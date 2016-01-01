Functions for Working with Polygons

Converts a WKT (Well Known Text) MultiPolygon into a MultiPolygon type.

SELECT

toTypeName ( readWKTMultiPolygon ( 'MULTIPOLYGON(((2 0,10 0,10 10,0 10,2 0),(4 4,5 4,5 5,4 5,4 4)),((-10 -10,-10 -9,-9 10,-10 -10)))' ) ) AS type ,

readWKTMultiPolygon ( 'MULTIPOLYGON(((2 0,10 0,10 10,0 10,2 0),(4 4,5 4,5 5,4 5,4 4)),((-10 -10,-10 -9,-9 10,-10 -10)))' ) AS output FORMAT Markdown





type output MultiPolygon [[ [(2,0),(10,0),(10,10),(0,10),(2,0)] , [(4,4),(5,4),(5,5),(4,5),(4,4)] ],[ [(-10,-10),(-10,-9),(-9,10),(-10,-10)] ]]

String starting with MULTIPOLYGON

MultiPolygon

Converts a WKT (Well Known Text) MultiPolygon into a Polygon type.

SELECT

toTypeName ( readWKTPolygon ( 'POLYGON((2 0,10 0,10 10,0 10,2 0))' ) ) AS type ,

readWKTPolygon ( 'POLYGON((2 0,10 0,10 10,0 10,2 0))' ) AS output

FORMAT Markdown



type output Polygon [ [(2,0),(10,0),(10,10),(0,10),(2,0)] ]

String starting with POLYGON

Polygon

Returns true or false depending on whether or not one polygon lies completely inside another polygon. Reference https://www.boost.org/doc/libs/1_62_0/libs/geometry/doc/html/geometry/reference/algorithms/within/within_2.html

select polygonsWithinSpherical ( [ [ [ ( 4.3613577 , 50.8651821 ) , ( 4.349556 , 50.8535879 ) , ( 4.3602419 , 50.8435626 ) , ( 4.3830299 , 50.8428851 ) , ( 4.3904543 , 50.8564867 ) , ( 4.3613148 , 50.8651279 ) ] ] ] , [ [ [ ( 4.346693 , 50.858306 ) , ( 4.367945 , 50.852455 ) , ( 4.366227 , 50.840809 ) , ( 4.344961 , 50.833264 ) , ( 4.338074 , 50.848677 ) , ( 4.346693 , 50.858306 ) ] ] ] ) ;



0



UInt8, 0 for false, 1 for true

Calculates the minimal distance between two points where one point belongs to the first polygon and the second to another polygon. Spherical means that coordinates are interpreted as coordinates on a pure and ideal sphere, which is not true for the Earth. Using this type of coordinate system speeds up execution, but of course is not precise.

SELECT polygonsDistanceSpherical ( [ [ [ ( 0 , 0 ) , ( 0 , 0.1 ) , ( 0.1 , 0.1 ) , ( 0.1 , 0 ) ] ] ] , [ [ [ ( 10. , 10. ) , ( 10. , 40. ) , ( 40. , 40. ) , ( 40. , 10. ) , ( 10. , 10. ) ] ] ] )



0.24372872211133834



Two polygons

Float64

Calculates distance between two polygons

SELECT polygonsDistanceCartesian ( [ [ [ ( 0 , 0 ) , ( 0 , 0.1 ) , ( 0.1 , 0.1 ) , ( 0.1 , 0 ) ] ] ] , [ [ [ ( 10. , 10. ) , ( 10. , 40. ) , ( 40. , 40. ) , ( 40. , 10. ) , ( 10. , 10. ) ] ] ] )



14.000714267493642



Two polygons

Float64

Returns true if two polygons are equal

SELECT polygonsEqualsCartesian ( [ [ [ ( 1. , 1. ) , ( 1. , 4. ) , ( 4. , 4. ) , ( 4. , 1. ) ] ] ] , [ [ [ ( 1. , 1. ) , ( 1. , 4. ) , ( 4. , 4. ) , ( 4. , 1. ) , ( 1. , 1. ) ] ] ] )



1



Two polygons

UInt8, 0 for false, 1 for true

Calculates the spatial set theoretic symmetric difference (XOR) between two polygons

SELECT wkt ( arraySort ( polygonsSymDifferenceSpherical ( [ [ ( 50. , 50. ) , ( 50. , - 50. ) , ( - 50. , - 50. ) , ( - 50. , 50. ) , ( 50. , 50. ) ] , [ ( 10. , 10. ) , ( 10. , 40. ) , ( 40. , 40. ) , ( 40. , 10. ) , ( 10. , 10. ) ] , [ ( - 10. , - 10. ) , ( - 10. , - 40. ) , ( - 40. , - 40. ) , ( - 40. , - 10. ) , ( - 10. , - 10. ) ] ] , [ [ ( - 20. , - 20. ) , ( - 20. , 20. ) , ( 20. , 20. ) , ( 20. , - 20. ) , ( - 20. , - 20. ) ] ] ) ) ) ;



MULTIPOLYGON(((-20 -10.3067,-10 -10,-10 -20.8791,-20 -20,-20 -10.3067)),((10 20.8791,20 20,20 10.3067,10 10,10 20.8791)),((50 50,50 -50,-50 -50,-50 50,50 50),(20 10.3067,40 10,40 40,10 40,10 20.8791,-20 20,-20 -10.3067,-40 -10,-40 -40,-10 -40,-10 -20.8791,20 -20,20 10.3067)))



Polygons

MultiPolygon

The same as polygonsSymDifferenceSpherical , but the coordinates are in the Cartesian coordinate system; which is more close to the model of the real Earth.

SELECT wkt ( polygonsSymDifferenceCartesian ( [ [ [ ( 0 , 0 ) , ( 0 , 3 ) , ( 1 , 2.9 ) , ( 2 , 2.6 ) , ( 2.6 , 2 ) , ( 2.9 , 1 ) , ( 3 , 0 ) , ( 0 , 0 ) ] ] ] , [ [ [ ( 1. , 1. ) , ( 1. , 4. ) , ( 4. , 4. ) , ( 4. , 1. ) , ( 1. , 1. ) ] ] ] ) )



MULTIPOLYGON(((1 2.9,1 1,2.9 1,3 0,0 0,0 3,1 2.9)),((1 2.9,1 4,4 4,4 1,2.9 1,2.6 2,2 2.6,1 2.9)))



Polygons

MultiPolygon

Calculates the intersection (AND) between polygons, coordinates are spherical.

SELECT wkt ( arrayMap ( a - > arrayMap ( b - > arrayMap ( c - > ( round ( c . 1 , 6 ) , round ( c . 2 , 6 ) ) , b ) , a ) , polygonsIntersectionSpherical ( [ [ [ ( 4.3613577 , 50.8651821 ) , ( 4.349556 , 50.8535879 ) , ( 4.3602419 , 50.8435626 ) , ( 4.3830299 , 50.8428851 ) , ( 4.3904543 , 50.8564867 ) , ( 4.3613148 , 50.8651279 ) ] ] ] , [ [ [ ( 4.346693 , 50.858306 ) , ( 4.367945 , 50.852455 ) , ( 4.366227 , 50.840809 ) , ( 4.344961 , 50.833264 ) , ( 4.338074 , 50.848677 ) , ( 4.346693 , 50.858306 ) ] ] ] ) ) )



MULTIPOLYGON(((4.3666 50.8434,4.36024 50.8436,4.34956 50.8536,4.35268 50.8567,4.36794 50.8525,4.3666 50.8434)))



Polygons

MultiPolygon

Returns true if the second polygon is within the first polygon.

SELECT polygonsWithinCartesian ( [ [ [ ( 2. , 2. ) , ( 2. , 3. ) , ( 3. , 3. ) , ( 3. , 2. ) ] ] ] , [ [ [ ( 1. , 1. ) , ( 1. , 4. ) , ( 4. , 4. ) , ( 4. , 1. ) , ( 1. , 1. ) ] ] ] )



1



Two polygons

UInt8, 0 for false, 1 for true

Calculates a convex hull. Reference

Coordinates are in Cartesian coordinate system.

SELECT wkt ( polygonConvexHullCartesian ( [ [ [ ( 0. , 0. ) , ( 0. , 5. ) , ( 5. , 5. ) , ( 5. , 0. ) , ( 2. , 3. ) ] ] ] ) )



POLYGON((0 0,0 5,5 5,5 0,0 0))



MultiPolygon

Polygon

Calculates the surface area of a polygon.

