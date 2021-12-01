Functions for Working with Strings
empty
Checks whether the input string is empty.
Syntax
empty(x)
A string is considered non-empty if it contains at least one byte, even if this is a space or a null byte.
The function also works for arrays or UUID.
Arguments
x— Input value. String.
Returned value
- Returns
1for an empty string or
0for a non-empty string.
Type: UInt8.
Example
Query:
SELECT empty('');
Result:
┌─empty('')─┐
│ 1 │
└───────────┘
notEmpty
Checks whether the input string is non-empty.
Syntax
notEmpty(x)
A string is considered non-empty if it contains at least one byte, even if this is a space or a null byte.
The function also works for arrays or UUID.
Arguments
x— Input value. String.
Returned value
- Returns
1for a non-empty string or
0for an empty string string.
Type: UInt8.
Example
Query:
SELECT notEmpty('text');
Result:
┌─notEmpty('text')─┐
│ 1 │
└──────────────────┘
length
Returns the length of a string in bytes (not in characters, and not in code points). The result type is UInt64. The function also works for arrays.
lengthUTF8
Returns the length of a string in Unicode code points (not in characters), assuming that the string contains a set of bytes that make up UTF-8 encoded text. If this assumption is not met, it returns some result (it does not throw an exception). The result type is UInt64.
char_length, CHAR_LENGTH
Returns the length of a string in Unicode code points (not in characters), assuming that the string contains a set of bytes that make up UTF-8 encoded text. If this assumption is not met, it returns some result (it does not throw an exception). The result type is UInt64.
character_length, CHARACTER_LENGTH
Returns the length of a string in Unicode code points (not in characters), assuming that the string contains a set of bytes that make up UTF-8 encoded text. If this assumption is not met, it returns some result (it does not throw an exception). The result type is UInt64.
leftPad
Pads the current string from the left with spaces or a specified string (multiple times, if needed) until the resulting string reaches the given length. Similarly to the MySQL
LPAD function.
Syntax
leftPad('string', 'length'[, 'pad_string'])
Arguments
string— Input string that needs to be padded. String.
length— The length of the resulting string. UInt. If the value is less than the input string length, then the input string is returned as-is.
pad_string— The string to pad the input string with. String. Optional. If not specified, then the input string is padded with spaces.
Returned value
- The resulting string of the given length.
Type: String.
Example
Query:
SELECT leftPad('abc', 7, '*'), leftPad('def', 7);
Result:
┌─leftPad('abc', 7, '*')─┬─leftPad('def', 7)─┐
│ ****abc │ def │
└────────────────────────┴───────────────────┘
leftPadUTF8
Pads the current string from the left with spaces or a specified string (multiple times, if needed) until the resulting string reaches the given length. Similarly to the MySQL
LPAD function. While in the leftPad function the length is measured in bytes, here in the
leftPadUTF8 function it is measured in code points.
Syntax
leftPadUTF8('string','length'[, 'pad_string'])
Arguments
string— Input string that needs to be padded. String.
length— The length of the resulting string. UInt. If the value is less than the input string length, then the input string is returned as-is.
pad_string— The string to pad the input string with. String. Optional. If not specified, then the input string is padded with spaces.
Returned value
- The resulting string of the given length.
Type: String.
Example
Query:
SELECT leftPadUTF8('абвг', 7, '*'), leftPadUTF8('дежз', 7);
Result:
┌─leftPadUTF8('абвг', 7, '*')─┬─leftPadUTF8('дежз', 7)─┐
│ ***абвг │ дежз │
└─────────────────────────────┴────────────────────────┘
rightPad
Pads the current string from the right with spaces or a specified string (multiple times, if needed) until the resulting string reaches the given length. Similarly to the MySQL
RPAD function.
Syntax
rightPad('string', 'length'[, 'pad_string'])
Arguments
string— Input string that needs to be padded. String.
length— The length of the resulting string. UInt. If the value is less than the input string length, then the input string is returned as-is.
pad_string— The string to pad the input string with. String. Optional. If not specified, then the input string is padded with spaces.
Returned value
- The resulting string of the given length.
Type: String.
Example
Query:
SELECT rightPad('abc', 7, '*'), rightPad('abc', 7);
Result:
┌─rightPad('abc', 7, '*')─┬─rightPad('abc', 7)─┐
│ abc**** │ abc │
└─────────────────────────┴────────────────────┘
rightPadUTF8
Pads the current string from the right with spaces or a specified string (multiple times, if needed) until the resulting string reaches the given length. Similarly to the MySQL
RPAD function. While in the rightPad function the length is measured in bytes, here in the
rightPadUTF8 function it is measured in code points.
