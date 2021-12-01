Logical Functions
Performs logical operations on arguments of any numeric types, but returns a UInt8 number equal to 0, 1 or
NULL in some cases.
Zero as an argument is considered
false, while any non-zero value is considered
true.
and
Calculates the result of the logical conjunction between two or more values. Corresponds to Logical AND Operator.
Syntax
and(val1, val2...)
You can use the short_circuit_function_evaluation setting to calculate the
and function according to a short scheme. If this setting is enabled,
vali is evaluated only on rows where
(val1 AND val2 AND ... AND val{i-1}) is true. For example, an exception about division by zero is not thrown when executing the query
SELECT and(number = 2, intDiv(1, number)) FROM numbers(10).
Arguments
Returned value
0, if there is at least one zero value argument.
NULL, if there are no zero values arguments and there is at least one
NULLargument.
1, otherwise.
Type: UInt8 or Nullable(UInt8).
Example
Query:
SELECT and(0, 1, -2);
Result:
┌─and(0, 1, -2)─┐
│ 0 │
└───────────────┘
With
NULL:
SELECT and(NULL, 1, 10, -2);
Result:
┌─and(NULL, 1, 10, -2)─┐
│ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │
└──────────────────────┘
or
Calculates the result of the logical disjunction between two or more values. Corresponds to Logical OR Operator.
Syntax
or(val1, val2...)
You can use the short_circuit_function_evaluation setting to calculate the
or function according to a short scheme. If this setting is enabled,
vali is evaluated only on rows where
((NOT val1) AND (NOT val2) AND ... AND (NOT val{i-1})) is true. For example, an exception about division by zero is not thrown when executing the query
SELECT or(number = 0, intDiv(1, number) != 0) FROM numbers(10).
Arguments
Returned value
1, if there is at least one non-zero value.
0, if there are only zero values.
NULL, if there are only zero values and
NULL.
Type: UInt8 or Nullable(UInt8).
Example
Query:
SELECT or(1, 0, 0, 2, NULL);
Result:
┌─or(1, 0, 0, 2, NULL)─┐
│ 1 │
└──────────────────────┘
With
NULL:
SELECT or(0, NULL);
Result:
┌─or(0, NULL)─┐
│ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │
└─────────────┘
not
Calculates the result of the logical negation of the value. Corresponds to Logical Negation Operator.
Syntax
not(val);
Arguments
Returned value
1, if the
valis
0.
0, if the
valis a non-zero value.
NULL, if the
valis a
NULLvalue.
Type: UInt8 or Nullable(UInt8).
Example
Query:
SELECT NOT(1);
Result:
┌─not(1)─┐
│ 0 │
└────────┘
xor
Calculates the result of the logical exclusive disjunction between two or more values. For more than two values the function works as if it calculates
XOR of the first two values and then uses the result with the next value to calculate
XOR and so on.
Syntax
xor(val1, val2...)
Arguments
Returned value
1, for two values: if one of the values is zero and other is not.
0, for two values: if both values are zero or non-zero at the same time.
NULL, if there is at least one
NULLvalue.
Type: UInt8 or Nullable(UInt8).
Example
Query:
SELECT xor(0, 1, 1);
Result:
┌─xor(0, 1, 1)─┐
│ 0 │
└──────────────┘