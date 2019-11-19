On this page

Introspection Functions

You can use functions described in this chapter to introspect ELF and DWARF for query profiling.

warning These functions are slow and may impose security considerations.

For proper operation of introspection functions:

Install the clickhouse-common-static-dbg package.

Set the allow_introspection_functions setting to 1. For security reasons introspection functions are disabled by default.



ClickHouse saves profiler reports to the trace_log system table. Make sure the table and profiler are configured properly.

Converts virtual memory address inside ClickHouse server process to the filename and the line number in ClickHouse source code.

If you use official ClickHouse packages, you need to install the clickhouse-common-static-dbg package.

Syntax

addressToLine ( address_of_binary_instruction )



Arguments

address_of_binary_instruction (UInt64) — Address of instruction in a running process.

Returned value

Source code filename and the line number in this file delimited by colon. For example, `/build/obj-x86_64-linux-gnu/../src/Common/ThreadPool.cpp:199`, where `199` is a line number.



Name of a binary, if the function couldn’t find the debug information.

Empty string, if the address is not valid.

Type: String.

Example

Enabling introspection functions:

SET allow_introspection_functions = 1 ;



Selecting the first string from the trace_log system table:

SELECT * FROM system . trace_log LIMIT 1 \G ;



Row 1:

──────

event_date: 2019-11-19

event_time: 2019-11-19 18:57:23

revision: 54429

timer_type: Real

thread_number: 48

query_id: 421b6855-1858-45a5-8f37-f383409d6d72

trace: [140658411141617,94784174532828,94784076370703,94784076372094,94784076361020,94784175007680,140658411116251,140658403895439]



The trace field contains the stack trace at the moment of sampling.

Getting the source code filename and the line number for a single address:

SELECT addressToLine ( 94784076370703 ) \G ;



Row 1:

──────

addressToLine(94784076370703): /build/obj-x86_64-linux-gnu/../src/Common/ThreadPool.cpp:199



Applying the function to the whole stack trace:

SELECT

arrayStringConcat ( arrayMap ( x - > addressToLine ( x ) , trace ) , '

' ) AS trace_source_code_lines

FROM system . trace_log

LIMIT 1

\G



The arrayMap function allows to process each individual element of the trace array by the addressToLine function. The result of this processing you see in the trace_source_code_lines column of output.

Row 1:

──────

trace_source_code_lines: /lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libpthread-2.27.so

/usr/lib/debug/usr/bin/clickhouse

/build/obj-x86_64-linux-gnu/../src/Common/ThreadPool.cpp:199

/build/obj-x86_64-linux-gnu/../src/Common/ThreadPool.h:155

/usr/include/c++/9/bits/atomic_base.h:551

/usr/lib/debug/usr/bin/clickhouse

/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libpthread-2.27.so

/build/glibc-OTsEL5/glibc-2.27/misc/../sysdeps/unix/sysv/linux/x86_64/clone.S:97



Similar to addressToLine , but it will return an Array with all inline functions, and will be much slower as a price.

If you use official ClickHouse packages, you need to install the clickhouse-common-static-dbg package.

Syntax

addressToLineWithInlines ( address_of_binary_instruction )



Arguments

address_of_binary_instruction (UInt64) — Address of instruction in a running process.

Returned value

Array which first element is source code filename and the line number in this file delimited by colon. And from second element, inline functions' source code filename and line number and function name are listed.

Array with single element which is name of a binary, if the function couldn’t find the debug information.

Empty array, if the address is not valid.

Type: Array(String).

Example

Enabling introspection functions:

SET allow_introspection_functions = 1 ;



Applying the function to address.

SELECT addressToLineWithInlines ( 531055181 ::UInt64 ) ;



┌─addressToLineWithInlines(CAST('531055181', 'UInt64'))────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐

│ ['./src/Functions/addressToLineWithInlines.cpp:98','./build_normal_debug/./src/Functions/addressToLineWithInlines.cpp:176:DB::(anonymous namespace)::FunctionAddressToLineWithInlines::implCached(unsigned long) const'] │

└──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘



Applying the function to the whole stack trace:

SELECT

ta , addressToLineWithInlines ( arrayJoin ( trace ) as ta )

FROM system . trace_log

WHERE

query_id = '5e173544-2020-45de-b645-5deebe2aae54' ;



The arrayJoin functions will split array to rows.