Syntax
rightPadUTF8('string','length'[, 'pad_string'])
Arguments
string— Input string that needs to be padded. String.
length— The length of the resulting string. UInt. If the value is less than the input string length, then the input string is returned as-is.
pad_string— The string to pad the input string with. String. Optional. If not specified, then the input string is padded with spaces.
Returned value
- The resulting string of the given length.
Type: String.
Example
Query:
SELECT rightPadUTF8('абвг', 7, '*'), rightPadUTF8('абвг', 7);
Result:
┌─rightPadUTF8('абвг', 7, '*')─┬─rightPadUTF8('абвг', 7)─┐
│ абвг*** │ абвг │
└──────────────────────────────┴─────────────────────────┘
lower, lcase
Converts ASCII Latin symbols in a string to lowercase.
upper, ucase
Converts ASCII Latin symbols in a string to uppercase.
lowerUTF8
Converts a string to lowercase, assuming the string contains a set of bytes that make up a UTF-8 encoded text. It does not detect the language. So for Turkish the result might not be exactly correct. If the length of the UTF-8 byte sequence is different for upper and lower case of a code point, the result may be incorrect for this code point. If the string contains a set of bytes that is not UTF-8, then the behavior is undefined.
upperUTF8
Converts a string to uppercase, assuming the string contains a set of bytes that make up a UTF-8 encoded text. It does not detect the language. So for Turkish the result might not be exactly correct. If the length of the UTF-8 byte sequence is different for upper and lower case of a code point, the result may be incorrect for this code point. If the string contains a set of bytes that is not UTF-8, then the behavior is undefined.
isValidUTF8
Returns 1, if the set of bytes is valid UTF-8 encoded, otherwise 0.
toValidUTF8
Replaces invalid UTF-8 characters by the
� (U+FFFD) character. All running in a row invalid characters are collapsed into the one replacement character.
toValidUTF8(input_string)
Arguments
input_string— Any set of bytes represented as the String data type object.
Returned value: Valid UTF-8 string.
Example
SELECT toValidUTF8('\x61\xF0\x80\x80\x80b');
┌─toValidUTF8('a����b')─┐
│ a�b │
└───────────────────────┘
repeat
Repeats a string as many times as specified and concatenates the replicated values as a single string.
Alias:
REPEAT.
Syntax
repeat(s, n)
Arguments
Returned value
The single string, which contains the string
s repeated
n times. If
n \< 1, the function returns empty string.
Type:
String.
Example
Query:
SELECT repeat('abc', 10);
Result:
┌─repeat('abc', 10)──────────────┐
│ abcabcabcabcabcabcabcabcabcabc │
└────────────────────────────────┘
reverse
Reverses the string (as a sequence of bytes).
reverseUTF8
Reverses a sequence of Unicode code points, assuming that the string contains a set of bytes representing a UTF-8 text. Otherwise, it does something else (it does not throw an exception).
format(pattern, s0, s1, …)
Formatting constant pattern with the string listed in the arguments.
pattern is a simplified Python format pattern. Format string contains “replacement fields” surrounded by curly braces
{}. Anything that is not contained in braces is considered literal text, which is copied unchanged to the output. If you need to include a brace character in the literal text, it can be escaped by doubling:
{{ '{{' }} and
{{ '}}' }}. Field names can be numbers (starting from zero) or empty (then they are treated as consequence numbers).
SELECT format('{1} {0} {1}', 'World', 'Hello')
┌─format('{1} {0} {1}', 'World', 'Hello')─┐
│ Hello World Hello │
└─────────────────────────────────────────┘
SELECT format('{} {}', 'Hello', 'World')
┌─format('{} {}', 'Hello', 'World')─┐
│ Hello World │
└───────────────────────────────────┘
concat
Concatenates the strings listed in the arguments, without a separator.
Syntax
concat(s1, s2, ...)
Arguments
Values of type String or FixedString.
Returned values
Returns the String that results from concatenating the arguments.
If any of argument values is
NULL,
concat returns
NULL.
Example
Query:
SELECT concat('Hello, ', 'World!');
Result:
┌─concat('Hello, ', 'World!')─┐
│ Hello, World! │
└─────────────────────────────┘
concatAssumeInjective
Same as concat, the difference is that you need to ensure that
concat(s1, s2, ...) → sn is injective, it will be used for optimization of GROUP BY.
The function is named “injective” if it always returns different result for different values of arguments. In other words: different arguments never yield identical result.
Syntax
concatAssumeInjective(s1, s2, ...)
Arguments
Values of type String or FixedString.
Returned values
Returns the String that results from concatenating the arguments.
If any of argument values is
NULL,
concatAssumeInjective returns
NULL.
Example
Input table:
CREATE TABLE key_val(`key1` String, `key2` String, `value` UInt32) ENGINE = TinyLog;
INSERT INTO key_val VALUES ('Hello, ','World',1), ('Hello, ','World',2), ('Hello, ','World!',3), ('Hello',', World!',2);
SELECT * from key_val;
┌─key1────┬─key2─────┬─value─┐
│ Hello, │ World │ 1 │
│ Hello, │ World │ 2 │
│ Hello, │ World! │ 3 │
│ Hello │ , World! │ 2 │
└─────────┴──────────┴───────┘
Query:
SELECT concat(key1, key2), sum(value) FROM key_val GROUP BY concatAssumeInjective(key1, key2);
Result:
┌─concat(key1, key2)─┬─sum(value)─┐
│ Hello, World! │ 3 │
│ Hello, World! │ 2 │
│ Hello, World │ 3 │
└────────────────────┴────────────┘
substring(s, offset, length), mid(s, offset, length), substr(s, offset, length)
Returns a substring starting with the byte from the ‘offset’ index that is ‘length’ bytes long. Character indexing starts from one (as in standard SQL).
substringUTF8(s, offset, length)
The same as ‘substring’, but for Unicode code points. Works under the assumption that the string contains a set of bytes representing a UTF-8 encoded text. If this assumption is not met, it returns some result (it does not throw an exception).
appendTrailingCharIfAbsent(s, c)
If the ‘s’ string is non-empty and does not contain the ‘c’ character at the end, it appends the ‘c’ character to the end.
convertCharset(s, from, to)
Returns the string ‘s’ that was converted from the encoding in ‘from’ to the encoding in ‘to’.
base64Encode(s)
Encodes ‘s’ string into base64
Alias:
TO_BASE64.
base64Decode(s)
Decode base64-encoded string ‘s’ into original string. In case of failure raises an exception.
Alias:
FROM_BASE64.
tryBase64Decode(s)
Similar to base64Decode, but in case of error an empty string would be returned.
endsWith(s, suffix)
Returns whether to end with the specified suffix. Returns 1 if the string ends with the specified suffix, otherwise it returns 0.
startsWith(str, prefix)
Returns 1 whether string starts with the specified prefix, otherwise it returns 0.
SELECT startsWith('Spider-Man', 'Spi');
Returned values
- 1, if the string starts with the specified prefix.
- 0, if the string does not start with the specified prefix.
Example
Query:
SELECT startsWith('Hello, world!', 'He');
Result:
┌─startsWith('Hello, world!', 'He')─┐
│ 1 │
└───────────────────────────────────┘
trim
Removes all specified characters from the start or end of a string. By default removes all consecutive occurrences of common whitespace (ASCII character 32) from both ends of a string.
Syntax
trim([[LEADING|TRAILING|BOTH] trim_character FROM] input_string)
Arguments
Returned value
A string without leading and (or) trailing specified characters.
Type:
String.
Example
Query:
SELECT trim(BOTH ' ()' FROM '( Hello, world! )');
Result:
┌─trim(BOTH ' ()' FROM '( Hello, world! )')─┐
│ Hello, world! │
└───────────────────────────────────────────────┘
trimLeft
Removes all consecutive occurrences of common whitespace (ASCII character 32) from the beginning of a string. It does not remove other kinds of whitespace characters (tab, no-break space, etc.).
Syntax
trimLeft(input_string)
Alias:
ltrim(input_string).
Arguments
input_string— string to trim. String.
Returned value
A string without leading common whitespaces.
Type:
String.
Example
Query:
SELECT trimLeft(' Hello, world! ');
Result:
┌─trimLeft(' Hello, world! ')─┐
│ Hello, world! │
└─────────────────────────────────────┘
trimRight
Removes all consecutive occurrences of common whitespace (ASCII character 32) from the end of a string. It does not remove other kinds of whitespace characters (tab, no-break space, etc.).
Syntax
trimRight(input_string)
Alias:
rtrim(input_string).
Arguments
input_string— string to trim. String.
Returned value
A string without trailing common whitespaces.
Type:
String.
Example
Query:
SELECT trimRight(' Hello, world! ');
Result:
┌─trimRight(' Hello, world! ')─┐
│ Hello, world! │
└──────────────────────────────────────┘
trimBoth
Removes all consecutive occurrences of common whitespace (ASCII character 32) from both ends of a string. It does not remove other kinds of whitespace characters (tab, no-break space, etc.).
Syntax
trimBoth(input_string)
Alias:
trim(input_string).
Arguments
input_string— string to trim. String.
Returned value
A string without leading and trailing common whitespaces.
Type:
String.
Example
Query:
SELECT trimBoth(' Hello, world! ');
Result:
┌─trimBoth(' Hello, world! ')─┐
│ Hello, world! │
└─────────────────────────────────────┘
CRC32(s)
Returns the CRC32 checksum of a string, using CRC-32-IEEE 802.3 polynomial and initial value
0xffffffff (zlib implementation).
The result type is UInt32.
CRC32IEEE(s)
Returns the CRC32 checksum of a string, using CRC-32-IEEE 802.3 polynomial.
The result type is UInt32.
CRC64(s)
Returns the CRC64 checksum of a string, using CRC-64-ECMA polynomial.
The result type is UInt64.
normalizeQuery
Replaces literals, sequences of literals and complex aliases with placeholders.
Syntax
normalizeQuery(x)
Arguments
x— Sequence of characters. String.
Returned value
- Sequence of characters with placeholders.
Type: String.
Example
Query:
SELECT normalizeQuery('[1, 2, 3, x]') AS query;
Result:
┌─query────┐
│ [?.., x] │
└──────────┘
normalizedQueryHash
Returns identical 64bit hash values without the values of literals for similar queries. It helps to analyze query log.
Syntax
normalizedQueryHash(x)
Arguments
x— Sequence of characters. String.
Returned value
- Hash value.
Type: UInt64.
Example
Query:
SELECT normalizedQueryHash('SELECT 1 AS `xyz`') != normalizedQueryHash('SELECT 1 AS `abc`') AS res;
Result:
┌─res─┐
│ 1 │
└─────┘
normalizeUTF8NFC
Converts a string to NFC normalized form, assuming the string contains a set of bytes that make up a UTF-8 encoded text.
Syntax
normalizeUTF8NFC(words)
Arguments
words— Input string that contains UTF-8 encoded text. String.
Returned value
- String transformed to NFC normalization form.
Type: String.
Example
Query:
SELECT length('â'), normalizeUTF8NFC('â') AS nfc, length(nfc) AS nfc_len;
Result:
┌─length('â')─┬─nfc─┬─nfc_len─┐
│ 2 │ â │ 2 │
└─────────────┴─────┴─────────┘
normalizeUTF8NFD
Converts a string to NFD normalized form, assuming the string contains a set of bytes that make up a UTF-8 encoded text.
Syntax
normalizeUTF8NFD(words)
Arguments
words— Input string that contains UTF-8 encoded text. String.
Returned value
- String transformed to NFD normalization form.
Type: String.
Example
Query:
SELECT length('â'), normalizeUTF8NFD('â') AS nfd, length(nfd) AS nfd_len;
Result:
┌─length('â')─┬─nfd─┬─nfd_len─┐
│ 2 │ â │ 3 │
└─────────────┴─────┴─────────┘
normalizeUTF8NFKC
Converts a string to NFKC normalized form, assuming the string contains a set of bytes that make up a UTF-8 encoded text.
Syntax
normalizeUTF8NFKC(words)
Arguments
words— Input string that contains UTF-8 encoded text. String.
Returned value
- String transformed to NFKC normalization form.
Type: String.
Example
Query:
SELECT length('â'), normalizeUTF8NFKC('â') AS nfkc, length(nfkc) AS nfkc_len;
Result:
┌─length('â')─┬─nfkc─┬─nfkc_len─┐
│ 2 │ â │ 2 │
└─────────────┴──────┴──────────┘
normalizeUTF8NFKD
Converts a string to NFKD normalized form, assuming the string contains a set of bytes that make up a UTF-8 encoded text.
Syntax
normalizeUTF8NFKD(words)
Arguments
words— Input string that contains UTF-8 encoded text. String.
Returned value
- String transformed to NFKD normalization form.
Type: String.
