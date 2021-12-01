On this page

Functions for Working with IPv4 and IPv6 Addresses

Takes a UInt32 number. Interprets it as an IPv4 address in big endian. Returns a string containing the corresponding IPv4 address in the format A.B.C.d (dot-separated numbers in decimal form).

Alias: INET_NTOA .

The reverse function of IPv4NumToString. If the IPv4 address has an invalid format, it throws exception.

Alias: INET_ATON .

Same as IPv4StringToNum , but if the IPv4 address has an invalid format, it returns 0.

Same as IPv4StringToNum , but if the IPv4 address has an invalid format, it returns null.

Similar to IPv4NumToString, but using xxx instead of the last octet.

Example:

SELECT

IPv4NumToStringClassC ( ClientIP ) AS k ,

count ( ) AS c

FROM test . hits

GROUP BY k

ORDER BY c DESC

LIMIT 10



┌─k──────────────┬─────c─┐

│ 83.149.9.xxx │ 26238 │

│ 217.118.81.xxx │ 26074 │

│ 213.87.129.xxx │ 25481 │

│ 83.149.8.xxx │ 24984 │

│ 217.118.83.xxx │ 22797 │

│ 78.25.120.xxx │ 22354 │

│ 213.87.131.xxx │ 21285 │

│ 78.25.121.xxx │ 20887 │

│ 188.162.65.xxx │ 19694 │

│ 83.149.48.xxx │ 17406 │

└────────────────┴───────┘



Since using ‘xxx’ is highly unusual, this may be changed in the future. We recommend that you do not rely on the exact format of this fragment.

Accepts a FixedString(16) value containing the IPv6 address in binary format. Returns a string containing this address in text format. IPv6-mapped IPv4 addresses are output in the format ::ffff:111.222.33.44.

Alias: INET6_NTOA .

Examples:

SELECT IPv6NumToString ( toFixedString ( unhex ( '2A0206B8000000000000000000000011' ) , 16 ) ) AS addr ;



┌─addr─────────┐

│ 2a02:6b8::11 │

└──────────────┘



SELECT

IPv6NumToString ( ClientIP6 AS k ) ,

count ( ) AS c

FROM hits_all

WHERE EventDate = today ( ) AND substring ( ClientIP6 , 1 , 12 ) != unhex ( '00000000000000000000FFFF' )

GROUP BY k

ORDER BY c DESC

LIMIT 10



┌─IPv6NumToString(ClientIP6)──────────────┬─────c─┐

│ 2a02:2168:aaa:bbbb::2 │ 24695 │

│ 2a02:2698:abcd:abcd:abcd:abcd:8888:5555 │ 22408 │

│ 2a02:6b8:0:fff::ff │ 16389 │

│ 2a01:4f8:111:6666::2 │ 16016 │

│ 2a02:2168:888:222::1 │ 15896 │

│ 2a01:7e00::ffff:ffff:ffff:222 │ 14774 │

│ 2a02:8109:eee:ee:eeee:eeee:eeee:eeee │ 14443 │

│ 2a02:810b:8888:888:8888:8888:8888:8888 │ 14345 │

│ 2a02:6b8:0:444:4444:4444:4444:4444 │ 14279 │

│ 2a01:7e00::ffff:ffff:ffff:ffff │ 13880 │

└─────────────────────────────────────────┴───────┘



SELECT

IPv6NumToString ( ClientIP6 AS k ) ,

count ( ) AS c

FROM hits_all

WHERE EventDate = today ( )

GROUP BY k

ORDER BY c DESC

LIMIT 10



┌─IPv6NumToString(ClientIP6)─┬──────c─┐

│ ::ffff:94.26.111.111 │ 747440 │

│ ::ffff:37.143.222.4 │ 529483 │

│ ::ffff:5.166.111.99 │ 317707 │

│ ::ffff:46.38.11.77 │ 263086 │

│ ::ffff:79.105.111.111 │ 186611 │

│ ::ffff:93.92.111.88 │ 176773 │

│ ::ffff:84.53.111.33 │ 158709 │

│ ::ffff:217.118.11.22 │ 154004 │

│ ::ffff:217.118.11.33 │ 148449 │

│ ::ffff:217.118.11.44 │ 148243 │

└────────────────────────────┴────────┘



The reverse function of IPv6NumToString. If the IPv6 address has an invalid format, it throws exception.

