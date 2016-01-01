Functions for Working with Polygons
readWKTMultiPolygon
Converts a WKT (Well Known Text) MultiPolygon into a MultiPolygon type.
Example
SELECT
toTypeName(readWKTMultiPolygon('MULTIPOLYGON(((2 0,10 0,10 10,0 10,2 0),(4 4,5 4,5 5,4 5,4 4)),((-10 -10,-10 -9,-9 10,-10 -10)))')) AS type,
readWKTMultiPolygon('MULTIPOLYGON(((2 0,10 0,10 10,0 10,2 0),(4 4,5 4,5 5,4 5,4 4)),((-10 -10,-10 -9,-9 10,-10 -10)))') AS output FORMAT Markdown
|type
|output
|MultiPolygon
|[[[(2,0),(10,0),(10,10),(0,10),(2,0)],[(4,4),(5,4),(5,5),(4,5),(4,4)]],[[(-10,-10),(-10,-9),(-9,10),(-10,-10)]]]
Input parameters
String starting with
MULTIPOLYGON
Returned value
MultiPolygon
readWKTPolygon
Converts a WKT (Well Known Text) MultiPolygon into a Polygon type.
Example
SELECT
toTypeName(readWKTPolygon('POLYGON((2 0,10 0,10 10,0 10,2 0))')) AS type,
readWKTPolygon('POLYGON((2 0,10 0,10 10,0 10,2 0))') AS output
FORMAT Markdown
|type
|output
|Polygon
|[[(2,0),(10,0),(10,10),(0,10),(2,0)]]
Input parameters
String starting with
POLYGON
Returned value
Polygon
polygonsWithinSpherical
Returns true or false depending on whether or not one polygon lies completely inside another polygon. Reference https://www.boost.org/doc/libs/1_62_0/libs/geometry/doc/html/geometry/reference/algorithms/within/within_2.html
Example
select polygonsWithinSpherical([[[(4.3613577, 50.8651821), (4.349556, 50.8535879), (4.3602419, 50.8435626), (4.3830299, 50.8428851), (4.3904543, 50.8564867), (4.3613148, 50.8651279)]]], [[[(4.346693, 50.858306), (4.367945, 50.852455), (4.366227, 50.840809), (4.344961, 50.833264), (4.338074, 50.848677), (4.346693, 50.858306)]]]);
0
Input parameters
Returned value
UInt8, 0 for false, 1 for true
polygonsDistanceSpherical
Calculates the minimal distance between two points where one point belongs to the first polygon and the second to another polygon. Spherical means that coordinates are interpreted as coordinates on a pure and ideal sphere, which is not true for the Earth. Using this type of coordinate system speeds up execution, but of course is not precise.
Example
SELECT polygonsDistanceSpherical([[[(0, 0), (0, 0.1), (0.1, 0.1), (0.1, 0)]]], [[[(10., 10.), (10., 40.), (40., 40.), (40., 10.), (10., 10.)]]])
0.24372872211133834
Input parameters
Two polygons
Returned value
Float64
polygonsDistanceCartesian
Calculates distance between two polygons
Example
SELECT polygonsDistanceCartesian([[[(0, 0), (0, 0.1), (0.1, 0.1), (0.1, 0)]]], [[[(10., 10.), (10., 40.), (40., 40.), (40., 10.), (10., 10.)]]])
14.000714267493642
Input parameters
Two polygons
Returned value
Float64
polygonsEqualsCartesian
Returns true if two polygons are equal
Example
SELECT polygonsEqualsCartesian([[[(1., 1.), (1., 4.), (4., 4.), (4., 1.)]]], [[[(1., 1.), (1., 4.), (4., 4.), (4., 1.), (1., 1.)]]])
1
Input parameters
Two polygons
Returned value
UInt8, 0 for false, 1 for true
polygonsSymDifferenceSpherical
Calculates the spatial set theoretic symmetric difference (XOR) between two polygons
Example
SELECT wkt(arraySort(polygonsSymDifferenceSpherical([[(50., 50.), (50., -50.), (-50., -50.), (-50., 50.), (50., 50.)], [(10., 10.), (10., 40.), (40., 40.), (40., 10.), (10., 10.)], [(-10., -10.), (-10., -40.), (-40., -40.), (-40., -10.), (-10., -10.)]], [[(-20., -20.), (-20., 20.), (20., 20.), (20., -20.), (-20., -20.)]])));
MULTIPOLYGON(((-20 -10.3067,-10 -10,-10 -20.8791,-20 -20,-20 -10.3067)),((10 20.8791,20 20,20 10.3067,10 10,10 20.8791)),((50 50,50 -50,-50 -50,-50 50,50 50),(20 10.3067,40 10,40 40,10 40,10 20.8791,-20 20,-20 -10.3067,-40 -10,-40 -40,-10 -40,-10 -20.8791,20 -20,20 10.3067)))
Input parameters
Polygons
Returned value
MultiPolygon
polygonsSymDifferenceCartesian
The same as
polygonsSymDifferenceSpherical, but the coordinates are in the Cartesian coordinate system; which is more close to the model of the real Earth.
Example
SELECT wkt(polygonsSymDifferenceCartesian([[[(0, 0), (0, 3), (1, 2.9), (2, 2.6), (2.6, 2), (2.9, 1), (3, 0), (0, 0)]]], [[[(1., 1.), (1., 4.), (4., 4.), (4., 1.), (1., 1.)]]]))
MULTIPOLYGON(((1 2.9,1 1,2.9 1,3 0,0 0,0 3,1 2.9)),((1 2.9,1 4,4 4,4 1,2.9 1,2.6 2,2 2.6,1 2.9)))
Input parameters
Polygons
Returned value
MultiPolygon
polygonsIntersectionSpherical
Calculates the intersection (AND) between polygons, coordinates are spherical.
Example
SELECT wkt(arrayMap(a -> arrayMap(b -> arrayMap(c -> (round(c.1, 6), round(c.2, 6)), b), a), polygonsIntersectionSpherical([[[(4.3613577, 50.8651821), (4.349556, 50.8535879), (4.3602419, 50.8435626), (4.3830299, 50.8428851), (4.3904543, 50.8564867), (4.3613148, 50.8651279)]]], [[[(4.346693, 50.858306), (4.367945, 50.852455), (4.366227, 50.840809), (4.344961, 50.833264), (4.338074, 50.848677), (4.346693, 50.858306)]]])))
MULTIPOLYGON(((4.3666 50.8434,4.36024 50.8436,4.34956 50.8536,4.35268 50.8567,4.36794 50.8525,4.3666 50.8434)))
Input parameters
Polygons
Returned value
MultiPolygon
polygonsWithinCartesian
Returns true if the second polygon is within the first polygon.