SELECT round ( polygonAreaSpherical ( [ [ [ ( 4.346693 , 50.858306 ) , ( 4.367945 , 50.852455 ) , ( 4.366227 , 50.840809 ) , ( 4.344961 , 50.833264 ) , ( 4.338074 , 50.848677 ) , ( 4.346693 , 50.858306 ) ] ] ] ) , 14 )



9.387704e-8



Polygon

Float

Calculates a union (OR).

SELECT wkt ( polygonsUnionSpherical ( [ [ [ ( 4.3613577 , 50.8651821 ) , ( 4.349556 , 50.8535879 ) , ( 4.3602419 , 50.8435626 ) , ( 4.3830299 , 50.8428851 ) , ( 4.3904543 , 50.8564867 ) , ( 4.3613148 , 50.8651279 ) ] ] ] , [ [ [ ( 4.346693 , 50.858306 ) , ( 4.367945 , 50.852455 ) , ( 4.366227 , 50.840809 ) , ( 4.344961 , 50.833264 ) , ( 4.338074 , 50.848677 ) , ( 4.346693 , 50.858306 ) ] ] ] ) )



MULTIPOLYGON(((4.36661 50.8434,4.36623 50.8408,4.34496 50.8333,4.33807 50.8487,4.34669 50.8583,4.35268 50.8567,4.36136 50.8652,4.36131 50.8651,4.39045 50.8565,4.38303 50.8429,4.36661 50.8434)))



Polygons

MultiPolygon

Calculates the perimeter of the polygon.

This is the polygon representing Zimbabwe:

POLYGON((30.0107 -15.6462,30.0502 -15.6401,30.09 -15.6294,30.1301 -15.6237,30.1699 -15.6322,30.1956 -15.6491,30.2072 -15.6532,30.2231 -15.6497,30.231 -15.6447,30.2461 -15.6321,30.2549 -15.6289,30.2801 -15.6323,30.2962 -15.639,30.3281 -15.6524,30.3567 -15.6515,30.3963 -15.636,30.3977 -15.7168,30.3993 -15.812,30.4013 -15.9317,30.4026 -16.0012,30.5148 -16.0004,30.5866 -16,30.7497 -15.9989,30.8574 -15.9981,30.9019 -16.0071,30.9422 -16.0345,30.9583 -16.0511,30.9731 -16.062,30.9898 -16.0643,31.012 -16.0549,31.0237 -16.0452,31.0422 -16.0249,31.0569 -16.0176,31.0654 -16.0196,31.0733 -16.0255,31.0809 -16.0259,31.089 -16.0119,31.1141 -15.9969,31.1585 -16.0002,31.26 -16.0235,31.2789 -16.0303,31.2953 -16.0417,31.3096 -16.059,31.3284 -16.0928,31.3409 -16.1067,31.3603 -16.1169,31.3703 -16.1237,31.3746 -16.1329,31.3778 -16.1422,31.384 -16.1488,31.3877 -16.1496,31.3956 -16.1477,31.3996 -16.1473,31.4043 -16.1499,31.4041 -16.1545,31.4027 -16.1594,31.4046 -16.1623,31.4241 -16.1647,31.4457 -16.165,31.4657 -16.1677,31.4806 -16.178,31.5192 -16.1965,31.6861 -16.2072,31.7107 -16.2179,31.7382 -16.2398,31.7988 -16.3037,31.8181 -16.3196,31.8601 -16.3408,31.8719 -16.3504,31.8807 -16.368,31.8856 -16.4063,31.8944 -16.4215,31.9103 -16.4289,32.0141 -16.4449,32.2118 -16.4402,32.2905 -16.4518,32.3937 -16.4918,32.5521 -16.5534,32.6718 -16.5998,32.6831 -16.6099,32.6879 -16.6243,32.6886 -16.6473,32.6987 -16.6868,32.7252 -16.7064,32.7309 -16.7087,32.7313 -16.7088,32.7399 -16.7032,32.7538 -16.6979,32.7693 -16.6955,32.8007 -16.6973,32.862 -16.7105,32.8934 -16.7124,32.9096 -16.7081,32.9396 -16.6898,32.9562 -16.6831,32.9685 -16.6816,32.9616 -16.7103,32.9334 -16.8158,32.9162 -16.8479,32.9005 -16.8678,32.8288 -16.9351,32.8301 -16.9415,32.8868 -17.0382,32.9285 -17.1095,32.9541 -17.1672,32.9678 -17.2289,32.9691 -17.2661,32.9694 -17.2761,32.9732 -17.2979,32.9836 -17.3178,32.9924 -17.3247,33.0147 -17.3367,33.0216 -17.3456,33.0225 -17.3615,33.0163 -17.3772,33.0117 -17.384,32.9974 -17.405,32.9582 -17.4785,32.9517 -17.4862,32.943 -17.4916,32.9366 -17.4983,32.9367 -17.5094,32.9472 -17.5432,32.9517 -17.5514,32.9691 -17.5646,33.0066 -17.581,33.0204 -17.5986,33.0245 -17.6192,33.0206 -17.6385,33.0041 -17.6756,33.0002 -17.7139,33.0032 -17.7577,32.9991 -17.7943,32.9736 -17.8106,32.957 -17.818,32.9461 -17.8347,32.9397 -17.8555,32.9369 -17.875,32.9384 -17.8946,32.9503 -17.9226,32.9521 -17.9402,32.9481 -17.9533,32.9404 -17.96,32.9324 -17.9649,32.9274 -17.9729,32.929 -17.9823,32.9412 -17.9963,32.9403 -18.0048,32.9349 -18.0246,32.9371 -18.0471,32.9723 -18.1503,32.9755 -18.1833,32.9749 -18.1908,32.9659 -18.2122,32.9582 -18.2254,32.9523 -18.233,32.9505 -18.2413,32.955 -18.2563,32.9702 -18.2775,33.0169 -18.3137,33.035 -18.3329,33.0428 -18.352,33.0381 -18.3631,33.0092 -18.3839,32.9882 -18.4132,32.9854 -18.4125,32.9868 -18.4223,32.9995 -18.4367,33.003 -18.4469,32.9964 -18.4671,32.9786 -18.4801,32.9566 -18.4899,32.9371 -18.501,32.9193 -18.51,32.9003 -18.5153,32.8831 -18.5221,32.8707 -18.5358,32.8683 -18.5526,32.8717 -18.5732,32.8845 -18.609,32.9146 -18.6659,32.9223 -18.6932,32.9202 -18.7262,32.9133 -18.753,32.9025 -18.7745,32.8852 -18.7878,32.8589 -18.79,32.8179 -18.787,32.7876 -18.7913,32.6914 -18.8343,32.6899 -18.8432,32.6968 -18.8972,32.7032 -18.9119,32.7158 -18.9198,32.7051 -18.9275,32.6922 -18.9343,32.6825 -18.9427,32.6811 -18.955,32.6886 -18.9773,32.6903 -18.9882,32.6886 -19.001,32.6911 -19.0143,32.699 -19.0222,32.7103 -19.026,32.7239 -19.0266,32.786 -19.0177,32.8034 -19.0196,32.8142 -19.0238,32.82 -19.0283,32.823 -19.0352,32.8253 -19.0468,32.8302 -19.0591,32.8381 -19.0669,32.8475 -19.0739,32.8559 -19.0837,32.8623 -19.1181,32.8332 -19.242,32.8322 -19.2667,32.8287 -19.2846,32.8207 -19.3013,32.8061 -19.3234,32.7688 -19.3636,32.7665 -19.3734,32.7685 -19.4028,32.7622 -19.4434,32.7634 -19.464,32.7739 -19.4759,32.7931 -19.4767,32.8113 -19.4745,32.8254 -19.4792,32.8322 -19.5009,32.8325 -19.5193,32.8254 -19.5916,32.8257 -19.6008,32.8282 -19.6106,32.8296 -19.6237,32.8254 -19.6333,32.8195 -19.642,32.8163 -19.6521,32.8196 -19.6743,32.831 -19.6852,32.8491 -19.6891,32.8722 -19.6902,32.8947 -19.6843,32.9246 -19.6553,32.9432 -19.6493,32.961 -19.6588,32.9624 -19.6791,32.9541 -19.7178,32.9624 -19.7354,32.9791 -19.7514,33.0006 -19.7643,33.0228 -19.7731,33.0328 -19.7842,33.0296 -19.8034,33.0229 -19.8269,33.0213 -19.8681,33.002 -19.927,32.9984 -20.0009,33.0044 -20.0243,33.0073 -20.032,32.9537 -20.0302,32.9401 -20.0415,32.9343 -20.0721,32.9265 -20.0865,32.9107 -20.0911,32.8944 -20.094,32.8853 -20.103,32.8779 -20.1517,32.8729 -20.1672,32.8593 -20.1909,32.8571 -20.2006,32.8583 -20.2075,32.8651 -20.2209,32.8656 -20.2289,32.8584 -20.2595,32.853 -20.2739,32.8452 -20.2867,32.8008 -20.3386,32.7359 -20.4142,32.7044 -20.4718,32.6718 -20.5318,32.6465 -20.558,32.6037 -20.5648,32.5565 -20.5593,32.5131 -20.5646,32.4816 -20.603,32.4711 -20.6455,32.4691 -20.6868,32.4835 -20.7942,32.4972 -20.8981,32.491 -20.9363,32.4677 -20.9802,32.4171 -21.0409,32.3398 -21.1341,32.3453 -21.1428,32.3599 -21.1514,32.3689 -21.163,32.3734 -21.1636,32.3777 -21.1634,32.3806 -21.1655,32.3805 -21.1722,32.3769 -21.1785,32.373 -21.184,32.3717 -21.1879,32.4446 -21.3047,32.4458 -21.309,32.4472 -21.3137,32.4085 -21.2903,32.373 -21.3279,32.3245 -21.3782,32.2722 -21.4325,32.2197 -21.4869,32.1673 -21.5413,32.1148 -21.5956,32.0624 -21.65,32.01 -21.7045,31.9576 -21.7588,31.9052 -21.8132,31.8527 -21.8676,31.8003 -21.922,31.7478 -21.9764,31.6955 -22.0307,31.6431 -22.0852,31.5907 -22.1396,31.5382 -22.1939,31.4858 -22.2483,31.4338 -22.302,31.3687 -22.345,31.2889 -22.3973,31.2656 -22.3655,31.2556 -22.358,31.2457 -22.3575,31.2296 -22.364,31.2215 -22.3649,31.2135 -22.3619,31.1979 -22.3526,31.1907 -22.3506,31.1837 -22.3456,31.1633 -22.3226,31.1526 -22.3164,31.1377 -22.3185,31.1045 -22.3334,31.097 -22.3349,31.0876 -22.3369,31.0703 -22.3337,31.0361 -22.3196,30.9272 -22.2957,30.8671 -22.2896,30.8379 -22.2823,30.8053 -22.2945,30.6939 -22.3028,30.6743 -22.3086,30.6474 -22.3264,30.6324 -22.3307,30.6256 -22.3286,30.6103 -22.3187,30.6011 -22.3164,30.5722 -22.3166,30.5074 -22.3096,30.4885 -22.3102,30.4692 -22.3151,30.4317 -22.3312,30.4127 -22.3369,30.3721 -22.3435,30.335 -22.3447,30.3008 -22.337,30.2693 -22.3164,30.2553 -22.3047,30.2404 -22.2962,30.2217 -22.2909,30.197 -22.2891,30.1527 -22.2948,30.1351 -22.2936,30.1111 -22.2823,30.0826 -22.2629,30.0679 -22.2571,30.0381 -22.2538,30.0359 -22.2506,30.0345 -22.2461,30.0155 -22.227,30.0053 -22.2223,29.9838 -22.2177,29.974 -22.214,29.9467 -22.1983,29.9321 -22.1944,29.896 -22.1914,29.8715 -22.1793,29.8373 -22.1724,29.7792 -22.1364,29.7589 -22.1309,29.6914 -22.1341,29.6796 -22.1383,29.6614 -22.1265,29.6411 -22.1292,29.604 -22.1451,29.5702 -22.142,29.551 -22.146,29.5425 -22.1625,29.5318 -22.1724,29.5069 -22.1701,29.4569 -22.1588,29.4361 -22.1631,29.3995 -22.1822,29.378 -22.1929,29.3633 -22.1923,29.3569 -22.1909,29.3501 -22.1867,29.2736 -22.1251,29.2673 -22.1158,29.2596 -22.0961,29.2541 -22.0871,29.2444 -22.0757,29.2393 -22.0726,29.1449 -22.0753,29.108 -22.0692,29.0708 -22.051,29.0405 -22.0209,29.0216 -21.9828,29.0138 -21.9404,29.0179 -21.8981,29.0289 -21.8766,29.0454 -21.8526,29.0576 -21.8292,29.0553 -21.81,29.0387 -21.7979,28.9987 -21.786,28.9808 -21.7748,28.9519 -21.7683,28.891 -21.7649,28.8609 -21.7574,28.7142 -21.6935,28.6684 -21.68,28.6297 -21.6513,28.6157 -21.6471,28.5859 -21.6444,28.554 -21.6366,28.5429 -21.6383,28.5325 -21.6431,28.4973 -21.6515,28.4814 -21.6574,28.4646 -21.6603,28.4431 -21.6558,28.3618 -21.6163,28.3219 -21.6035,28.2849 -21.5969,28.1657 -21.5952,28.0908 -21.5813,28.0329 -21.5779,28.0166 -21.5729,28.0026 -21.5642,27.9904 -21.5519,27.9847 -21.5429,27.9757 -21.5226,27.9706 -21.5144,27.9637 -21.5105,27.9581 -21.5115,27.9532 -21.5105,27.9493 -21.5008,27.9544 -21.4878,27.9504 -21.482,27.9433 -21.4799,27.9399 -21.478,27.9419 -21.4685,27.9496 -21.4565,27.953 -21.4487,27.9502 -21.4383,27.9205 -21.3812,27.9042 -21.3647,27.8978 -21.3554,27.8962 -21.3479,27.8967 -21.3324,27.8944 -21.3243,27.885 -21.3102,27.8491 -21.2697,27.8236 -21.2317,27.7938 -21.1974,27.7244 -21.1497,27.7092 -21.1345,27.6748 -21.0901,27.6666 -21.0712,27.6668 -21.0538,27.679 -21.0007,27.6804 -20.9796,27.6727 -20.9235,27.6726 -20.9137,27.6751 -20.8913,27.6748 -20.8799,27.676 -20.8667,27.6818 -20.8576,27.689 -20.849,27.6944 -20.8377,27.7096 -20.7567,27.7073 -20.7167,27.6825 -20.6373,27.6904 -20.6015,27.7026 -20.5661,27.7056 -20.5267,27.6981 -20.5091,27.6838 -20.4961,27.666 -20.4891,27.6258 -20.4886,27.5909 -20.4733,27.5341 -20.483,27.4539 -20.4733,27.3407 -20.473,27.306 -20.4774,27.2684 -20.4958,27.284 -20.3515,27.266 -20.2342,27.2149 -20.1105,27.2018 -20.093,27.1837 -20.0823,27.1629 -20.0766,27.1419 -20.0733,27.1297 -20.0729,27.1198 -20.0739,27.1096 -20.0732,27.0973 -20.0689,27.0865 -20.0605,27.0692 -20.0374,27.0601 -20.0276,27.0267 -20.0101,26.9943 -20.0068,26.9611 -20.0072,26.9251 -20.0009,26.8119 -19.9464,26.7745 -19.9398,26.7508 -19.9396,26.731 -19.9359,26.7139 -19.9274,26.6986 -19.9125,26.6848 -19.8945,26.6772 -19.8868,26.6738 -19.8834,26.6594 -19.8757,26.6141 -19.8634,26.5956 -19.8556,26.5819 -19.8421,26.5748 -19.8195,26.5663 -19.8008,26.5493 -19.7841,26.5089 -19.7593,26.4897 -19.7519,26.4503 -19.7433,26.4319 -19.7365,26.4128 -19.7196,26.3852 -19.6791,26.3627 -19.6676,26.3323 -19.6624,26.3244 -19.6591,26.3122 -19.6514,26.3125 -19.6496,26.3191 -19.6463,26.3263 -19.6339,26.3335 -19.613,26.331 -19.605,26.3211 -19.592,26.3132 -19.5842,26.3035 -19.5773,26.2926 -19.5725,26.2391 -19.5715,26.1945 -19.5602,26.1555 -19.5372,26.1303 -19.5011,26.0344 -19.2437,26.0114 -19.1998,25.9811 -19.1618,25.9565 -19.1221,25.9486 -19.1033,25.9449 -19.0792,25.9481 -19.0587,25.9644 -19.0216,25.9678 -19.001,25.9674 -18.9999,25.9407 -18.9213,25.8153 -18.814,25.7795 -18.7388,25.7734 -18.6656,25.7619 -18.6303,25.7369 -18.6087,25.6983 -18.5902,25.6695 -18.566,25.6221 -18.5011,25.6084 -18.4877,25.5744 -18.4657,25.5085 -18.3991,25.4956 -18.3789,25.4905 -18.3655,25.4812 -18.3234,25.4732 -18.3034,25.4409 -18.2532,25.4088 -18.176,25.3875 -18.139,25.3574 -18.1158,25.3234 -18.0966,25.2964 -18.0686,25.255 -18.0011,25.2261 -17.9319,25.2194 -17.908,25.2194 -17.8798,25.2598 -17.7941,25.2667 -17.8009,25.2854 -17.8093,25.3159 -17.8321,25.3355 -17.8412,25.3453 -17.8426,25.3765 -17.8412,25.4095 -17.853,25.4203 -17.8549,25.4956 -17.8549,25.5007 -17.856,25.5102 -17.8612,25.5165 -17.8623,25.5221 -17.8601,25.5309 -17.851,25.5368 -17.8487,25.604 -17.8362,25.657 -17.8139,25.6814 -17.8115,25.6942 -17.8194,25.7064 -17.8299,25.7438 -17.8394,25.766 -17.8498,25.786 -17.8622,25.7947 -17.8727,25.8044 -17.8882,25.8497 -17.9067,25.8636 -17.9238,25.8475 -17.9294,25.8462 -17.9437,25.8535 -17.96,25.8636 -17.9716,25.9245 -17.999,25.967 -18.0005,25.9785 -17.999,26.0337 -17.9716,26.0406 -17.9785,26.0466 -17.9663,26.0625 -17.9629,26.0812 -17.9624,26.0952 -17.9585,26.0962 -17.9546,26.0942 -17.9419,26.0952 -17.9381,26.1012 -17.9358,26.1186 -17.9316,26.1354 -17.9226,26.1586 -17.9183,26.1675 -17.9136,26.203 -17.8872,26.2119 -17.8828,26.2211 -17.8863,26.2282 -17.8947,26.2339 -17.904,26.2392 -17.9102,26.2483 -17.9134,26.2943 -17.9185,26.3038 -17.9228,26.312 -17.9284,26.3183 -17.9344,26.3255 -17.936,26.3627 -17.9306,26.4086 -17.939,26.4855 -17.9793,26.5271 -17.992,26.5536 -17.9965,26.5702 -18.0029,26.5834 -18.0132,26.5989 -18.03,26.6127 -18.0412,26.6288 -18.0492,26.6857 -18.0668,26.7 -18.0692,26.7119 -18.0658,26.7406 -18.0405,26.7536 -18.033,26.7697 -18.029,26.794 -18.0262,26.8883 -17.9846,26.912 -17.992,26.9487 -17.9689,26.9592 -17.9647,27.0063 -17.9627,27.0213 -17.9585,27.0485 -17.9443,27.0782 -17.917,27.1154 -17.8822,27.149 -17.8425,27.1465 -17.8189,27.1453 -17.7941,27.147 -17.7839,27.1571 -17.7693,27.4221 -17.5048,27.5243 -17.4151,27.5773 -17.3631,27.6045 -17.3128,27.6249 -17.2333,27.6412 -17.1985,27.7773 -17.0012,27.8169 -16.9596,27.8686 -16.9297,28.023 -16.8654,28.1139 -16.8276,28.2125 -16.7486,28.2801 -16.7065,28.6433 -16.5688,28.6907 -16.5603,28.7188 -16.5603,28.7328 -16.5581,28.7414 -16.5507,28.7611 -16.5323,28.7693 -16.5152,28.8089 -16.4863,28.8225 -16.4708,28.8291 -16.4346,28.8331 -16.4264,28.8572 -16.3882,28.857 -16.3655,28.8405 -16.3236,28.8368 -16.3063,28.8403 -16.2847,28.8642 -16.2312,28.8471 -16.2027,28.8525 -16.1628,28.8654 -16.1212,28.871 -16.0872,28.8685 -16.0822,28.8638 -16.0766,28.8593 -16.0696,28.8572 -16.0605,28.8603 -16.0494,28.8741 -16.0289,28.8772 -16.022,28.8989 -15.9955,28.9324 -15.9637,28.9469 -15.9572,28.9513 -15.9553,28.9728 -15.9514,29.0181 -15.9506,29.0423 -15.9463,29.0551 -15.9344,29.0763 -15.8954,29.0862 -15.8846,29.1022 -15.8709,29.1217 -15.8593,29.1419 -15.8545,29.151 -15.8488,29.1863 -15.8128,29.407 -15.7142,29.4221 -15.711,29.5085 -15.7036,29.5262 -15.6928,29.5634 -15.6621,29.5872 -15.6557,29.6086 -15.6584,29.628 -15.6636,29.6485 -15.6666,29.6728 -15.6633,29.73 -15.6447,29.7733 -15.6381,29.8143 -15.6197,29.8373 -15.6148,29.8818 -15.6188,29.9675 -15.6415,30.0107 -15.6462))



SELECT round ( polygonPerimeterSpherical ( [ ( 30.010654 , - 15.646227 ) , ( 30.050238 , - 15.640129 ) , ( 30.090029 , - 15.629381 ) , ( 30.130129 , - 15.623696 ) , ( 30.16992 , - 15.632171 ) , ( 30.195552 , - 15.649121 ) , ( 30.207231 , - 15.653152 ) , ( 30.223147 , - 15.649741 ) , ( 30.231002 , - 15.644677 ) , ( 30.246091 , - 15.632068 ) , ( 30.254876 , - 15.628864 ) , ( 30.280094 , - 15.632275 ) , ( 30.296196 , - 15.639042 ) , ( 30.32805 , - 15.652428 ) , ( 30.356679 , - 15.651498 ) , ( 30.396263 , - 15.635995 ) , ( 30.39771 , - 15.716817 ) , ( 30.39926 , - 15.812005 ) , ( 30.401327 , - 15.931688 ) , ( 30.402568 , - 16.001244 ) , ( 30.514809 , - 16.000418 ) , ( 30.586587 , - 16.000004 ) , ( 30.74973 , - 15.998867 ) , ( 30.857424 , - 15.998144 ) , ( 30.901865 , - 16.007136 ) , ( 30.942173 , - 16.034524 ) , ( 30.958296 , - 16.05106 ) , ( 30.973075 , - 16.062016 ) , ( 30.989767 , - 16.06429 ) , ( 31.012039 , - 16.054885 ) , ( 31.023718 , - 16.045169 ) , ( 31.042218 , - 16.024912 ) , ( 31.056895 , - 16.017574 ) , ( 31.065421 , - 16.019641 ) , ( 31.073328 , - 16.025532 ) , ( 31.080872 , - 16.025946 ) , ( 31.089037 , - 16.01189 ) , ( 31.1141 , - 15.996904 ) , ( 31.15849 , - 16.000211 ) , ( 31.259983 , - 16.023465 ) , ( 31.278897 , - 16.030287 ) , ( 31.29533 , - 16.041655 ) , ( 31.309592 , - 16.059019 ) , ( 31.328351 , - 16.092815 ) , ( 31.340908 , - 16.106664 ) , ( 31.360339 , - 16.116896 ) , ( 31.37026 , - 16.123718 ) , ( 31.374601 , - 16.132916 ) , ( 31.377754 , - 16.142218 ) , ( 31.384006 , - 16.148832 ) , ( 31.387727 , - 16.149556 ) , ( 31.395582 , - 16.147695 ) , ( 31.399613 , - 16.147282 ) , ( 31.404315 , - 16.149866 ) , ( 31.404057 , - 16.154517 ) , ( 31.402713 , - 16.159374 ) , ( 31.404574 , - 16.162268 ) , ( 31.424107 , - 16.164749 ) , ( 31.445708 , - 16.164955 ) , ( 31.465655 , - 16.167746 ) , ( 31.480641 , - 16.177978 ) , ( 31.519192 , - 16.196478 ) , ( 31.686107 , - 16.207227 ) , ( 31.710705 , - 16.217872 ) , ( 31.738197 , - 16.239783 ) , ( 31.798761 , - 16.303655 ) , ( 31.818088 , - 16.319571 ) , ( 31.86005 , - 16.340759 ) , ( 31.871935 , - 16.35037 ) , ( 31.88072 , - 16.368044 ) , ( 31.88563 , - 16.406284 ) , ( 31.894363 , - 16.421477 ) , ( 31.910279 , - 16.428919 ) , ( 32.014149 , - 16.444938 ) , ( 32.211759 , - 16.440184 ) , ( 32.290463 , - 16.45176 ) , ( 32.393661 , - 16.491757 ) , ( 32.5521 , - 16.553355 ) , ( 32.671783 , - 16.599761 ) , ( 32.6831 , - 16.609889 ) , ( 32.687906 , - 16.624255 ) , ( 32.68863 , - 16.647303 ) , ( 32.698655 , - 16.686784 ) , ( 32.725217 , - 16.706421 ) , ( 32.73095 , - 16.708656 ) , ( 32.731314 , - 16.708798 ) , ( 32.739893 , - 16.703217 ) , ( 32.753845 , - 16.697946 ) , ( 32.769348 , - 16.695466 ) , ( 32.800664 , - 16.697326 ) , ( 32.862004 , - 16.710452 ) , ( 32.893372 , - 16.712415 ) , ( 32.909598 , - 16.708075 ) , ( 32.93957 , - 16.689781 ) , ( 32.95621 , - 16.683063 ) , ( 32.968509 , - 16.681615999999998 ) , ( 32.961585 , - 16.710348 ) , ( 32.933369 , - 16.815768 ) , ( 32.916213 , - 16.847911 ) , ( 32.900503 , - 16.867755 ) , ( 32.828776 , - 16.935141 ) , ( 32.83012 , - 16.941549 ) , ( 32.886757 , - 17.038184 ) , ( 32.928512 , - 17.109497 ) , ( 32.954143 , - 17.167168 ) , ( 32.967786 , - 17.22887 ) , ( 32.96909 , - 17.266115 ) , ( 32.969439 , - 17.276102 ) , ( 32.973212 , - 17.297909 ) , ( 32.983599 , - 17.317753 ) , ( 32.992384 , - 17.324678 ) , ( 33.014656 , - 17.336667 ) , ( 33.021633 , - 17.345555 ) , ( 33.022459 , - 17.361471 ) , ( 33.016258 , - 17.377181 ) , ( 33.011651 , - 17.383991 ) , ( 32.997448 , - 17.404983 ) , ( 32.958174 , - 17.478467 ) , ( 32.951663 , - 17.486218 ) , ( 32.942981 , - 17.491593 ) , ( 32.936573 , - 17.498311 ) , ( 32.936676 , - 17.509369 ) , ( 32.947218 , - 17.543166 ) , ( 32.951663 , - 17.551434 ) , ( 32.969129 , - 17.56456 ) , ( 33.006646 , - 17.580993 ) , ( 33.020392 , - 17.598563 ) , ( 33.024526 , - 17.619233 ) , ( 33.020599 , - 17.638457 ) , ( 33.004063 , - 17.675561 ) , ( 33.000238 , - 17.713905 ) , ( 33.003184 , - 17.757726 ) , ( 32.999102 , - 17.794313 ) , ( 32.973573 , - 17.810643 ) , ( 32.957037 , - 17.817981 ) , ( 32.946082 , - 17.834724 ) , ( 32.939674 , - 17.855498 ) , ( 32.936883 , - 17.875032 ) , ( 32.938433 , - 17.894566 ) , ( 32.950267 , - 17.922574 ) , ( 32.952128 , - 17.940247 ) , ( 32.948149 , - 17.95327 ) , ( 32.940397 , - 17.959988 ) , ( 32.932439 , - 17.964949 ) , ( 32.927375 , - 17.972907 ) , ( 32.928977 , - 17.982312 ) , ( 32.941224 , - 17.996265 ) , ( 32.940294 , - 18.004843 ) , ( 32.934919 , - 18.024583 ) , ( 32.93709 , - 18.047114 ) , ( 32.972282 , - 18.150261 ) , ( 32.975537 , - 18.183333 ) , ( 32.974865 , - 18.190775 ) , ( 32.965925 , - 18.212169 ) , ( 32.958174 , - 18.225398 ) , ( 32.952283 , - 18.233046 ) , ( 32.950525999999996 , - 18.241314 ) , ( 32.95497 , - 18.256301 ) , ( 32.970163 , - 18.277488 ) , ( 33.016878 , - 18.313661 ) , ( 33.034965 , - 18.332885 ) , ( 33.042768 , - 18.352005 ) , ( 33.038066 , - 18.363064 ) , ( 33.00923 , - 18.383941 ) , ( 32.988198 , - 18.41319 ) , ( 32.985356 , - 18.412467 ) , ( 32.986803 , - 18.422285 ) , ( 32.999515 , - 18.436651 ) , ( 33.003029 , - 18.446883 ) , ( 32.996414 , - 18.46714 ) , ( 32.978586 , - 18.48006 ) , ( 32.956624 , - 18.489878 ) , ( 32.937142 , - 18.50104 ) , ( 32.919313 , - 18.510032 ) , ( 32.900296 , - 18.515303 ) , ( 32.88314 , - 18.522124 ) , ( 32.870737 , - 18.535767 ) , ( 32.868257 , - 18.552613 ) , ( 32.871668 , - 18.57318 ) , ( 32.884483 , - 18.609044 ) , ( 32.914559 , - 18.665888 ) , ( 32.92231 , - 18.693173 ) , ( 32.920243 , - 18.726246 ) , ( 32.913267 , - 18.753014 ) , ( 32.902518 , - 18.774512 ) , ( 32.885207 , - 18.787844 ) , ( 32.858852 , - 18.790015 ) , ( 32.817924 , - 18.787018 ) , ( 32.787642 , - 18.791255 ) , ( 32.69142 , - 18.83425 ) , ( 32.68987 , - 18.843241 ) , ( 32.696794 , - 18.897192 ) , ( 32.703202 , - 18.911868 ) , ( 32.71576 , - 18.919826 ) , ( 32.705063 , - 18.927474 ) , ( 32.692247 , - 18.934295 ) , ( 32.682532 , - 18.942667 ) , ( 32.681085 , - 18.954966 ) , ( 32.68863 , - 18.97729 ) , ( 32.690283 , - 18.988246 ) , ( 32.68863 , - 19.000958 ) , ( 32.691058 , - 19.01429 ) , ( 32.698965 , - 19.022249 ) , ( 32.710282 , - 19.025969 ) , ( 32.723873 , - 19.026589 ) , ( 32.785988 , - 19.017701 ) , ( 32.803351 , - 19.019561 ) , ( 32.814203 , - 19.023799 ) , ( 32.819991 , - 19.028346 ) , ( 32.822988 , - 19.035168 ) , ( 32.825262 , - 19.046847 ) , ( 32.830223 , - 19.059146 ) , ( 32.83813 , - 19.066897 ) , ( 32.847483 , - 19.073925 ) , ( 32.855906 , - 19.083744 ) , ( 32.862262 , - 19.118057 ) , ( 32.83322 , - 19.241977 ) , ( 32.832187 , - 19.266678 ) , ( 32.828673 , - 19.284558 ) , ( 32.820715 , - 19.301301 ) , ( 32.806142 , - 19.323419 ) , ( 32.768831 , - 19.363623 ) , ( 32.766454 , - 19.373442 ) , ( 32.768521 , - 19.402794 ) , ( 32.762217 , - 19.443412 ) , ( 32.763354 , - 19.463979 ) , ( 32.773947 , - 19.475864 ) , ( 32.793119 , - 19.476691 ) , ( 32.811309 , - 19.474521 ) , ( 32.825365 , - 19.479172 ) , ( 32.832187 , - 19.500876 ) , ( 32.832497000000004 , - 19.519273 ) , ( 32.825365 , - 19.59162 ) , ( 32.825675 , - 19.600818 ) , ( 32.828156 , - 19.610636 ) , ( 32.829603 , - 19.623659 ) , ( 32.825365 , - 19.633271 ) , ( 32.819474 , - 19.641952 ) , ( 32.81627 , - 19.652081 ) , ( 32.819629 , - 19.674302 ) , ( 32.83105 , - 19.685154 ) , ( 32.849137 , - 19.689081 ) , ( 32.872184 , - 19.690218 ) , ( 32.894715 , - 19.684327 ) , ( 32.924584 , - 19.655285 ) , ( 32.943188 , - 19.64929 ) , ( 32.960964 , - 19.658799 ) , ( 32.962411 , - 19.679056 ) , ( 32.954143 , - 19.717813 ) , ( 32.962411 , - 19.735383 ) , ( 32.979051 , - 19.751403 ) , ( 33.0006 , - 19.764322 ) , ( 33.022769 , - 19.773107 ) , ( 33.032795 , - 19.784166 ) , ( 33.029642 , - 19.80339 ) , ( 33.022873 , - 19.826851 ) , ( 33.021322 , - 19.868088 ) , ( 33.001995 , - 19.927 ) , ( 32.998378 , - 20.000897 ) , ( 33.004373 , - 20.024255 ) , ( 33.007266 , - 20.032006 ) , ( 32.95373 , - 20.030249 ) , ( 32.940087 , - 20.041515 ) , ( 32.934299 , - 20.072107 ) , ( 32.926548 , - 20.086473 ) , ( 32.910683 , - 20.091124 ) , ( 32.894405 , - 20.094018 ) , ( 32.88531 , - 20.10301 ) , ( 32.877869 , - 20.151689 ) , ( 32.872908 , - 20.167192 ) , ( 32.859265 , - 20.190859 ) , ( 32.857095 , - 20.200575 ) , ( 32.858335 , - 20.207499 ) , ( 32.865053 , - 20.220935 ) , ( 32.86557 , - 20.228893 ) , ( 32.858438 , - 20.259486 ) , ( 32.852961 , - 20.273852 ) , ( 32.845209 , - 20.286668 ) , ( 32.800767 , - 20.338551 ) , ( 32.735862 , - 20.414205 ) , ( 32.704443 , - 20.471773 ) , ( 32.671783 , - 20.531821 ) , ( 32.646462 , - 20.557969 ) , ( 32.603674 , - 20.56479 ) , ( 32.556545 , - 20.559312 ) , ( 32.513136 , - 20.564583 ) , ( 32.481614 , - 20.603031 ) , ( 32.471072 , - 20.645509 ) , ( 32.469108 , - 20.68685 ) , ( 32.483474 , - 20.794233 ) , ( 32.49722 , - 20.898103 ) , ( 32.491019 , - 20.936344 ) , ( 32.467661 , - 20.980165 ) , ( 32.417122 , - 21.040937 ) , ( 32.339814 , - 21.134058 ) , ( 32.345343 , - 21.142843 ) , ( 32.359864 , - 21.151421 ) , ( 32.368856 , - 21.162997 ) , ( 32.373352 , - 21.163617 ) , ( 32.377744 , - 21.16341 ) , ( 32.380638 , - 21.165477 ) , ( 32.380535 , - 21.172195 ) , ( 32.376866 , - 21.178499 ) , ( 32.37299 , - 21.183977 ) , ( 32.37175 , - 21.187905 ) , ( 32.444613 , - 21.304693 ) , ( 32.445849 , - 21.308994 ) , ( 32.447197 , - 21.313685 ) , ( 32.408543 , - 21.290327 ) , ( 32.37299 , - 21.327948 ) , ( 32.324517 , - 21.378177 ) , ( 32.272221 , - 21.432541 ) , ( 32.219718 , - 21.486904 ) , ( 32.167318 , - 21.541268 ) , ( 32.114814 , - 21.595632 ) , ( 32.062415 , - 21.649995 ) , ( 32.010015 , - 21.704462 ) , ( 31.957615 , - 21.758826 ) , ( 31.905215 , - 21.813189 ) , ( 31.852712 , - 21.867553 ) , ( 31.800312 , - 21.92202 ) , ( 31.747808 , - 21.976384 ) , ( 31.695512 , - 22.030747 ) , ( 31.643112 , - 22.085214 ) , ( 31.590712 , - 22.139578 ) , ( 31.538209 , - 22.193941 ) , ( 31.485809 , - 22.248305 ) , ( 31.433822 , - 22.302048 ) , ( 31.36871 , - 22.345043 ) , ( 31.288922 , - 22.39734 ) , ( 31.265616 , - 22.365507 ) , ( 31.255642 , - 22.357962 ) , ( 31.24572 , - 22.357549 ) , ( 31.229597 , - 22.363957 ) , ( 31.221536 , - 22.364887 ) , ( 31.213474 , - 22.36189 ) , ( 31.197868 , - 22.352588 ) , ( 31.190685 , - 22.350624 ) , ( 31.183657 , - 22.34556 ) , ( 31.163348 , - 22.322616 ) , ( 31.152599 , - 22.316414 ) , ( 31.137717 , - 22.318482 ) , ( 31.10454 , - 22.333364 ) , ( 31.097048 , - 22.334922 ) , ( 31.087642 , - 22.336878 ) , ( 31.07033 , - 22.333674 ) , ( 31.036121 , - 22.319618 ) , ( 30.927187 , - 22.295744 ) , ( 30.867087 , - 22.289646 ) , ( 30.83789 , - 22.282308 ) , ( 30.805282 , - 22.294504 ) , ( 30.693919 , - 22.302772 ) , ( 30.674282 , - 22.30856 ) , ( 30.647410999999998 , - 22.32644 ) , ( 30.632424 , - 22.330677 ) , ( 30.625551 , - 22.32861 ) , ( 30.610307 , - 22.318688 ) , ( 30.601108 , - 22.316414 ) , ( 30.57217 , - 22.316621 ) , ( 30.507367 , - 22.309593 ) , ( 30.488454 , - 22.310213 ) , ( 30.46923 , - 22.315071 ) , ( 30.431713 , - 22.331194 ) , ( 30.412696 , - 22.336878 ) , ( 30.372078 , - 22.343493 ) , ( 30.334975 , - 22.344733 ) , ( 30.300765 , - 22.336982 ) , ( 30.269346 , - 22.316414 ) , ( 30.25529 , - 22.304736 ) , ( 30.240407 , - 22.296157 ) , ( 30.2217 , - 22.290886 ) , ( 30.196999 , - 22.289129 ) , ( 30.15266 , - 22.294814 ) , ( 30.13509 , - 22.293574 ) , ( 30.111113 , - 22.282308 ) , ( 30.082587 , - 22.262878 ) , ( 30.067911 , - 22.25709 ) , ( 30.038145 , - 22.253783 ) , ( 30.035872 , - 22.250579 ) , ( 30.034528 , - 22.246135 ) , ( 30.015511 , - 22.227014 ) , ( 30.005279 , - 22.22226 ) , ( 29.983782 , - 22.217713 ) , ( 29.973963 , - 22.213992 ) , ( 29.946678 , - 22.198282 ) , ( 29.932105 , - 22.194355 ) , ( 29.896035 , - 22.191358 ) , ( 29.871489 , - 22.179265 ) , ( 29.837331 , - 22.172444 ) , ( 29.779246 , - 22.136374 ) , ( 29.758886 , - 22.130896 ) , ( 29.691448 , - 22.1341 ) , ( 29.679614 , - 22.138338 ) , ( 29.661424 , - 22.126452 ) , ( 29.641064 , - 22.129242 ) , ( 29.60396 , - 22.145055 ) , ( 29.570164 , - 22.141955 ) , ( 29.551043 , - 22.145986 ) , ( 29.542517 , - 22.162522 ) , ( 29.53182 , - 22.172444 ) , ( 29.506912 , - 22.170067 ) , ( 29.456889 , - 22.158801 ) , ( 29.436115 , - 22.163142 ) , ( 29.399528 , - 22.182159 ) , ( 29.378031 , - 22.192908 ) , ( 29.363250999999998 , - 22.192288 ) , ( 29.356947 , - 22.190944000000002 ) , ( 29.350074 , - 22.186707 ) , ( 29.273644 , - 22.125108 ) , ( 29.26734 , - 22.115807 ) , ( 29.259588 , - 22.096066 ) , ( 29.254111 , - 22.087074 ) , ( 29.244395 , - 22.075706 ) , ( 29.239331 , - 22.072605 ) , ( 29.144867 , - 22.075292 ) , ( 29.10797 , - 22.069194 ) , ( 29.070763 , - 22.051004 ) , ( 29.040532 , - 22.020929 ) , ( 29.021567 , - 21.982791 ) , ( 29.013815 , - 21.940417 ) , ( 29.017949 , - 21.898145 ) , ( 29.028905 , - 21.876648 ) , ( 29.045441 , - 21.852567 ) , ( 29.057637 , - 21.829209 ) , ( 29.05526 , - 21.809985 ) , ( 29.038723 , - 21.797893 ) , ( 28.998726 , - 21.786008 ) , ( 28.980846 , - 21.774845 ) , ( 28.951907 , - 21.768334 ) , ( 28.891032 , - 21.764924 ) , ( 28.860853 , - 21.757379 ) , ( 28.714195 , - 21.693507 ) , ( 28.66841 , - 21.679968 ) , ( 28.629704 , - 21.651339 ) , ( 28.6157 , - 21.647101 ) , ( 28.585934 , - 21.644414 ) , ( 28.553998 , - 21.636559 ) , ( 28.542939 , - 21.638316 ) , ( 28.532501 , - 21.643071 ) , ( 28.497309 , - 21.651546 ) , ( 28.481393 , - 21.657437 ) , ( 28.464598 , - 21.660331 ) , ( 28.443101 , - 21.655783 ) , ( 28.361762 , - 21.616302 ) , ( 28.321919 , - 21.603486 ) , ( 28.284867 , - 21.596872 ) , ( 28.165702 , - 21.595218 ) , ( 28.090771 , - 21.581266 ) , ( 28.032893 , - 21.577855 ) , ( 28.016563 , - 21.572894 ) , ( 28.002559 , - 21.564212 ) , ( 27.990415 , - 21.551913 ) , ( 27.984731 , - 21.542922 ) , ( 27.975739 , - 21.522561 ) , ( 27.970571 , - 21.514396 ) , ( 27.963698 , - 21.510469 ) , ( 27.958066 , - 21.511502 ) , ( 27.953208 , - 21.510469 ) , ( 27.949281 , - 21.500754 ) , ( 27.954448 , - 21.487835 ) , ( 27.950418 , - 21.482047 ) , ( 27.943338 , - 21.479876 ) , ( 27.939876 , - 21.478016 ) , ( 27.941943 , - 21.468508 ) , ( 27.949642 , - 21.456519 ) , ( 27.953001 , - 21.448664 ) , ( 27.950211 , - 21.438329 ) , ( 27.920549 , - 21.381174 ) , ( 27.904219 , - 21.364741 ) , ( 27.897811 , - 21.35544 ) , ( 27.896157 , - 21.347895 ) , ( 27.896674 , - 21.332392 ) , ( 27.8944 , - 21.32433 ) , ( 27.884995 , - 21.310171 ) , ( 27.849132 , - 21.269657 ) , ( 27.823604 , - 21.231726 ) , ( 27.793838 , - 21.197413 ) , ( 27.724385 , - 21.149664 ) , ( 27.709192 , - 21.134471 ) , ( 27.674775 , - 21.090133 ) , ( 27.666611 , - 21.071219 ) , ( 27.666817 , - 21.053753 ) , ( 27.678961 , - 21.000733 ) , ( 27.680356 , - 20.979649 ) , ( 27.672657 , - 20.923528 ) , ( 27.672605 , - 20.913709 ) , ( 27.675085 , - 20.891282 ) , ( 27.674775 , - 20.879913 ) , ( 27.676016 , - 20.866684 ) , ( 27.681803 , - 20.857589 ) , ( 27.689038 , - 20.849011 ) , ( 27.694412 , - 20.837744999999998 ) , ( 27.709605 , - 20.756716 ) , ( 27.707332 , - 20.716719 ) , ( 27.682475 , - 20.637344 ) , ( 27.690382 , - 20.60148 ) , ( 27.702629 , - 20.566134 ) , ( 27.705575 , - 20.526653 ) , ( 27.698133 , - 20.509083 ) , ( 27.683767 , - 20.49606 ) , ( 27.66599 , - 20.489136 ) , ( 27.625786 , - 20.488619 ) , ( 27.590853 , - 20.473323 ) , ( 27.534112 , - 20.483038 ) , ( 27.45391 , - 20.473323 ) , ( 27.340739 , - 20.473013 ) , ( 27.306012 , - 20.477354 ) , ( 27.268392 , - 20.49575 ) , ( 27.283998 , - 20.35147 ) , ( 27.266015 , - 20.234164 ) , ( 27.214907 , - 20.110451 ) , ( 27.201781 , - 20.092984 ) , ( 27.183746 , - 20.082339 ) , ( 27.16292 , - 20.076551 ) , ( 27.141888 , - 20.073347 ) , ( 27.129692 , - 20.072934 ) , ( 27.119771 , - 20.073864 ) , ( 27.109642 , - 20.073244 ) , ( 27.097343 , - 20.068903 ) , ( 27.086491 , - 20.060532 ) , ( 27.069231 , - 20.03738 ) , ( 27.060136 , - 20.027562 ) , ( 27.02665 , - 20.010095 ) , ( 26.9943 , - 20.006788 ) , ( 26.961072 , - 20.007201 ) , ( 26.925054 , - 20.000897 ) , ( 26.811882 , - 19.94643 ) , ( 26.774469 , - 19.939815 ) , ( 26.750801 , - 19.939609 ) , ( 26.730957 , - 19.935888 ) , ( 26.713904 , - 19.927413 ) , ( 26.698608 , - 19.91253 ) , ( 26.684758 , - 19.894547 ) , ( 26.67717 , - 19.886815 ) , ( 26.673803 , - 19.883385 ) , ( 26.659437 , - 19.875737 ) , ( 26.614065 , - 19.863438 ) , ( 26.595565 , - 19.855583 ) , ( 26.581922 , - 19.842147 ) , ( 26.574791 , - 19.819513 ) , ( 26.566316 , - 19.800806 ) , ( 26.549263 , - 19.784063 ) , ( 26.508852 , - 19.759258 ) , ( 26.489731 , - 19.75192 ) , ( 26.450251 , - 19.743342 ) , ( 26.431854 , - 19.73652 ) , ( 26.412837 , - 19.71957 ) , ( 26.385242 , - 19.679056 ) , ( 26.362711 , - 19.667584 ) , ( 26.332325 , - 19.662416 ) , ( 26.324367 , - 19.659109 ) , ( 26.312171 , - 19.651358 ) , ( 26.312481 , - 19.649601 ) , ( 26.319096 , - 19.646293 ) , ( 26.326331 , - 19.633891 ) , ( 26.333462 , - 19.613014 ) , ( 26.330981 , - 19.604952 ) , ( 26.32106 , - 19.592033 ) , ( 26.313205 , - 19.584178 ) , ( 26.30349 , - 19.577254 ) , ( 26.292638 , - 19.572499 ) , ( 26.239101 , - 19.571466 ) , ( 26.194452 , - 19.560200000000002 ) , ( 26.155488 , - 19.537153 ) , ( 26.13027 , - 19.501082 ) , ( 26.034359 , - 19.243734 ) , ( 26.011414 , - 19.199809 ) , ( 25.981132 , - 19.161775 ) , ( 25.956534 , - 19.122088 ) , ( 25.948576 , - 19.103277 ) , ( 25.944855 , - 19.079196 ) , ( 25.948059 , - 19.058732 ) , ( 25.964389 , - 19.021629 ) , ( 25.9678 , - 19.000958 ) , ( 25.967449 , - 18.999925 ) , ( 25.940721 , - 18.921273 ) , ( 25.815251 , - 18.813993 ) , ( 25.779491 , - 18.738752 ) , ( 25.773393 , - 18.665578 ) , ( 25.761921 , - 18.630335 ) , ( 25.736909 , - 18.608734 ) , ( 25.698255 , - 18.590234 ) , ( 25.669523 , - 18.566049 ) , ( 25.622084 , - 18.501143 ) , ( 25.608442 , - 18.487708 ) , ( 25.574439 , - 18.465693 ) , ( 25.508499 , - 18.399134 ) , ( 25.49558 , - 18.378877 ) , ( 25.490516 , - 18.365545 ) , ( 25.481163 , - 18.323377 ) , ( 25.473204 , - 18.303429 ) , ( 25.440855 , - 18.2532 ) , ( 25.408816 , - 18.175995 ) , ( 25.387525 , - 18.138995 ) , ( 25.357449 , - 18.115844 ) , ( 25.323446 , - 18.09662 ) , ( 25.296368 , - 18.068612 ) , ( 25.255026 , - 18.001122 ) , ( 25.226088 , - 17.931876 ) , ( 25.21937 , - 17.908001 ) , ( 25.21937 , - 17.879786 ) , ( 25.259781 , - 17.794107 ) , ( 25.266705 , - 17.800928 ) , ( 25.285412 , - 17.809299 ) , ( 25.315901 , - 17.83214 ) , ( 25.335538 , - 17.841235 ) , ( 25.345254 , - 17.842579 ) , ( 25.376466 , - 17.841235 ) , ( 25.409539 , - 17.853018 ) , ( 25.420288 , - 17.854878 ) , ( 25.49558 , - 17.854878 ) , ( 25.500748 , - 17.856015 ) , ( 25.510153 , - 17.861183 ) , ( 25.516458 , - 17.862319 ) , ( 25.522142 , - 17.860149 ) , ( 25.530927 , - 17.850951 ) , ( 25.536818 , - 17.848677 ) , ( 25.603997 , - 17.836171 ) , ( 25.657017 , - 17.81395 ) , ( 25.681409 , - 17.81147 ) , ( 25.694224 , - 17.819428 ) , ( 25.70642 , - 17.829867 ) , ( 25.743834 , - 17.839375 ) , ( 25.765951 , - 17.849814 ) , ( 25.786002 , - 17.862216 ) , ( 25.794683 , - 17.872655 ) , ( 25.804399 , - 17.888158 ) , ( 25.849667 , - 17.906658 ) , ( 25.86362 , - 17.923814 ) , ( 25.847497 , - 17.929395 ) , ( 25.846153 , - 17.943658 ) , ( 25.853490999999998 , - 17.959988 ) , ( 25.86362 , - 17.971563 ) , ( 25.924495 , - 17.998952 ) , ( 25.966973 , - 18.000502 ) , ( 25.978548 , - 17.998952 ) , ( 26.033739 , - 17.971563 ) , ( 26.04056 , - 17.978488 ) , ( 26.046554 , - 17.966292 ) , ( 26.062471 , - 17.962882 ) , ( 26.081178 , - 17.962365 ) , ( 26.095234 , - 17.958541 ) , ( 26.096164 , - 17.954614 ) , ( 26.0942 , - 17.941901 ) , ( 26.095234 , - 17.938077 ) , ( 26.101228 , - 17.935803 ) , ( 26.118591 , - 17.931566 ) , ( 26.135438 , - 17.922574 ) , ( 26.158589 , - 17.918337 ) , ( 26.167477 , - 17.913582 ) , ( 26.203031 , - 17.887227 ) , ( 26.211919 , - 17.882783 ) , ( 26.221117 , - 17.886297 ) , ( 26.228249 , - 17.894669 ) , ( 26.233933 , - 17.903971 ) , ( 26.239204 , - 17.910172 ) , ( 26.248299 , - 17.913376 ) , ( 26.294291 , - 17.918543 ) , ( 26.3038 , - 17.922781 ) , ( 26.311965 , - 17.928362 ) , ( 26.318269 , - 17.934356 ) , ( 26.325504 , - 17.93601 ) , ( 26.362711 , - 17.930636 ) , ( 26.408599 , - 17.939007 ) , ( 26.485494 , - 17.979315 ) , ( 26.527145 , - 17.992027 ) , ( 26.553604 , - 17.996471 ) , ( 26.570243 , - 18.002879 ) , ( 26.583369 , - 18.013215 ) , ( 26.598872 , - 18.029958 ) , ( 26.612721 , - 18.041223 ) , ( 26.628844 , - 18.049181 ) , ( 26.685689 , - 18.066751 ) , ( 26.700003 , - 18.069232 ) , ( 26.71194 , - 18.065821 ) , ( 26.740569 , - 18.0405 ) , ( 26.753591 , - 18.032955 ) , ( 26.769714 , - 18.029028 ) , ( 26.794002 , - 18.026237 ) , ( 26.88826 , - 17.984586 ) , ( 26.912031 , - 17.992027 ) , ( 26.94867 , - 17.968876 ) , ( 26.95916 , - 17.964742 ) , ( 27.006289 , - 17.962675 ) , ( 27.021275 , - 17.958541 ) , ( 27.048457 , - 17.944278 ) , ( 27.078171 , - 17.916993 ) , ( 27.11543 , - 17.882163 ) , ( 27.149019 , - 17.842476 ) , ( 27.146539 , - 17.818911 ) , ( 27.145299 , - 17.794107 ) , ( 27.146952 , - 17.783875 ) , ( 27.157081 , - 17.769302 ) , ( 27.422078 , - 17.504822 ) , ( 27.524294 , - 17.415112 ) , ( 27.577314 , - 17.363125 ) , ( 27.604495 , - 17.312792 ) , ( 27.624856 , - 17.233314 ) , ( 27.641186 , - 17.198484 ) , ( 27.777301 , - 17.001183 ) , ( 27.816886 , - 16.959636 ) , ( 27.868562 , - 16.929663 ) , ( 28.022993 , - 16.865393 ) , ( 28.113922 , - 16.827551 ) , ( 28.21252 , - 16.748589 ) , ( 28.280113 , - 16.706524 ) , ( 28.643295 , - 16.568755 ) , ( 28.690734 , - 16.56028 ) , ( 28.718794 , - 16.56028 ) , ( 28.73285 , - 16.55811 ) , ( 28.741377 , - 16.550668 ) , ( 28.761117 , - 16.532271 ) , ( 28.769282 , - 16.515218 ) , ( 28.808866 , - 16.486279 ) , ( 28.822509 , - 16.470776 ) , ( 28.829124 , - 16.434603 ) , ( 28.833051 , - 16.426438 ) , ( 28.857236 , - 16.388198 ) , ( 28.857029 , - 16.36546 ) , ( 28.840492 , - 16.323602 ) , ( 28.836772 , - 16.306342 ) , ( 28.840286 , - 16.284741 ) , ( 28.86416 , - 16.231205 ) , ( 28.847107 , - 16.202679 ) , ( 28.852481 , - 16.162785 ) , ( 28.8654 , - 16.121237 ) , ( 28.870981 , - 16.087234 ) , ( 28.868501 , - 16.08217 ) , ( 28.86385 , - 16.076589 ) , ( 28.859303 , - 16.069561 ) , ( 28.857236 , - 16.060466 ) , ( 28.860336 , - 16.049407 ) , ( 28.874082 , - 16.028943 ) , ( 28.877183 , - 16.022018 ) , ( 28.898887 , - 15.995457 ) , ( 28.932373 , - 15.963727 ) , ( 28.946862 , - 15.957235 ) , ( 28.951287 , - 15.955252 ) , ( 28.972784 , - 15.951428 ) , ( 29.018053 , - 15.950602 ) , ( 29.042341 , - 15.946261 ) , ( 29.055053 , - 15.934375 ) , ( 29.076344 , - 15.895411 ) , ( 29.086162 , - 15.884559 ) , ( 29.102182 , - 15.870916 ) , ( 29.121716 , - 15.859341 ) , ( 29.141869 , - 15.854483 ) , ( 29.150964 , - 15.848799 ) , ( 29.186311 , - 15.812832 ) , ( 29.406969 , - 15.714233 ) , ( 29.422059 , - 15.711030000000001 ) , ( 29.508462 , - 15.703588 ) , ( 29.526239 , - 15.692839 ) , ( 29.563446 , - 15.662144 ) , ( 29.587217 , - 15.655736 ) , ( 29.608559 , - 15.658422999999999 ) , ( 29.62799 , - 15.663591 ) , ( 29.648505 , - 15.666588 ) , ( 29.672793 , - 15.663281 ) , ( 29.73005 , - 15.644677 ) , ( 29.773252 , - 15.638062 ) , ( 29.814283 , - 15.619666 ) , ( 29.837331 , - 15.614808 ) , ( 29.881773 , - 15.618839 ) , ( 29.967504 , - 15.641473 ) , ( 30.010654 , - 15.646227 ) ] ) , 6 )



0.45539



Calculates the intersection of polygons.

SELECT wkt ( polygonsIntersectionCartesian ( [ [ [ ( 0. , 0. ) , ( 0. , 3. ) , ( 1. , 2.9 ) , ( 2. , 2.6 ) , ( 2.6 , 2. ) , ( 2.9 , 1. ) , ( 3. , 0. ) , ( 0. , 0. ) ] ] ] , [ [ [ ( 1. , 1. ) , ( 1. , 4. ) , ( 4. , 4. ) , ( 4. , 1. ) , ( 1. , 1. ) ] ] ] ) )



MULTIPOLYGON(((1 2.9,2 2.6,2.6 2,2.9 1,1 1,1 2.9)))



Polygons

MultiPolygon

Calculates the area of a polygon

SELECT polygonAreaCartesian ( [ [ [ ( 0. , 0. ) , ( 0. , 5. ) , ( 5. , 5. ) , ( 5. , 0. ) ] ] ] )



25



Polygon

Float64

Calculates the perimeter of a polygon.

SELECT polygonPerimeterCartesian ( [ [ [ ( 0. , 0. ) , ( 0. , 5. ) , ( 5. , 5. ) , ( 5. , 0. ) ] ] ] )



15



Polygon

Float64

Calculates the union of polygons.

SELECT wkt ( polygonsUnionCartesian ( [ [ [ ( 0. , 0. ) , ( 0. , 3. ) , ( 1. , 2.9 ) , ( 2. , 2.6 ) , ( 2.6 , 2. ) , ( 2.9 , 1 ) , ( 3. , 0. ) , ( 0. , 0. ) ] ] ] , [ [ [ ( 1. , 1. ) , ( 1. , 4. ) , ( 4. , 4. ) , ( 4. , 1. ) , ( 1. , 1. ) ] ] ] ) )



MULTIPOLYGON(((1 2.9,1 4,4 4,4 1,2.9 1,3 0,0 0,0 3,1 2.9)))



Polygons

MultiPolygon

For more information on geometry systems, see this presentation about the Boost library, which is what ClickHouse uses.