If the input string contains a valid IPv4 address, returns its IPv6 equivalent. HEX can be uppercase or lowercase.

Alias: INET6_ATON .

Syntax

IPv6StringToNum ( string )



Argument

string — IP address. String.

Returned value

IPv6 address in binary format.

Type: FixedString(16).

Example

Query:

SELECT addr , cutIPv6 ( IPv6StringToNum ( addr ) , 0 , 0 ) FROM ( SELECT [ 'notaddress' , '127.0.0.1' , '1111::ffff' ] AS addr ) ARRAY JOIN addr ;



Result:

┌─addr───────┬─cutIPv6(IPv6StringToNum(addr), 0, 0)─┐

│ notaddress │ :: │

│ 127.0.0.1 │ ::ffff:127.0.0.1 │

│ 1111::ffff │ 1111::ffff │

└────────────┴──────────────────────────────────────┘



Same as IPv6StringToNum , but if the IPv6 address has an invalid format, it returns 0.

Same as IPv6StringToNum , but if the IPv6 address has an invalid format, it returns null.

Takes a UInt32 number. Interprets it as an IPv4 address in big endian. Returns a FixedString(16) value containing the IPv6 address in binary format. Examples:

SELECT IPv6NumToString ( IPv4ToIPv6 ( IPv4StringToNum ( '192.168.0.1' ) ) ) AS addr ;



┌─addr───────────────┐

│ ::ffff:192.168.0.1 │

└────────────────────┘



Accepts a FixedString(16) value containing the IPv6 address in binary format. Returns a string containing the address of the specified number of bytes removed in text format. For example:

WITH

IPv6StringToNum ( '2001:0DB8:AC10:FE01:FEED:BABE:CAFE:F00D' ) AS ipv6 ,

IPv4ToIPv6 ( IPv4StringToNum ( '192.168.0.1' ) ) AS ipv4

SELECT

cutIPv6 ( ipv6 , 2 , 0 ) ,

cutIPv6 ( ipv4 , 0 , 2 )



┌─cutIPv6(ipv6, 2, 0)─────────────────┬─cutIPv6(ipv4, 0, 2)─┐

│ 2001:db8:ac10:fe01:feed:babe:cafe:0 │ ::ffff:192.168.0.0 │

└─────────────────────────────────────┴─────────────────────┘



Accepts an IPv4 and an UInt8 value containing the CIDR. Return a tuple with two IPv4 containing the lower range and the higher range of the subnet.

SELECT IPv4CIDRToRange ( toIPv4 ( '192.168.5.2' ) , 16 ) ;



┌─IPv4CIDRToRange(toIPv4('192.168.5.2'), 16)─┐

│ ('192.168.0.0','192.168.255.255') │

└────────────────────────────────────────────┘



Accepts an IPv6 and an UInt8 value containing the CIDR. Return a tuple with two IPv6 containing the lower range and the higher range of the subnet.

SELECT IPv6CIDRToRange ( toIPv6 ( '2001:0db8:0000:85a3:0000:0000:ac1f:8001' ) , 32 ) ;



┌─IPv6CIDRToRange(toIPv6('2001:0db8:0000:85a3:0000:0000:ac1f:8001'), 32)─┐

│ ('2001:db8::','2001:db8:ffff:ffff:ffff:ffff:ffff:ffff') │

└────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘



An alias to IPv4StringToNum() that takes a string form of IPv4 address and returns value of IPv4 type, which is binary equal to value returned by IPv4StringToNum() .

WITH

'171.225.130.45' as IPv4_string

SELECT

toTypeName ( IPv4StringToNum ( IPv4_string ) ) ,

toTypeName ( toIPv4 ( IPv4_string ) )



┌─toTypeName(IPv4StringToNum(IPv4_string))─┬─toTypeName(toIPv4(IPv4_string))─┐

│ UInt32 │ IPv4 │

└──────────────────────────────────────────┴─────────────────────────────────┘



WITH

'171.225.130.45' as IPv4_string

SELECT

hex ( IPv4StringToNum ( IPv4_string ) ) ,

hex ( toIPv4 ( IPv4_string ) )



┌─hex(IPv4StringToNum(IPv4_string))─┬─hex(toIPv4(IPv4_string))─┐

│ ABE1822D │ ABE1822D │

└───────────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────┘



Same as toIPv4 , but if the IPv4 address has an invalid format, it returns 0.

Same as toIPv4 , but if the IPv4 address has an invalid format, it returns null.

Converts a string form of IPv6 address to IPv6 type. If the IPv6 address has an invalid format, returns an empty value. Similar to IPv6StringToNum function, which converts IPv6 address to binary format.

If the input string contains a valid IPv4 address, then the IPv6 equivalent of the IPv4 address is returned.

Syntax

toIPv6 ( string )



Argument

string — IP address. String

Returned value

IP address.

Type: IPv6.

Examples

Query:

WITH '2001:438:ffff::407d:1bc1' AS IPv6_string

SELECT

hex ( IPv6StringToNum ( IPv6_string ) ) ,

hex ( toIPv6 ( IPv6_string ) ) ;



Result:

┌─hex(IPv6StringToNum(IPv6_string))─┬─hex(toIPv6(IPv6_string))─────────┐

│ 20010438FFFF000000000000407D1BC1 │ 20010438FFFF000000000000407D1BC1 │

└───────────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────────┘



Query:

SELECT toIPv6 ( '127.0.0.1' ) ;



Result:

┌─toIPv6('127.0.0.1')─┐

│ ::ffff:127.0.0.1 │

└─────────────────────┘



Same as toIPv6 , but if the IPv6 address has an invalid format, it returns 0.

Same as toIPv6 , but if the IPv6 address has an invalid format, it returns null.

Determines whether the input string is an IPv4 address or not. If string is IPv6 address returns 0 .

Syntax

isIPv4String ( string )



Arguments

string — IP address. String.

Returned value

1 if string is IPv4 address, 0 otherwise.

Type: UInt8.

Examples

Query:

SELECT addr , isIPv4String ( addr ) FROM ( SELECT [ '0.0.0.0' , '127.0.0.1' , '::ffff:127.0.0.1' ] AS addr ) ARRAY JOIN addr ;



Result:

┌─addr─────────────┬─isIPv4String(addr)─┐

│ 0.0.0.0 │ 1 │

│ 127.0.0.1 │ 1 │

│ ::ffff:127.0.0.1 │ 0 │

└──────────────────┴────────────────────┘



Determines whether the input string is an IPv6 address or not. If string is IPv4 address returns 0 .

Syntax

isIPv6String ( string )



Arguments

string — IP address. String.

Returned value

1 if string is IPv6 address, 0 otherwise.

Type: UInt8.

Examples

Query:

SELECT addr , isIPv6String ( addr ) FROM ( SELECT [ '::' , '1111::ffff' , '::ffff:127.0.0.1' , '127.0.0.1' ] AS addr ) ARRAY JOIN addr ;



Result:

┌─addr─────────────┬─isIPv6String(addr)─┐

│ :: │ 1 │

│ 1111::ffff │ 1 │

│ ::ffff:127.0.0.1 │ 1 │

│ 127.0.0.1 │ 0 │

└──────────────────┴────────────────────┘



Determines if an IP address is contained in a network represented in the CIDR notation. Returns 1 if true, or 0 otherwise.

Syntax

isIPAddressInRange ( address , prefix )



This function accepts both IPv4 and IPv6 addresses (and networks) represented as strings. It returns 0 if the IP version of the address and the CIDR don't match.

Arguments

address — An IPv4 or IPv6 address. String.

— An IPv4 or IPv6 address. String. prefix — An IPv4 or IPv6 network prefix in CIDR. String.

Returned value

1 or 0 .

Type: UInt8.

Example

Query:

SELECT isIPAddressInRange ( '127.0.0.1' , '127.0.0.0/8' ) ;



Result:

┌─isIPAddressInRange('127.0.0.1', '127.0.0.0/8')─┐

│ 1 │

└────────────────────────────────────────────────┘



Query:

SELECT isIPAddressInRange ( '127.0.0.1' , 'ffff::/16' ) ;



Result:

┌─isIPAddressInRange('127.0.0.1', 'ffff::/16')─┐

│ 0 │

└──────────────────────────────────────────────┘



Query:

SELECT isIPAddressInRange ( '::ffff:192.168.0.1' , '::ffff:192.168.0.4/128' ) ;



Result: