')─┐
│ 1 │
└────────────────────────────────────┘
Query:
SELECT countSubstrings('aaaa', 'aa');
Result:
┌─countSubstrings('aaaa', 'aa')─┐
│ 2 │
└───────────────────────────────┘
Query:
SELECT countSubstrings('abc___abc', 'abc', 4);
Result:
┌─countSubstrings('abc___abc', 'abc', 4)─┐
│ 1 │
└────────────────────────────────────────┘
countSubstringsCaseInsensitive
Returns the number of substring occurrences case-insensitive.
Syntax
countSubstringsCaseInsensitive(haystack, needle[, start_pos])
Arguments
haystack— The string to search in. String.
needle— The substring to search for. String.
start_pos— Position of the first character in the string to start search. Optional. UInt.
Returned values
- Number of occurrences.
Type: UInt64.
Examples
Query:
SELECT countSubstringsCaseInsensitive('aba', 'B');
Result:
┌─countSubstringsCaseInsensitive('aba', 'B')─┐
│ 1 │
└────────────────────────────────────────────┘
Query:
SELECT countSubstringsCaseInsensitive('foobar.com', 'CoM');
Result:
┌─countSubstringsCaseInsensitive('foobar.com', 'CoM')─┐
│ 1 │
└─────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
Query:
SELECT countSubstringsCaseInsensitive('abC___abC', 'aBc', 2);
Result:
┌─countSubstringsCaseInsensitive('abC___abC', 'aBc', 2)─┐
│ 1 │
└───────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
countSubstringsCaseInsensitiveUTF8
Returns the number of substring occurrences in
UTF-8 case-insensitive.
Syntax
SELECT countSubstringsCaseInsensitiveUTF8(haystack, needle[, start_pos])
Arguments
haystack— The string to search in. String.
needle— The substring to search for. String.
start_pos— Position of the first character in the string to start search. Optional. UInt.
Returned values
- Number of occurrences.
Type: UInt64.
Examples
Query:
SELECT countSubstringsCaseInsensitiveUTF8('абв', 'A');
Result:
┌─countSubstringsCaseInsensitiveUTF8('абв', 'A')─┐
│ 1 │
└────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
Query:
SELECT countSubstringsCaseInsensitiveUTF8('аБв__АбВ__абв', 'Абв');
Result:
┌─countSubstringsCaseInsensitiveUTF8('аБв__АбВ__абв', 'Абв')─┐
│ 3 │
└────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
countMatches(haystack, pattern)
Returns the number of regular expression matches for a
pattern in a
haystack.
Syntax
countMatches(haystack, pattern)
Arguments
haystack— The string to search in. String.
pattern— The regular expression with re2 syntax. String.
Returned value
- The number of matches.
Type: UInt64.
Examples
Query:
SELECT countMatches('foobar.com', 'o+');
Result:
┌─countMatches('foobar.com', 'o+')─┐
│ 2 │
└──────────────────────────────────┘
Query:
SELECT countMatches('aaaa', 'aa');
Result:
┌─countMatches('aaaa', 'aa')────┐
│ 2 │
└───────────────────────────────┘