┌────────ta─┬─addressToLineWithInlines(arrayJoin(trace))───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐

│ 365497529 │ ['./build_normal_debug/./contrib/libcxx/include/string_view:252'] │

│ 365593602 │ ['./build_normal_debug/./src/Common/Dwarf.cpp:191'] │

│ 365593866 │ ['./build_normal_debug/./src/Common/Dwarf.cpp:0'] │

│ 365592528 │ ['./build_normal_debug/./src/Common/Dwarf.cpp:0'] │

│ 365591003 │ ['./build_normal_debug/./src/Common/Dwarf.cpp:477'] │

│ 365590479 │ ['./build_normal_debug/./src/Common/Dwarf.cpp:442'] │

│ 365590600 │ ['./build_normal_debug/./src/Common/Dwarf.cpp:457'] │

│ 365598941 │ ['./build_normal_debug/./src/Common/Dwarf.cpp:0'] │

│ 365607098 │ ['./build_normal_debug/./src/Common/Dwarf.cpp:0'] │

│ 365590571 │ ['./build_normal_debug/./src/Common/Dwarf.cpp:451'] │

│ 365598941 │ ['./build_normal_debug/./src/Common/Dwarf.cpp:0'] │

│ 365607098 │ ['./build_normal_debug/./src/Common/Dwarf.cpp:0'] │

│ 365590571 │ ['./build_normal_debug/./src/Common/Dwarf.cpp:451'] │

│ 365598941 │ ['./build_normal_debug/./src/Common/Dwarf.cpp:0'] │

│ 365607098 │ ['./build_normal_debug/./src/Common/Dwarf.cpp:0'] │

│ 365590571 │ ['./build_normal_debug/./src/Common/Dwarf.cpp:451'] │

│ 365598941 │ ['./build_normal_debug/./src/Common/Dwarf.cpp:0'] │

│ 365597289 │ ['./build_normal_debug/./src/Common/Dwarf.cpp:807'] │

│ 365599840 │ ['./build_normal_debug/./src/Common/Dwarf.cpp:1118'] │

│ 531058145 │ ['./build_normal_debug/./src/Functions/addressToLineWithInlines.cpp:152'] │

│ 531055181 │ ['./src/Functions/addressToLineWithInlines.cpp:98','./build_normal_debug/./src/Functions/addressToLineWithInlines.cpp:176:DB::(anonymous namespace)::FunctionAddressToLineWithInlines::implCached(unsigned long) const'] │

│ 422333613 │ ['./build_normal_debug/./src/Functions/IFunctionAdaptors.h:21'] │

│ 586866022 │ ['./build_normal_debug/./src/Functions/IFunction.cpp:216'] │

│ 586869053 │ ['./build_normal_debug/./src/Functions/IFunction.cpp:264'] │

│ 586873237 │ ['./build_normal_debug/./src/Functions/IFunction.cpp:334'] │

│ 597901620 │ ['./build_normal_debug/./src/Interpreters/ExpressionActions.cpp:601'] │

│ 597898534 │ ['./build_normal_debug/./src/Interpreters/ExpressionActions.cpp:718'] │

│ 630442912 │ ['./build_normal_debug/./src/Processors/Transforms/ExpressionTransform.cpp:23'] │

│ 546354050 │ ['./build_normal_debug/./src/Processors/ISimpleTransform.h:38'] │

│ 626026993 │ ['./build_normal_debug/./src/Processors/ISimpleTransform.cpp:89'] │

│ 626294022 │ ['./build_normal_debug/./src/Processors/Executors/ExecutionThreadContext.cpp:45'] │

│ 626293730 │ ['./build_normal_debug/./src/Processors/Executors/ExecutionThreadContext.cpp:63'] │

│ 626169525 │ ['./build_normal_debug/./src/Processors/Executors/PipelineExecutor.cpp:213'] │

│ 626170308 │ ['./build_normal_debug/./src/Processors/Executors/PipelineExecutor.cpp:178'] │

│ 626166348 │ ['./build_normal_debug/./src/Processors/Executors/PipelineExecutor.cpp:329'] │

│ 626163461 │ ['./build_normal_debug/./src/Processors/Executors/PipelineExecutor.cpp:84'] │

│ 626323536 │ ['./build_normal_debug/./src/Processors/Executors/PullingAsyncPipelineExecutor.cpp:85'] │

│ 626323277 │ ['./build_normal_debug/./src/Processors/Executors/PullingAsyncPipelineExecutor.cpp:112'] │

│ 626323133 │ ['./build_normal_debug/./contrib/libcxx/include/type_traits:3682'] │

│ 626323041 │ ['./build_normal_debug/./contrib/libcxx/include/tuple:1415'] │

└───────────┴──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘





Converts virtual memory address inside ClickHouse server process to the symbol from ClickHouse object files.

