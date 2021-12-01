Machine Learning Functions
evalMLMethod
Prediction using fitted regression models uses
evalMLMethod function. See link in
linearRegression.
stochasticLinearRegression
The stochasticLinearRegression aggregate function implements stochastic gradient descent method using linear model and MSE loss function. Uses
evalMLMethod to predict on new data.
stochasticLogisticRegression
The stochasticLogisticRegression aggregate function implements stochastic gradient descent method for binary classification problem. Uses
evalMLMethod to predict on new data.