Example
SELECT polygonsWithinCartesian([[[(2., 2.), (2., 3.), (3., 3.), (3., 2.)]]], [[[(1., 1.), (1., 4.), (4., 4.), (4., 1.), (1., 1.)]]])
1
Input parameters
Two polygons
Returned value
UInt8, 0 for false, 1 for true
polygonConvexHullCartesian
Calculates a convex hull. Reference
Coordinates are in Cartesian coordinate system.
Example
SELECT wkt(polygonConvexHullCartesian([[[(0., 0.), (0., 5.), (5., 5.), (5., 0.), (2., 3.)]]]))
POLYGON((0 0,0 5,5 5,5 0,0 0))
Input parameters
MultiPolygon
Returned value
Polygon
polygonAreaSpherical
Calculates the surface area of a polygon.
Example
SELECT round(polygonAreaSpherical([[[(4.346693, 50.858306), (4.367945, 50.852455), (4.366227, 50.840809), (4.344961, 50.833264), (4.338074, 50.848677), (4.346693, 50.858306)]]]), 14)
9.387704e-8
Input parameters
Polygon
Returned value
Float
polygonsUnionSpherical
Calculates a union (OR).
Example
SELECT wkt(polygonsUnionSpherical([[[(4.3613577, 50.8651821), (4.349556, 50.8535879), (4.3602419, 50.8435626), (4.3830299, 50.8428851), (4.3904543, 50.8564867), (4.3613148, 50.8651279)]]], [[[(4.346693, 50.858306), (4.367945, 50.852455), (4.366227, 50.840809), (4.344961, 50.833264), (4.338074, 50.848677), (4.346693, 50.858306)]]]))
MULTIPOLYGON(((4.36661 50.8434,4.36623 50.8408,4.34496 50.8333,4.33807 50.8487,4.34669 50.8583,4.35268 50.8567,4.36136 50.8652,4.36131 50.8651,4.39045 50.8565,4.38303 50.8429,4.36661 50.8434)))
Input parameters
Polygons
Returned value
MultiPolygon
polygonPerimeterSpherical
Calculates the perimeter of the polygon.
Example
This is the polygon representing Zimbabwe:
POLYGON((30.0107 -15.6462,30.0502 -15.6401,30.09 -15.6294,30.1301 -15.6237,30.1699 -15.6322,30.1956 -15.6491,30.2072 -15.6532,30.2231 -15.6497,30.231 -15.6447,30.2461 -15.6321,30.2549 -15.6289,30.2801 -15.6323,30.2962 -15.639,30.3281 -15.6524,30.3567 -15.6515,30.3963 -15.636,30.3977 -15.7168,30.3993 -15.812,30.4013 -15.9317,30.4026 -16.0012,30.5148 -16.0004,30.5866 -16,30.7497 -15.9989,30.8574 -15.9981,30.9019 -16.0071,30.9422 -16.0345,30.9583 -16.0511,30.9731 -16.062,30.9898 -16.0643,31.012 -16.0549,31.0237 -16.0452,31.0422 -16.0249,31.0569 -16.0176,31.0654 -16.0196,31.0733 -16.0255,31.0809 -16.0259,31.089 -16.0119,31.1141 -15.9969,31.1585 -16.0002,31.26 -16.0235,31.2789 -16.0303,31.2953 -16.0417,31.3096 -16.059,31.3284 -16.0928,31.3409 -16.1067,31.3603 -16.1169,31.3703 -16.1237,31.3746 -16.1329,31.3778 -16.1422,31.384 -16.1488,31.3877 -16.1496,31.3956 -16.1477,31.3996 -16.1473,31.4043 -16.1499,31.4041 -16.1545,31.4027 -16.1594,31.4046 -16.1623,31.4241 -16.1647,31.4457 -16.165,31.4657 -16.1677,31.4806 -16.178,31.5192 -16.1965,31.6861 -16.2072,31.7107 -16.2179,31.7382 -16.2398,31.7988 -16.3037,31.8181 -16.3196,31.8601 -16.3408,31.8719 -16.3504,31.8807 -16.368,31.8856 -16.4063,31.8944 -16.4215,31.9103 -16.4289,32.0141 -16.4449,32.2118 -16.4402,32.2905 -16.4518,32.3937 -16.4918,32.5521 -16.5534,32.6718 -16.5998,32.6831 -16.6099,32.6879 -16.6243,32.6886 -16.6473,32.6987 -16.6868,32.7252 -16.7064,32.7309 -16.7087,32.7313 -16.7088,32.7399 -16.7032,32.7538 -16.6979,32.7693 -16.6955,32.8007 -16.6973,32.862 -16.7105,32.8934 -16.7124,32.9096 -16.7081,32.9396 -16.6898,32.9562 -16.6831,32.9685 -16.6816,32.9616 -16.7103,32.9334 -16.8158,32.9162 -16.8479,32.9005 -16.8678,32.8288 -16.9351,32.8301 -16.9415,32.8868 -17.0382,32.9285 -17.1095,32.9541 -17.1672,32.9678 -17.2289,32.9691 -17.2661,32.9694 -17.2761,32.9732 -17.2979,32.9836 -17.3178,32.9924 -17.3247,33.0147 -17.3367,33.0216 -17.3456,33.0225 -17.3615,33.0163 -17.3772,33.0117 -17.384,32.9974 -17.405,32.9582 -17.4785,32.9517 -17.4862,32.943 -17.4916,32.9366 -17.4983,32.9367 -17.5094,32.9472 -17.5432,32.9517 -17.5514,32.9691 -17.5646,33.0066 -17.581,33.0204 -17.5986,33.0245 -17.6192,33.0206 -17.6385,33.0041 -17.6756,33.0002 -17.7139,33.0032 -17.7577,32.9991 -17.7943,32.9736 -17.8106,32.957 -17.818,32.9461 -17.8347,32.9397 -17.8555,32.9369 -17.875,32.9384 -17.8946,32.9503 -17.9226,32.9521 -17.9402,32.9481 -17.9533,32.9404 -17.96,32.9324 -17.9649,32.9274 -17.9729,32.929 -17.9823,32.9412 -17.9963,32.9403 -18.0048,32.9349 -18.0246,32.9371 -18.0471,32.9723 -18.1503,32.9755 -18.1833,32.9749 -18.1908,32.9659 -18.2122,32.9582 -18.2254,32.9523 -18.233,32.9505 -18.2413,32.955 -18.2563,32.9702 -18.2775,33.0169 -18.3137,33.035 -18.3329,33.0428 -18.352,33.0381 -18.3631,33.0092 -18.3839,32.9882 -18.4132,32.9854 -18.4125,32.9868 -18.4223,32.9995 -18.4367,33.003 -18.4469,32.9964 -18.4671,32.9786 -18.4801,32.9566 -18.4899,32.9371 -18.501,32.9193 -18.51,32.9003 -18.5153,32.8831 -18.5221,32.8707 -18.5358,32.8683 -18.5526,32.8717 -18.5732,32.8845 -18.609,32.9146 -18.6659,32.9223 -18.6932,32.9202 -18.7262,32.9133 -18.753,32.9025 -18.7745,32.8852 -18.7878,32.8589 -18.79,32.8179 -18.787,32.7876 -18.7913,32.6914 -18.8343,32.6899 -18.8432,32.6968 -18.8972,32.7032 -18.9119,32.7158 -18.9198,32.7051 -18.9275,32.6922 -18.9343,32.6825 -18.9427,32.6811 -18.955,32.6886 -18.9773,32.6903 -18.9882,32.6886 -19.001,32.6911 -19.0143,32.699 -19.0222,32.7103 -19.026,32.7239 -19.0266,32.786 -19.0177,32.8034 -19.0196,32.8142 -19.0238,32.82 -19.0283,32.823 -19.0352,32.8253 -19.0468,32.8302 -19.0591,32.8381 -19.0669,32.8475 -19.0739,32.8559 -19.0837,32.8623 -19.1181,32.8332 -19.242,32.8322 -19.2667,32.8287 -19.2846,32.8207 -19.3013,32.8061 -19.3234,32.7688 -19.3636,32.7665 -19.3734,32.7685 -19.4028,32.7622 -19.4434,32.7634 -19.464,32.7739 -19.4759,32.7931 -19.4767,32.8113 -19.4745,32.8254 -19.4792,32.8322 -19.5009,32.8325 -19.5193,32.8254 -19.5916,32.8257 -19.6008,32.8282 -19.6106,32.8296 -19.6237,32.8254 -19.6333,32.8195 -19.642,32.8163 -19.6521,32.8196 -19.6743,32.831 -19.6852,32.8491 -19.6891,32.8722 -19.6902,32.8947 -19.6843,32.9246 -19.6553,32.9432 -19.6493,32.961 -19.6588,32.9624 -19.6791,32.9541 -19.7178,32.9624 -19.7354,32.9791 -19.7514,33.0006 -19.7643,33.0228 -19.7731,33.0328 -19.7842,33.0296 -19.8034,33.0229 -19.8269,33.0213 -19.8681,33.002 -19.927,32.9984 -20.0009,33.0044 -20.0243,33.0073 -20.032,32.9537 -20.0302,32.9401 -20.0415,32.9343 -20.0721,32.9265 -20.0865,32.9107 -20.0911,32.8944 -20.094,32.8853 -20.103,32.8779 -20.1517,32.8729 -20.1672,32.8593 -20.1909,32.8571 -20.2006,32.8583 -20.2075,32.8651 -20.2209,32.8656 -20.2289,32.8584 -20.2595,32.853 -20.2739,32.8452 -20.2867,32.8008 -20.3386,32.7359 -20.4142,32.7044 -20.4718,32.6718 -20.5318,32.6465 -20.558,32.6037 -20.5648,32.5565 -20.5593,32.5131 -20.5646,32.4816 -20.603,32.4711 -20.6455,32.4691 -20.6868,32.4835 -20.7942,32.4972 -20.8981,32.491 -20.9363,32.4677 -20.9802,32.4171 -21.0409,32.3398 -21.1341,32.3453 -21.1428,32.3599 -21.1514,32.3689 -21.163,32.3734 -21.1636,32.3777 -21.1634,32.3806 -21.1655,32.3805 -21.1722,32.3769 -21.1785,32.373 -21.184,32.3717 -21.1879,32.4446 -21.3047,32.4458 -21.309,32.4472 -21.3137,32.4085 -21.2903,32.373 -21.3279,32.3245 -21.3782,32.2722 -21.4325,32.2197 -21.4869,32.1673 -21.5413,32.1148 -21.5956,32.0624 -21.65,32.01 -21.7045,31.9576 -21.7588,31.9052 -21.8132,31.8527 -21.8676,31.8003 -21.922,31.7478 -21.9764,31.6955 -22.0307,31.6431 -22.0852,31.5907 -22.1396,31.5382 -22.1939,31.4858 -22.2483,31.4338 -22.302,31.3687 -22.345,31.2889 -22.3973,31.2656 -22.3655,31.2556 -22.358,31.2457 -22.3575,31.2296 -22.364,31.2215 -22.3649,31.2135 -22.3619,31.1979 -22.3526,31.1907 -22.3506,31.1837 -22.3456,31.1633 -22.3226,31.1526 -22.3164,31.1377 -22.3185,31.1045 -22.3334,31.097 -22.3349,31.0876 -22.3369,31.0703 -22.3337,31.0361 -22.3196,30.9272 -22.2957,30.8671 -22.2896,30.8379 -22.2823,30.8053 -22.2945,30.6939 -22.3028,30.6743 -22.3086,30.6474 -22.3264,30.6324 -22.3307,30.6256 -22.3286,30.6103 -22.3187,30.6011 -22.3164,30.5722 -22.3166,30.5074 -22.3096,30.4885 -22.3102,30.4692 -22.3151,30.4317 -22.3312,30.4127 -22.3369,30.3721 -22.3435,30.335 -22.3447,30.3008 -22.337,30.2693 -22.3164,30.2553 -22.3047,30.2404 -22.2962,30.2217 -22.2909,30.197 -22.2891,30.1527 -22.2948,30.1351 -22.2936,30.1111 -22.2823,30.0826 -22.2629,30.0679 -22.2571,30.0381 -22.2538,30.0359 -22.2506,30.0345 -22.2461,30.0155 -22.227,30.0053 -22.2223,29.9838 -22.2177,29.974 -22.214,29.9467 -22.1983,29.9321 -22.1944,29.896 -22.1914,29.8715 -22.1793,29.8373 -22.1724,29.7792 -22.1364,29.7589 -22.1309,29.6914 -22.1341,29.6796 -22.1383,29.6614 -22.1265,29.6411 -22.1292,29.604 -22.1451,29.5702 -22.142,29.551 -22.146,29.5425 -22.1625,29.5318 -22.1724,29.5069 -22.1701,29.4569 -22.1588,29.4361 -22.1631,29.3995 -22.1822,29.378 -22.1929,29.3633 -22.1923,29.3569 -22.1909,29.3501 -22.1867,29.2736 -22.1251,29.2673 -22.1158,29.2596 -22.0961,29.2541 -22.0871,29.2444 -22.0757,29.2393 -22.0726,29.1449 -22.0753,29.108 -22.0692,29.0708 -22.051,29.0405 -22.0209,29.0216 -21.9828,29.0138 -21.9404,29.0179 -21.8981,29.0289 -21.8766,29.0454 -21.8526,29.0576 -21.8292,29.0553 -21.81,29.0387 -21.7979,28.9987 -21.786,28.9808 -21.7748,28.9519 -21.7683,28.891 -21.7649,28.8609 -21.7574,28.7142 -21.6935,28.6684 -21.68,28.6297 -21.6513,28.6157 -21.6471,28.5859 -21.6444,28.554 -21.6366,28.5429 -21.6383,28.5325 -21.6431,28.4973 -21.6515,28.4814 -21.6574,28.4646 -21.6603,28.4431 -21.6558,28.3618 -21.6163,28.3219 -21.6035,28.2849 -21.5969,28.1657 -21.5952,28.0908 -21.5813,28.0329 -21.5779,28.0166 -21.5729,28.0026 -21.5642,27.9904 -21.5519,27.9847 -21.5429,27.9757 -21.5226,27.9706 -21.5144,27.9637 -21.5105,27.9581 -21.5115,27.9532 -21.5105,27.9493 -21.5008,27.9544 -21.4878,27.9504 -21.482,27.9433 -21.4799,27.9399 -21.478,27.9419 -21.4685,27.9496 -21.4565,27.953 -21.4487,27.9502 -21.4383,27.9205 -21.3812,27.9042 -21.3647,27.8978 -21.3554,27.8962 -21.3479,27.8967 -21.3324,27.8944 -21.3243,27.885 -21.3102,27.8491 -21.2697,27.8236 -21.2317,27.7938 -21.1974,27.7244 -21.1497,27.7092 -21.1345,27.6748 -21.0901,27.6666 -21.0712,27.6668 -21.0538,27.679 -21.0007,27.6804 -20.9796,27.6727 -20.9235,27.6726 -20.9137,27.6751 -20.8913,27.6748 -20.8799,27.676 -20.8667,27.6818 -20.8576,27.689 -20.849,27.6944 -20.8377,27.7096 -20.7567,27.7073 -20.7167,27.6825 -20.6373,27.6904 -20.6015,27.7026 -20.5661,27.7056 -20.5267,27.6981 -20.5091,27.6838 -20.4961,27.666 -20.4891,27.6258 -20.4886,27.5909 -20.4733,27.5341 -20.483,27.4539 -20.4733,27.3407 -20.473,27.306 -20.4774,27.2684 -20.4958,27.284 -20.3515,27.266 -20.2342,27.2149 -20.1105,27.2018 -20.093,27.1837 -20.0823,27.1629 -20.0766,27.1419 -20.0733,27.1297 -20.0729,27.1198 -20.0739,27.1096 -20.0732,27.0973 -20.0689,27.0865 -20.0605,27.0692 -20.0374,27.0601 -20.0276,27.0267 -20.0101,26.9943 -20.0068,26.9611 -20.0072,26.9251 -20.0009,26.8119 -19.9464,26.7745 -19.9398,26.7508 -19.9396,26.731 -19.9359,26.7139 -19.9274,26.6986 -19.9125,26.6848 -19.8945,26.6772 -19.8868,26.6738 -19.8834,26.6594 -19.8757,26.6141 -19.8634,26.5956 -19.8556,26.5819 -19.8421,26.5748 -19.8195,26.5663 -19.8008,26.5493 -19.7841,26.5089 -19.7593,26.4897 -19.7519,26.4503 -19.7433,26.4319 -19.7365,26.4128 -19.7196,26.3852 -19.6791,26.3627 -19.6676,26.3323 -19.6624,26.3244 -19.6591,26.3122 -19.6514,26.3125 -19.6496,26.3191 -19.6463,26.3263 -19.6339,26.3335 -19.613,26.331 -19.605,26.3211 -19.592,26.3132 -19.5842,26.3035 -19.5773,26.2926 -19.5725,26.2391 -19.5715,26.1945 -19.5602,26.1555 -19.5372,26.1303 -19.5011,26.0344 -19.2437,26.0114 -19.1998,25.9811 -19.1618,25.9565 -19.1221,25.9486 -19.1033,25.9449 -19.0792,25.9481 -19.0587,25.9644 -19.0216,25.9678 -19.001,25.9674 -18.9999,25.9407 -18.9213,25.8153 -18.814,25.7795 -18.7388,25.7734 -18.6656,25.7619 -18.6303,25.7369 -18.6087,25.6983 -18.5902,25.6695 -18.566,25.6221 -18.5011,25.6084 -18.4877,25.5744 -18.4657,25.5085 -18.3991,25.4956 -18.3789,25.4905 -18.3655,25.4812 -18.3234,25.4732 -18.3034,25.4409 -18.2532,25.4088 -18.176,25.3875 -18.139,25.3574 -18.1158,25.3234 -18.0966,25.2964 -18.0686,25.255 -18.0011,25.2261 -17.9319,25.2194 -17.908,25.2194 -17.8798,25.2598 -17.7941,25.2667 -17.8009,25.2854 -17.8093,25.3159 -17.8321,25.3355 -17.8412,25.3453 -17.8426,25.3765 -17.8412,25.4095 -17.853,25.4203 -17.8549,25.4956 -17.8549,25.5007 -17.856,25.5102 -17.8612,25.5165 -17.8623,25.5221 -17.8601,25.5309 -17.851,25.5368 -17.8487,25.604 -17.8362,25.657 -17.8139,25.6814 -17.8115,25.6942 -17.8194,25.7064 -17.8299,25.7438 -17.8394,25.766 -17.8498,25.786 -17.8622,25.7947 -17.8727,25.8044 -17.8882,25.8497 -17.9067,25.8636 -17.9238,25.8475 -17.9294,25.8462 -17.9437,25.8535 -17.96,25.8636 -17.9716,25.9245 -17.999,25.967 -18.0005,25.9785 -17.999,26.0337 -17.9716,26.0406 -17.9785,26.0466 -17.9663,26.0625 -17.9629,26.0812 -17.9624,26.0952 -17.9585,26.0962 -17.9546,26.0942 -17.9419,26.0952 -17.9381,26.1012 -17.9358,26.1186 -17.9316,26.1354 -17.9226,26.1586 -17.9183,26.1675 -17.9136,26.203 -17.8872,26.2119 -17.8828,26.2211 -17.8863,26.2282 -17.8947,26.2339 -17.904,26.2392 -17.9102,26.2483 -17.9134,26.2943 -17.9185,26.3038 -17.9228,26.312 -17.9284,26.3183 -17.9344,26.3255 -17.936,26.3627 -17.9306,26.4086 -17.939,26.4855 -17.9793,26.5271 -17.992,26.5536 -17.9965,26.5702 -18.0029,26.5834 -18.0132,26.5989 -18.03,26.6127 -18.0412,26.6288 -18.0492,26.6857 -18.0668,26.7 -18.0692,26.7119 -18.0658,26.7406 -18.0405,26.7536 -18.033,26.7697 -18.029,26.794 -18.0262,26.8883 -17.9846,26.912 -17.992,26.9487 -17.9689,26.9592 -17.9647,27.0063 -17.9627,27.0213 -17.9585,27.0485 -17.9443,27.0782 -17.917,27.1154 -17.8822,27.149 -17.8425,27.1465 -17.8189,27.1453 -17.7941,27.147 -17.7839,27.1571 -17.7693,27.4221 -17.5048,27.5243 -17.4151,27.5773 -17.3631,27.6045 -17.3128,27.6249 -17.2333,27.6412 -17.1985,27.7773 -17.0012,27.8169 -16.9596,27.8686 -16.9297,28.023 -16.8654,28.1139 -16.8276,28.2125 -16.7486,28.2801 -16.7065,28.6433 -16.5688,28.6907 -16.5603,28.7188 -16.5603,28.7328 -16.5581,28.7414 -16.5507,28.7611 -16.5323,28.7693 -16.5152,28.8089 -16.4863,28.8225 -16.4708,28.8291 -16.4346,28.8331 -16.4264,28.8572 -16.3882,28.857 -16.3655,28.8405 -16.3236,28.8368 -16.3063,28.8403 -16.2847,28.8642 -16.2312,28.8471 -16.2027,28.8525 -16.1628,28.8654 -16.1212,28.871 -16.0872,28.8685 -16.0822,28.8638 -16.0766,28.8593 -16.0696,28.8572 -16.0605,28.8603 -16.0494,28.8741 -16.0289,28.8772 -16.022,28.8989 -15.9955,28.9324 -15.9637,28.9469 -15.9572,28.9513 -15.9553,28.9728 -15.9514,29.0181 -15.9506,29.0423 -15.9463,29.0551 -15.9344,29.0763 -15.8954,29.0862 -15.8846,29.1022 -15.8709,29.1217 -15.8593,29.1419 -15.8545,29.151 -15.8488,29.1863 -15.8128,29.407 -15.7142,29.4221 -15.711,29.5085 -15.7036,29.5262 -15.6928,29.5634 -15.6621,29.5872 -15.6557,29.6086 -15.6584,29.628 -15.6636,29.6485 -15.6666,29.6728 -15.6633,29.73 -15.6447,29.7733 -15.6381,29.8143 -15.6197,29.8373 -15.6148,29.8818 -15.6188,29.9675 -15.6415,30.0107 -15.6462))