Syntax

addressToSymbol ( address_of_binary_instruction )



Arguments

address_of_binary_instruction (UInt64) — Address of instruction in a running process.

Returned value

Symbol from ClickHouse object files.

Empty string, if the address is not valid.

Type: String.

Example

Enabling introspection functions:

SET allow_introspection_functions = 1 ;



Selecting the first string from the trace_log system table:

SELECT * FROM system . trace_log LIMIT 1 \G ;



Row 1:

──────

event_date: 2019-11-20

event_time: 2019-11-20 16:57:59

revision: 54429

timer_type: Real

thread_number: 48

query_id: 724028bf-f550-45aa-910d-2af6212b94ac

trace: [94138803686098,94138815010911,94138815096522,94138815101224,94138815102091,94138814222988,94138806823642,94138814457211,94138806823642,94138814457211,94138806823642,94138806795179,94138806796144,94138753770094,94138753771646,94138753760572,94138852407232,140399185266395,140399178045583]



The trace field contains the stack trace at the moment of sampling.

Getting a symbol for a single address:

SELECT addressToSymbol ( 94138803686098 ) \G ;



Row 1:

──────

addressToSymbol(94138803686098): _ZNK2DB24IAggregateFunctionHelperINS_20AggregateFunctionSumImmNS_24AggregateFunctionSumDataImEEEEE19addBatchSinglePlaceEmPcPPKNS_7IColumnEPNS_5ArenaE



Applying the function to the whole stack trace:

SELECT

arrayStringConcat ( arrayMap ( x - > addressToSymbol ( x ) , trace ) , '

' ) AS trace_symbols

FROM system . trace_log

LIMIT 1

\G



The arrayMap function allows to process each individual element of the trace array by the addressToSymbols function. The result of this processing you see in the trace_symbols column of output.

Row 1:

──────

trace_symbols: _ZNK2DB24IAggregateFunctionHelperINS_20AggregateFunctionSumImmNS_24AggregateFunctionSumDataImEEEEE19addBatchSinglePlaceEmPcPPKNS_7IColumnEPNS_5ArenaE

_ZNK2DB10Aggregator21executeWithoutKeyImplERPcmPNS0_28AggregateFunctionInstructionEPNS_5ArenaE

_ZN2DB10Aggregator14executeOnBlockESt6vectorIN3COWINS_7IColumnEE13immutable_ptrIS3_EESaIS6_EEmRNS_22AggregatedDataVariantsERS1_IPKS3_SaISC_EERS1_ISE_SaISE_EERb

_ZN2DB10Aggregator14executeOnBlockERKNS_5BlockERNS_22AggregatedDataVariantsERSt6vectorIPKNS_7IColumnESaIS9_EERS6_ISB_SaISB_EERb

_ZN2DB10Aggregator7executeERKSt10shared_ptrINS_17IBlockInputStreamEERNS_22AggregatedDataVariantsE

_ZN2DB27AggregatingBlockInputStream8readImplEv

_ZN2DB17IBlockInputStream4readEv

_ZN2DB26ExpressionBlockInputStream8readImplEv

_ZN2DB17IBlockInputStream4readEv

_ZN2DB26ExpressionBlockInputStream8readImplEv

_ZN2DB17IBlockInputStream4readEv

_ZN2DB28AsynchronousBlockInputStream9calculateEv

_ZNSt17_Function_handlerIFvvEZN2DB28AsynchronousBlockInputStream4nextEvEUlvE_E9_M_invokeERKSt9_Any_data

_ZN14ThreadPoolImplI20ThreadFromGlobalPoolE6workerESt14_List_iteratorIS0_E

_ZZN20ThreadFromGlobalPoolC4IZN14ThreadPoolImplIS_E12scheduleImplIvEET_St8functionIFvvEEiSt8optionalImEEUlvE1_JEEEOS4_DpOT0_ENKUlvE_clEv

_ZN14ThreadPoolImplISt6threadE6workerESt14_List_iteratorIS0_E

execute_native_thread_routine

start_thread

clone



Converts a symbol that you can get using the addressToSymbol function to the C++ function name.

Syntax

demangle ( symbol )



Arguments

symbol (String) — Symbol from an object file.

Returned value

Name of the C++ function.

Empty string if a symbol is not valid.

Type: String.

