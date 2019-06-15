Hash Functions
Hash functions can be used for the deterministic pseudo-random shuffling of elements.
Simhash is a hash function, which returns close hash values for close (similar) arguments.
halfMD5
Interprets all the input parameters as strings and calculates the MD5 hash value for each of them. Then combines hashes, takes the first 8 bytes of the hash of the resulting string, and interprets them as
UInt64 in big-endian byte order.
halfMD5(par1, ...)
The function is relatively slow (5 million short strings per second per processor core). Consider using the sipHash64 function instead.
Arguments
The function takes a variable number of input parameters. Arguments can be any of the supported data types.
Returned Value
A UInt64 data type hash value.
Example
SELECT halfMD5(array('e','x','a'), 'mple', 10, toDateTime('2019-06-15 23:00:00')) AS halfMD5hash, toTypeName(halfMD5hash) AS type;
┌────────halfMD5hash─┬─type───┐
│ 186182704141653334 │ UInt64 │
└────────────────────┴────────┘
MD4
Calculates the MD4 from a string and returns the resulting set of bytes as FixedString(16).
MD5
Calculates the MD5 from a string and returns the resulting set of bytes as FixedString(16). If you do not need MD5 in particular, but you need a decent cryptographic 128-bit hash, use the ‘sipHash128’ function instead. If you want to get the same result as output by the md5sum utility, use lower(hex(MD5(s))).
sipHash64
Produces a 64-bit SipHash hash value.
sipHash64(par1,...)
This is a cryptographic hash function. It works at least three times faster than the MD5 function.
Function interprets all the input parameters as strings and calculates the hash value for each of them. Then combines hashes by the following algorithm:
- After hashing all the input parameters, the function gets the array of hashes.
- Function takes the first and the second elements and calculates a hash for the array of them.
- Then the function takes the hash value, calculated at the previous step, and the third element of the initial hash array, and calculates a hash for the array of them.
- The previous step is repeated for all the remaining elements of the initial hash array.
Arguments
The function takes a variable number of input parameters. Arguments can be any of the supported data types.
Returned Value
A UInt64 data type hash value.
Example
SELECT sipHash64(array('e','x','a'), 'mple', 10, toDateTime('2019-06-15 23:00:00')) AS SipHash, toTypeName(SipHash) AS type;
┌──────────────SipHash─┬─type───┐
│ 13726873534472839665 │ UInt64 │
└──────────────────────┴────────┘
sipHash128
Produces a 128-bit SipHash hash value. Differs from sipHash64 in that the final xor-folding state is done up to 128 bits.
Syntax
sipHash128(par1,...)
Arguments
The function takes a variable number of input parameters. Arguments can be any of the supported data types.
Returned value
A 128-bit
SipHash hash value.
Type: FixedString(16).
Example
Query:
SELECT hex(sipHash128('foo', '\x01', 3));
Result:
┌─hex(sipHash128('foo', '', 3))────┐
│ 9DE516A64A414D4B1B609415E4523F24 │
└──────────────────────────────────┘
cityHash64
Produces a 64-bit CityHash hash value.
cityHash64(par1,...)
This is a fast non-cryptographic hash function. It uses the CityHash algorithm for string parameters and implementation-specific fast non-cryptographic hash function for parameters with other data types. The function uses the CityHash combinator to get the final results.
Arguments
The function takes a variable number of input parameters. Arguments can be any of the supported data types.
Returned Value
A UInt64 data type hash value.
Examples
Call example:
SELECT cityHash64(array('e','x','a'), 'mple', 10, toDateTime('2019-06-15 23:00:00')) AS CityHash, toTypeName(CityHash) AS type;
┌─────────────CityHash─┬─type───┐
│ 12072650598913549138 │ UInt64 │
└──────────────────────┴────────┘
The following example shows how to compute the checksum of the entire table with accuracy up to the row order:
SELECT groupBitXor(cityHash64(*)) FROM table
intHash32
Calculates a 32-bit hash code from any type of integer. This is a relatively fast non-cryptographic hash function of average quality for numbers.
intHash64
Calculates a 64-bit hash code from any type of integer. It works faster than intHash32. Average quality.
SHA1, SHA224, SHA256, SHA512
Calculates SHA-1, SHA-224, SHA-256, SHA-512 hash from a string and returns the resulting set of bytes as FixedString.
Syntax
SHA1('s')
...
SHA512('s')
The function works fairly slowly (SHA-1 processes about 5 million short strings per second per processor core, while SHA-224 and SHA-256 process about 2.2 million).
We recommend using this function only in cases when you need a specific hash function and you can’t select it.
Even in these cases, we recommend applying the function offline and pre-calculating values when inserting them into the table, instead of applying it in
SELECT queries.
Arguments
s— Input string for SHA hash calculation. String.
Returned value
- SHA hash as a hex-unencoded FixedString. SHA-1 returns as FixedString(20), SHA-224 as FixedString(28), SHA-256 — FixedString(32), SHA-512 — FixedString(64).
Type: FixedString.
Example
Use the hex function to represent the result as a hex-encoded string.
Query:
SELECT hex(SHA1('abc'));
Result:
┌─hex(SHA1('abc'))─────────────────────────┐
│ A9993E364706816ABA3E25717850C26C9CD0D89D │
└──────────────────────────────────────────┘
BLAKE3
Calculates BLAKE3 hash string and returns the resulting set of bytes as FixedString.
Syntax
BLAKE3('s')
This cryptographic hash-function is integrated into ClickHouse with BLAKE3 Rust library. The function is rather fast and shows approximately two times faster performance compared to SHA-2, while generating hashes of the same length as SHA-256.
Arguments
- s - input string for BLAKE3 hash calculation. String.
Return value
- BLAKE3 hash as a byte array with type FixedString(32).
Type: FixedString.
Example
Use function hex to represent the result as a hex-encoded string.
Query:
SELECT hex(BLAKE3('ABC'))
Result:
┌─hex(BLAKE3('ABC'))───────────────────────────────────────────────┐
│ D1717274597CF0289694F75D96D444B992A096F1AFD8E7BBFA6EBB1D360FEDFC │
└──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
URLHash(url[, N])
A fast, decent-quality non-cryptographic hash function for a string obtained from a URL using some type of normalization.
URLHash(s) – Calculates a hash from a string without one of the trailing symbols
/,
? or
# at the end, if present.
URLHash(s, N) – Calculates a hash from a string up to the N level in the URL hierarchy, without one of the trailing symbols
/,
? or
# at the end, if present.
Levels are the same as in URLHierarchy.
farmFingerprint64
farmHash64
Produces a 64-bit FarmHash or Fingerprint value.
farmFingerprint64 is preferred for a stable and portable value.
farmFingerprint64(par1, ...)
farmHash64(par1, ...)
These functions use the
Fingerprint64 and
Hash64 methods respectively from all available methods.
Arguments
The function takes a variable number of input parameters. Arguments can be any of the supported data types.
Returned Value
A UInt64 data type hash value.
Example
SELECT farmHash64(array('e','x','a'), 'mple', 10, toDateTime('2019-06-15 23:00:00')) AS FarmHash, toTypeName(FarmHash) AS type;
┌─────────────FarmHash─┬─type───┐
│ 17790458267262532859 │ UInt64 │
└──────────────────────┴────────┘
javaHash
Calculates JavaHash from a string. This hash function is neither fast nor having a good quality. The only reason to use it is when this algorithm is already used in another system and you have to calculate exactly the same result.
Syntax
SELECT javaHash('')
Returned value
A
Int32 data type hash value.
Example
Query:
SELECT javaHash('Hello, world!');
Result:
┌─javaHash('Hello, world!')─┐
│ -1880044555 │
└───────────────────────────┘
javaHashUTF16LE
Calculates JavaHash from a string, assuming it contains bytes representing a string in UTF-16LE encoding.
Syntax
javaHashUTF16LE(stringUtf16le)
Arguments
stringUtf16le— a string in UTF-16LE encoding.
Returned value
A
Int32 data type hash value.
Example
Correct query with UTF-16LE encoded string.
Query:
SELECT javaHashUTF16LE(convertCharset('test', 'utf-8', 'utf-16le'));
Result:
┌─javaHashUTF16LE(convertCharset('test', 'utf-8', 'utf-16le'))─┐
│ 3556498 │
└──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
hiveHash
Calculates
HiveHash from a string.
SELECT hiveHash('')
This is just JavaHash with zeroed out sign bit. This function is used in Apache Hive for versions before 3.0. This hash function is neither fast nor having a good quality. The only reason to use it is when this algorithm is already used in another system and you have to calculate exactly the same result.
Returned value
A
Int32 data type hash value.
Type:
hiveHash.
Example
Query:
SELECT hiveHash('Hello, world!');
Result:
┌─hiveHash('Hello, world!')─┐
│ 267439093 │
└───────────────────────────┘
metroHash64
Produces a 64-bit MetroHash hash value.
metroHash64(par1, ...)
Arguments
The function takes a variable number of input parameters. Arguments can be any of the supported data types.
Returned Value
A UInt64 data type hash value.
Example
SELECT metroHash64(array('e','x','a'), 'mple', 10, toDateTime('2019-06-15 23:00:00')) AS MetroHash, toTypeName(MetroHash) AS type;
┌────────────MetroHash─┬─type───┐
│ 14235658766382344533 │ UInt64 │
└──────────────────────┴────────┘
jumpConsistentHash
Calculates JumpConsistentHash form a UInt64. Accepts two arguments: a UInt64-type key and the number of buckets. Returns Int32. For more information, see the link: JumpConsistentHash
murmurHash2_32, murmurHash2_64
Produces a MurmurHash2 hash value.
murmurHash2_32(par1, ...)
murmurHash2_64(par1, ...)
Arguments
Both functions take a variable number of input parameters. Arguments can be any of the supported data types.
Returned Value
- The
murmurHash2_32function returns hash value having the UInt32 data type.
- The
murmurHash2_64function returns hash value having the UInt64 data type.
Example
SELECT murmurHash2_64(array('e','x','a'), 'mple', 10, toDateTime('2019-06-15 23:00:00')) AS MurmurHash2, toTypeName(MurmurHash2) AS type;
┌──────────MurmurHash2─┬─type───┐
│ 11832096901709403633 │ UInt64 │
└──────────────────────┴────────┘
gccMurmurHash
Calculates a 64-bit MurmurHash2 hash value using the same hash seed as gcc. It is portable between CLang and GCC builds.
Syntax
gccMurmurHash(par1, ...)
Arguments
par1, ...— A variable number of parameters that can be any of the supported data types.
Returned value
- Calculated hash value.
Type: UInt64.
Example
Query:
SELECT
gccMurmurHash(1, 2, 3) AS res1,
gccMurmurHash(('a', [1, 2, 3], 4, (4, ['foo', 'bar'], 1, (1, 2)))) AS res2
Result:
┌─────────────────res1─┬────────────────res2─┐
│ 12384823029245979431 │ 1188926775431157506 │
└──────────────────────┴─────────────────────┘
murmurHash3_32, murmurHash3_64
Produces a MurmurHash3 hash value.
murmurHash3_32(par1, ...)
murmurHash3_64(par1, ...)
Arguments
Both functions take a variable number of input parameters. Arguments can be any of the supported data types.
Returned Value
- The
murmurHash3_32function returns a UInt32 data type hash value.
- The
murmurHash3_64function returns a UInt64 data type hash value.
Example
SELECT murmurHash3_32(array('e','x','a'), 'mple', 10, toDateTime('2019-06-15 23:00:00')) AS MurmurHash3, toTypeName(MurmurHash3) AS type;
┌─MurmurHash3─┬─type───┐
│ 2152717 │ UInt32 │
└─────────────┴────────┘
murmurHash3_128
Produces a 128-bit MurmurHash3 hash value.
Syntax
murmurHash3_128(expr)
Arguments
expr— A list of expressions. String.
Returned value
A 128-bit
MurmurHash3 hash value.
Type: FixedString(16).
Example
Query:
SELECT hex(murmurHash3_128('foo', 'foo', 'foo'));
Result:
┌─hex(murmurHash3_128('foo', 'foo', 'foo'))─┐
│ F8F7AD9B6CD4CF117A71E277E2EC2931 │
└───────────────────────────────────────────┘
xxHash32, xxHash64
Calculates
xxHash from a string. It is proposed in two flavors, 32 and 64 bits.
SELECT xxHash32('')
OR
SELECT xxHash64('')
Returned value
A
Uint32 or
Uint64 data type hash value.
Type:
xxHash.
Example
Query:
SELECT xxHash32('Hello, world!');
Result:
┌─xxHash32('Hello, world!')─┐
│ 834093149 │
└───────────────────────────┘
See Also
ngramSimHash
Splits a ASCII string into n-grams of
ngramsize symbols and returns the n-gram
simhash. Is case sensitive.
Can be used for detection of semi-duplicate strings with bitHammingDistance. The smaller is the Hamming Distance of the calculated
simhashes of two strings, the more likely these strings are the same.
Syntax
ngramSimHash(string[, ngramsize])
Arguments
string— String. String.
ngramsize— The size of an n-gram. Optional. Possible values: any number from
1to
25. Default value:
3. UInt8.
Returned value
- Hash value.
Type: UInt64.
Example
Query:
SELECT ngramSimHash('ClickHouse') AS Hash;
Result:
┌───────Hash─┐
│ 1627567969 │
└────────────┘
ngramSimHashCaseInsensitive
Splits a ASCII string into n-grams of
ngramsize symbols and returns the n-gram
simhash. Is case insensitive.
Can be used for detection of semi-duplicate strings with bitHammingDistance. The smaller is the Hamming Distance of the calculated
simhashes of two strings, the more likely these strings are the same.
Syntax
ngramSimHashCaseInsensitive(string[, ngramsize])
Arguments
string— String. String.
ngramsize— The size of an n-gram. Optional. Possible values: any number from
1to
25. Default value:
3. UInt8.
Returned value
- Hash value.
Type: UInt64.
Example
Query:
SELECT ngramSimHashCaseInsensitive('ClickHouse') AS Hash;
Result:
┌──────Hash─┐
│ 562180645 │
└───────────┘
ngramSimHashUTF8
Splits a UTF-8 string into n-grams of
ngramsize symbols and returns the n-gram
simhash. Is case sensitive.
Can be used for detection of semi-duplicate strings with bitHammingDistance. The smaller is the Hamming Distance of the calculated
simhashes of two strings, the more likely these strings are the same.
Syntax
ngramSimHashUTF8(string[, ngramsize])
Arguments
string— String. String.
ngramsize— The size of an n-gram. Optional. Possible values: any number from
1to
25. Default value:
3. UInt8.
Returned value
- Hash value.
Type: UInt64.
Example
Query:
SELECT ngramSimHashUTF8('ClickHouse') AS Hash;
Result:
┌───────Hash─┐
│ 1628157797 │
└────────────┘
ngramSimHashCaseInsensitiveUTF8
Splits a UTF-8 string into n-grams of
ngramsize symbols and returns the n-gram
simhash. Is case insensitive.
Can be used for detection of semi-duplicate strings with bitHammingDistance. The smaller is the Hamming Distance of the calculated
simhashes of two strings, the more likely these strings are the same.
Syntax
ngramSimHashCaseInsensitiveUTF8(string[, ngramsize])
Arguments
string— String. String.
ngramsize— The size of an n-gram. Optional. Possible values: any number from
1to
25. Default value:
3. UInt8.
Returned value
- Hash value.
Type: UInt64.
Example
Query:
SELECT ngramSimHashCaseInsensitiveUTF8('ClickHouse') AS Hash;
Result:
┌───────Hash─┐
│ 1636742693 │
└────────────┘
wordShingleSimHash
Splits a ASCII string into parts (shingles) of
shinglesize words and returns the word shingle
simhash. Is case sensitive.
Can be used for detection of semi-duplicate strings with bitHammingDistance. The smaller is the Hamming Distance of the calculated
simhashes of two strings, the more likely these strings are the same.
Syntax
wordShingleSimHash(string[, shinglesize])
Arguments
string— String. String.
shinglesize— The size of a word shingle. Optional. Possible values: any number from
1to
25. Default value:
3. UInt8.
Returned value
- Hash value.
Type: UInt64.
Example
Query:
SELECT wordShingleSimHash('ClickHouse® is a column-oriented database management system (DBMS) for online analytical processing of queries (OLAP).') AS Hash;
Result:
┌───────Hash─┐
│ 2328277067 │
└────────────┘
wordShingleSimHashCaseInsensitive
Splits a ASCII string into parts (shingles) of
shinglesize words and returns the word shingle
simhash. Is case insensitive.
Can be used for detection of semi-duplicate strings with bitHammingDistance. The smaller is the Hamming Distance of the calculated
simhashes of two strings, the more likely these strings are the same.
Syntax
wordShingleSimHashCaseInsensitive(string[, shinglesize])
Arguments
string— String. String.
shinglesize— The size of a word shingle. Optional. Possible values: any number from
1to
25. Default value:
3. UInt8.
Returned value
- Hash value.
Type: UInt64.
Example
Query:
SELECT wordShingleSimHashCaseInsensitive('ClickHouse® is a column-oriented database management system (DBMS) for online analytical processing of queries (OLAP).') AS Hash;
Result:
┌───────Hash─┐
│ 2194812424 │
└────────────┘
wordShingleSimHashUTF8
Splits a UTF-8 string into parts (shingles) of
shinglesize words and returns the word shingle
simhash. Is case sensitive.
Can be used for detection of semi-duplicate strings with bitHammingDistance. The smaller is the Hamming Distance of the calculated
simhashes of two strings, the more likely these strings are the same.
Syntax
wordShingleSimHashUTF8(string[, shinglesize])
Arguments
string— String. String.
shinglesize— The size of a word shingle. Optinal. Possible values: any number from
1to
25. Default value:
3. UInt8.
Returned value
- Hash value.
Type: UInt64.
Example
Query:
SELECT wordShingleSimHashUTF8('ClickHouse® is a column-oriented database management system (DBMS) for online analytical processing of queries (OLAP).') AS Hash;
Result:
┌───────Hash─┐
│ 2328277067 │
└────────────┘
wordShingleSimHashCaseInsensitiveUTF8
Splits a UTF-8 string into parts (shingles) of
shinglesize words and returns the word shingle
simhash. Is case insensitive.
Can be used for detection of semi-duplicate strings with bitHammingDistance. The smaller is the Hamming Distance of the calculated
simhashes of two strings, the more likely these strings are the same.
Syntax
wordShingleSimHashCaseInsensitiveUTF8(string[, shinglesize])
Arguments
string— String. String.
shinglesize— The size of a word shingle. Optional. Possible values: any number from
1to
25. Default value:
3. UInt8.
Returned value
- Hash value.
Type: UInt64.
Example
Query:
SELECT wordShingleSimHashCaseInsensitiveUTF8('ClickHouse® is a column-oriented database management system (DBMS) for online analytical processing of queries (OLAP).') AS Hash;
Result:
┌───────Hash─┐
│ 2194812424 │
└────────────┘
ngramMinHash
Splits a ASCII string into n-grams of
ngramsize symbols and calculates hash values for each n-gram. Uses
hashnum minimum hashes to calculate the minimum hash and
hashnum maximum hashes to calculate the maximum hash. Returns a tuple with these hashes. Is case sensitive.
Can be used for detection of semi-duplicate strings with tupleHammingDistance. For two strings: if one of the returned hashes is the same for both strings, we think that those strings are the same.
Syntax
ngramMinHash(string[, ngramsize, hashnum])
Arguments
string— String. String.
ngramsize— The size of an n-gram. Optional. Possible values: any number from
1to
25. Default value:
3. UInt8.
hashnum— The number of minimum and maximum hashes used to calculate the result. Optional. Possible values: any number from
1to
25. Default value:
6. UInt8.
Returned value
- Tuple with two hashes — the minimum and the maximum.
Example
Query:
SELECT ngramMinHash('ClickHouse') AS Tuple;
Result:
┌─Tuple──────────────────────────────────────┐
│ (18333312859352735453,9054248444481805918) │
└────────────────────────────────────────────┘
ngramMinHashCaseInsensitive
Splits a ASCII string into n-grams of
ngramsize symbols and calculates hash values for each n-gram. Uses
hashnum minimum hashes to calculate the minimum hash and
hashnum maximum hashes to calculate the maximum hash. Returns a tuple with these hashes. Is case insensitive.
Can be used for detection of semi-duplicate strings with tupleHammingDistance. For two strings: if one of the returned hashes is the same for both strings, we think that those strings are the same.
Syntax
ngramMinHashCaseInsensitive(string[, ngramsize, hashnum])
Arguments
string— String. String.
ngramsize— The size of an n-gram. Optional. Possible values: any number from
1to
25. Default value:
3. UInt8.
hashnum— The number of minimum and maximum hashes used to calculate the result. Optional. Possible values: any number from
1to
25. Default value:
6. UInt8.
Returned value
- Tuple with two hashes — the minimum and the maximum.
Example
Query:
SELECT ngramMinHashCaseInsensitive('ClickHouse') AS Tuple;
Result:
┌─Tuple──────────────────────────────────────┐
│ (2106263556442004574,13203602793651726206) │
└────────────────────────────────────────────┘
ngramMinHashUTF8
Splits a UTF-8 string into n-grams of
ngramsize symbols and calculates hash values for each n-gram. Uses
hashnum minimum hashes to calculate the minimum hash and
hashnum maximum hashes to calculate the maximum hash. Returns a tuple with these hashes. Is case sensitive.
Can be used for detection of semi-duplicate strings with tupleHammingDistance. For two strings: if one of the returned hashes is the same for both strings, we think that those strings are the same.
Syntax
ngramMinHashUTF8(string[, ngramsize, hashnum])
Arguments
string— String. String.
ngramsize— The size of an n-gram. Optional. Possible values: any number from
1to
25. Default value:
3. UInt8.
hashnum— The number of minimum and maximum hashes used to calculate the result. Optional. Possible values: any number from
1to
25. Default value:
6. UInt8.
Returned value
- Tuple with two hashes — the minimum and the maximum.
Example
Query:
SELECT ngramMinHashUTF8('ClickHouse') AS Tuple;
Result:
┌─Tuple──────────────────────────────────────┐
│ (18333312859352735453,6742163577938632877) │
└────────────────────────────────────────────┘
ngramMinHashCaseInsensitiveUTF8
Splits a UTF-8 string into n-grams of
ngramsize symbols and calculates hash values for each n-gram. Uses
hashnum minimum hashes to calculate the minimum hash and
hashnum maximum hashes to calculate the maximum hash. Returns a tuple with these hashes. Is case insensitive.
Can be used for detection of semi-duplicate strings with tupleHammingDistance. For two strings: if one of the returned hashes is the same for both strings, we think that those strings are the same.
Syntax
ngramMinHashCaseInsensitiveUTF8(string [, ngramsize, hashnum])
Arguments
string— String. String.
ngramsize— The size of an n-gram. Optional. Possible values: any number from
1to
25. Default value:
3. UInt8.
hashnum— The number of minimum and maximum hashes used to calculate the result. Optional. Possible values: any number from
1to
25. Default value:
6. UInt8.
Returned value
- Tuple with two hashes — the minimum and the maximum.
Example
Query:
SELECT ngramMinHashCaseInsensitiveUTF8('ClickHouse') AS Tuple;
Result:
┌─Tuple───────────────────────────────────────┐
│ (12493625717655877135,13203602793651726206) │
└─────────────────────────────────────────────┘
ngramMinHashArg
Splits a ASCII string into n-grams of
ngramsize symbols and returns the n-grams with minimum and maximum hashes, calculated by the ngramMinHash function with the same input. Is case sensitive.
Syntax
ngramMinHashArg(string[, ngramsize, hashnum])
Arguments
string— String. String.
ngramsize— The size of an n-gram. Optional. Possible values: any number from
1to
25. Default value:
3. UInt8.
hashnum— The number of minimum and maximum hashes used to calculate the result. Optional. Possible values: any number from
1to
25. Default value:
6. UInt8.
Returned value
- Tuple with two tuples with
hashnumn-grams each.
Type: Tuple(Tuple(String), Tuple(String)).
Example
Query:
SELECT ngramMinHashArg('ClickHouse') AS Tuple;
Result:
┌─Tuple─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐
│ (('ous','ick','lic','Hou','kHo','use'),('Hou','lic','ick','ous','ckH','Cli')) │
└───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
ngramMinHashArgCaseInsensitive
Splits a ASCII string into n-grams of
ngramsize symbols and returns the n-grams with minimum and maximum hashes, calculated by the ngramMinHashCaseInsensitive function with the same input. Is case insensitive.
Syntax
ngramMinHashArgCaseInsensitive(string[, ngramsize, hashnum])
Arguments
string— String. String.
ngramsize— The size of an n-gram. Optional. Possible values: any number from
1to
25. Default value:
3. UInt8.
hashnum— The number of minimum and maximum hashes used to calculate the result. Optional. Possible values: any number from
1to
25. Default value:
6. UInt8.
Returned value
- Tuple with two tuples with
hashnumn-grams each.
Type: Tuple(Tuple(String), Tuple(String)).
Example
Query:
SELECT ngramMinHashArgCaseInsensitive('ClickHouse') AS Tuple;
Result:
┌─Tuple─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐
│ (('ous','ick','lic','kHo','use','Cli'),('kHo','lic','ick','ous','ckH','Hou')) │
└───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
ngramMinHashArgUTF8
Splits a UTF-8 string into n-grams of
ngramsize symbols and returns the n-grams with minimum and maximum hashes, calculated by the ngramMinHashUTF8 function with the same input. Is case sensitive.
Syntax
ngramMinHashArgUTF8(string[, ngramsize, hashnum])
Arguments
string— String. String.
ngramsize— The size of an n-gram. Optional. Possible values: any number from
1to
25. Default value:
3. UInt8.
hashnum— The number of minimum and maximum hashes used to calculate the result. Optional. Possible values: any number from
1to
25. Default value:
6. UInt8.
Returned value
- Tuple with two tuples with
hashnumn-grams each.
Type: Tuple(Tuple(String), Tuple(String)).
Example
Query:
SELECT ngramMinHashArgUTF8('ClickHouse') AS Tuple;
Result:
┌─Tuple─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐
│ (('ous','ick','lic','Hou','kHo','use'),('kHo','Hou','lic','ick','ous','ckH')) │
└───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
ngramMinHashArgCaseInsensitiveUTF8
Splits a UTF-8 string into n-grams of
ngramsize symbols and returns the n-grams with minimum and maximum hashes, calculated by the ngramMinHashCaseInsensitiveUTF8 function with the same input. Is case insensitive.
Syntax
ngramMinHashArgCaseInsensitiveUTF8(string[, ngramsize, hashnum])
Arguments
string— String. String.
ngramsize— The size of an n-gram. Optional. Possible values: any number from
1to
25. Default value:
3. UInt8.
hashnum— The number of minimum and maximum hashes used to calculate the result. Optional. Possible values: any number from
1to
25. Default value:
6. UInt8.
Returned value
- Tuple with two tuples with
hashnumn-grams each.
Type: Tuple(Tuple(String), Tuple(String)).
Example
Query:
SELECT ngramMinHashArgCaseInsensitiveUTF8('ClickHouse') AS Tuple;
Result:
┌─Tuple─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐
│ (('ckH','ous','ick','lic','kHo','use'),('kHo','lic','ick','ous','ckH','Hou')) │
└───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
wordShingleMinHash
Splits a ASCII string into parts (shingles) of
shinglesize words and calculates hash values for each word shingle. Uses
hashnum minimum hashes to calculate the minimum hash and
hashnum maximum hashes to calculate the maximum hash. Returns a tuple with these hashes. Is case sensitive.
Can be used for detection of semi-duplicate strings with tupleHammingDistance. For two strings: if one of the returned hashes is the same for both strings, we think that those strings are the same.
Syntax
wordShingleMinHash(string[, shinglesize, hashnum])
Arguments
string— String. String.
shinglesize— The size of a word shingle. Optional. Possible values: any number from
1to
25. Default value:
3. UInt8.
hashnum— The number of minimum and maximum hashes used to calculate the result. Optional. Possible values: any number from
1to
25. Default value:
6. UInt8.
Returned value
- Tuple with two hashes — the minimum and the maximum.
Example
Query:
SELECT wordShingleMinHash('ClickHouse® is a column-oriented database management system (DBMS) for online analytical processing of queries (OLAP).') AS Tuple;
Result:
┌─Tuple──────────────────────────────────────┐
│ (16452112859864147620,5844417301642981317) │
└────────────────────────────────────────────┘
wordShingleMinHashCaseInsensitive
Splits a ASCII string into parts (shingles) of
shinglesize words and calculates hash values for each word shingle. Uses
hashnum minimum hashes to calculate the minimum hash and
hashnum maximum hashes to calculate the maximum hash. Returns a tuple with these hashes. Is case insensitive.
Can be used for detection of semi-duplicate strings with tupleHammingDistance. For two strings: if one of the returned hashes is the same for both strings, we think that those strings are the same.
Syntax
wordShingleMinHashCaseInsensitive(string[, shinglesize, hashnum])
Arguments
string— String. String.
shinglesize— The size of a word shingle. Optional. Possible values: any number from
1to
25. Default value:
3. UInt8.
hashnum— The number of minimum and maximum hashes used to calculate the result. Optional. Possible values: any number from
1to
25. Default value:
6. UInt8.
Returned value
- Tuple with two hashes — the minimum and the maximum.
Example
Query:
SELECT wordShingleMinHashCaseInsensitive('ClickHouse® is a column-oriented database management system (DBMS) for online analytical processing of queries (OLAP).') AS Tuple;
Result:
┌─Tuple─────────────────────────────────────┐
│ (3065874883688416519,1634050779997673240) │
└───────────────────────────────────────────┘
wordShingleMinHashUTF8
Splits a UTF-8 string into parts (shingles) of
shinglesize words and calculates hash values for each word shingle. Uses
hashnum minimum hashes to calculate the minimum hash and
hashnum maximum hashes to calculate the maximum hash. Returns a tuple with these hashes. Is case sensitive.
Can be used for detection of semi-duplicate strings with tupleHammingDistance. For two strings: if one of the returned hashes is the same for both strings, we think that those strings are the same.
Syntax
wordShingleMinHashUTF8(string[, shinglesize, hashnum])
Arguments
string— String. String.
shinglesize— The size of a word shingle. Optional. Possible values: any number from
1to
25. Default value:
3. UInt8.
hashnum— The number of minimum and maximum hashes used to calculate the result. Optional. Possible values: any number from
1to
25. Default value:
6. UInt8.
Returned value
- Tuple with two hashes — the minimum and the maximum.
Example
Query:
SELECT wordShingleMinHashUTF8('ClickHouse® is a column-oriented database management system (DBMS) for online analytical processing of queries (OLAP).') AS Tuple;
Result:
┌─Tuple──────────────────────────────────────┐
│ (16452112859864147620,5844417301642981317) │
└────────────────────────────────────────────┘
wordShingleMinHashCaseInsensitiveUTF8
Splits a UTF-8 string into parts (shingles) of
shinglesize words and calculates hash values for each word shingle. Uses
hashnum minimum hashes to calculate the minimum hash and
hashnum maximum hashes to calculate the maximum hash. Returns a tuple with these hashes. Is case insensitive.
Can be used for detection of semi-duplicate strings with tupleHammingDistance. For two strings: if one of the returned hashes is the same for both strings, we think that those strings are the same.
Syntax
wordShingleMinHashCaseInsensitiveUTF8(string[, shinglesize, hashnum])
Arguments
string— String. String.
shinglesize— The size of a word shingle. Optional. Possible values: any number from
1to
25. Default value:
3. UInt8.
hashnum— The number of minimum and maximum hashes used to calculate the result. Optional. Possible values: any number from
1to
25. Default value:
6. UInt8.
Returned value
- Tuple with two hashes — the minimum and the maximum.
Example
Query:
SELECT wordShingleMinHashCaseInsensitiveUTF8('ClickHouse® is a column-oriented database management system (DBMS) for online analytical processing of queries (OLAP).') AS Tuple;
Result:
┌─Tuple─────────────────────────────────────┐
│ (3065874883688416519,1634050779997673240) │
└───────────────────────────────────────────┘
wordShingleMinHashArg
Splits a ASCII string into parts (shingles) of
shinglesize words each and returns the shingles with minimum and maximum word hashes, calculated by the wordshingleMinHash function with the same input. Is case sensitive.
Syntax
wordShingleMinHashArg(string[, shinglesize, hashnum])
Arguments
string— String. String.
shinglesize— The size of a word shingle. Optional. Possible values: any number from
1to
25. Default value:
3. UInt8.
hashnum— The number of minimum and maximum hashes used to calculate the result. Optional. Possible values: any number from
1to
25. Default value:
6. UInt8.
Returned value
- Tuple with two tuples with
hashnumword shingles each.
Type: Tuple(Tuple(String), Tuple(String)).
Example
Query:
SELECT wordShingleMinHashArg('ClickHouse® is a column-oriented database management system (DBMS) for online analytical processing of queries (OLAP).', 1, 3) AS Tuple;
Result:
┌─Tuple─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐
│ (('OLAP','database','analytical'),('online','oriented','processing')) │
└───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
wordShingleMinHashArgCaseInsensitive
Splits a ASCII string into parts (shingles) of
shinglesize words each and returns the shingles with minimum and maximum word hashes, calculated by the wordShingleMinHashCaseInsensitive function with the same input. Is case insensitive.
Syntax
wordShingleMinHashArgCaseInsensitive(string[, shinglesize, hashnum])
Arguments
string— String. String.
shinglesize— The size of a word shingle. Optional. Possible values: any number from
1to
25. Default value:
3. UInt8.
hashnum— The number of minimum and maximum hashes used to calculate the result. Optional. Possible values: any number from
1to
25. Default value:
6. UInt8.
Returned value
- Tuple with two tuples with
hashnumword shingles each.
Type: Tuple(Tuple(String), Tuple(String)).
Example
Query:
SELECT wordShingleMinHashArgCaseInsensitive('ClickHouse® is a column-oriented database management system (DBMS) for online analytical processing of queries (OLAP).', 1, 3) AS Tuple;
Result:
┌─Tuple──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐
│ (('queries','database','analytical'),('oriented','processing','DBMS')) │
└────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
wordShingleMinHashArgUTF8
Splits a UTF-8 string into parts (shingles) of
shinglesize words each and returns the shingles with minimum and maximum word hashes, calculated by the wordShingleMinHashUTF8 function with the same input. Is case sensitive.
Syntax
wordShingleMinHashArgUTF8(string[, shinglesize, hashnum])
Arguments
string— String. String.
shinglesize— The size of a word shingle. Optional. Possible values: any number from
1to
25. Default value:
3. UInt8.
hashnum— The number of minimum and maximum hashes used to calculate the result. Optional. Possible values: any number from
1to
25. Default value:
6. UInt8.
Returned value
- Tuple with two tuples with
hashnumword shingles each.
Type: Tuple(Tuple(String), Tuple(String)).
Example
Query:
SELECT wordShingleMinHashArgUTF8('ClickHouse® is a column-oriented database management system (DBMS) for online analytical processing of queries (OLAP).', 1, 3) AS Tuple;
Result:
┌─Tuple─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐
│ (('OLAP','database','analytical'),('online','oriented','processing')) │
└───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
wordShingleMinHashArgCaseInsensitiveUTF8
Splits a UTF-8 string into parts (shingles) of
shinglesize words each and returns the shingles with minimum and maximum word hashes, calculated by the wordShingleMinHashCaseInsensitiveUTF8 function with the same input. Is case insensitive.
Syntax
wordShingleMinHashArgCaseInsensitiveUTF8(string[, shinglesize, hashnum])
Arguments
string— String. String.
shinglesize— The size of a word shingle. Optional. Possible values: any number from
1to
25. Default value:
3. UInt8.
hashnum— The number of minimum and maximum hashes used to calculate the result. Optional. Possible values: any number from
1to
25. Default value:
6. UInt8.
Returned value
- Tuple with two tuples with
hashnumword shingles each.
Type: Tuple(Tuple(String), Tuple(String)).
Example
Query:
SELECT wordShingleMinHashArgCaseInsensitiveUTF8('ClickHouse® is a column-oriented database management system (DBMS) for online analytical processing of queries (OLAP).', 1, 3) AS Tuple;
Result:
┌─Tuple──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐
│ (('queries','database','analytical'),('oriented','processing','DBMS')) │
└────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