SELECT round(polygonPerimeterSpherical([(30.010654, -15.646227), (30.050238, -15.640129), (30.090029, -15.629381), (30.130129, -15.623696), (30.16992, -15.632171), (30.195552, -15.649121), (30.207231, -15.653152), (30.223147, -15.649741), (30.231002, -15.644677), (30.246091, -15.632068), (30.254876, -15.628864), (30.280094, -15.632275), (30.296196, -15.639042), (30.32805, -15.652428), (30.356679, -15.651498), (30.396263, -15.635995), (30.39771, -15.716817), (30.39926, -15.812005), (30.401327, -15.931688), (30.402568, -16.001244), (30.514809, -16.000418), (30.586587, -16.000004), (30.74973, -15.998867), (30.857424, -15.998144), (30.901865, -16.007136), (30.942173, -16.034524), (30.958296, -16.05106), (30.973075, -16.062016), (30.989767, -16.06429), (31.012039, -16.054885), (31.023718, -16.045169), (31.042218, -16.024912), (31.056895, -16.017574), (31.065421, -16.019641), (31.073328, -16.025532), (31.080872, -16.025946), (31.089037, -16.01189), (31.1141, -15.996904), (31.15849, -16.000211), (31.259983, -16.023465), (31.278897, -16.030287), (31.29533, -16.041655), (31.309592, -16.059019), (31.328351, -16.092815), (31.340908, -16.106664), (31.360339, -16.116896), (31.37026, -16.123718), (31.374601, -16.132916), (31.377754, -16.142218), (31.384006, -16.148832), (31.387727, -16.149556), (31.395582, -16.147695), (31.399613, -16.147282), (31.404315, -16.149866), (31.404057, -16.154517), (31.402713, -16.159374), (31.404574, -16.162268), (31.424107, -16.164749), (31.445708, -16.164955), (31.465655, -16.167746), (31.480641, -16.177978), (31.519192, -16.196478), (31.686107, -16.207227), (31.710705, -16.217872), (31.738197, -16.239783), (31.798761, -16.303655), (31.818088, -16.319571), (31.86005, -16.340759), (31.871935, -16.35037), (31.88072, -16.368044), (31.88563, -16.406284), (31.894363, -16.421477), (31.910279, -16.428919), (32.014149, -16.444938), (32.211759, -16.440184), (32.290463, -16.45176), (32.393661, -16.491757), (32.5521, -16.553355), (32.671783, -16.599761), (32.6831, -16.609889), (32.687906, -16.624255), (32.68863, -16.647303), (32.698655, -16.686784), (32.725217, -16.706421), (32.73095, -16.708656), (32.731314, -16.708798), (32.739893, -16.703217), (32.753845, -16.697946), (32.769348, -16.695466), (32.800664, -16.697326), (32.862004, -16.710452), (32.893372, -16.712415), (32.909598, -16.708075), (32.93957, -16.689781), (32.95621, -16.683063), (32.968509, -16.681615999999998), (32.961585, -16.710348), (32.933369, -16.815768), (32.916213, -16.847911), (32.900503, -16.867755), (32.828776, -16.935141), (32.83012, -16.941549), (32.886757, -17.038184), (32.928512, -17.109497), (32.954143, -17.167168), (32.967786, -17.22887), (32.96909, -17.266115), (32.969439, -17.276102), (32.973212, -17.297909), (32.983599, -17.317753), (32.992384, -17.324678), (33.014656, -17.336667), (33.021633, -17.345555), (33.022459, -17.361471), (33.016258, -17.377181), (33.011651, -17.383991), (32.997448, -17.404983), (32.958174, -17.478467), (32.951663, -17.486218), (32.942981, -17.491593), (32.936573, -17.498311), (32.936676, -17.509369), (32.947218, -17.543166), (32.951663, -17.551434), (32.969129, -17.56456), (33.006646, -17.580993), (33.020392, -17.598563), (33.024526, -17.619233), (33.020599, -17.638457), (33.004063, -17.675561), (33.000238, -17.713905), (33.003184, -17.757726), (32.999102, -17.794313), (32.973573, -17.810643), (32.957037, -17.817981), (32.946082, -17.834724), (32.939674, -17.855498), (32.936883, -17.875032), (32.938433, -17.894566), (32.950267, -17.922574), (32.952128, -17.940247), (32.948149, -17.95327), (32.940397, -17.959988), (32.932439, -17.964949), (32.927375, -17.972907), (32.928977, -17.982312), (32.941224, -17.996265), (32.940294, -18.004843), (32.934919, -18.024583), (32.93709, -18.047114), (32.972282, -18.150261), (32.975537, -18.183333), (32.974865, -18.190775), (32.965925, -18.212169), (32.958174, -18.225398), (32.952283, -18.233046), (32.950525999999996, -18.241314), (32.95497, -18.256301), (32.970163, -18.277488), (33.016878, -18.313661), (33.034965, -18.332885), (33.042768, -18.352005), (33.038066, -18.363064), (33.00923, -18.383941), (32.988198, -18.41319), (32.985356, -18.412467), (32.986803, -18.422285), (32.999515, -18.436651), (33.003029, -18.446883), (32.996414, -18.46714), (32.978586, -18.48006), (32.956624, -18.489878), (32.937142, -18.50104), (32.919313, -18.510032), (32.900296, -18.515303), (32.88314, -18.522124), (32.870737, -18.535767), (32.868257, -18.552613), (32.871668, -18.57318), (32.884483, -18.609044), (32.914559, -18.665888), (32.92231, -18.693173), (32.920243, -18.726246), (32.913267, -18.753014), (32.902518, -18.774512), (32.885207, -18.787844), (32.858852, -18.790015), (32.817924, -18.787018), (32.787642, -18.791255), (32.69142, -18.83425), (32.68987, -18.843241), (32.696794, -18.897192), (32.703202, -18.911868), (32.71576, -18.919826), (32.705063, -18.927474), (32.692247, -18.934295), (32.682532, -18.942667), (32.681085, -18.954966), (32.68863, -18.97729), (32.690283, -18.988246), (32.68863, -19.000958), (32.691058, -19.01429), (32.698965, -19.022249), (32.710282, -19.025969), (32.723873, -19.026589), (32.785988, -19.017701), (32.803351, -19.019561), (32.814203, -19.023799), (32.819991, -19.028346), (32.822988, -19.035168), (32.825262, -19.046847), (32.830223, -19.059146), (32.83813, -19.066897), (32.847483, -19.073925), (32.855906, -19.083744), (32.862262, -19.118057), (32.83322, -19.241977), (32.832187, -19.266678), (32.828673, -19.284558), (32.820715, -19.301301), (32.806142, -19.323419), (32.768831, -19.363623), (32.766454, -19.373442), (32.768521, -19.402794), (32.762217, -19.443412), (32.763354, -19.463979), (32.773947, -19.475864), (32.793119, -19.476691), (32.811309, -19.474521), (32.825365, -19.479172), (32.832187, -19.500876), (32.832497000000004, -19.519273), (32.825365, -19.59162), (32.825675, -19.600818), (32.828156, -19.610636), (32.829603, -19.623659), (32.825365, -19.633271), (32.819474, -19.641952), (32.81627, -19.652081), (32.819629, -19.674302), (32.83105, -19.685154), (32.849137, -19.689081), (32.872184, -19.690218), (32.894715, -19.684327), (32.924584, -19.655285), (32.943188, -19.64929), (32.960964, -19.658799), (32.962411, -19.679056), (32.954143, -19.717813), (32.962411, -19.735383), (32.979051, -19.751403), (33.0006, -19.764322), (33.022769, -19.773107), (33.032795, -19.784166), (33.029642, -19.80339), (33.022873, -19.826851), (33.021322, -19.868088), (33.001995, -19.927), (32.998378, -20.000897), (33.004373, -20.024255), (33.007266, -20.032006), (32.95373, -20.030249), (32.940087, -20.041515), (32.934299, -20.072107), (32.926548, -20.086473), (32.910683, -20.091124), (32.894405, -20.094018), (32.88531, -20.10301), (32.877869, -20.151689), (32.872908, -20.167192), (32.859265, -20.190859), (32.857095, -20.200575), (32.858335, -20.207499), (32.865053, -20.220935), (32.86557, -20.228893), (32.858438, -20.259486), (32.852961, -20.273852), (32.845209, -20.286668), (32.800767, -20.338551), (32.735862, -20.414205), (32.704443, -20.471773), (32.671783, -20.531821), (32.646462, -20.557969), (32.603674, -20.56479), (32.556545, -20.559312), (32.513136, -20.564583), (32.481614, -20.603031), (32.471072, -20.645509), (32.469108, -20.68685), (32.483474, -20.794233), (32.49722, -20.898103), (32.491019, -20.936344), (32.467661, -20.980165), (32.417122, -21.040937), (32.339814, -21.134058), (32.345343, -21.142843), (32.359864, -21.151421), (32.368856, -21.162997), (32.373352, -21.163617), (32.377744, -21.16341), (32.380638, -21.165477), (32.380535, -21.172195), (32.376866, -21.178499), (32.37299, -21.183977), (32.37175, -21.187905), (32.444613, -21.304693), (32.445849, -21.308994), (32.447197, -21.313685), (32.408543, -21.290327), (32.37299, -21.327948), (32.324517, -21.378177), (32.272221, -21.432541), (32.219718, -21.486904), (32.167318, -21.541268), (32.114814, -21.595632), (32.062415, -21.649995), (32.010015, -21.704462), (31.957615, -21.758826), (31.905215, -21.813189), (31.852712, -21.867553), (31.800312, -21.92202), (31.747808, -21.976384), (31.695512, -22.030747), (31.643112, -22.085214), (31.590712, -22.139578), (31.538209, -22.193941), (31.485809, -22.248305), (31.433822, -22.302048), (31.36871, -22.345043), (31.288922, -22.39734), (31.265616, -22.365507), (31.255642, -22.357962), (31.24572, -22.357549), (31.229597, -22.363957), (31.221536, -22.364887), (31.213474, -22.36189), (31.197868, -22.352588), (31.190685, -22.350624), (31.183657, -22.34556), (31.163348, -22.322616), (31.152599, -22.316414), (31.137717, -22.318482), (31.10454, -22.333364), (31.097048, -22.334922), (31.087642, -22.336878), (31.07033, -22.333674), (31.036121, -22.319618), (30.927187, -22.295744), (30.867087, -22.289646), (30.83789, -22.282308), (30.805282, -22.294504), (30.693919, -22.302772), (30.674282, -22.30856), (30.647410999999998, -22.32644), (30.632424, -22.330677), (30.625551, -22.32861), (30.610307, -22.318688), (30.601108, -22.316414), (30.57217, -22.316621), (30.507367, -22.309593), (30.488454, -22.310213), (30.46923, -22.315071), (30.431713, -22.331194), (30.412696, -22.336878), (30.372078, -22.343493), (30.334975, -22.344733), (30.300765, -22.336982), (30.269346, -22.316414), (30.25529, -22.304736), (30.240407, -22.296157), (30.2217, -22.290886), (30.196999, -22.289129), (30.15266, -22.294814), (30.13509, -22.293574), (30.111113, -22.282308), (30.082587, -22.262878), (30.067911, -22.25709), (30.038145, -22.253783), (30.035872, -22.250579), (30.034528, -22.246135), (30.015511, -22.227014), (30.005279, -22.22226), (29.983782, -22.217713), (29.973963, -22.213992), (29.946678, -22.198282), (29.932105, -22.194355), (29.896035, -22.191358), (29.871489, -22.179265), (29.837331, -22.172444), (29.779246, -22.136374), (29.758886, -22.130896), (29.691448, -22.1341), (29.679614, -22.138338), (29.661424, -22.126452), (29.641064, -22.129242), (29.60396, -22.145055), (29.570164, -22.141955), (29.551043, -22.145986), (29.542517, -22.162522), (29.53182, -22.172444), (29.506912, -22.170067), (29.456889, -22.158801), (29.436115, -22.163142), (29.399528, -22.182159), (29.378031, -22.192908), (29.363250999999998, -22.192288), (29.356947, -22.190944000000002), (29.350074, -22.186707), (29.273644, -22.125108), (29.26734, -22.115807), (29.259588, -22.096066), (29.254111, -22.087074), (29.244395, -22.075706), (29.239331, -22.072605), (29.144867, -22.075292), (29.10797, -22.069194), (29.070763, -22.051004), (29.040532, -22.020929), (29.021567, -21.982791), (29.013815, -21.940417), (29.017949, -21.898145), (29.028905, -21.876648), (29.045441, -21.852567), (29.057637, -21.829209), (29.05526, -21.809985), (29.038723, -21.797893), (28.998726, -21.786008), (28.980846, -21.774845), (28.951907, -21.768334), (28.891032, -21.764924), (28.860853, -21.757379), (28.714195, -21.693507), (28.66841, -21.679968), (28.629704, -21.651339), (28.6157, -21.647101), (28.585934, -21.644414), (28.553998, -21.636559), (28.542939, -21.638316), (28.532501, -21.643071), (28.497309, -21.651546), (28.481393, -21.657437), (28.464598, -21.660331), (28.443101, -21.655783), (28.361762, -21.616302), (28.321919, -21.603486), (28.284867, -21.596872), (28.165702, -21.595218), (28.090771, -21.581266), (28.032893, -21.577855), (28.016563, -21.572894), (28.002559, -21.564212), (27.990415, -21.551913), (27.984731, -21.542922), (27.975739, -21.522561), (27.970571, -21.514396), (27.963698, -21.510469), (27.958066, -21.511502), (27.953208, -21.510469), (27.949281, -21.500754), (27.954448, -21.487835), (27.950418, -21.482047), (27.943338, -21.479876), (27.939876, -21.478016), (27.941943, -21.468508), (27.949642, -21.456519), (27.953001, -21.448664), (27.950211, -21.438329), (27.920549, -21.381174), (27.904219, -21.364741), (27.897811, -21.35544), (27.896157, -21.347895), (27.896674, -21.332392), (27.8944, -21.32433), (27.884995, -21.310171), (27.849132, -21.269657), (27.823604, -21.231726), (27.793838, -21.197413), (27.724385, -21.149664), (27.709192, -21.134471), (27.674775, -21.090133), (27.666611, -21.071219), (27.666817, -21.053753), (27.678961, -21.000733), (27.680356, -20.979649), (27.672657, -20.923528), (27.672605, -20.913709), (27.675085, -20.891282), (27.674775, -20.879913), (27.676016, -20.866684), (27.681803, -20.857589), (27.689038, -20.849011), (27.694412, -20.837744999999998), (27.709605, -20.756716), (27.707332, -20.716719), (27.682475, -20.637344), (27.690382, -20.60148), (27.702629, -20.566134), (27.705575, -20.526653), (27.698133, -20.509083), (27.683767, -20.49606), (27.66599, -20.489136), (27.625786, -20.488619), (27.590853, -20.473323), (27.534112, -20.483038), (27.45391, -20.473323), (27.340739, -20.473013), (27.306012, -20.477354), (27.268392, -20.49575), (27.283998, -20.35147), (27.266015, -20.234164), (27.214907, -20.110451), (27.201781, -20.092984), (27.183746, -20.082339), (27.16292, -20.076551), (27.141888, -20.073347), (27.129692, -20.072934), (27.119771, -20.073864), (27.109642, -20.073244), (27.097343, -20.068903), (27.086491, -20.060532), (27.069231, -20.03738), (27.060136, -20.027562), (27.02665, -20.010095), (26.9943, -20.006788), (26.961072, -20.007201), (26.925054, -20.000897), (26.811882, -19.94643), (26.774469, -19.939815), (26.750801, -19.939609), (26.730957, -19.935888), (26.713904, -19.927413), (26.698608, -19.91253), (26.684758, -19.894547), (26.67717, -19.886815), (26.673803, -19.883385), (26.659437, -19.875737), (26.614065, -19.863438), (26.595565, -19.855583), (26.581922, -19.842147), (26.574791, -19.819513), (26.566316, -19.800806), (26.549263, -19.784063), (26.508852, -19.759258), (26.489731, -19.75192), (26.450251, -19.743342), (26.431854, -19.73652), (26.412837, -19.71957), (26.385242, -19.679056), (26.362711, -19.667584), (26.332325, -19.662416), (26.324367, -19.659109), (26.312171, -19.651358), (26.312481, -19.649601), (26.319096, -19.646293), (26.326331, -19.633891), (26.333462, -19.613014), (26.330981, -19.604952), (26.32106, -19.592033), (26.313205, -19.584178), (26.30349, -19.577254), (26.292638, -19.572499), (26.239101, -19.571466), (26.194452, -19.560200000000002), (26.155488, -19.537153), (26.13027, -19.501082), (26.034359, -19.243734), (26.011414, -19.199809), (25.981132, -19.161775), (25.956534, -19.122088), (25.948576, -19.103277), (25.944855, -19.079196), (25.948059, -19.058732), (25.964389, -19.021629), (25.9678, -19.000958), (25.967449, -18.999925), (25.940721, -18.921273), (25.815251, -18.813993), (25.779491, -18.738752), (25.773393, -18.665578), (25.761921, -18.630335), (25.736909, -18.608734), (25.698255, -18.590234), (25.669523, -18.566049), (25.622084, -18.501143), (25.608442, -18.487708), (25.574439, -18.465693), (25.508499, -18.399134), (25.49558, -18.378877), (25.490516, -18.365545), (25.481163, -18.323377), (25.473204, -18.303429), (25.440855, -18.2532), (25.408816, -18.175995), (25.387525, -18.138995), (25.357449, -18.115844), (25.323446, -18.09662), (25.296368, -18.068612), (25.255026, -18.001122), (25.226088, -17.931876), (25.21937, -17.908001), (25.21937, -17.879786), (25.259781, -17.794107), (25.266705, -17.800928), (25.285412, -17.809299), (25.315901, -17.83214), (25.335538, -17.841235), (25.345254, -17.842579), (25.376466, -17.841235), (25.409539, -17.853018), (25.420288, -17.854878), (25.49558, -17.854878), (25.500748, -17.856015), (25.510153, -17.861183), (25.516458, -17.862319), (25.522142, -17.860149), (25.530927, -17.850951), (25.536818, -17.848677), (25.603997, -17.836171), (25.657017, -17.81395), (25.681409, -17.81147), (25.694224, -17.819428), (25.70642, -17.829867), (25.743834, -17.839375), (25.765951, -17.849814), (25.786002, -17.862216), (25.794683, -17.872655), (25.804399, -17.888158), (25.849667, -17.906658), (25.86362, -17.923814), (25.847497, -17.929395), (25.846153, -17.943658), (25.853490999999998, -17.959988), (25.86362, -17.971563), (25.924495, -17.998952), (25.966973, -18.000502), (25.978548, -17.998952), (26.033739, -17.971563), (26.04056, -17.978488), (26.046554, -17.966292), (26.062471, -17.962882), (26.081178, -17.962365), (26.095234, -17.958541), (26.096164, -17.954614), (26.0942, -17.941901), (26.095234, -17.938077), (26.101228, -17.935803), (26.118591, -17.931566), (26.135438, -17.922574), (26.158589, -17.918337), (26.167477, -17.913582), (26.203031, -17.887227), (26.211919, -17.882783), (26.221117, -17.886297), (26.228249, -17.894669), (26.233933, -17.903971), (26.239204, -17.910172), (26.248299, -17.913376), (26.294291, -17.918543), (26.3038, -17.922781), (26.311965, -17.928362), (26.318269, -17.934356), (26.325504, -17.93601), (26.362711, -17.930636), (26.408599, -17.939007), (26.485494, -17.979315), (26.527145, -17.992027), (26.553604, -17.996471), (26.570243, -18.002879), (26.583369, -18.013215), (26.598872, -18.029958), (26.612721, -18.041223), (26.628844, -18.049181), (26.685689, -18.066751), (26.700003, -18.069232), (26.71194, -18.065821), (26.740569, -18.0405), (26.753591, -18.032955), (26.769714, -18.029028), (26.794002, -18.026237), (26.88826, -17.984586), (26.912031, -17.992027), (26.94867, -17.968876), (26.95916, -17.964742), (27.006289, -17.962675), (27.021275, -17.958541), (27.048457, -17.944278), (27.078171, -17.916993), (27.11543, -17.882163), (27.149019, -17.842476), (27.146539, -17.818911), (27.145299, -17.794107), (27.146952, -17.783875), (27.157081, -17.769302), (27.422078, -17.504822), (27.524294, -17.415112), (27.577314, -17.363125), (27.604495, -17.312792), (27.624856, -17.233314), (27.641186, -17.198484), (27.777301, -17.001183), (27.816886, -16.959636), (27.868562, -16.929663), (28.022993, -16.865393), (28.113922, -16.827551), (28.21252, -16.748589), (28.280113, -16.706524), (28.643295, -16.568755), (28.690734, -16.56028), (28.718794, -16.56028), (28.73285, -16.55811), (28.741377, -16.550668), (28.761117, -16.532271), (28.769282, -16.515218), (28.808866, -16.486279), (28.822509, -16.470776), (28.829124, -16.434603), (28.833051, -16.426438), (28.857236, -16.388198), (28.857029, -16.36546), (28.840492, -16.323602), (28.836772, -16.306342), (28.840286, -16.284741), (28.86416, -16.231205), (28.847107, -16.202679), (28.852481, -16.162785), (28.8654, -16.121237), (28.870981, -16.087234), (28.868501, -16.08217), (28.86385, -16.076589), (28.859303, -16.069561), (28.857236, -16.060466), (28.860336, -16.049407), (28.874082, -16.028943), (28.877183, -16.022018), (28.898887, -15.995457), (28.932373, -15.963727), (28.946862, -15.957235), (28.951287, -15.955252), (28.972784, -15.951428), (29.018053, -15.950602), (29.042341, -15.946261), (29.055053, -15.934375), (29.076344, -15.895411), (29.086162, -15.884559), (29.102182, -15.870916), (29.121716, -15.859341), (29.141869, -15.854483), (29.150964, -15.848799), (29.186311, -15.812832), (29.406969, -15.714233), (29.422059, -15.711030000000001), (29.508462, -15.703588), (29.526239, -15.692839), (29.563446, -15.662144), (29.587217, -15.655736), (29.608559, -15.658422999999999), (29.62799, -15.663591), (29.648505, -15.666588), (29.672793, -15.663281), (29.73005, -15.644677), (29.773252, -15.638062), (29.814283, -15.619666), (29.837331, -15.614808), (29.881773, -15.618839), (29.967504, -15.641473), (30.010654, -15.646227)]), 6)
0.45539
Input parameters
Returned value
polygonsIntersectionCartesian
Calculates the intersection of polygons.
Example
SELECT wkt(polygonsIntersectionCartesian([[[(0., 0.), (0., 3.), (1., 2.9), (2., 2.6), (2.6, 2.), (2.9, 1.), (3., 0.), (0., 0.)]]], [[[(1., 1.), (1., 4.), (4., 4.), (4., 1.), (1., 1.)]]]))
MULTIPOLYGON(((1 2.9,2 2.6,2.6 2,2.9 1,1 1,1 2.9)))
Input parameters
Polygons
Returned value
MultiPolygon
polygonAreaCartesian
Calculates the area of a polygon
Example
SELECT polygonAreaCartesian([[[(0., 0.), (0., 5.), (5., 5.), (5., 0.)]]])
25
Input parameters
Polygon
Returned value
Float64
polygonPerimeterCartesian
Calculates the perimeter of a polygon.
Example
SELECT polygonPerimeterCartesian([[[(0., 0.), (0., 5.), (5., 5.), (5., 0.)]]])
15
Input parameters
Polygon
Returned value
Float64
polygonsUnionCartesian
Calculates the union of polygons.
Example
SELECT wkt(polygonsUnionCartesian([[[(0., 0.), (0., 3.), (1., 2.9), (2., 2.6), (2.6, 2.), (2.9, 1), (3., 0.), (0., 0.)]]], [[[(1., 1.), (1., 4.), (4., 4.), (4., 1.), (1., 1.)]]]))
MULTIPOLYGON(((1 2.9,1 4,4 4,4 1,2.9 1,3 0,0 0,0 3,1 2.9)))
Input parameters
Polygons
Returned value
MultiPolygon
For more information on geometry systems, see this presentation about the Boost library, which is what ClickHouse uses.