Example
Query:
SELECT length('â'), normalizeUTF8NFKD('â') AS nfkd, length(nfkd) AS nfkd_len;
Result:
┌─length('â')─┬─nfkd─┬─nfkd_len─┐
│ 2 │ â │ 3 │
└─────────────┴──────┴──────────┘
encodeXMLComponent
Escapes characters to place string into XML text node or attribute.
The following five XML predefined entities will be replaced:
<,
&,
>,
",
'.
Syntax
encodeXMLComponent(x)
Arguments
x— The sequence of characters. String.
Returned value
- The sequence of characters with escape characters.
Type: String.
Example
Query:
SELECT encodeXMLComponent('Hello, "world"!');
SELECT encodeXMLComponent('<123>');
SELECT encodeXMLComponent('&clickhouse');
SELECT encodeXMLComponent('\'foo\'');
Result:
Hello, "world"!
<123>
&clickhouse
'foo'
decodeXMLComponent
Replaces XML predefined entities with characters. Predefined entities are
"
&
'
>
<
This function also replaces numeric character references with Unicode characters. Both decimal (like
✓) and hexadecimal (
✓) forms are supported.
Syntax
decodeXMLComponent(x)
Arguments
x— A sequence of characters. String.
Returned value
- The sequence of characters after replacement.
Type: String.
Example
Query:
SELECT decodeXMLComponent(''foo'');
SELECT decodeXMLComponent('< Σ >');
Result:
'foo'
< Σ >
See Also
extractTextFromHTML
A function to extract text from HTML or XHTML. It does not necessarily 100% conform to any of the HTML, XML or XHTML standards, but the implementation is reasonably accurate and it is fast. The rules are the following:
- Comments are skipped. Example:
<!-- test -->. Comment must end with
-->. Nested comments are not possible. Note: constructions like
<!-->and
<!--->are not valid comments in HTML but they are skipped by other rules.
- CDATA is pasted verbatim. Note: CDATA is XML/XHTML specific. But it is processed for "best-effort" approach.
scriptand
styleelements are removed with all their content. Note: it is assumed that closing tag cannot appear inside content. For example, in JS string literal has to be escaped like
"<\/script>". Note: comments and CDATA are possible inside
scriptor
style- then closing tags are not searched inside CDATA. Example:
<script><![CDATA[</script>]]></script>. But they are still searched inside comments. Sometimes it becomes complicated:
<script>var x = "<!--"; </script> var y = "-->"; alert(x + y);</script>Note:
scriptand
stylecan be the names of XML namespaces - then they are not treated like usual
scriptor
styleelements. Example:
<script:a>Hello</script:a>. Note: whitespaces are possible after closing tag name:
</script >but not before:
< / script>.
- Other tags or tag-like elements are skipped without inner content. Example:
<a>.</a>Note: it is expected that this HTML is illegal:
<a test=">"></a>Note: it also skips something like tags:
<>,
<!>, etc. Note: tag without end is skipped to the end of input:
<hello
- HTML and XML entities are not decoded. They must be processed by separate function.
- Whitespaces in the text are collapsed or inserted by specific rules.
- Whitespaces at the beginning and at the end are removed.
- Consecutive whitespaces are collapsed.
- But if the text is separated by other elements and there is no whitespace, it is inserted.
- It may cause unnatural examples:
Hello<b>world</b>,
Hello<!-- -->world- there is no whitespace in HTML, but the function inserts it. Also consider:
Hello<p>world</p>,
Hello<br>world. This behavior is reasonable for data analysis, e.g. to convert HTML to a bag of words.
- Also note that correct handling of whitespaces requires the support of
<pre></pre>and CSS
displayand
white-spaceproperties.
Syntax
extractTextFromHTML(x)
Arguments
x— input text. String.
Returned value
- Extracted text.
Type: String.
Example
The first example contains several tags and a comment and also shows whitespace processing.
The second example shows
CDATA and
script tag processing.
In the third example text is extracted from the full HTML response received by the url function.
Query:
SELECT extractTextFromHTML(' <p> A text <i>with</i><b>tags</b>. <!-- comments --> </p> ');
SELECT extractTextFromHTML('<![CDATA[The content within <b>CDATA</b>]]> <script>alert("Script");</script>');
SELECT extractTextFromHTML(html) FROM url('http://www.donothingfor2minutes.com/', RawBLOB, 'html String');
Result:
A text with tags .
The content within <b>CDATA</b>
Do Nothing for 2 Minutes 2:00