Example

Enabling introspection functions:

SET allow_introspection_functions = 1 ;



Selecting the first string from the trace_log system table:

SELECT * FROM system . trace_log LIMIT 1 \G ;



Row 1:

──────

event_date: 2019-11-20

event_time: 2019-11-20 16:57:59

revision: 54429

timer_type: Real

thread_number: 48

query_id: 724028bf-f550-45aa-910d-2af6212b94ac

trace: [94138803686098,94138815010911,94138815096522,94138815101224,94138815102091,94138814222988,94138806823642,94138814457211,94138806823642,94138814457211,94138806823642,94138806795179,94138806796144,94138753770094,94138753771646,94138753760572,94138852407232,140399185266395,140399178045583]



The trace field contains the stack trace at the moment of sampling.

Getting a function name for a single address:

SELECT demangle ( addressToSymbol ( 94138803686098 ) ) \G ;



Row 1:

──────

demangle(addressToSymbol(94138803686098)): DB::IAggregateFunctionHelper<DB::AggregateFunctionSum<unsigned long, unsigned long, DB::AggregateFunctionSumData<unsigned long> > >::addBatchSinglePlace(unsigned long, char*, DB::IColumn const**, DB::Arena*) const



Applying the function to the whole stack trace:

SELECT

arrayStringConcat ( arrayMap ( x - > demangle ( addressToSymbol ( x ) ) , trace ) , '

' ) AS trace_functions

FROM system . trace_log

LIMIT 1

\G



The arrayMap function allows to process each individual element of the trace array by the demangle function. The result of this processing you see in the trace_functions column of output.

Row 1:

──────

trace_functions: DB::IAggregateFunctionHelper<DB::AggregateFunctionSum<unsigned long, unsigned long, DB::AggregateFunctionSumData<unsigned long> > >::addBatchSinglePlace(unsigned long, char*, DB::IColumn const**, DB::Arena*) const

DB::Aggregator::executeWithoutKeyImpl(char*&, unsigned long, DB::Aggregator::AggregateFunctionInstruction*, DB::Arena*) const

DB::Aggregator::executeOnBlock(std::vector<COW<DB::IColumn>::immutable_ptr<DB::IColumn>, std::allocator<COW<DB::IColumn>::immutable_ptr<DB::IColumn> > >, unsigned long, DB::AggregatedDataVariants&, std::vector<DB::IColumn const*, std::allocator<DB::IColumn const*> >&, std::vector<std::vector<DB::IColumn const*, std::allocator<DB::IColumn const*> >, std::allocator<std::vector<DB::IColumn const*, std::allocator<DB::IColumn const*> > > >&, bool&)

DB::Aggregator::executeOnBlock(DB::Block const&, DB::AggregatedDataVariants&, std::vector<DB::IColumn const*, std::allocator<DB::IColumn const*> >&, std::vector<std::vector<DB::IColumn const*, std::allocator<DB::IColumn const*> >, std::allocator<std::vector<DB::IColumn const*, std::allocator<DB::IColumn const*> > > >&, bool&)

DB::Aggregator::execute(std::shared_ptr<DB::IBlockInputStream> const&, DB::AggregatedDataVariants&)

DB::AggregatingBlockInputStream::readImpl()

DB::IBlockInputStream::read()

DB::ExpressionBlockInputStream::readImpl()

DB::IBlockInputStream::read()

DB::ExpressionBlockInputStream::readImpl()

DB::IBlockInputStream::read()

DB::AsynchronousBlockInputStream::calculate()

std::_Function_handler<void (), DB::AsynchronousBlockInputStream::next()::{lambda()#1}>::_M_invoke(std::_Any_data const&)

ThreadPoolImpl<ThreadFromGlobalPool>::worker(std::_List_iterator<ThreadFromGlobalPool>)

ThreadFromGlobalPool::ThreadFromGlobalPool<ThreadPoolImpl<ThreadFromGlobalPool>::scheduleImpl<void>(std::function<void ()>, int, std::optional<unsigned long>)::{lambda()#3}>(ThreadPoolImpl<ThreadFromGlobalPool>::scheduleImpl<void>(std::function<void ()>, int, std::optional<unsigned long>)::{lambda()#3}&&)::{lambda()#1}::operator()() const

ThreadPoolImpl<std::thread>::worker(std::_List_iterator<std::thread>)

execute_native_thread_routine

start_thread

clone



Returns id of the thread, in which current Block is processed.

Syntax

tid ( )



Returned value

Current thread id. Uint64.

Example

Query:

SELECT tid ( ) ;



Result:

┌─tid()─┐

│ 3878 │

└───────┘



Emits trace log message to server log for each Block.

Syntax

logTrace ( 'message' )



Arguments

message — Message that is emitted to server log. String.

Returned value

Always returns 0.

Example

Query:

SELECT logTrace ( 'logTrace message' ) ;



Result: